Khu vuon thu safari the quest of humanity vung tau -dav

CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc -----------    ---------- BÁO CÁO TIỀN KHẢ THI DỰ ÁN THE...
CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc -----------    ---------- BÁO CÁO TIỀN KHẢ THI DỰ ÁN THE...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 3 MỤC LỤC CHƢƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU..........
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 4 II.4. Các phân khu chính của dự...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 5 KẾT LUẬN..........................
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 6 CHƢƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU I. Giới thiệu ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 7 Ngày nay, nhân loại đƣợc xem nh...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 8 Luật Đất đai số 45/2013/QH13 ng...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 9 Căn cứ NĐ số 82/2006/NĐ-CP ngày...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 10 - Bảo vệ môi trƣờng Trái Đất c...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 11 CHƢƠNG II. ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 12 thiên nhiên Bình Châu – Phƣớc ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 13 có rừng Sác dày che phủ, tiếp ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 14 là loại đất có nhiều tiềm năng...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 15 trị liệu về y học, lƣu lƣợng l...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 16 vậy, Xuyên Mộc có một ƣu thế t...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 17 32.000 con; gia cầm 240 ngàn c...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 18 STT Nội dung Số lƣợng ĐVT Diện...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 19 Bản đồ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 20 III. Địa điểm và hình thức đầu...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 21 IV.2. Phân tích đánh giá các y...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 22 CHƢƠNG III. PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 23 - Cáp đƣợc đặt trong ống uPVC ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 24 + Cấp thứ nhất tại các ông trì...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 25 - Linh hoạt: Du khách có thể c...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 26 Du khách sẽ đƣợc hƣớng dẫn cẩn...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 27 • Chó rừng • Mèo cát • Linh dƣ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 28 c. Trung Đông Đây là bƣớc chuy...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 29 • Voi • Hổ bengal • Vƣợn • Gấu...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 30 • Chim Tucan • Capybara • Gấu ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 31 g. Madagascar và các đảo nhỏ C...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 32 Tới đây, bạn sẽ bắt gặp khung ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 33 II.4.3. Khu khách sạn và dịch ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 34 Dự án sẽ tiến hành xây dựng 1 ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 35 Khu ẩm thực nhà hàng sẽ đƣợc x...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 36 Bên cạnh đó, dự án còn tiến hà...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 37 CHƢƠNG IV. CÁC PHƢƠNG ÁN THỰC ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 38 STT Nội dung Số lƣợng ĐVT Diện...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 39 STT Hạ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 40 STT Hạ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 41 STT Hạ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 42 STT Hạ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 43 STT Hạ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 44 STT Hạ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 45 STT Hạ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 46 STT Hạ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 47 STT Hạ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 48 STT Hạ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 49 STT Hạ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 50 STT ZO...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 51 STT ZO...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 52 STT ZO...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 53 STT ZO...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 54 STT ZO...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 55 III. Phƣơng án tổ chức thực hi...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 56 CHƢƠNG V. ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG MÔ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 57 Quyết định số 22/2006/QĐ-BTNMT...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 58 - Giai đoạn thi công xây dựng....
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 59 vì trong quá trình xây dựng hầ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 60 đáng chú ý nhất. Khí thải sinh...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 61 _ Trong quá trình thực thi dự ...
Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 62 _ Đối với các phƣơng tiện vận ...
  1. 1. CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc -----------    ---------- BÁO CÁO TIỀN KHẢ THI DỰ ÁN THE QUEST OF HUMANITY Chủ đầu tư: Địa điểm: Xã Bưng Riềng, huyện Xuyên Mộc, tỉnh Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu --- Tháng 12/2018 ---
  2. 2. CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc -----------    ---------- BÁO CÁO TIỀN KHẢ THI DỰ ÁN THE QUEST OF HUMANITY CHỦ ĐẦU TƢ Tổng Giám đốc Tháng 12/2018
  3. 3. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 3 MỤC LỤC CHƢƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU......................................................................................... 6 I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tƣ..................................................................................... 6 II. Mô tả sơ bộ thông tin dự án.............................................................................. 6 III. Sự cần thiết xây dựng dự án............................................................................ 6 IV. Các căn cứ pháp lý.......................................................................................... 7 V. Mục tiêu dự án.................................................................................................. 9 V.1. Mục tiêu chung.............................................................................................. 9 V.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể.............................................................................................. 9 CHƢƠNG II. ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN....................... 11 I. Hiện trạng kinh tế - xã hội vùng thực hiện dự án. ........................................... 11 I.1. Điều kiện tự nhiên vùng thực hiện dự án...................................................... 11 I.2. Điều kiện kinh tế - xã hội vùng dự án........................................................... 16 II. Quy mô đầu tƣ của dự án................................................................................ 17 III. Địa điểm và hình thức đầu tƣ xây dựng dự án.............................................. 20 III.1. Địa điểm xây dựng..................................................................................... 20 III.2. Hình thức đầu tƣ......................................................................................... 20 IV. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất và phân tích các yếu tố đầu vào của dự án. ................ 20 IV.1. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất của dự án.................................................................. 20 IV.2. Phân tích đánh giá các yếu tố đầu vào đáp ứng nhu cầu của dự án........... 21 CHƢƠNG III. PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH LỰA CHỌN PHƢƠNG ÁN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ.................... 22 I. Phân tích qui mô, diện tích xây dựng công trình............................................. 22 II. Phân tích lựa chọn phƣơng án kỹ thuật, công nghệ. ...................................... 22 II.1. Quy hoạch hệ thống cấp điện và chiếu sáng ............................................... 22 II.2. Quy hoạch cấp nƣớc.................................................................................... 23 II.3. Quy hoạch thoát nƣớc.................................................................................. 23
  4. 4. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 4 II.4. Các phân khu chính của dự án..................................................................... 24 CHƢƠNG IV. CÁC PHƢƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN............................... 37 I. Phƣơng án giải phóng mặt bằng, tái định cƣ và hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng.37 II. Các phƣơng án xây dựng công trình............................................................... 37 III. Phƣơng án tổ chức thực hiện......................................................................... 55 IV. Phân đoạn thực hiện và tiến độ thực hiện, hình thức quản lý dự án............. 55 IV.1. Phân đoạn và tiến độ thực hiện.................................................................. 55 IV.2. Hình thức quản lý dự án............................................................................. 55 CHƢƠNG V. ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG MÔI TRƢỜNG – GIẢI PHÁP PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ VÀ YÊU CẦU AN NINH QUỐC PHÒNG..................... 56 I. Đánh giá tác động môi trƣờng. ........................................................................ 56 I.1 Giới thiệu chung: ........................................................................................... 56 I.2. Các quy định và các hƣớng dẫn về môi trƣờng............................................ 56 I.3. Các tiêu chuẩn về môi trƣờng áp dụng cho dự án ........................................ 57 I.4. Hiện trạng môi trƣờng địa điểm xây dựng.................................................... 57 II. Tác động của dự án tới môi trƣờng. ............................................................... 57 II.1. Nguồn gây ra ô nhiễm ................................................................................. 58 II.2. Mức độ ảnh hƣởng tới môi trƣờng .............................................................. 59 II.3. Giải pháp khắc phục ảnh hƣởng tiêu cực của dự án tới môi trƣờng. .......... 60 II.4. Kết luận: ..................................................................................................... 63 CHƢƠNG VI. TỔNG VỐN ĐẦU TƢ – NGUỒN VỐN THỰC HIỆN VÀ HIỆU QUẢ CỦA DỰ ÁN .................................................................................. 64 I. Tổng vốn đầu tƣ và nguồn vốn của dự án........................................................ 64 II. Tiến độ thực hiện của dự án. .......................................................................... 65 III. Hiệu quả về mặt kinh tế và xã hội của dự án................................................ 68 III.1. Nguồn vốn dự kiến đầu tƣ của dự án. ........................................................ 68 III.2 Các thông số tài chính của dự án. ............................................................... 69
  5. 5. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 5 KẾT LUẬN......................................................................................................... 71 I. Kết luận............................................................................................................ 71 II. Đề xuất và kiến nghị....................................................................................... 71 PHỤ LỤC: CÁC BẢNG TÍNH HIỆU QUẢ TÀI CHÍNH CỦA DỰ ÁN ......... 72 Phụ lục 1 Tổng mức, cơ cấu nguồn vốn của dự án thực hiện dự ánError! Bookmark not d Phụ lục 2 Bảng tính khấu hao hàng năm của dự án.Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 3 Bảng tính doanh thu và dòng tiền hàng năm của dự án.Error! Bookmark not def Phụ lục 4 Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn giản đơn của dự án.Error! Bookmark not de Phụ lục 5 Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn có chiết khấu của dự án.Error! Bookmark no Phụ lục 6 Bảng Tính toán phân tích hiện giá thuần (NPV) của dự án.Error! Bookmark not Phụ lục 7 Bảng Phân tích theo tỷ suất hoàn vốn nội bộ (IRR) của dự án.Error! Bookmark
  6. 6. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 6 CHƢƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tƣ. Chủ đầu tƣ: Giấy phép ĐKKD số: Đại diện pháp luật: Chức vụ: Giám đốc Địa chỉ trụ sở: II. Mô tả sơ bộ thông tin dự án. Tên dự án: Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại Địa điểm: Xã Bƣng Riềng, huyện Xuyên Mộc, tỉnh Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Hình thức: Chủ đầu tƣ trực tiếp khai thác và quản lý dự án Tổng mức đầu tƣ : 710.375.368.000 đồng. (Bảy trăm mười tỷ ba trăm bảy mươi lăm triệu ba trăm sáu mươi tám nghìn đồng) + Vốn tự có (tự huy động) : 710.375.368.000 đồng. + Vốn vay tín dụng : 0 đồng. III. Sự cần thiết xây dựng dự án. Câu chuyện của vƣờn thú là miêu tả hành trình của nhân loại từ thuở sơ khai đến khi hoàn tất chinh phục tất cả các châu lục trên Trái Đất. Tiến hóa từ một giống linh trƣởng từ vùng sừng Đông Phi, chúng ta đã có những khởi đầu chậm chạp, khó khăn nhƣng vững chắc để vƣơn xa. Bắt đầu từ vùng đất mà ngày nay là Kenya và Ethiopia, loài ngƣời tiến về phía bắc lên châu Âu và tiến về phía đông về châu Á, băng qua eo biển bering và tiến vào châu Mỹ. Một nhóm nhỏ chọn ở lại, đi về phía nam sa mạc Sahara tạo thành các bộ tộc bản địa phi châu. Sau khi chinh phục các lục địa lớn, tổ tiên chúng ta tiến lên các hải đảo nhƣ Úc, New Zealand và cả Madagascar. Trên hành trình đó, chúng ta đã gặp gỡ, chinh phục, đấu tranh và tiêu diệt rất nhiều loài động vật vì nhu cầu sinh tồn và phát triển. Một vài loài đƣợc thuần hóa, và một vài loài đƣợc dùng nhƣ nô lệ đơn thuần của con ngƣời.
