Khu nong nghiep ung dung cong nghe cao vietfarm vung tau-dav

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dự án Khu nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao Vietfarm CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do - Hạnh phúc  B...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 1 CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM  BÁO CÁO TIỀN KHẢ THI KHU NÔNG NGHIỆP...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 2 MỤC LỤC CHƢƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU......................................................
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 3 CHƢƠNG IV. CÁC PHƢƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN............................. 42 I....
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 4 II. Đề xuất và kiến nghị......................................................
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 5 CHƢƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tƣ. Chủ đầu tƣ: Giấy phép ĐKK...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 6 Trƣớc tình hình đó, Công Ty Cổ Phần Tƣ Vấn Đầu Tƣ đã phối hợp với đơn vị tƣ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 7 - Hình thành mô hình điểm trong sản xuất nông nghiệp công nghệ cao, sản phẩ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 8 CHƢƠNG II. ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Hiện trạng kinh tế - xã hộ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 9 Từ nhiều thế kỷ trƣớc, nơi đây là địa bàn sinh sống của đồng bào dân tộc Ch...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 10 Tô nằm giữa trung tâm thị trấn cũng là một nguồn dự trữ nƣớc đáng kể cho đ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 11 Nhóm đất đen: Phân bố một vùng nhỏ ở Phƣớc Bửu, tầng mặt màu đen đến đen n...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 12 độ trung bình cũng chỉ vào khoảng 28o . Tháng mát nhất là tháng giêng, nhi...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 13 Huyện Phƣớc An thời ấy chính là phần lớn địa bàn tỉnh Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu ng...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 14 dựng lại và hoàn thiện khu dân cƣ làng cá Bến Cát để phát triển nghề đánh ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 15 chống chịu cao đối với điều kiện ngoại cảnh tác động góp phần đẩy nhanh sự...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 16 - Công nghệ tưới nhỏ giọt: Công nghệ này phát triển rất mạnh mẽ ở các nƣớc...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 17 Tờ Mirror mới đây đƣa tin, nghiên cứu của Đại học London (Anh) cho rằng ch...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 18 Việc chế biến bảo quản rau quả sau thu hoạch cũng còn rất hạn chế. Cả nƣớc...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 19 TT Nội dung Đơn vị Diện tích (m²) Tỷ lệ (%) 1 Nhà màng trồng rau củ quả ha...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 20 CHƢƠNG III. PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH LỰA CHỌN PHƢƠN...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 21 Công nghệ trồng rau thủy canh trên kệ tháp chữ A II.1. Giải pháp công nghệ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 22 Lưới ngăn côn trùng  Khẩu độ thống gió mái che bằng lƣới có kích thƣớc lỗ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 23  Chất lƣợng quả và tốc độ tăng trƣởng khi áp dụng hệ thống này rất cao do...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 24 II.1.2. Hệ thống tưới nhỏ giọt Để đạt đƣợc độ đồng đều tối đa, mỗi máng gi...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 25 trong nhà màng.  Hệ thống ống nhánh phân phối sẽ đƣợc nối với ống chính P...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 26  Sử dụng áp lực nƣớc cấp từ bơm của hệ thống Coolnet, nƣớc đi qua ống chí...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 27 Bộ điều khiển NMC- Pro là bộ điều khiển theo môđun và linh hoạt, có thể dù...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 28  Điều khiển rửa lọc tới 8 bình lọc  Chƣơng trình làm mát  Chƣơng trình ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 29  Máy bơm cho hệ thống tƣới Coolnet làm mát  Máy bơm tăng áp của hệ thống...