  7. 7. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 7 Ngày nay, nhân loại đƣợc xem nhƣ chúa tể của hành tinh, nhƣng với sự phát triển của nhận thức, chúng ta không đơn thuần chỉ là kẻ thống trị mà còn phải có trách nhiệm bảo vệ Trái Đất cùng muôn loài cho các thế hệ tƣơng lai. Ý tƣởng về những mô hình công viên chủ đề và vƣờn thú không còn quá mới lạ trên thế giới. Những công viên nổi tiếng tại các nƣớc phát triển nhƣ Sở thú và thủy cung Columbus, Sở thú San Diego, Sở thú Toronto với hàng ngàn con thú thuộc các loài khác nhau... thu hút hàng chục triệu lƣợt khách tới thăm quan, vui chơi hàng năm. Không chỉ dừng lại ở việc giải đáp những câu hỏi về nguồn gốc vạn vật, động vật hoang dã học là chủ đề hấp dẫn với con ngƣời. Vƣờn thú cũng chính là nơi đi tiên phong trong việc cho khách du lịch tham quan cuộc sống tự nhiên của động vật với một không gian mở và các con vật không bị nhốt trong chuồng Việt Nam cũng đang hòa nhịp với thế giới trong quá trình toàn cầu hóa. Môi trƣờng làm việc ngày một chuyên nghiệp hơn và cũng nhiều áp lực hơn, đặc biệt là tại các thành phố lớn. Vì vậy, nhu cầu giải trí, nghỉ ngơi, thƣ giãn giúp cân bằng cuộc sống dần đƣợc coi trọng hơn. Hiện nay, Tỉnh Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu vẫn còn nhiều không gian xanh nhƣng vẫn chƣa đáp ứng đủ nhu cầu vui chơi, giải trí của ngƣời dân, đặc biệt là những khu công viên vui chơi hay vƣờn thú giải trí mang sắc thái riêng theo từng khu vực hoặc chủ đề. Bên cạnh nhu cầu vui chơi giải trí, thì việc mong muốn chinh phục tri thức, tìm hiểu về lịch sử, khoa học của ngƣời dân và đặc biệt là thế hệ trẻ ngày càng tăng cao. Sự kết hợp giữa nhu cầu giải trí và cập nhật thông tin giáo dục bổ ích là một cấu trúc bền vững cần phải hƣớng tới. Hình thức công viên giải trí, vƣờn thú khoa học ra đời sẽ là giải pháp hiệu quả, nơi cung cấp thông tin kiến thức sinh động, thu hút du lịch và phát triển các dịch vụ gia tăng. Với mong muốn xây dựng một khu vui chơi thăm quan đa chức năng đáp ứng nhu cầu học tập, thƣ giãn, giao lƣu, sinh hoạt cộng đồng cho mọi thế hệ cƣ dân, Công ty TNHH TM DV Vận Tải Phù Giao đã tiến hành nghiên cứu, lập dự án đầu tƣ “Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại” kính trình các cơ quan ban ngành để xin chủ trƣơng đầu tƣ. IV. Các căn cứ pháp lý. Luật Xây dựng số 50/2014/QH13 ngày 18 tháng 06 năm 2014 của Quốc Hội nƣớc CHXHCN Việt Nam;
  8. 8. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 8 Luật Đất đai số 45/2013/QH13 ngày 29 tháng 11 năm 2013 của Quốc Hội nƣớc CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Đầu tƣ số 67/2014/QH13 ngày 26 tháng 11 năm 2014 của Quốc Hội nƣớc CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Doanh nghiệp số 68/2014/QH13 ngày 26 tháng 11 năm 2014 của Quốc Hội nƣớc CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Đấu thầu số 43/2013/QH13 ngày 26 tháng 11 năm 2013 của Quốc Hội nƣớc CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Bảo vệ môi trƣờng số 55/2014/QH13 ngày 23/06/2014 của Quốc Hội nƣớc CHXHCN Việt Nam; Nghị định số 32/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 25/3/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý chi phí đầu tƣ xây dựng; Nghị định số 46/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 12/5/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý chất lƣợng và bảo trì công trình xây dựng; Nghị định số 59/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 18/6/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý dự án đầu tƣ xây dựng; Quyết định số 79/QĐ-BXD ngày 15/02/2017 của Bộ Xây dựng về việc công bố định mức chi phí quản lý dự án và tƣ vấn đầu tƣ xây dựng; Nghị định số 19/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 14/2/2015 của Chính phủ V/v Quy định chi tiết thi hành một số điều của Luật Bảo vệ môi trƣờng. Căn cứ Nghị định số 160/2013/NĐ-CP ngày 12 tháng 11 năm 2013 của Chính phủ về tiêu chí xác định loài và chế độ quản lý loài thuộc Danh mục loài nguy cấp, quý, hiếm đƣợc ƣu tiên bảo vệ; Thông tƣ 25/2016/TT-BTNMT Ngày 29/06/2016 v/v hƣớng dẫn mẫu đơn đăng ký, giấy chứng nhận cơ sở bảo tồn đa dạng sinh học và mẫu báo cáo tình trạng bảo tồn loài thuộc danh mục loài nguy cấp, quý, hiếm đƣợc ƣu tiên bảo vệ của cơ sở bảo tồn đa dạng sinh học; Căn cứ Nghị định Số: 32/2006/NĐ-CP ngày 30 tháng 03 năm 2006 về quản lý thực vật rừng, động vật rừng nguy cấp, quý, hiếm; Động vật hoang dã thuộc CITES (viết tắt của cụm từ trong tiếng Anh Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora - Công ƣớc về thƣơng mại quốc tế các loài động, thực vật hoang dã nguy cấp)
  9. 9. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 9 Căn cứ NĐ số 82/2006/NĐ-CP ngày 10 tháng 8 năm 2006 của Chính Phủ về quản lý hoạt động xuất khẩu, nhập khẩu, tái xuất khẩu, nhập nội từ biển, quá cảnh, nuôi sinh sản, nuôi sinh trƣởng và trồng cấy nhân tạo các loại động vật, thực vật hoang dã nguy cấp, quý, hiếm; Căn cứ vào Thông Tƣ 04/2017/TT-BNNPTNT ngày 24 tháng 02 năm 2017của BNNPTNT về Ban hành danh mục các loại động vật, thực vật hoang dã quy định trong các phụ lục của công ƣớc về buôn bán quốc tế các loại động vật, thực vật hoang dã nguy cấp; Thông tƣ 25/2016/TT-BNNPTNT ngày 30/06/2016 về Quy định về kiểm dịch động vật, sản phẩm động vật trên cạn. V. Mục tiêu dự án. V.1. Mục tiêu chung.  Góp phần thúc đẩy phát triển kinh tế - xã hội Tỉnh Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu và các tỉnh lân cận.  Là địa điểm vui chơi của ngƣời dân, tham quan học hỏi các kiến thức lịch sử, tự nhiên, nhân loại và khoa học.  Thu hút khách du lịch trong nƣớc và quốc tế đến với huyện Xuyên Mộc nói chung và tỉnh BRVT nói riêng. V.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể. - Trƣng bày các loài sinh vật trong điều kiện tự nhiên hoặc bán tự nhiên, với độ chính xác cao về mặt sinh học và môi trƣờng sống. Các loài sinh vật đƣợc trƣng bày là các giống loài liên quan đến hành trình tiến hóa của nhân loại, bằng góc nhìn sống động, vui tƣơi và hấp dẫn. - Giải thích cho khách tham quan về tầm quan trọng của các loài sinh vật trong hệ thống mắt xích thức ăn của con ngƣời, cũng nhƣ sử dụng vào các mục đích khác, mà cuối cùng dẫn đến sự hình thành con ngƣời hiện đại. - Nghiên cứu cơ bản để có thể nhận đƣợc sự thừa nhận từ các tổ chức khoa học, các vƣờn thú, các trung tâm bảo tồn trên thế giới, đóng góp vào văn minh nhân loại. Với đội ngũ khoa học gia phƣơng Tây, chúng ta hoàn toàn có thể tự tin vào việc làm ý nghĩa này.
  10. 10. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 10 - Bảo vệ môi trƣờng Trái Đất cho các thế hệ tƣơng lai. - Thiết lập địa điểm du lịch tham quan nổi tiếng mang thƣơng hiệu cho tỉnh BRVT. Tạo lập các điểm tham quan, vui chơi và đóng góp vào việc duy trì số lƣợng khách du lịch. - Tạo ra trên 300 việc làm.
  11. 11. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 11 CHƢƠNG II. ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Hiện trạng kinh tế - xã hội vùng thực hiện dự án. I.1. Điều kiện tự nhiên vùng thực hiện dự án. Huyện Xuyên Mộc thuộc tỉnh Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu là một huyện nằm ở vị trí địa lý vô cùng quan trọng. Vốn là vùng địa đầu của miền Đông Nam Bộ nối liền với cực Nam Trung Bộ, phía Tây và Tây Bắc giáp huyện Xuân Lộc tỉnh Đồng Nai, Tây giáp huyện Châu Đức, Tây Nam giáp huyện Đất Đỏ, Đông Nam giáp huyện Hàm Tân tỉnh Bình Thuận, phía Nam giáp với biển Đông rộng lớn. Diện tích tự nhiên 640,48 km2 . Xuyên Mộc là một huyện có diện tích tự nhiên lớn nhất tỉnh với nguồn tài nguyên thiên nhiên phong phú và đa dạng, đã và đang đƣợc tiến hành khai thác để trở thành các nguồn lợi kinh tế. Tài nguyên rừng: Địa bàn huyện Xuyên Mộc xƣa toàn là rừng già. Rừng Xuyên Mộc đã bị tàn phá nặng trong hai cuộc kháng chiến chống Pháp và chống Mỹ cũng nhƣ trong cuộc định cƣ sau ngày miền Nam hoàn toàn giải phóng (1975). Một phần rừng còn lại ở Xuyên Mộc đã đƣợc quy hoạch thành Khu bảo tồn
  12. 12. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 12 thiên nhiên Bình Châu – Phƣớc Bửu, là một trong hai khu vƣờn quốc gia của tỉnh, thuộc hệ sinh thái rừng ven biển và hải đảo, vốn rất hiếm hoi ở Việt Nam. Từ nhiều thế kỷ trƣớc, nơi đây là địa bàn sinh sống của đồng bào dân tộc Châu Ro. Những cánh rừng nguyên sinh bạt ngàn là một nguồn tài nguyên vô tận, là địa bàn sinh sống của đồng bào dân tộc Châu Ro. Hơn ba thế kỷ gần đây, ngƣời Việt từ các tỉnh miền Trung đã vào đây cùng đồng bào dân tộc khai phá, tạo dựng vùng đất này. Trong hai cuộc kháng chiến chống Pháp và chống Mỹ, với lợi thế là rừng già bao phủ phần lớn địa bàn, nối với huyện Hàm Tân của tỉnh Bình Thuận và huyện Xuân Lộc của tỉnh Đồng Nai, địa bàn Xuyên Mộc đã đƣợc chọn để xây dựng căn cứ kháng chiến của tỉnh, góp phần vào hệ thống căn cứ địa cách mạng liên hoàn ở miền Đông Nam Bộ. Mặc dù đã bị tàn phá nặng nề trong chiến tranh và những năm vừa giải phóng, hiện nay diện tích rừng còn lại khá lớn (khoảng 22.000 ha), chiếm 2/3 diện tích huyện, thuộc rừng nhiệt đới ở đầu rừng sông Ray và ven biển, đất rừng thuộc loại bằng phẳng. Đặc biệt Khu bảo tồn thiên nhiên Bình Châu – Phƣớc Bửu chạy dài 15km sát bờ biển thuộc 4 xã Bông Trang, Bƣng Riềng, Bình Châu, Phƣớc Thuận với diện tích hớn 7.000 ha. Đây là loại rừng kín ẩm, luôn luôn giữ đƣợc màu xanh nhiệt đới duy nhất bên bờ Biển Đông, có giá trị về nghiên cứu sinh thái rừng ở môi trƣờng ven biển. Rừng nguyên sinh Xuyên Mộc có 200 loại thực vật thuộc 60 họ, trong đó có nhiều loại gỗ quý tốt nhƣ cẩm lai, chiêu liêu, bằng lăng… Các loại cây thuốc nhƣ đỗ trọng, thục linh, hà thủ ô… Rừng còn có một số động vật hiếm nhƣ nai, cheo, chồn, khỉ, heo rừng, các loại chim… Ngoài giá trị nghiên cứu, sinh thái rừng ven biển, rừng Xuyên Mộc còn có tác dụng bảo vệ bờ biển, điều hòa nhiệt độ môi trƣờng, đồng thời có thể quy hoạch cải tạo để xây dựng khu du lịch tốt. Đây là một tài sản vô giá của quốc gia đã đƣợc quy hoạch bảo tồn, là một trong hai khu vƣờn quốc gia của tỉnh. Nguồn lợi thủy sản: Xuyên Mộc có Sông Ray là con sông lớn nhất tỉnh chảy qua. Sông Ray bắt nguồn từ núi Chứa Chan (Xuân Lộc), chảy qua miền đồng bằng trù phú của huyện Xuyên Mộc - Long Điền, Đất Đỏ với lƣu vực 1500 km2 , bằng 2/3 diện tích của tỉnh. Đoạn chảy qua Xuyên Mộc dài 47km, là nguồn nƣớc đáng kể cho việc tiêu tƣới trong sản xuất nông nghiệp. Vùng thƣợng lƣu Sông Ray là những căn cứ dóng quân và căn cứ hậu cần quan trọng của các lực lƣợng cách mạng trong hai cuộc kháng chiến chống Pháp và chống Mỹ. Cửa Lộc An phía hạ lƣu
  13. 13. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 13 có rừng Sác dày che phủ, tiếp giáp với những cánh rừng già bạt ngàn Phƣớc Bửu, Xuyên Mộc là nơi đƣợc chọn làm bến bãi tiếp nhận vũ khí chi viện bằng đƣờng biển từ miền Bắc vào miền Đông Nam Bộ và Khu VI. Sông Hỏa dài 14km, đã đƣợc cải tạo bằng đập Cầu Mới, dự trữ bổ sung cho nguồn nƣớc tự nhiên đã giảm sút do việc khai thác rừng thiếu quy hoạch. Hồ Bà Tô nằm giữa trung tâm thị trấn cũng là một nguồn dự trữ nƣớc đáng kể cho đời sống và sản xuất. Ngoài hệ thống sông suối, Xuyên Mộc có nhiều bƣng bàu nhƣ Bàu Nhám, Bàu Sấu, Bàu Ngứa, Bàu Ma, Bàu Xót, Bàu Non, Bƣng Kè… cung cấp nƣớc cho những cánh ruộng rừng nằm trong vùng căn cứ kháng chiến có thể canh tác đƣợc một vụ. Đây cũng là khu vực có nhiều cá tôm, nguồn cung cấp thực phẩm cho các lực lƣợng cách mạng. Xuyên Mộc có các bãi biển Hồ Cốc, Hồ Tràm, Bình Châu rất đẹp, có thể phát triển du lịch, đồng thời bến ngang cho các loại ghe nhỏ và vừa ra khơi đánh bắt. Vùng biển Bình Châu, Hồ Tràm có ngƣ trƣờng rộng, giàu tiềm năng về sản lƣợng đánh bắt, khai thác, nuôi tôm, mực xuất khẩu. Cửa Lộc An, nơi giáp ranh giữa Đất Đỏ và Xuyên Mộc có thể làm bến bãi cho các loại ghe lớn, tàu nhỏ ra vào thuận lợi, có lợi thế về kinh tế và quân sự. Trong hai cuộc kháng chiến chống Pháp và chống Mỹ, Hồ Cốc, Hồ Tràm, Lộc An đã từng là bến tiếp nhận vũ khí chi viện của Trung ƣơng cho chiến trƣờng Bà Rịa và Miền Đông Nam bộ. Xuyên Mộc có bờ biển dài 30km tiếp giáp vùng biển của huyện Long Đất và huyện Hàm Tân (Bình Thuận). Biển Xuyên Mộc thuộc vùng bán nhiệt triều, triều cao nhất là 3,9m, thấp nhất là 0,6m. Biển Xuyên Mộc sạch đẹp, bờ biển dài, có rừng nguyên sinh ven biển (nay đƣợc qui hoạch thành Khu bảo tồn thiên nhiên) có thể xây dựng thành địa điểm tham quan du lịch, đón khách trong và ngoài nƣớc. Bãi biển Hồ Cốc, Hồ Tramfm cùng với suối nƣớc khoáng nóng Bình Châu là những khu du lịch lý tƣởng. Tài nguyên đất đai: căn cứ vào địa hình và thổ nhƣỡng, có thể chia đất Xuyên Mộc thành 7 loại: Đất cát biển nhiễm mặn: phân bố ở Phƣớc Bửu, Bình Châu, Xuyên Mộc phần lớn là các dãy cồn cát trắng, vàng có thể cải tạo trồng các loại cây, tạo môi trƣờng phát triển du lịch. Đất phù sa mới: Phân bố dọc sông Ray, ven những thung lũng rộng do phù sa bồi tụ. Thành phần loại đất này là cát phá đất thịt nhẹ, tầng mặt thƣờng có màu xám đen nhạt, tầng dƣới màu xám đen vàng ẩm, hơi chặt và có lẫn sỏi cuội. Đây
  14. 14. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 14 là loại đất có nhiều tiềm năng về dinh dƣỡng, sự phân giải hữu cơ khá mạnh, có thể trồng lúa và nuôi trồng thủy sản. Đất đỏ bazan: Do nham thạch phun xuất tạo thành, có diện tích phân bổ rộng trong huyện tại các xã Bàu Lâm, Xuyên Mộc, Bƣng Riềng, Hòa Hiệp, Hòa Hội, Bông Trang. Đất đai màu mỡ có thể trồng các loại cây công nghiệp nhƣ cao su, cà phê, tiêu, các loại đậu xuất khẩu, cây ăn trái cho năng suất khá. Nhóm đất đen: Phân bố một vùng nhỏ ở Phƣớc Bửu, tầng mặt màu đen đến đen nâu, cấu trúc viên xốp hơi ẩm, tầng dƣới đen nâu ẩm ƣớt, chặt, nhiều sét, hàm lƣợng hữu cơ cao, giàu lân. Đây là loại đất giàu tiềm năng về dinh dƣỡng. Đại bộ phận trồng đƣợc lúa, màu, cây công nghiệp ngắn ngày, nhất là đậu nành, đậu phộng, thuốc lá cho năng suất cao. Nhóm đất đỏ trên đá Granites: Phân bố vùng Núi Kho (Phƣớc Bửu), núi Tầm Bó. Nhóm hình thành những khối núi đối lập, đỉnh nhọn, độ dốc từ 25-30o , đất dƣới chân thoải, mặt bằng thƣờng có màu đỏ ít sét, có nhiều hạt thạch anh nên dễ bị rửa trôi. Đây là loại đất có thể khai thác về lâm nghiệp. Nhóm đất vàng trên vùng phù sa cổ: Phân bố khá rộng ở Bình Châu, Xuyên Mộc, Bông Trang, Bƣng Riềng, có địa hình lƣợn song, ít dốc, hình thành cách đây mấy ngàn năm. Đất có màu thay đổi từ nâu vàng đến vàng đỏ, thành phàn gồm cát pha đất thịt nhẹ lẫn sỏi, thạch anh kết vón tròn, giữ nƣớc kém, dễ hình thành đá ong. Vùng đất kết vón có thể trồng rừng hoặc cây có rễ sâu, chịu hạn (mít, xoài, điều). Nhóm đất xám và bạc màu: Phân bố ở Hòa Hiệp, Bƣng Riềng, Phƣớc Bửu, Xuyên Mộc có màu xám, xám trắng, xám tro, có thể trồng loại cây ăn trái, loại cây cạn nhƣ mía, mì, bắp ở vùng trũng thấp có thể trồng một vụ lúa. Khoáng sản: Xuyên Mộc có nguồn nƣớc nóng Bình Châu và cát trắng. Cát trắng Bình Châu đạt tiêu chuẩn kỹ thuật, tỷ lệ silicate tuyệt đối cao, tỷ lệ sắt chỉ có vết hoặc không có, tỷ lệ nhôm thấp, tạp chất không đáng kể. Cát Bình Châu trắng, hạt mịn, là nguồn nguyên liệu quý để sản xuất các mặt hàng thủy tinh có giá trị tiêu dùng, xuất khẩu… Bình Châu còn có suối nƣớc khoáng nóng (nhân dân gọi là đầm nƣớc sôi). Nƣớc trong sạch, nóng từ 75-83o (trên mặt nƣớc) có mùi sulfuahydro nhẹ, có muối clorua sulfat natri, canxi. Suối nƣớc khoáng nóng Bình Châu có tính chất
  15. 15. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 15 trị liệu về y học, lƣu lƣợng lớn, có tác dụng chữa bệnh và là một địa điểm du lịch lý tƣởng, kết hợp với thắng cảnh Hồ Cốc, Hồ Tràm và rừng Quốc gia Phƣớc Bửu – Bình Châu. Cảnh quan thiên nhiên đƣợc tạo lập từ bờ biển, rừng núi là một trong những tiềm năng lớn của Xuyên Mộc để phát triển du lịch. Về sự phân bố khí hậu, vốn nằm trong vùng khí hậu cận xích đạo, gió mùa nóng, ẩm và ổn định quanh năm, ít bão lụt, Xuyên Mộc chịu ảnh hƣởng trực tiếp của biển Đông nên khí hậu ôn hòa, mát mẻ hơn. Nhiệt độ trung bình từ 26 đến 27o . Biên độ nhiệt dao động thấp, từ 3 đến 5o . Tháng tƣ là tháng nóng nhất, nhiệt độ trung bình cũng chỉ vào khoảng 28o . Tháng mát nhất là tháng giêng, nhiệt độ trung bình ở mức lý tƣởng của vùng Đông Nam Á: 24,5o . Trong mỗi năm Xuyên Mộc có 6 tháng thuộc mùa mƣa và 6 tháng mùa khô. Mùa mƣa kéo dài từ tháng 5 đến tháng 10, chịu ảnh hƣởng của gió mùa Tây – Nam gây mƣa khá lớn, từ 1300 đến 1700 mm. Mùa mƣa thuận tiện cho việc sản xuất nông nghiệp và sinh hoạt. Mùa mƣa nhiều nhƣng không kéo dài nên ít ảnh hƣởng đến tham quan du lịch vốn là ngành kinh tế mũi nhọn của địa phƣơng. Mùa khô từ tháng 11 đến tháng 4 năm sau, do tác động của gió mùa Đông – Bắc (gió chƣớng). Gió mạnh có khi đạt cấp 5 cấp 6 gây khô hanh, thuận tiện cho tắm biển và tham quan, du lịch… Vào mùa này hầu hết các địa phƣơng ở Nam Bộ đều nắng nóng, vì thế, với những tiện nghi sẵn có, vùng biển Hồ Cốc, Hồ Tràm là điểm hẹn, là sự mong chờ kỳ nghỉ cuối tuần của hàng chục vạn du khách đến từ thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, các tỉnh Nam Bộ, của ngƣời Việt Nam và nƣớc ngoài. Giao thông: huyện Xuyên Mộc có trục chính là Quốc lộ 55 (trƣớc đây là tỉnh lộ 23) chạy qua, nối Xuyên Mộc với Đất Đỏ, Long Điền, thành phố Bà Rịa về phía Tây và nối với huyện Hàm Tân (tỉnh Bình Thuận) về phía Đông. Lộ 23 (nay là Quốc lộ 55) đoạn chạy qua Xuyên Mộc từ Cầu Trọng đến Hàm Tân (Bình Thuận) dài 32km. Lộ 23 trƣớc đây là đƣờng thiên lý, từ Bắc vào Nam. Năm Mậu Thân 1748, quan điều khiển là Nguyễn Hữu Doãn do có việc dùng binh đã cho giăng dây đắp con đƣờng từ phía Bắc Cầu Sơn đến Mô Xoài. Đó là quốc lộ đầu tiên nối xứ Đồng Nai – Gia Định với kinh đô Huế. Đƣờng có nền đất, một số đoạn đƣợc rải sạn, đá, long đƣờng hẹp, cầu gỗ dung cho ngƣời đi bộ là chính, dọc đƣờng có đặt các trạm. Trong huyện còn có lộ 328 từ Hồ Tràm đi Bàu Lâm nối liền với huyện Xuân Lộc dài 32km, lộ 329 từ Xuyên Mộc lên Bƣng Kè dài 25km. Với địa hình nhƣ
  16. 16. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 16 vậy, Xuyên Mộc có một ƣu thế thuận lợi cho việc xây dựng căn cứ kháng chiến, tiến có thể công, lùi có thể giữ, là đại bàn hậu phƣơng trực tiếp xây dựng lực lƣợng, phát triển lực lƣợng tại chỗ. Vị trí quân sự: huyện Xuyên Mộc có vị trí quan trọng. Xuyên Mộc có rừng rậm, trải dài với rừng Xuân Lộc, Tân Phú đến chiến khu D, ra Buôn Ma Thuột nên địa bàn trú quân rất tốt, đảm bảo hành lang giao thông chiến lƣợc với miền Đông Nam Bộ và ra Trung ƣơng. Biển Xuyên Mộc nối liền biển Long Đất, Bình Thuận thuận lợi cho giao thông đƣờng thủy. Sông Xích Lam đƣợc nhắc đến trong đoạn trích trên đây là Sông Ray, con sông có lƣu vực rộng lớn nhất của tỉnh chảy qua địa bàn huyện Xuyên Mộc. Huyện Phƣớc An thời ấy chính là phần lớn địa bàn tỉnh Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu ngày nay, trung tâm huyện lị đóng tại thôn Long Điền, nay là thị trấn Long Điền, huyện Long Điền, tỉnh Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu. Đoạn trích trên cũng cho thấy, từ thời xa xƣa, địa bàn Xuyên Mộc đã có một vị trí chiến lƣợc quan trọng trong công cuộc khai phá và bảo vệ vùng đất này. I.2. Điều kiện kinh tế - xã hội vùng dự án. Nông nghiệp Với 80,7% diện tích đất nông, lâm nghiệp trong đó diện đất tốt và trung bình chiếm 61,5% nên Xuyên Mộc có thế mạnh trong việc phát triển các loại cây công nghiệp, cây ăn quả, đặc biệt là cây dài ngày nhƣ: cao su, nhăn, cà phê, tiêu. Diện tích đất lâm nghiệp của Xuyên Mộc khoảng 14.757 ha, chiếm khoảng 42% tổng diện tích đất có rừng toàn tỉnh. Khu bảo tồn thiên nhiên Bình Châu Phƣớc Bửu với diện tích 11.290 ha là khu rừng nguyên sinh có giá trị lớn mà thiên nhiên ban tặng cho Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu. Hội tụ tại đây là những động vật, thực vật quƣ và hiếm của cả khu vực Đông Nam bộ. Diện tích trồng cây dài ngày và ngắn ngày của Xuyên Mộc xếp thứ hai toàn tỉnh, chỉ sau Châu Đức, trong đó tiêu khoảng 1.310 ha; cà phê 2583 ha; điều 1.815 ha; cao su 9.180 ha; nhăn 2.786 ha... Diện tích cây ngắn ngày chiếm số lƣợng lớn với 3.658 ha bắp; 1.010 ha rau; 2.339 ha đậu; 3.034 ha ḿ; 1.022 ha đậu phộng... Chăn nuôi tại Xuyên Mộc khá phát triển dựa trên diện tích đất rừng, đất vƣờn rộng và trù phú. Hiện đàn trâu, bò toàn huyện là hơn 7.000 con; đàn heo khoảng
  17. 17. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 17 32.000 con; gia cầm 240 ngàn con... Huyện và tỉnh đang có kế hoạch phát triển mạnh đàn bò, heo, gà, kể cả bò sữa, trong mỗi hộ gia đình theo hƣớng chăn nuôi và trồng trọt nhỏ. Một số nông dân của huyện đă đƣợc đầu tƣ đi học các lớp khuyến nông ở nƣớc ngoài để tích lũy thêm tay nghề, kinh nghiệm và vốn khoa học kỹ thuật. Ngƣ nghiệp Ngƣ nghiệp phát triển khá mạnh với tổng số 647 ghe thuyền đánh bắt có tổng công suất 15 ngàn CV, sản lƣợng khai thác hàng năm 7.000 tấn hải sản các loại. Diện tích nuôi trồng thủy sản là 550 ha. Riêng diện tích nuôi tôm ở Phƣớc Thuận đă là 200 ha. Vùng phát triển thủy sản của Xuyên Mộc tập trung ở Bến Cát, cửa sông Ray, Phƣớc Thuận. Cảng cá Phƣớc Thuận sẽ đƣợc đầu tƣ xây dựng lại và hoàn thiện khu dân cƣ làng cá Bến Cát để phát triển nghề đánh bật hải sản. Du lịch sinh thái Với bờ biển dài khoảng 31 km, phần lớn là băi cát có độ dốc thoải từ 3 – 80 Xuyên Mộc đang là vùng đất đầy tiềm năng về du lịch sinh thái. Băi biển Hồ Tràm dài 3 km, băi biển Hồ Cốc 5 km, tiếp giáp ngay rừng nguyên sinh quốc gia, nƣớc trong xanh, ấm áp quanh năm, đang thu hút du khách các nơi về nghỉ dƣỡng, tắm biển. Bên cạnh đó, suối nƣớc nóng Bình Châu đă nổi tiếng cả nƣớc từ lâu với nhiệt độ cao nhất lên đến 820C và nhiều chất khoáng chữa bệnh đang đƣợc xây dựng lại thành một khu nghỉ dƣỡng với quy mô lớn, tiện nghi nhƣng gắn liền với thiên nhiên hoang dă. Đầu tƣ cho Xuyên Mộc nhằm khai thác các tiềm năng là một hƣớng mới của lănh đạo tỉnh từ năm 2018. Dân số: Dân số huyện Xuyên Mộc năm 2016: 143.576 ngƣời, có 13 đơn vị hành chính gồm 12 xã (Phƣớc Thuận, Phƣớc Tân, Xuyên Mộc, Bông Trang, Bàu Lâm, Hòa Bình, Hòa Hƣng, Hòa Hiệp, Hoà Hội, Bƣng Riềng, Tân Lâm, Bình Châu) và 1 thị trấn (Phƣớc Bửu). II. Quy mô đầu tƣ của dự án. STT Nội dung Số lƣợng ĐVT Diện tích (m2)
  18. 18. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 18 STT Nội dung Số lƣợng ĐVT Diện tích (m2) I Xây dựng 880.000,00 I.1 Khu Safari m2 1 Vƣờn thú 1 m2 446.436 2 Nhà hàng tổ chức sự kiện 1 m2 314 3 Khách sạn 24 giƣờng 24 giƣờng 1.250 4 Khu vƣờn chim 1 m2 2.000 I.2 Khu Vườn thú m2 1 Vƣờn thú nhốt chuồng 1 m2 248.000 2 Nhà hàng 2 m2 2.000 I.3 Công viên giải trí m2 1 Công viên giải trí m2 165.000 2 Bảo tàng 1 m2 2.000 3 Dịch vụ tiện ích 1 m2 13.000 I.4 Hệ thống phụ trợ 1 Hệ thống cấp nƣớc tổng thể 1 HT 2 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể 1 HT 3 Hệ thống thoát nƣớc tổng thể 1 HT 4 Hệ thống xử lý nƣớc thải 1 HT
  19. 19. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 19 Bản đồ quy hoạch tổng thể của dự án
  20. 20. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 20 III. Địa điểm và hình thức đầu tƣ xây dựng dự án. III.1. Địa điểm xây dựng. Dự án đầu tƣ “The Quest Of Humanity” đƣợc thực hiện tại: Xã Bƣng Riềng, huyện Xuyên Mộc, tỉnh Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu. III.2. Hình thức đầu tư. Dự án đầu tƣ “The Quest Of Humanity” đƣợc đầu tƣ theo hình thức xây dựng mới. IV. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất và phân tích các yếu tố đầu vào của dự án. IV.1. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất của dự án. Bảng tổng hợp nhu cầu sử dụng đất của dự án TT Nội dung Đơn vị Diện tích (m²) Tỷ lệ (%) I.1 Khu Safari 1 Vƣờn thú m2 446.436 50,73 2 Nhà hàng tổ chức sự kiện m2 314 0,04 3 Khách sạn 24 giƣờng giƣờng 1.250 0,14 4 Khu vƣờn chim ha 2.000 0,23 I.2 Khu Vườn thú ha 1 Vƣờn thú nhốt chuồng ha 248.000 28,18 2 Nhà hàng ha 2.000 0,23 I.3 Công viên giải trí ha 1 Công viên giải trí ha 165.000 18,75 2 Bảo tàng 0 2.000 0,23 3 Dịch vụ tiện ích 0 13.000 1,48 Tổng cộng 880.000 100
  21. 21. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 21 IV.2. Phân tích đánh giá các yếu tố đầu vào đáp ứng nhu cầu của dự án.  Về phần xây dựng dự án: nguồn lao động dồi dào và vật liệu xây dựng đều có tại địa phƣơng và trong nƣớc nên nguyên vật liệu và các yếu tố đầu vào phục vụ cho quá trình thực hiện dự án là tƣơng đối thuận lợi và đáp ứng kịp thời.  Về phần quản lý và các sản phẩm của dự án: nhân công quản lý và duy trì hoạt động của dự án tƣơng đối dồi dào.  Các loại thú: sẽ đƣợc mua ở trong nƣớc và nhập khẩu từ nƣớc ngoài.  Đối với dự án, sau khi đầu tƣ xây dựng xong, chúng tôi sẽ thuê đơn vị chuyên khai thác quản lý khách sạn theo tiêu chuẩn quốc tế, để tiến hành thuê điều hành, hoạt động của dự án.