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 30 Bên cạnh đó, dự án sẽ tiến hành sử dụng công nghệ thủy canh hồi lƣu trong ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 31  Chất lƣợng rau đƣợc trồng bằng phƣơng pháp thủy canh hồi lƣu sẽ tốt hơn,...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 32 Để tạo thuận lợi và nâng cao năng suất cũng nhƣ hiệu quả trong bán hàng và...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 33  Giá cả món hàng  Số hiệu lô hàng và số xê ri  Số hiệu đơn đặt gia công...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 34 II.1.5. Công nghệ sản xuất GLOBALGAP. Đảm bảo an toàn vệ sinh thực phẩm từ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 35 Bộ tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP là công cụ kết nối giữa doanh nghiệp với doanh ngh...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 36  Phù hợp với yêu cầu kiểm soát có trong 3 văn bản có liên quan (ví dụ tra...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 37  Xây dựng cơ chế, cách nhận biết và truy xét nguồn gốc sản phẩm (ghi chép...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 38 lƣợng oxy, khí ethylene, hàm lƣợng cacbonic, nấm bệnh, vi khuẩn xâm nhiễm ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 39 II.2. Giải pháp kỹ thuật II.2.1. Kỹ thuật trồng rau thủy canh. Bƣớc 1. Chu...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 40 Bƣớc 3. Trồng cây trong dung dịch Chuyển cây vào dung dịch: Cây con từ kha...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 41 do không mất thời gian cây bén rễ nhƣ phƣơng pháp gieo hạt, nhổ cây và trồ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 42 CHƢƠNG IV. CÁC PHƢƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Phƣơng án giải phóng mặt bằng,...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 43 STT Nội dung Số lƣợng ĐVT Diện tích 1 Hệ thống tƣới 1 HT 2 Dụng cụ nông ng...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 44 Tính toán lƣu lƣợng thoát nƣớc mặt của từng khu vực dự án, chọn tuyến thoá...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 45 III.2. Giải pháp về chính sách của dự án. Trƣớc khi dự án đi vào hoạt động...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 46 CHƢƠNG V. ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG MÔI TRƢỜNG – GIẢI PHÁP PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ VÀ ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 47  Đồng thời trong giai đoạn sản xuất mùi hôi phát sinh từ xác bã thực vật,...
Khu nong nghiep ung dung cong nghe cao vietfarm vung tau-dav
Khu nong nghiep ung dung cong nghe cao vietfarm vung tau-dav
Khu nong nghiep ung dung cong nghe cao vietfarm vung tau-dav
Khu nong nghiep ung dung cong nghe cao vietfarm vung tau-dav
Khu nong nghiep ung dung cong nghe cao vietfarm vung tau-dav
Khu nong nghiep ung dung cong nghe cao vietfarm vung tau-dav
Khu nong nghiep ung dung cong nghe cao vietfarm vung tau-dav
Khu nong nghiep ung dung cong nghe cao vietfarm vung tau-dav
Khu nong nghiep ung dung cong nghe cao vietfarm vung tau-dav
Khu nong nghiep ung dung cong nghe cao vietfarm vung tau-dav
Khu nong nghiep ung dung cong nghe cao vietfarm vung tau-dav
Khu nong nghiep ung dung cong nghe cao vietfarm vung tau-dav
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Khu nong nghiep ung dung cong nghe cao vietfarm vung tau-dav

10 views

Published on

Dịch vụ lập dự án đầu tư | duanviet.com.vn | 0918755356
Thiết kế quy hoạch
Lập báo cáo môi trường
Lập dự án
Xử lí nước thải

Published in: Investor Relations
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Khu nong nghiep ung dung cong nghe cao vietfarm vung tau-dav

  1. 1. Dự án Khu nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao Vietfarm CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do - Hạnh phúc  BÁO CÁO TIỀN KHẢ THI KHU NÔNG NGHIỆP ỨNG DỤNG CÔNG NGHỆ CAO VIETFARM Địa điểm xây dựng: Xã Hòa Hội, Huyện Xuyên Mộc, tỉnh Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Chủ đầu tư: Tháng 12/2018
  2. 2. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 1 CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM  BÁO CÁO TIỀN KHẢ THI KHU NÔNG NGHIỆP ỨNG DỤNG CÔNG NGHỆ CAO VIETFARM CHỦ ĐẦU TƢ Tổng Giám đốc ĐƠN VỊ TƢ VẤN Tổng Giám đốc Tháng 12 năm 2018
  3. 3. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 2 MỤC LỤC CHƢƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU....................................................................................... 5 I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tƣ................................................................................... 5 II. Mô tả sơ bộ thông tin dự án............................................................................ 5 III. Sự cần thiết xây dựng dự án.......................................................................... 5 IV. Các căn cứ pháp lý........................................................................................ 6 V. Mục tiêu dự án................................................................................................ 6 V.1. Mục tiêu chung............................................................................................ 6 V.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể............................................................................................ 7 CHƢƠNG II. ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN....................... 8 I. Hiện trạng kinh tế - xã hội vùng thực hiện dự án............................................ 8 I.1. Điều kiện tự nhiên vùng thực hiện dự án...................................................... 8 I.2. Điều kiện kinh tế - xã hội vùng dự án. ....................................................... 13 II. Quy mô sản xuất của dự án. ......................................................................... 14 II.1. Tình hình sản xuất rau và xu hƣớng ứng dụng công nghệ cao trong sản xuất rau.............................................................................................................. 14 II.2. Đánh giá nhu cầu thị trƣờng cây ăn quả:................................................... 17 II.3. Quy mô đầu tƣ của dự án........................................................................... 18 III. Địa điểm và hình thức đầu tƣ xây dựng dự án............................................ 18 III.1. Địa điểm xây dựng................................................................................... 18 III.2. Hình thức đầu tƣ....................................................................................... 18 IV. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất và phân tích các yếu tố đầu vào của dự án. .............. 18 CHƢƠNG III. PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH LỰA CHỌN PHƢƠNG ÁN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ.................. 20 I. Phân tích qui mô, diện tích xây dựng công trình........................................... 20 II. Phân tích lựa chọn phƣơng án kỹ thuật, công nghệ. .................................... 20 II.1. Giải pháp công nghệ.................................................................................. 21 II.2. Giải pháp kỹ thuật ..................................................................................... 39
  4. 4. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 3 CHƢƠNG IV. CÁC PHƢƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN............................. 42 I. Phƣơng án giải phóng mặt bằng, tái định cƣ và hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng.................................................................................................................... 42 I.1. Phƣơng án giải phóng mặt bằng. ................................................................ 42 I.2. Phƣơng án tái định cƣ................................................................................. 42 I.3. Phƣơng án hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng kỹ thuật. ................................... 42 II. Các phƣơng án xây dựng công trình. ........................................................... 42 III. Phƣơng án tổ chức thực hiện....................................................................... 43 III.1. Các phƣơng án kiến trúc. ......................................................................... 43 III.2. Phƣơng án quản lý, khai thác................................................................... 44 III.2. Giải pháp về chính sách của dự án........................................................... 45 IV. Phân đoạn thực hiện và tiến độ thực hiện, hình thức quản lý dự án........... 45 CHƢƠNG V. ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG MÔI TRƢỜNG – GIẢI PHÁP PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ VÀ YÊU CẦU AN NINH QUỐC PHÒNG.... 46 I. Đánh giá tác động môi trƣờng. ...................................................................... 46 I.1. Các loại chất thải phát sinh......................................................................... 46 I.2. Biện pháp giảm thiểu tác động tiêu cực...................................................... 47 I.3. Phƣơng án phòng chống sự cố vệ sinh và an toàn lao động....................... 49 II. Giải pháp phòng chống cháy nổ................................................................... 49 CHƢƠNG VI. TỔNG VỐN ĐẦU TƢ –NGUỒN VỐN THỰC HIỆNVÀ HIỆU QUẢ CỦA DỰ ÁN ................................................................................ 50 I. Tổng vốn đầu tƣ và nguồn vốn của dự án...................................................... 50 II. Khả năng thu xếp vốn và khả năng cấp vốn theo tiến độ............................. 52 III. Phân tích hiệu quả về mặt kinh tế của dự án............................................... 55 III.1. Nguồn vốn dự kiến đầu tƣ của dự án. ...................................................... 55 III.2. Phƣơng án vay tín dụng – huy động ........................................................ 55 III.3. Các thông số tài chính của dự án. ............................................................ 56 KẾT LUẬN....................................................................................................... 58 I. Kết luận.......................................................................................................... 58
  5. 5. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 4 II. Đề xuất và kiến nghị..................................................................................... 58 PHỤ LỤC: CÁC BẢNG TÍNH HIỆU QUẢ TÀI CHÍNH CỦA DỰ ÁN ....... 59 Phụ lục 1 Tổng mức, cơ cấu nguồn vốn của dự án thực hiện dự án Phụ lục 2 Bảng tính khấu hao hàng năm của dự án. Phụ lục 3 Bảng tính doanh thu và dòng tiền hàng năm của dự án. Phụ lục 4 Bảng Kế hoạch trả nợ hàng năm của dự án. Phụ lục 5 Bảng mức trả nợ hàng năm theo dự án. Phụ lục 6 Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn giản đơn của dự án. Phụ lục 7 Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn có chiết khấu của dự án. Phụ lục 8 Bảng Tính toán phân tích hiện giá thuần (NPV) của dự án. Phụ lục 9 Bảng Phân tích theo tỷ suất hoàn vốn nội bộ (IRR) của dự án.
  6. 6. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 5 CHƢƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tƣ. Chủ đầu tƣ: Giấy phép ĐKKD số: Đại diện pháp luật: Chức vụ: Giám đốc Địa chỉ trụ sở: II. Mô tả sơ bộ thông tin dự án. Tên dự án: Khu nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao Vietfarm Địa điểm thực hiện dự án: Xã Hòa Hội, Huyện Xuyên Mộc, tỉnh BRVT Hình thức quản lý: Chủ đầu tƣ trực tiếp quản lý điều hành và khai thác dự án. Tổng mức đầu tƣ của dự án : 761.400.763.000 đồng. (Bảy trăm sáu mươi mốt tỷ bốn trăm triệu bảy trăm sáu mươi ba nghìn đồng) Trong đó:  Vốn tự có (30%) : 228.420.229.000 đồng.  Vốn vay tín dụng (70%) : 532.980.534.000 đồng. III. Sự cần thiết xây dựng dự án. Đối với nƣớc ta, phát triển nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao gắn với công nghiệp chế biến và thị trƣờng tiêu thụ là một trong những chủ trƣơng lớn của Đảng và Nhà nƣớc. Hiện nay, nhiều địa phƣơng đã xây dựng và triển khai thực hiện chƣơng trình phát triển nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao, đặc biệt là các thành phố lớn nhƣ Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, TP. Hồ Chí Minh và một số tỉnh nhƣ Lâm Đồng đã tiến hành triển khai đầu tƣ xây dựng các khu nông nghiệp công nghệ cao với những hình thức, quy mô và kết quả hoạt động đạt đƣợc ở nhiều mức độ khác nhau. Đối với tỉnh Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu, thực hiện chủ trƣơng đẩy mạnh công nghiệp hóa, hiện đại hóa nông nghiệp và nông thôn, một trong những nhiệm vụ trọng tâm là xây dựng nền nông nghiệp phát triển bền vững theo hƣớng hiện đại, ứng dụng công nghệ cao, hƣớng mạnh vào sản xuất các sản phẩm chủ lực, có giá trị kinh tế cao của tỉnh là yêu cầu cấp thiết.