  22. 22. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 22 CHƢƠNG III. PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH LỰA CHỌN PHƢƠNG ÁN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ I. Phân tích qui mô, diện tích xây dựng công trình. Bảng tổng hợp danh mục đầu tƣ xây dựng các công trình của dự án STT Nội dung Số lƣợng ĐVT Diện tích (m2) I Xây dựng 880.000,00 I.1 Khu Safari m2 1 Vƣờn thú 1 m2 446.436 2 Nhà hàng tổ chức sự kiện 1 m2 314 3 Khách sạn 24 giƣờng 24 giƣờng 1.250 4 Khu vƣờn chim 1 m2 2.000 I.2 Khu Vườn thú m2 1 Vƣờn thú nhốt chuồng 1 m2 248.000 2 Nhà hàng 2 m2 2.000 I.3 Công viên giải trí m2 1 Công viên giải trí m2 165.000 2 Bảo tàng 1 m2 2.000 3 Dịch vụ tiện ích 1 m2 13.000 I.4 Hệ thống phụ trợ 1 Hệ thống cấp nƣớc tổng thể 1 HT 2 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể 1 HT 3 Hệ thống thoát nƣớc tổng thể 1 HT 4 Hệ thống xử lý nƣớc thải 1 HT II. Phân tích lựa chọn phƣơng án kỹ thuật, công nghệ. II.1. Quy hoạch hệ thống cấp điện và chiếu sáng - Khu vực dự án đƣợc cấp điện từ trạm 110/22KV tỉnh BRVT
  23. 23. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 23 - Cáp đƣợc đặt trong ống uPVC chôn ngầm trong mƣơng cáp với độ sâu chôn ống theo quy định của ngành điện lực. - Sử dụng kiểu trạm biến áp tùy theo vị trí thích hợp để tạo mỹ quan cho khu vực quy hoạch. Dung lƣợng và vị trí các trạm có thể điều chỉnh theo phụ tải điện sử dụng thực tế. - Trong quá trình thiết kế và thi công hệ thống cấp điện phải sử dụng thiết bị đủ tiêu chuẩn, tuân thủ theo các quy định của ngành. - Để tiết kiệm điện, hệ thống đèn theo hai chế độ chiếu sáng, dùng bóng có quang hiệu lớn và để bảo đảm về thẩm mỹ, lƣới điện chiếu sáng đƣợc bố trí đi ngầm. Trong quá trình thiết kế và thi công, hệ thống chiếu sáng sẽ sử dụng các thiết bị đủ tiêu chuẩn, tuân thủ theo các quy định của ngành. II.2. Quy hoạch cấp nƣớc - Nguồn nƣớc đƣợc lấy từ hệ thống cấp nƣớc thủy cục của tỉnh. Nƣớc đƣợc cấp theo dạng mạch vòng để đảm bảo cho áp lực nƣớc sinh hoạt và chữa cháy. - Đƣờng ống cấp nƣớc đƣợc đi dƣới đất với độ sáu ban đầu kể từ cốt nền h = 0.5m tính đến đỉnh cống. Ống cấp nƣớc đặt cách ống cống thoát nƣớc bẩn L = 1- 1,5m. - Trên mạng lƣới cấp nƣớc, bố trí trụ cứu hỏa và phù hợp theo quy định chung. II.3. Quy hoạch thoát nƣớc Hệ thống thoát nƣớc đƣợc quy hoạch thiết kế theo hình thức tách riêng hoàn toàn: hệ thống thoát nƣớc mƣa và hệ thống thoát nƣớc thải sinh hoạt. - Nƣớc mƣa là loại nƣớc thải quy ƣớc sạch, đƣợc thu vào hệ thống tuyến ống thoát ra qua cửa hố ga và xả thẳng ra kênh rạch, sông ngòi xung quanh. - Dùng phƣơng pháp phân chia lƣu vực để tính toán cho từng đoạn ống, từng tuyến ống và cả hệ thống. Hình thức thoát nƣớc là nƣớc mƣa đƣợc vận chuyển trong hệ thống ống kín, bố trí dọc dƣới mặt đất, trên từng tuyến ống có đặt những hố ga nhằm thu hết nƣớc bề mặt và nƣớc trong khu vực tính toán. - Nƣớc thải sinh hoạt đƣợc xử lý qua 2 cấp:
  24. 24. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 24 + Cấp thứ nhất tại các ông trình, nƣớc thải đƣợc xử lý thông qua bể tự hoại, đƣợc xây dựng theo đúng quy cách. + Cấp thứ hai, nƣớc thải đƣợc xử lý tập trung tại trạm xử lý nƣớc thải trƣớc khi thoát ra biển. II.4. Các phân khu chính của dự án II.4.1. Khu vƣờn thú 1. Di chuyển a. Trong vườn thú Việc di chuyển trong vƣờn thú sẽ đƣợc thực hiện với những tiêu chí sau : - Thoải mái: Sử dụng tàu/xe điện rộng rãi, nhiều toa cho cá nhân và gia đình. - Thân thiện với môi trƣờng và tự do lựa chọn: Phƣơng tiện giao thông đƣợc vận hành bằng điện, không gây ô nhiễm không khí và tiếng ồn. Ngoài ra nếu muốn du khách có thể bách bộ bằng đƣờng song song để tự trải nghiệm. - Không nguy hiểm: Con ngƣời và động vật đều sẽ đƣợc an toàn.
  25. 25. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 25 - Linh hoạt: Du khách có thể chuyển đổi giữa các hình thức di chuyển, dùng lối tắt giữa các châu lục, tận hƣởng trọn vẹn các dịch vụ mở rộng trong vƣờn thú. - Điểm dừng và giải trí: Mỗi điểm dừng sẽ bao gồm các tiêu chí sau đây: – Khung ảnh chụp hình theo chủ đề. – Bảng thông tin châu lục sắp tới. – Quầy lƣu niệm – Cửa hàng tiện lợi(kem, snack, cà phê) – WC b. Đối với safari Việc di chuyển trong safari sẽ đƣợc thực hiện với những tiêu chí sau : - Thoải mái: Sử dụng phƣơng tiện phù hợp để di chuyển nhƣ xe bán tải có lồng kính. - Thân thiện với môi trƣờng: Phƣơng tiện vận hành bằng điện để không tạo ra âm thanh ảnh hƣởng đến các loài động vật. - Không đi bộ: Không cho phép đi bộ trong khu vực safari để đảm bảo an toàn cho du khách ngoại trừ những khu vực ngắn để chụp hình. - An toàn và vô hại đối với động vật :
  26. 26. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 26 Du khách sẽ đƣợc hƣớng dẫn cẩn thận trƣớc khi vào safari để không có những hành động gây căng thẳng và kích động tới động vật. - Lên kế hoạch kỹ càng: Các chuyến đi trong ngày sẽ đƣợc lên lịch từ trƣớc vào các khung giờ cố định để đảm bảo sức khỏe cho du khách, tránh những ngày nắng nóng cực điểm, mƣa bão… - Điểm dừng và giải trí: Một số điểm dừng đƣợc thiết kế đặc biệt dọc đƣờng đi trong thời gian ngắn, hoặc cho phép du khách ghé thăm làng châu phi để tham quan và tham gia vào các hoạt động thực tế. Một khách sạn bán tự nhiên đƣợc thiết kế sang trọng cho các hoạt động vui chơi và giải trí cao cấp. 2. Các loại thú dự kiến trong dự án a. Châu Phi Châu lục nơi con ngƣời hình thành. Ở Bắc Phi, Homo (tên khoa học của họ con ngƣời) là các loài linh trƣởng cần phải chiến đấu để sinh tồn với các loài động vật lớn, nhanh nhẹn và nguy hiểm. Nếu chúng ta không có các thử thách kinh hoàng nhƣ trên, chúng ta có lẽ đã không bao giờ cần phải suy nghĩ làm sao để thoát ra khỏi nghịch cảnh và thoát ra khỏi thế giới động vật. • Linh cẩu vằn • Sƣ tử • Cáo sa mạc • Hà mã • Chó hoang
  27. 27. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 27 • Chó rừng • Mèo cát • Linh dƣơng sừng xoắn • Rùa khồng lồ phi châu b. Âu Châu Cựu lục địa là nơi đã buộc con ngƣời phải học cách tạo ra và sử dụng lửa một cách thành thục nếu muốn tồn tại ở châu lục đầy băng giá này. Chúng ta cũng đã học đƣợc cách xây dựng nhà cửa từ xƣơng và da voi ma mút. Thật không may, điều này đã làm nhóm sinh vật tuyệt diệu này tuyệt chủng • Sói xám • Gấu nâu • Hƣơu • Ngựa • Linh miêu • Lửng châu Âu • Bò rừng châu Âu • Rái cá • Sơn dƣơng • Cú tuyết • Cú lớn
  28. 28. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 28 c. Trung Đông Đây là bƣớc chuyển tiếp vô cùng quan trọng của loài ngƣời trƣớc khi đến đƣợc châu Á ngày nay. Làm sao để thực hiện hành trình băng qua các đụn cái trải dài miên man đó vẫn là một trong những kì công khó lý giải nhất của tổ tiên chúng ta. Các loại động vật chủ chốt: • Lạc đà • Linh dƣơng sừng kiếm • Linh miêu tai đen • Chim săn • Báo săn d. Châu Á Miền đất của những cánh rừng già nguyên sinh và những sinh vật to lớn đầy uy lực. Châu Á là nơi con ngƣời thuần hóa những gia súc phục vụ nông nghiệp cùng xây dựng nhƣ trâu, bò và voi. Sau khi định cƣ ở tiểu lục địa Ấn Độ một thời gian, con ngƣời tách thành các chủng tộc nhỏ hơn, đặc biệt là sự hình thành đại chủng Á từ tổ tiên là đại chủng Âu. Từ đây, nhân loại tiếp tục di chuyển về phía Nam, sang các hải đảo nhỏ, chiếm lĩnh Australia và một nhóm khác di cƣ qua Bắc Á và trở thành tổ tiên của ngƣời Mỹ da đỏ sau này. Các loại động vật chủ chốt:
  29. 29. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 29 • Voi • Hổ bengal • Vƣợn • Gấu chó • Gấu ngựa • Báo lửa • Trăn đất/ gấm • Công-Trĩ • Báo gấm • Báo đốm • Vọoc • Trâu trắng • Đại bàng vàng e. Châu Mỹ Khi con ngƣời đặt chân đến châu Mỹ, chúng ta đã có kĩ năng hoàn thiện về săn bắt, làm nông nghiệp, xây dựng nhà cửa và việc cần làm lúc này là nhanh chóng di cƣ về phƣơng Nam để tránh cái rét vô cùng khắc nghiệt của mùa đông Bắc Mỹ. Các loại động vật chủ chốt: • Rắn Anaconda • Báo đốm Mỹ • Báo sƣ tử • Đại bàng đầu trắng • Thú ăn kiến • Armadilo • Armadilo chín đai • Khỉ tân thế giới • Vẹt măc ca
  30. 30. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 30 • Chim Tucan • Capybara • Gấu trúc đỏ • Llama • Agouti • Possum • Lƣời f. Châu Úc Đây là Lục địa cuối cùng mà ngƣời hiện đại chinh phục đƣợc (trừ ngƣời Úc bản địa) là châu Đại dƣơng. Đây là vùng đất mà sự cách ly sinh sản đã tạo ra cả một hệ sinh thái độc đáo trong đó các loài thú có túi hoàn toàn thống trị. Tuy ít có giá trị về sự phát triển của nhân loại, Australia là thiên đƣờng đa dạng sinh học cần đƣợc con ngƣời ý thức cao độ trong việc giữ gìn và bảo vệ. Các loại động vật chủ chốt: • Kangaroo • Kangaroo lùn • Đà điểu châu Úc • Rồng sa mạc
  31. 31. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 31 g. Madagascar và các đảo nhỏ Các hải đảo nhƣ Madagascar và Seychelles với đặc tính tách biệt khỏi các châu lục khác từ rất lâu trong lịch sử địa chất luôn là các điểm nóng đa dạng sinh học mà các nhà khoa học và chuyên gia quan tâm nghiên cứu. Một nhóm nhỏ các loài linh trƣởng cổ xƣa đã gần nhƣ không tiến hóa qua hàng chục triệu năm, trở thành các loài vƣợn cáo ngộ nghĩnh ở Mã đảo, bên cạnh loài rùa khổng lồ cƣ trú trên những đảo đá tí hon thuộc lãnh thổ đảo quốc Seychelles. Các loại động vật chủ chốt: • Vƣợn cáo đuôi vòng • Vƣợn cáo trắng đen • Vƣợn cáo nâu • Rùa khổng lồ Aldabra II.4.2. Công viên khủng long Với những hình tƣợng khủng long các chủng loại đƣợc dựng với kích thƣớc theo tỉ lệ thật. Du khách nhƣ lạc chân vào một công viên thời tiền sử mà có lẽ chỉ thấy trong bộ phim Công viên khủng long kỷ Jura.