  7. 7. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 6 Trƣớc tình hình đó, Công Ty Cổ Phần Tƣ Vấn Đầu Tƣ đã phối hợp với đơn vị tƣ vấn tiến hành nghiên cứu và lập dự án đầu tƣ “Khu nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao Vietfarm” IV. Các căn cứ pháp lý. Luật Xây dựng số 50/2014/QH13 ngày 18 tháng 06 năm 2014 của Quốc Hội nƣớc CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Đất đai số 45/2013/QH13 ngày 29 tháng 11 năm 2013 của Quốc Hội nƣớc CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Đầu tƣ số 67/2014/QH13 ngày 26 tháng 11 năm 2014 của Quốc Hội nƣớc CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Doanh nghiệp số 68/2014/QH13 ngày 26 tháng 11 năm 2014 của Quốc Hội nƣớc CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Đấu thầu số 43/2013/QH13 ngày 26 tháng 11 năm 2013 của Quốc Hội nƣớc CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Bảo vệ môi trƣờng số 55/2014/QH13 ngày 23/06/2014 của Quốc Hội nƣớc CHXHCN Việt Nam; Nghị định số 32/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 25/3/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý chi phí đầu tƣ xây dựng; Nghị định số 46/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 12/5/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý chất lƣợng và bảo trì công trình xây dựng; Nghị định số 59/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 18/6/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý dự án đầu tƣ xây dựng; Quyết định số 79/QĐ-BXD ngày 15/02/2017 của Bộ Xây dựng về việc công bố định mức chi phí quản lý dự án và tƣ vấn đầu tƣ xây dựng; Nghị định số 19/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 14/2/2015 của Chính phủ V/v Quy định chi tiết thi hành một số điều của Luật Bảo vệ môi trƣờng. V. Mục tiêu dự án. V.1. Mục tiêu chung. - Phát triển nền nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao để tạo ra sản phẩm có năng suất, chất lƣợng, hiệu quả kinh tế cao; đảm bảo an toàn vệ sinh thực phẩm để vừa phục vụ nhu cầu tại chỗ, vừa phục vụ nhu cầu xuất khẩu, góp phần tăng thu nhập cho ngƣời lao động.
  8. 8. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 7 - Hình thành mô hình điểm trong sản xuất nông nghiệp công nghệ cao, sản phẩm chủ lực là rau sạch phục vụ cho nhu cầu địa phƣơng và cung cấp nguồn thực phẩm sạch an toàn cho toàn bộ hệ thống nhà hàng khách sạn resort trên Thị Xã. - Các công nghệ đƣợc ứng dụng trong thực hiện dự án chủ yếu tập trung vào công nghệ cao, công nghệ tiên tiến so với mặt bằng công nghệ sản xuất nông nghiệp trong tỉnh. V.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể. - Xây dựng nhà màng (nhà kiếng, nhà lƣới với các thiết bị kèm theo) để tiếp nhận công nghệ (sản xuất rau công nghệ cao) và tổ chức thực nghiệm các biện pháp kỹ thuật (cải tiến cho phù hợp với điều kiện của địa phƣơng), trình diễn chuyển giao công nghệ sản xuất. - Khi dự án đi vào sản xuất với 100% công suất, thì hàng năm dự án cung cấp cho thị trƣờng khoảng 789,39 tấn rau sạch các loại, 35.367 tấn dƣa lƣới và 404 tấn trái cây các loại theo tiêu chuẩn GLOBALGAP; - Sản xuất theo tiêu chuẩn VIETGAP/GLOBALGAP với công nghệ gần nhƣ tự động hoàn toàn. - Toàn bộ sản phẩm của dự án đƣợc gắn mã vạch, từ đó có thể truy xuất nguồn gốc hàng hóa đến từng công đoạn trong quá trình sản xuất. - Xây dựng dự án kiểu mẫu, thân thiện với môi trƣờng. Xung quanh khu vực thực hiện dự án, đƣợc trồng cây ăn quả cách ly với khu vực, hình thành hàng rào sinh học, đồng thời khai thác hiệu quả quỹ đất đƣợc giao.