  32. 32. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 32 Tới đây, bạn sẽ bắt gặp khung cảnh thơ mộng, hoang sơ của núi rừng. Tới đây bạn sẽ có rất nhiều trải nghiệm thú vị với nhiều khu vƣờn thú hoang, khủng long... Khu vƣờn có nhiều tƣợng khủng long bao gồm: khủng long khổng lồ, khủng long bạo chúa, khủng long sấm sét, khủng long bay, khủng long Avata và một số con khác. Đây là tƣợng đƣợc làm thủ công bởi những bàn tay của các nghệ nhân nhằm tạo thêm cảnh quan cho các khách đến tham quan, chiêm ngƣỡng. Khu công viên cũng sẽ bao gồm nhiều hạng mục trong đó đặc biệt là Khu vui chơi cảm giác mạnh, sẽ đƣợc xây dựng gồm nhiều trò chơi mạo hiểm, đƣợc đầu tƣ trang thiết bị theo chuẩn quốc tế, với mục tiêu là an toàn và đáp ứng đƣợc nhu cầu của ngƣời chơi. Dƣới đây là những trò chơi mạo hiểm rất đáng để thử dành cho những ngƣời yêu thích thú vui phiêu lƣu, mang đầy thử thách.
  33. 33. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 33 II.4.3. Khu khách sạn và dịch vụ
  34. 34. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 34 Dự án sẽ tiến hành xây dựng 1 khách sạn cao cấp trên diện tích 1.250 m2 quy mô 24 giƣờng. Bên cạnh đó còn cung cấp khu nhà hàng tổ chức sự kiện trên diện tích hơn 300 m2 . Để đảm bảo sự riêng tƣ, phòng khách sạn sẽ có thang máy cũng nhƣ sảnh riêng biệt. Vì thế, dự án mang tới nhiều sự lựa chọn cho khách hàng trong việc vui chơi giải trí cũng nhƣ muốn nghỉ nghơi sau những giờ làm việc căng thẳng. II.4.4. Khu sinh hoạt văn hóa, triển lãm, bảo tàng Khu vực này sẽ đƣợc tiến hành xây dựng trên diện tích 2000 m2 . Tại Bảo tàng du khách có thể chiêm ngƣỡng những bộ sƣu tập nghệ thuật, tìm hiểu về lịch sử và con ngƣời ở nơi đây và tìm thấy hiện vật vô giá từ nền văn minh cổ đại. Bảo tàng có phòng trƣng bày với các khu vực riêng cho nghệ thuật và lịch sử xã hội, khảo cổ học và dân tộc học, kim loại và gốm sứ. Tới với bảo tàng để tham gia học hỏi tìm tòi về các loài động vật trên khắp thế giới. Trẻ em sẽ thích mê những bộ xƣơng khủng long qua từng thời kỳ và lắng nghe buổi trò chuyện về những sự kiện lịch sử trên thế giới. II.4.5. Khu nhà hàng ẩm thực
  35. 35. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 35 Khu ẩm thực nhà hàng sẽ đƣợc xây dựng trên tổng diện tích 2.000 m2 . Với không gian rộng lớn khu ẩm thực sẽ mang lại cho khách hàng hàng trăm món ăn và đồ uống đa dạng của tất cả các vùng miền trên đất nƣớc cũng nhƣ trên thế giới. Trong cùng một không gian, du khách có thể trải nghiệm ẩm thực đặc trƣng của nhiều miền đất với đủ các món đặc trƣng, các loại hƣơng vị đa dạng từ thanh đạm tới đậm đà. Nơi đây quy tụ đầy đủ mọi thứ đáp ứng nhu cầu ẩm thực của tất cả khách tham quan. Đặc biệt, khu vực dành riêng cho gia đình với bàn ghế tiện tích phù hợp cho cả ngƣời lớn và trẻ nhỏ, giúp mọi ngƣời đều thuận tiện và thoải mái nhất trong lúc thƣởng thức bữa ăn. Vấn đề vệ sinh an toàn thực phẩm sẽ luôn đƣợc chú trọng và kiểm tra thƣờng xuyên để đảm bảo rằng sức khỏe của khách hàng luôn luôn đƣợc bảo vệ.
  36. 36. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 36 Bên cạnh đó, dự án còn tiến hành xây dựng các của hàng nhỏ hây gian hàng bán đồ lƣu niệm, mini xung quanh khu vực dự án tham quan để khách hàng có thể tiện lợi vừa tham quan vừa mua sắm.
  37. 37. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 37 CHƢƠNG IV. CÁC PHƢƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Phƣơng án giải phóng mặt bằng, tái định cƣ và hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng. Sau khi có chủ trƣơng đầu tƣ, chúng tôi sẽ phối hợp với các cơ quan ban ngành có liên quan, tiến hành đề bù đất cho ngƣời dân và tiến hành chuyển đổi theo đúng quy định hiện hành và cam kết thực hiện dự án theo đúng tiến độ đề ra. II. Các phƣơng án xây dựng công trình. Bảng tổng hợp danh mục các công trình xây dựng và thiết bị của dự án STT Nội dung Số lƣợng ĐVT Diện tích (m2) I Xây dựng 880.000,00 I.1 Khu Safari m2 1 Vƣờn thú 1 m2 446.436 2 Nhà hàng tổ chức sự kiện 1 m2 314 3 Khách sạn 24 giƣờng 24 giƣờng 1.250 4 Khu vƣờn chim 1 m2 2.000 I.2 Khu Vườn thú m2 1 Vƣờn thú nhốt chuồng 1 m2 248.000 2 Nhà hàng 2 m2 2.000 I.3 Công viên giải trí m2 1 Công viên giải trí m2 165.000 2 Bảo tàng 1 m2 2.000 3 Dịch vụ tiện ích 1 m2 13.000 I.4 Hệ thống phụ trợ 1 Hệ thống cấp nƣớc tổng thể 1 HT 2 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể 1 HT 3 Hệ thống thoát nƣớc tổng thể 1 HT 4 Hệ thống xử lý nƣớc thải 1 HT II Thiết bị
  38. 38. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 38 STT Nội dung Số lƣợng ĐVT Diện tích (m2) 1 Thiết bị vƣờn thú 1 m2 1 2 Thiết bị nhà hàng 3 TB 3 Thiết bị khách sạn 24 giƣờng 4 Thiết bị nhà nuôi yến 1 Bộ 2000 5 Thiết bị công viên giải trí 1 m2 6 Thiết bị nhà bảo tàng 1 m2 2000 7 Thiết bị khác 1 HT Các hạng mục xây dựng sẽ đƣợc triển khai thiết kế trong giai đoạn lập dự án đầu tƣ theo quy định hiện hành. Bảng tổng hợp các loài động vật trong dự án:
  39. 39. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 39 STT Hạng Mục Động Vật Tên Tiếng Anh Tên Khoa học Số lƣợng ( CON) ĐỘ TUỔI Giá Tổng cộng 1 North Africa Sƣ Tử Lion Panthera leo 10 6-12 Tháng 190.000.000 1.900.000.000 2 North Africa Hà Mã Hippo Hippopotamus amphibius 4 6-12 Tháng 900.000.000 3.600.000.000 3 North Africa Cá Sấu Nile Crocodile Crocodylus niloticus 5 6-12 Tháng 40.000.000 200.000.000 4 North Africa Linh Cẩu Vằn Triped hyeana Hyena hyena 2 6-12 Tháng 190.000.000 380.000.000 5 North Africa Chó Hoang Wild dog Lycaon pictus 10 6-12 Tháng 205.000.000 2.050.000.000 6 North Africa Mèo Sa Mạc Sand Cat Felis margarita 4 6-12 Tháng 35.000.000 140.000.000 7 North Africa Cáo Sa Mạc Fennec fox Vulpes zerda 8 6-12 Tháng 36.000.000 288.000.000 8 North Africa Chó Rừng Jackal Canis aureus 8 6-12 Tháng 50.000.000 400.000.000 9 North Africa Rùa Da Báo Leopard tortoise Stigmochelys pardalis 8 6-12 Tháng 80.000.000 640.000.000 10 North Africa Rùa Cựa Châu Phi Sulcata Stigmochelys Sulcata 10 6-12 Tháng 40.000.000 400.000.000 11 North Africa Ngựa Vằn Zebra Equus quagga burchellii 5 6-12 Tháng 0 12 Europe Sói Xám Châu Âu Timber wolf Canis lupus 6 6-12 Tháng 80.000.000 480.000.000 13 Europe Hải Ly Châu Castor Castor 5 6-12 90.000.000 450.000.000
  40. 40. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 40 STT Hạng Mục Động Vật Tên Tiếng Anh Tên Khoa học Số lƣợng ( CON) ĐỘ TUỔI Giá Tổng cộng Âu Tháng 14 Europe Bò Tót Châu Âu Bison europe Bison bonasus 10 6-12 Tháng 150.000.000 1.500.000.000 15 Europe Gấu Nâu Châu Âu Brown Bear Ursus arctos 2 36Tháng 450.000.000 900.000.000 16 Europe Linh Miêu Châu Âu BoB cat Lynx rufus 2 6-12 Tháng 210.000.000 420.000.000 17 Europe Ngựa Thuần Chủng Horse Equus caballus 6 6-12 Tháng 50.000.000 300.000.000 18 Europe Hƣơu Hoang Fallow Deer Dama Dama 8 6-12 Tháng 39.000.000 312.000.000 19 Europe Cừu Mouflon Châu Âu European mouflon Ovis aries musimon 10 6-12 Tháng 55.000.000 550.000.000 20 Europe Lửng Châu Âu Badger Meles meles 3 6-12 Tháng 40.000.000 120.000.000 21 Europe Cú Tuyết Snow owl Bubo scandiacus 4 6-12 Tháng 65.000.000 260.000.000 22 Europe Cú Khổng Lồ Châu Âu Great owl Strix nebulosa 4 6-12 Tháng 60.000.000 240.000.000 23 Middle East Cắt Bắc Cực Gyrx Falcon Falco rusticolus 4 6-12 Tháng 110.000.000 440.000.000 24 Middle East Báo Cheetah Cheetah Acinonyx jubatus 4 6-12 Tháng 850.000.000 3.400.000.000 25 Middle East Lạc đà Camel Camelus 6 6-12 210.000.000 1.260.000.000
  41. 41. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 41 STT Hạng Mục Động Vật Tên Tiếng Anh Tên Khoa học Số lƣợng ( CON) ĐỘ TUỔI Giá Tổng cộng Trung Đông Tháng 26 Middle East Linh miêu Tai Đen Caracal Caracal caracal 2 6-12 Tháng 130.000.000 260.000.000 27 Middle East Linh dƣơng Sừng Kiếm Ả rập Oryx arabian Capra gazellaLinnae us 8 6-12 Tháng 185.000.000 1.480.000.000 28 Asia Gấu Chó Sun bear Helarctos malayanus 4 6-12 Tháng 0 29 Asia Gấu Ngựa Asia Black bear Ursus thibetanus 4 6-12 Tháng 0 30 Asia Báo Lửa Asian golden cat Catopuma temminckii 2 6-12 Tháng 0 31 Asia Mèo rừng Asian leopard cat Felis bengalensis 6 6-12 Tháng 0 32 Asia Báo Gấm Clouded leopard Neofelis nebulosa 3 6-12 Tháng 0 33 Asia Khỉ đuôi dài Macaque Macaca 10 6-12 Tháng 0 34 Asia Báo Hoa Mai Leopard Panthera pardus 2 6-12 Tháng 300.000.000 600.000.000 35 Asia Voi Châu Á Elephant Elephas maximus 3 6-12 Tháng 0 36 Asia Hổ Ấn Độ Bengal tiger Panthera tigiris 4 6-12 Tháng 190.000.000 760.000.000 37 Asia Vooc Chân Langur Pygathrix 6 6-12 0
  42. 42. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 42 STT Hạng Mục Động Vật Tên Tiếng Anh Tên Khoa học Số lƣợng ( CON) ĐỘ TUỔI Giá Tổng cộng nâu nemaeus Tháng 38 Asia Hƣơu Nai Axis deer Axus Axis 10 6-12 Tháng 0 39 Asia Sƣ tử Châu á Asiatic Lion Pathera leon 2 6-12 Tháng 190.000.000 380.000.000 40 Asia Vƣợn má Vàng Gibbon Hylobatidae 8 6-12 Tháng 0 41 Asia Trâu nƣớc Water buffalo Bubalus bubalis 10 6-12 Tháng 20.000.000 200.000.000 42 Asia Công xanh ấn độ Peacock Pavo cristatus 20 6-12 Tháng 6.000.000 120.000.000 43 Asia Trăn đất Burmese Python Python bivittatus 4 6-12 Tháng 6.000.000 24.000.000 44 Asia Đại Bàng Vàng Golden eagle Aquila chrysaetos 2 6-12 Tháng 175.000.000 350.000.000 45 America Đại Bàng Đầu Trắng Bald eagle Haliaeetus leucocephalus 2 6 Năm 380.000.000 760.000.000 46 America Chồn Opposum Opposum Didelphimorph ia 6 6-12 Tháng 32.000.000 192.000.000 47 America Chồn Racoon Racoon Procyon lotor 6 6-12 Tháng 33.000.000 198.000.000 48 America Báo Sƣ Tử Puma Puma concolor 2 6-12 Tháng 190.000.000 380.000.000 49 America Lạc đà Nam mỹ Llama Lama glama 5 6-12 Tháng 65.000.000 325.000.000
  43. 43. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 43 STT Hạng Mục Động Vật Tên Tiếng Anh Tên Khoa học Số lƣợng ( CON) ĐỘ TUỔI Giá Tổng cộng 50 America Lạc đà Alpaca Alpaca Vicugna pacos 8 6-12 Tháng 70.000.000 560.000.000 51 America Thú ăn kiến nhỏ Lesser ant eater Tamandua tetradactyla 3 6-12 Tháng 75.000.000 225.000.000 52 America Thú Armadilo Tatu Armadilo Dasypodidae 6 6-12 Tháng 39.000.000 234.000.000 53 America Lƣời Sloth Folivora 3 6-12 Tháng 120.000.000 360.000.000 54 America Khỉ Mủ Nam Mỹ Capuchin Cebinae 8 6-12 Tháng 75.000.000 600.000.000 55 America Khỉ Tamarin Tamarin Callitrichidae 8 6-12 Tháng 40.000.000 320.000.000 56 America Khỉ Sóc Squirrle monkey Saimiri 8 6-12 Tháng 55.000.000 440.000.000 57 America Chuột Lang Khổng Lồ Capybara Hydrochoerus hydrochaeris 6 6-12 Tháng 90.000.000 540.000.000 58 America Vẹt Đuôi Dài Xanh Vàng Blue and gold macaw Ara Ararauna 6 6-12 Tháng 45.000.000 270.000.000 59 America Vẹt Đuôi Dài Cánh Xanh Green wing macaw Ara Chloropterus 6 6-12 Tháng 75.000.000 450.000.000 60 America Vẹt Amazon Green Parrot Amazona 8 6-12 Tháng 50.000.000 400.000.000
  44. 44. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 44 STT Hạng Mục Động Vật Tên Tiếng Anh Tên Khoa học Số lƣợng ( CON) ĐỘ TUỔI Giá Tổng cộng 61 America Báo Nam Mỹ Jaguar Panthera onca 2 6-12 Tháng 320.000.000 640.000.000 62 Australia Đà Điểu Châu Úc Emu Dromaius novaehollandi ae 5 6-12 Tháng 26.000.000 130.000.000 63 Australia Chuột Túi Lớn Great red Kangaroo Macropus rufus 6 6-12 Tháng 320.000.000 1.920.000.000 64 Australia Chuột Túi Nhỏ Wallaby Macropus rufogriseus 15 6-12 Tháng 55.000.000 825.000.000 65 Madagascar Rùa Khổng Lồ Aldabra tortoise Aldabrachelys gigantee 3 6-12 Tháng 300.000.000 900.000.000 66 Madagascar Vƣợn cáo đuôi vòng Ring tail Lemur Lemur catta 8 6-12 Tháng 190.000.000 1.520.000.000 67 Madagascar Vƣợn Cáo Trắng Đen Black and white lemur Varecia vareigata 3 6-12 Tháng 390.000.000 1.170.000.000 68 Safari Trâu rừng African buffalo Syncerus caffer 3 6-12 Tháng 380.000.000 1.140.000.000 69 Safari Linh dƣơng eland Giant eland Taurotragus derbianus 5 6-12 Tháng 210.000.000 1.050.000.000 70 Safari Linh dƣơng klipspringer Klipspringer Oreotragus oreotragus 5 6-12 Tháng 40.000.000 200.000.000 71 Safari Linh dƣơng đồng cỏ phƣơng nam Lechwe Kobus leche 5 6-12 Tháng 130.000.000 650.000.000 72 Safari Linh dƣơng Mtn reedbuck Redunca 5 6-12 50.000.000 250.000.000
  45. 45. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 45 STT Hạng Mục Động Vật Tên Tiếng Anh Tên Khoa học Số lƣợng ( CON) ĐỘ TUỔI Giá Tổng cộng núi fulvorufula Tháng 73 Safari Linh dƣơng sừng kiếm Oryx Capra gazellaLinnae us 5 6-12 Tháng 185.000.000 925.000.000 74 Safari Linh dƣơng sừng xoắn Kudu Tragelaphus strepsiceros 4 6-12 Tháng 180.000.000 720.000.000 75 Safari Linh dƣơng nhảy màu đen Springbuck Black Antidorcas marsupialis 4 6-12 Tháng 100.000.000 400.000.000 76 Safari Linh dƣơng nhảy màu trắng Springbuck white Antidorcas marsupialis 4 6-12 Tháng 110.000.000 440.000.000 77 Safari Linh dƣơng nhảy thƣờng Springbuck Antidorcas marsupialis 4 6-12 Tháng 36.000.000 144.000.000 78 Safari Linh dƣơng impala Impala Aepyceros melampus 4 6-12 Tháng 36.000.000 144.000.000 79 Safari Linh dƣơng impala đen Impala Black Aepyceros melampus 2 6-12 Tháng 120.000.000 240.000.000 80 Safari Ngựa vằn Zebra Equus quagga burchellii 5 6-12 Tháng 150.000.000 750.000.000 81 Safari Bò sừng dài châu phi Long horn african cow Bos taurus 5 6-12 Tháng 290.000.000 1.450.000.000 82 Safari Linh dƣơng đầu bò đen Black Wildebeest Connochaetes taurinus 5 6-12 Tháng 120.000.000 600.000.000 83 Safari Linh dƣơng Blue Connochaetes 5 6-12 120.000.000 600.000.000
  46. 46. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 46 STT Hạng Mục Động Vật Tên Tiếng Anh Tên Khoa học Số lƣợng ( CON) ĐỘ TUỔI Giá Tổng cộng đầu bò xanh wildebeest taurinus Tháng 84 Safari Linh dƣơng đen Đông phi Sable Antelop Hippotragus niger 6 6-12 Tháng 230.000.000 1.380.000.000 85 Safari Linh dƣơng Tsessebe Tsessebe Damaliscus lunatus lunatus 5 6-12 Tháng 190.000.000 950.000.000 86 Safari Linh dƣơng đầu bò Harte HarteBeest Alcelaphus buselaphus caama 5 6-12 Tháng 145.000.000 725.000.000 87 Safari Linh dƣơng bụi Bushbuck Tragelaphus sylvaticus 5 6-12 Tháng 136.000.000 680.000.000 88 Safari Linh dƣơng Nyala Nyala Tragelaphus angasii 5 6-12 Tháng 185.000.000 925.000.000 89 Safari Linh dƣơng đầu bò Harte đỏ Red Harterbeest Alcelaphus buselaphus caama 5 6-12 Tháng 120.000.000 600.000.000 90 Safari Linh dƣơng mặt trắng Blesbok Damaliscus pygargus 5 6-12 Tháng 110.000.000 550.000.000 91 Safari Linh dƣơng mặt trắng lông trắng Blesbok white Damaliscus pygargus 2 6-12 Tháng 140.000.000 280.000.000 92 Safari Linh dƣơng hoẵng Duilker Cephalophinae 5 6-12 Tháng 100.000.000 500.000.000 93 Safari Heo Rừng Red River Potamochoeru 6 6-12 140.000.000 840.000.000
  47. 47. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 47 STT Hạng Mục Động Vật Tên Tiếng Anh Tên Khoa học Số lƣợng ( CON) ĐỘ TUỔI Giá Tổng cộng Đỏ Hog s porcus Tháng 94 Safari Linh dƣơng Bongo Bongo ragelaphus eurycerus 6 6-12 Tháng 0 95 Safari Linh dƣơng steenbok Steenbok Raphicerus campestris 5 6-12 Tháng 60.000.000 300.000.000 96 Safari Linh dƣơng waterbuck Water buck Kobus ellipsiprymnus 5 6-12 Tháng 130.000.000 650.000.000 97 Safari Heo rừng Warthog Phacochoerus africanus 5 6-12 Tháng 56.000.000 280.000.000 98 Safari Hƣơu cao cổ Giraffe Giraffa 5 6-12 Tháng 600.000.000 3.000.000.000 99 Safari Tê giác trắng White rhino Ceratotherium simum 4 6-12 Tháng 3.500.000.000 14.000.000.000 100 Bird Garden Hồng Hạc Nam Mỹ Flamingo Caribean Phonicopterus ruber 30 6-12 Tháng 80.000.000 2.400.000.000 101 Bird Garden Thiên Nga Đen Black swan Cygnus atratus 10 6-12 Tháng 14.000.000 140.000.000 102 Bird Garden Thiên Nga Trắng Swan Cygnus olor 10 6-12 Tháng 16.000.000 160.000.000 103 Bird Garden Vịt Trời Common Shelduck Tadorna tadorna 10 6-12 Tháng 7.500.000 75.000.000 104 Bird Garden Vẹt Lorry Red Lory Eos bornea 10 6-12 Tháng 7.500.000 75.000.000 105 Bird Garden Vẹt Lorry Blue Streaked Eos reticulata 10 6-12 Tháng 7.500.000 75.000.000
  48. 48. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 48 STT Hạng Mục Động Vật Tên Tiếng Anh Tên Khoa học Số lƣợng ( CON) ĐỘ TUỔI Giá Tổng cộng Lory 106 Bird Garden Vẹt Lorry Black Caped Lory Lorius lory 10 6-12 Tháng 7.500.000 75.000.000 107 Bird Garden Vẹt Lorry Dusky Lories Pseudeos fuscata 10 6-12 Tháng 7.500.000 75.000.000 108 Bird Garden Vẹt Lorry Rain Bow Lory Trichoglossus moluccanus 10 6-12 Tháng 7.500.000 75.000.000 109 Bird Garden Vẹt Lorry Violed Necked Lory Eos squamata 10 6-12 Tháng 7.500.000 75.000.000 110 Bird Garden Vẹt Lorry Coconut Lory Trichoglossus haematodus 10 6-12 Tháng 7.500.000 75.000.000 111 Bird Garden Vẹt Lorry Ornate Lorikeet Trichoglossus omatus 10 6-12 Tháng 7.500.000 75.000.000 112 Bird Garden Vẹt Lorry Chattering Lory Lorius garrulus 10 6-12 Tháng 7.500.000 75.000.000 113 Bird Garden Vẹt Lorry Puple-naped Lory Lorius domicella 10 6-12 Tháng 7.500.000 75.000.000 114 Bird Garden Sếu Nhật Bản Japanese Crane Grus japonensis 4 6-12 Tháng 96.000.000 384.000.000 115 Bird Garden Sếu Vƣơng Miện Nam PHI South Africa Crowned Crane Balearica regulorum 4 6-12 Tháng 75.000.000 300.000.000 116 Bird Garden Chim Trĩ Đỏ Red Gold Pheasant Chrysolophus pictus 10 6-12 Tháng 2.500.000 25.000.000
  49. 49. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 49 STT Hạng Mục Động Vật Tên Tiếng Anh Tên Khoa học Số lƣợng ( CON) ĐỘ TUỔI Giá Tổng cộng 117 Bird Garden Chim Trĩ Xanh Lady amherst pheasant Chrysolophus amherstiae 10 6-12 Tháng 2.500.000 25.000.000 118 Bird Garden Chim Trĩ Vân Nam Reeves Pheasant Syrmaticus reevesii 10 6-12 Tháng 4.000.000 40.000.000 119 Bird Garden Chim Trĩ Vàng Bảy Màu Yellow Golden Pheasant Chrysolophus pictus 10 6-12 Tháng 2.500.000 25.000.000 120 Bird Garden Gà Lôi Trắng Silver Pheasant Lophura nycthemera 10 6-12 Tháng 3.500.000 35.000.000 121 Bird Garden Vịt Uyên Ƣơng Mandarin duck Aix galericulata 20 6-12 Tháng 1.800.000 36.000.000 122 Bird Garden Vịt gỗ Wood duck Aix sponsa 20 6-12 Tháng 1.800.000 36.000.000 123 Bird Garden Ngỗng Lớn Goose Anserini 6 6-12 Tháng 5.000.000 30.000.000 124 Bird Garden Vẹt Sun Cornure Sun Cornure Aratinga solstitialis 30 6-12 Tháng 5.500.000 165.000.000 Tổng cộng có 123 loài 828 đầu con 77.921.000.000
  50. 50. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 50 STT ZON E Hạng Mục Động Vật Tên Tiếng Anh Tên Khoa học Số lƣợng (CON) Giá Tổng cộng 1 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Ngựa Horse Equus caballus 3 60,000,000 180.000.000 2 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Ngựa Lùn Pony Equus caballus 5 45,000,000 225.000.000 3 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Bò lông dài Highland cattle Bos taurus 3 80,000,000 240.000.000 4 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Bò sữa Dairy cattle Bos taurus 3 28,000,000 84.000.000 5 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Lừa Donkey Equus asinus 1 20,000,000 20.000.000 6 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Dê Mini goat Capra aegagrus hircus 8 5,000,000 40.000.000 7 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Cừu Châu âu Sheep Ovis aries 10 8,000,000 80.000.000 8 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Heo mini Sus scrofa domesticus Sus scrofa domesticus 4 6,000,000 240.000.000 9 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Lạc Đà Không Bƣớu Alpaca Vicugna pacos 8 70,000,000 420.000.000 10 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Lạc Đà Nam Mỹ Llama Lama glama 2 65,000,000 130.000.000 11 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Chuột Chinchila Chinchilla Chinchilla 10 5,000,000 50.000.000
  51. 51. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 51 STT ZON E Hạng Mục Động Vật Tên Tiếng Anh Tên Khoa học Số lƣợng (CON) Giá Tổng cộng 12 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Chuột Mara Mara patagonia Dolichotis 6 12,000,000 72.000.000 13 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Thỏ Châu Âu các loại Rabbit Leporidae 20 5,000,000 100.000.000 14 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Chuột Bọ guinea pig Cavia porcellus 30 300.000 9.000.000 15 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Chuột Hamster Hamster Cricetinae 16 350.000 5.600.000 16 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Gà cảnh các loại Chicken Gallus gallus domesticus 20 6,000,000 120.000.000 17 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Chim bồ câu Pigeons Columba livia domestica 30 800.000 24.000.000 18 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Chim Thiên Nga Đen Black swan Cygnus atratus 5 14,000,000 70.000.000 19 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Chim Thiên Nga Trắng Mute swan Cygnus olor 10 17,000,000 170.000.000 21 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Vịt Á âu Common shelduck Tadorna tadorna 20 2,500,000 50.000.000 22 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Vịt Uyên Mandarin Aix galericulata 20 1,800,000 21.600.000
  52. 52. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 52 STT ZON E Hạng Mục Động Vật Tên Tiếng Anh Tên Khoa học Số lƣợng (CON) Giá Tổng cộng Ƣơng duck 23 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Vịt gỗ Wood duck Aix sponsa 20 1,800,000 21.600.000 24 A Khu Trang Trại Thuỵ Sĩ Ngỗng Lớn Goose Anserini 6 5,000,000 30.000.000 39 A Chuồng Vẹt Vẹt Sun Cornure Sun Cornure Aratinga solstitialis 30 5,500,000 165.000.000 40 A Chuồng Vẹt Vẹt Lorry Rainbow lory Loriini 5 7,500,000 37.500.000 42 A Chuồng Chuột Túi Chuột túi wallaby màu xám Grey Wallaby Macropus rufogriseus 15 32,000,000 480.000.000 43 A Chuồng Chuột Túi Chuột túi wallaby màu trắng White Wallaby Macropus rufogriseus 6 55,000,000 330.000.000 45 A Chuồng Rùa Khổng Lồ Rùa Cựa Châu Phi Sulcata Centrochelys sulcata 10 40,000,000 400.000.000 46 A Chuồng Rùa Khổng Lồ Rùa Da Báo Leopard Tortoise Stigmochelys pardalis 6 80,000,000 480.000.000 67 A Khu Chuồng Chim Công vs Chim Trĩ Công xanh Ấn Độ Blue Peacock Pavo cristatus 10 10,000,000 10.000.000
  53. 53. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 53 STT ZON E Hạng Mục Động Vật Tên Tiếng Anh Tên Khoa học Số lƣợng (CON) Giá Tổng cộng 68 A Khu Chuồng Chim Công vs Chim Trĩ Công Trắng Ấn Độ White Peacock Pavo cristatus 10 13,000,000 13.000.000 69 A Khu Chuồng Chim Công vs Chim Trĩ Chim Trĩ Đỏ Red Gold Pheasant Chrysolophus pictus 10 2,500,000 25.000.000 70 A Khu Chuồng Chim Công vs Chim Trĩ Chim Trĩ Xanh Lady amherst pheasant Chrysolophus amherstiae 10 2,500,000 25.000.000 71 A Khu Chuồng Chim Công vs Chim Trĩ Chim Trĩ Vân Nam Reeves Pheasant Syrmaticus reevesii 10 4,000,000 40.000.000 72 A Khu Chuồng Chim Công vs Chim Trĩ Chim Trĩ Vàng Bảy Màu Yellow Golden Pheasant Chrysolophus pictus 10 2,500,000 25.000.000 73 A Khu Chuồng Chim Công vs Chim Trĩ Gà Lôi Trắng Silver Pheasant Lophura nycthemera 10 3,500,000 35.000.000 74 A Khu Chuồng Chim Công vs Chim Trĩ Chim cút cali California quail Callipepla californica 20 1,500,000 30.000.000 75 A Động vật trang trại Khu A có 74 loài 422 4.498.300.000 83 B Giraffe Coffe Ngựa Vằn Burchell Zebra Equus quagga burchellii 4 166.000.000 664.000.000
  54. 54. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________________________________ 54 STT ZON E Hạng Mục Động Vật Tên Tiếng Anh Tên Khoa học Số lƣợng (CON) Giá Tổng cộng 84 B Giraffe Coffe Hƣơu cao cổ Giraffe Giraff a 5 600.000.000 3.000.000.000 86 B Giraffe Coffe Chim đà điểu Ostrict Struthio camelus 5 6.000.000 30.000.000 91 B Động Vật Giraffe Coffe có 10 Loài 14 3.694.000.000
  55. 55. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 55 III. Phƣơng án tổ chức thực hiện. Dự án đƣợc chủ đầu tƣ trực tiếp tổ chức triển khai, tiến hành xây dựng vƣờn thú và sau khi hoàn thành giai đoạn đầu tƣ, chúng tôi tiến hành thuê một đơn vị chuyên điều hành uy tín trên thế giới để tiến hành khai thác dự án. Dự án chủ yếu sử dụng lao động của địa phƣơng. Đối với lao động chuyên môn nghiệp vụ, dự án sẽ tuyển dụng và lên kế hoạch đào tạo, bồi dƣỡng nghiệp vụ cho con em trong vùng để từ đó về phục vụ dự án trong quá trình hoạt động sau này. Dự kiến số lao động sử dụng trong dự án: TT Chức danh Số lƣợng Mức thu nhập bình quân/tháng Tổng lƣơng năm Bảo hiểm, quỹ trợ cấp …20% Tổng/năm 1 Giám đốc 1 20.000 240.000 48.000 288.000 2 Kế toán 7 10.000 840.000 168.000 1.008.000 3 Quản lý 20 10.000 2.400.000 480.000 2.880.000 4 Nhân viên 300 6.000 21.600.000 4.320.000 25.920.000 Tổng 328 46.000 25.080.000 5.016.000 30.096.000 IV. Phân đoạn thực hiện và tiến độ thực hiện, hình thức quản lý dự án. IV.1. Phân đoạn và tiến độ thực hiện.  Lập và phê duyệt dự án tiền khả thi trong năm 2018.  Lập phê duyệt Báo cáo nghiên cứu khả thi và tiến hành đền bù đất đai trong năm 2019.  Tiến hành xây dựng dự án trong năm: từ 2020 – 2021. Và bắt đầu khai thác từng hạng mục của dự án từ năm 2022. IV.2. Hình thức quản lý dự án.  Chủ đầu tƣ trực tiếp quản lý và khai thác dự án.
  56. 56. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 56 CHƢƠNG V. ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG MÔI TRƢỜNG – GIẢI PHÁP PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ VÀ YÊU CẦU AN NINH QUỐC PHÒNG I. Đánh giá tác động môi trƣờng. I.1 Giới thiệu chung: Mục đích của đánh giá tác động môi trƣờng là xem xét đánh giá những yếu tố tích cực và tiêu cực ảnh hƣởng đến môi trƣờng trong xây dựng Dự án để từ đó đƣa ra các giải pháp khắc phục, giảm thiểu ô nhiễm để nâng cao chất lƣợng môi trƣờng hạn chế những tác động rủi ro cho môi trƣờng và cho xây dựng các hạng mục trong dự án đƣợc thực thi, đáp ứng đƣợc các yêu cầu về tiêu chuẩn môi trƣờng. I.2. Các quy định và các hƣớng dẫn về môi trƣờng Luật Bảo vệ Môi trƣờng số 55/2014/QH13 đã đƣợc Quốc hội nƣớc CHXHCN Việt Nam tháng 06 năm 2005. Nghị định số 19/2015/NĐ-CP của Chính phủ ngày 14 tháng 02 năm 2006 về việc quy định chi tiết và hƣớng dẫn thi hành một số điều của luật Bảo vệ Môi trƣờng. Nghị định 59/2007/NĐ-CP ngày 9/4/2007 của Chính phủ về quản lý chất thải rắn. Nghị định 179/2013/NĐ-CP ngày 14 tháng 11 năm 2013của Chính phủ về xử lý vi phạm pháp luật trong lĩnh vực bảo vệ môi trƣờng. Thông tƣ số 05/2008/ TT-BTNMT của Bộ Tài nguyên và Môi trƣờng ngày 18/12/2008 về việc hƣớng dẫn về đánh giá môi trƣờng chiến lƣợc, đánh giá tác động môi trƣờng và cam kết bảo vệ môi trƣờng. Thông tƣ 12/2011/TT-BTNMT ngày 14/01/2011 về việc hƣớng dẫn điều kiện hành nghề, thủ tục lập hồ sơ, đăng ký cấp phép hành nghề, mã số quản lý chất thải nguy hại. Quyết định số 12/2011/QĐ-BTNMT ngày 14/04/2011 về việc ban hành Danh mục chất thải nguy hại kèm theo Danh mục chất thải nguy hại.
  57. 57. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 57 Quyết định số 22/2006/QĐ-BTNMT ngày 18 tháng 12 năm 2006 của Bộ Tài Nguyên và Môi trƣờng về việc bắt buộc áp dụng 05 Tiêu chuẩn Việt Nam về Môi trƣờng và bãi bỏ áp dụng một số các Tiêu chuẩn đã quy định theo quyết định số 35/2002/QĐ-BKHCNMT ngày 25 tháng 6 năm 2002 của Bộ trƣởng Bộ KHCN và Môi trƣờng. I.3. Các tiêu chuẩn về môi trƣờng áp dụng cho dự án Để tiến hành thiết kế và thi công Dự án đòi hỏi phải đảm bảo đƣợc đúng theo các tiêu chuẩn môi trƣờng sẽ đƣợc liệt kê sau đây. - Các tiêu chuẩn liên quan đến chất lƣợng không khí : QCVN 05:2009/BTNMT Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về chất lƣợng không khí xung quanh, tiêu chuẩn vệ sinh lao động theo QĐ 3733/2002/QĐ-BYT 10/10/2002 của Bộ trƣởng bộ Y Tế, QCVN 19:2009/BTNMT Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về khí thải công nghiệp đối với bụi và các chất vô cơ. - Các tiêu chuẩn liên quan đến chất lƣợng nƣớc: QCVN 14:2008/BTNMT Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về nƣớc thải sinh hoạt. - Các tiêu chuẩn liên quan đến tiếng ồn : QCVN 26:2010/BTNMT Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về tiếng ồn. I.4. Hiện trạng môi trƣờng địa điểm xây dựng Điều kiện tự nhiên Khu vực xây dựng có địa hình đồi núi thấp, nền đất có kết cấu địa chất phù hợp với việc xây dựng xây dựng dự án, cần mặt bằng rộng. Khu đất có các đặc điểm sau: _ Nhiệt độ : Khu vực nam bộ có đặc điểm khí hậu nhiệt đới gió mùa, trong năm có 2 mùa mƣa nắng rõ rệt. _ Địa hình : Địa hình bằng phẳng, có vị trí thuận lợi về giao thông. II. Tác động của dự án tới môi trƣờng. Việc thực thi dự án sẽ ảnh hƣởng nhất định đến môi truờng xung quanh khu vực lân cận, tác động trực tiếp đến quá trình sinh hoạt của các hộ dân sinh sống xung quanh. Chúng ta có thể dự báo đƣợc những nguồn tác động đến môi trƣờng có khả năng xảy ra trong các giai đoạn khác nhau:
  58. 58. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 58 - Giai đoạn thi công xây dựng. - Giai đoạn vận hành. - Giai đoạn ngƣng hoạt động II.1. Nguồn gây ra ô nhiễm Chất thải rắn _ Rác thải trong quá trình thi công xây dựng: các loại bao bì đựng nguyên vật liệu nhƣ giấy và một lƣợng nhỏ các loại bao nilon, đất đá do các hoạt động đào đất xây dựng và các công trình phụ trợ khác. _ Sự rơi vãi vật liệu nhƣ đá, cát, ... trong quá trình vận chuyển của các thiết bị chuyên dụng đến nơi xây dựng. _ Vật liệu dƣ thừa và các phế liệu thải ra. _ Chất thải từ động vật _ Chất thải sinh hoạt của lực lƣợng nhân công lao động tham gia thi công. Chất thải khí: Chất thải khí là nguồn gây ô nhiễm chính cho bầu khí quyển, khí thải có thể phát ra từ các hoạt động trong các quá trình thi công từ giai đoạn chuẩn bị nguyên vật liệu cho đến khi tháo dỡ các hạng mục công trình trong giai đoạn ngừng hoạt động. Chủ yếu là khí thải phát sinh do hoạt động của động cơ máy móc thi công cơ giới, phƣơng tiện vận chuyển vật tƣ dụng cụ, thiết bị phục vụ cho thi công. Chất thải lỏng: Chất thải lỏng có ảnh hƣởng trực tiếp đến vệ sinh môi trƣờng trong khu vực xây dựng khu biệt thự gây ảnh hƣởng đến môi trƣờng lân cận. Chất thải lỏng của dự án gồm có nƣớc thải từ quá trình xây dựng, nƣớc thải sinh hoạt của công nhân và nƣớc mƣa. _ Dự án chỉ sử dụng nƣớc trong các quá trình phối trộn nguyên vật liệu và một lƣợng nhỏ dùng cho việc tƣới tƣờng, tƣới đất để giữ ẩm và hạn chế bụi phát tán vào môi trƣờng xung quanh. Lƣợng nƣớc thải từ quá trình xây dựng chỉ gồm các loại chất trơ nhƣ đất cát, không mang các hàm lƣợng hữu cơ, các chất ô nhiễm thấm vào lòng đất. _ Nƣớc thải sinh hoạt của của công nhân trong giai đoạn thi công rất ít, chủ yếu là nƣớc tắm rửa đơn thuần và một phần rất nhỏ các hoạt động vệ sinh khác
  59. 59. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 59 vì trong quá trình xây dựng hầu hết tất cả công nhân xây dựng không ở lại, chỉ có một hoặc hai ngƣời ở lại bảo quản vật tƣ. _ Nƣớc mƣa chảy tràn cuốn trôi các chất ô nhiễm bề mặt từ khu vực xây dựng xuống các kênh rạch cận kề. Tuy nhiên, dự án đã có hệ thống thoát nƣớc ngầm thu nƣớc do vậy kiểm soát đƣợc nguồn thải và xử lý nƣớc bị ô nhiễm trƣớc khi thải ra ngoài. Tiếng ồn. _ Gây ra những ảnh hƣởng trực tiếp lên hệ thần kinh làm giảm khả năng tập trung và giảm năng suất lao động. Tiếng ồn có thể sinh ra theo những con đƣờng sau nhƣng phải đƣợc kiểm soát và duy trì ở trong khoảng 80 – 85dBA theo tiêu chuẩn quy định, tiếng ồn có thể phát sinh từ những nguồn. _ Động cơ, máy móc thi công, và những thiết bị phục vụ xây dựng, lắp đặt. _ Trong quá trình lao động nhƣ gò, hàn các chi tiết kim loại, và khung kèo sắt … và quá trình đóng, tháo côppha, giàn giáo, vận chuyển vật liệu… _ Từ động cơ máy nén khí, bơm, máy phát điện … Bụi và khói _ Khi hàm lƣợng bụi và khói vƣợt quá ngƣỡng cho phép sẽ gây ra những bệnh về đƣờng hô hấp làm giảm khả năng lao động của công nhân. Bụi và khói đƣợc sinh ra từ những lý do sau: _ Từ các hoạt động chuyên chở vật liệu, tập kết đổ vật liệu đến nơi xây dựng. _ Từ các đống tập kết vật liệu. _ Từ các hoạt động đào bới san lấp. _ Từ quá trình thi công: quá trình phối trộn nguyên vật liệu, quá trình đóng tháo côppha… II.2. Mức độ ảnh hƣởng tới môi trƣờng Ảnh hƣởng đến chất lƣợng không khí: Chất lƣợng không khí của khu vực xây dựng sẽ chịu ít nhiều biến đổi do các hoạt động thực thi Dự án. Tuy nhiên, trong hai giai đoạn thi công xây dựng và tháo dỡ công trình ngƣng hoạt động, khói bụi và khí thải là tác nhân ô nhiễm
  60. 60. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 60 đáng chú ý nhất. Khí thải sinh ra từ các động cơ máy móc chủ yếu là khí NOx, CO, CO2, SO2....Lƣợng khí thải phát sinh bởi hoạt động riêng rẽ các loại máy móc đạt tiêu chuẩn kỹ thuật là không đáng kể, trong điều kiện môi trƣờng làm việc thông thoáng ngoài trời thì mức độ ảnh hƣởng trực tiếp đến con ngƣời là không đáng kể tuy nhiên khi hàm lƣợng cao nó sẽ là tác nhân gây ra những ô nhiễm cho môi trƣờng và con ngƣời nhƣ: khí SO2 hoà tan đƣợc trong nƣớc nên dễ phản ứng với cơ quan hô hấp ngƣời và động vật. Ảnh hƣởng đến chất lƣợng nƣớc mặt: Hoạt động xây dựng công trình có nhiều khả năng gây ảnh hƣởng đến chất lƣợng nƣớc mặt. Do phải tiếp nhận lƣợng nƣớc thải ra từ các quá trình thi công có chứa chất nhiễm bẩn cao gồm các hoá chất nhƣ vết dầu mỡ rơi vãi từ các động cơ máy móc trong quá trình thi công vận hành, nƣớc thải sinh hoặt của công nhân trong các lán trại ... cũng gây ra hiện tƣợng ô nhiễm, bồi lắng cho nguồn nƣớc mặt. Ảnh hƣởng đến giao thông Hoạt động của các loại phƣơng tiện vận tải phục vụ công tác thi công xây dựng lắp đặt sẽ làm gia tăng mật độ lƣu thông trên các tuyến đƣờng vào khu vực, mang theo những bụi bẩn đất, cát từ công trƣờng vào gây ảnh hƣởng xấu đến chất lƣợng đƣờng xá, làm xuống cấp nhanh chóng các tuyến đƣờng này. Ảnh hƣởng đến sức khỏe cộng đồng _ Không khí bị ô nhiễm sẽ ảnh hƣởng trực tiếp đến sức khoẻ lực lƣợng nhân công làm việc tại công trƣờng và cho cả cộng đồng dân cƣ. Gây ra các bệnh về cơ quan hô hấp, dị ứng, viêm mắt ... _ Tiếng ồn phát sinh chủ yếu trong qúa trình thi công xây dựng và tháo dỡ khi công trình ngừng hoạt động. Ô nhiễm tiếng ồn tác động trực tiếp lên lực lƣợng lao động tại công trình và cƣ dân sinh sống gần khu vực thực thi dự án. Tiếng ồn sẽ gây căng thẳng, ức chế, làm giảm năng suất lao động, gây xáo trộn cuộc sống thƣờng ngày của ngƣời dân. Mặt khác khi độ ồn vƣợt quá giới hạn cho phép và kéo dài sẽ ảnh hƣởng đến cơ quan thính giác. II.3. Giải pháp khắc phục ảnh hƣởng tiêu cực của dự án tới môi trƣờng. Giảm thiểu lƣợng chất thải
  61. 61. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 61 _ Trong quá trình thực thi dự án chất thải phát sinh ra là điều không tránh khỏi. Tuy nhiên bằng các biện pháp kỹ thuật công nghệ phù hợp kết hợp với biện pháp quản lý chặt chẽ ở từng bộ phận có thể giảm thiểu đƣợc số lƣợng lớn chất thải phát sinh. Các biện pháp để giảm thiểu chất thải phát sinh: _ Dự toán chính xác khối lƣợng nguyên vật liệu phục vụ cho thi công, giảm thiểu lƣợng dƣ thừa tồn đọng sau khi xây dựng công trình. _ Lựa chọn địa điểm tập kết nguyên vật liệu phù hợp nằm cuối hƣớng gió và trên nền đất cao để tránh tình trạng hƣ hỏng và thất thoát khi chƣa sử dụng đến. _ Đề xuất những biện pháp giảm thiểu khói bụi và nƣớc thải phát sinh trong quá trình thi công. Thu gom và xử lý chất thải: Việc thu gom và xử lý chất thải trƣớc khi thải ra ngoài môi trƣờng là điều bắt buộc đối với khu vực xây dựng công trình. Trong dự án này việc thu gom và xử lý chất thải phải đƣợc thực hiện từ khi xây dựng đến khi đi bàn giao nhà và quá trình tháo dỡ ngƣng hoạt động để tránh gây ảnh hƣởng đến hoạt động của trạm và môi trƣờng khu vực xung quanh. Việc thu gom và xử lý phải đƣợc phân loại theo các loại chất thải sau: Chất thải rắn: Đây là loại chất thải phát sinh nhiều nhất trong qúa trình thi công bao gồm đất, đá, giấy, khăn vải, ... là loại chất thải rất khó phân huỷ đòi hỏi phải đƣợc thu gom, phân loại để có phƣơng pháp xử lý thích hợp. Những nguyên vật liệu dƣ thừa có thể tái sử dụng đƣợc thì phải đƣợc phân loại và để đúng nơi quy định thuận tiện cho việc tái sử dụng hoặc bán phế liệu. Những loại rác thải khó phân huỷ hoặc độc hại phải đƣợc thu gom và đặt cách xa công trƣờng thi công, sao cho tác động đến con ngƣời và môi trƣờng là nhỏ nhất để vận chuyển đến nơi xử lý theo quy định. Các phƣơng tiện vận chuyển đất đá san lấp bắt buộc dùng tấm phủ che chắn, giảm đến mức tối đa rơi vãi trên đƣờng gây ảnh hƣởng cho ngƣời lƣu thông và đảm bảo cảnh quan môi trƣờng đƣợc sạch đẹp. Chất thải khí: _ Sinh ra trực tiếp trong quá trình thi công từ các máy móc thi công cơ giới, phƣơng tiện vận chuyển cần phải có những biện pháp để làm giảm lƣợng chất thải khí ra ngoài môi trƣờng, các biện pháp có thể dùng là:
  62. 62. Dự án Journey of Humanity: Hành trình của nhân loại ____________________________________ 62 _ Đối với các phƣơng tiện vận chuyển, máy móc thi công và các động cơ khác cần thiết nên sử dụng loại nhiên liệu có khả năng cháy hoàn toàn, khí thải có hàm lƣợng chất gây ô nhiễm thấp. Sử dụng máy móc động cơ mới đạt tiêu chuẩn kiểm định và đƣợc chứng nhận không gây hại đối với môi trƣờng. _ Thƣờng xuyên kiểm tra các hạng mục công trình nhằm ngăn ngừa, khắc phục kịp thời các sự cố có thể xảy ra. Chất thải lỏng Chất thải lỏng sinh ra trong quá trình xây dựng sẽ đƣợc thu gom vào hệ thống thoát nƣớc hiện hữu đƣợc bố trí quanh khu vực khu biệt thự. Nƣớc thải có chứa chất ô nhiễm sẽ đƣợc thu gom và chuyển giao cho đơn vị có chức năng xử lý còn nƣớc không bị ô nhiễm sẽ theo hệ thống thoát nƣớc bề mặt và thải trực tiếp ra ngoài. Tiếng ồn: Trang bị đầy đủ các thiết bị bảo vệ cho công nhân trong quá trình thi công, sắp xếp công việc một cách hợp lý khoa học để mức độ ảnh hƣởng đến công nhân làm việc trong khu vực xây dựng và ở khu vực lân cận là nhỏ nhất. Kiểm tra và bảo dƣỡng định kỳ các máy móc thiết bị. Thông thƣờng chu kỳ bảo dƣỡng đối với thiết bị mới là 4-6 tháng/lần, thiết bị cũ là 3 tháng/lần. Bố trí cách ly các nguồn gây ồn với xung quanh nhằm làm giảm tác động lan truyền của sóng âm. Để biện pháp phân lập đạt hiệu quả cao hơn cần cách lý và bố trí thêm các tƣờng ngăn giữa các bộ phận.Trồng cây xanh để tạo bóng mát, hạn chế lan truyền ồn ra môi trƣờng. Hạn chế hoạt động vào ban đêm Bụi và khói: Trong quá trình thi công xây dựng bụi và khói là những nhân tố gây ảnh hƣởng nhiều nhất đến công nhân lao động nó trực tiếp ảnh hƣởng đến sức khoẻ của ngƣời công nhân gây ra các bệnh về đƣờng hô hấp, về mắt ...làm giảm khả năng lao động. Để khắc phục những ô nhiễm đó cần thực hiện những biện pháp sau: _ Sử dụng nguyên vật liệu ít gây hại, thiết bị chuyên chở nguyên vật liệu phải đƣợc che chắn cẩn thẩn tránh rơi vãi. _ Thƣởng xuyên rửa xe để tránh phát sinh bụi, đất cát trong khu đô thị khi di chuyển. _ Sử dụng những thiết bị bảo hộ cho công nhân khi làm việc trong tình trạng khói bụi ô nhiễm nhƣ mặt nạ phòng độc, kính bảo vệ mắt....