  9. 9. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 8 CHƢƠNG II. ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Hiện trạng kinh tế - xã hội vùng thực hiện dự án. I.1. Điều kiện tự nhiên vùng thực hiện dự án. Huyện Xuyên Mộc thuộc tỉnh Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu là một huyện nằm ở vị trí địa lý vô cùng quan trọng. Vốn là vùng địa đầu của miền Đông Nam Bộ nối liền với cực Nam Trung Bộ, phía Tây và Tây Bắc giáp huyện Xuân Lộc tỉnh Đồng Nai, Tây giáp huyện Châu Đức, Tây Nam giáp huyện Đất Đỏ, Đông Nam giáp huyện Hàm Tân tỉnh Bình Thuận, phía Nam giáp với biển Đông rộng lớn. Diện tích tự nhiên 640,48 km2 . Xuyên Mộc là một huyện có diện tích tự nhiên lớn nhất tỉnh với nguồn tài nguyên thiên nhiên phong phú và đa dạng, đã và đang đƣợc tiến hành khai thác để trở thành các nguồn lợi kinh tế. Tài nguyên rừng: Địa bàn huyện Xuyên Mộc xƣa toàn là rừng già. Rừng Xuyên Mộc đã bị tàn phá nặng trong hai cuộc kháng chiến chống Pháp và chống Mỹ cũng nhƣ trong cuộc định cƣ sau ngày miền Nam hoàn toàn giải phóng (1975). Một phần rừng còn lại ở Xuyên Mộc đã đƣợc quy hoạch thành Khu bảo tồn thiên nhiên Bình Châu – Phƣớc Bửu, là một trong hai khu vƣờn quốc gia của tỉnh, thuộc hệ sinh thái rừng ven biển và hải đảo, vốn rất hiếm hoi ở Việt Nam.
  10. 10. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 9 Từ nhiều thế kỷ trƣớc, nơi đây là địa bàn sinh sống của đồng bào dân tộc Châu Ro. Những cánh rừng nguyên sinh bạt ngàn là một nguồn tài nguyên vô tận, là địa bàn sinh sống của đồng bào dân tộc Châu Ro. Hơn ba thế kỷ gần đây, ngƣời Việt từ các tỉnh miền Trung đã vào đây cùng đồng bào dân tộc khai phá, tạo dựng vùng đất này. Trong hai cuộc kháng chiến chống Pháp và chống Mỹ, với lợi thế là rừng già bao phủ phần lớn địa bàn, nối với huyện Hàm Tân của tỉnh Bình Thuận và huyện Xuân Lộc của tỉnh Đồng Nai, địa bàn Xuyên Mộc đã đƣợc chọn để xây dựng căn cứ kháng chiến của tỉnh, góp phần vào hệ thống căn cứ địa cách mạng liên hoàn ở miền Đông Nam Bộ. Mặc dù đã bị tàn phá nặng nề trong chiến tranh và những năm vừa giải phóng, hiện nay diện tích rừng còn lại khá lớn (khoảng 22.000 ha), chiếm 2/3 diện tích huyện, thuộc rừng nhiệt đới ở đầu rừng sông Ray và ven biển, đất rừng thuộc loại bằng phẳng. Đặc biệt Khu bảo tồn thiên nhiên Bình Châu – Phƣớc Bửu chạy dài 15km sát bờ biển thuộc 4 xã Bông Trang, Bƣng Riềng, Bình Châu, Phƣớc Thuận với diện tích hớn 7.000 ha. Đây là loại rừng kín ẩm, luôn luôn giữ đƣợc màu xanh nhiệt đới duy nhất bên bờ Biển Đông, có giá trị về nghiên cứu sinh thái rừng ở môi trƣờng ven biển. Rừng nguyên sinh Xuyên Mộc có 200 loại thực vật thuộc 60 họ, trong đó có nhiều loại gỗ quý tốt nhƣ cẩm lai, chiêu liêu, bằng lăng… Các loại cây thuốc nhƣ đỗ trọng, thục linh, hà thủ ô… Rừng còn có một số động vật hiếm nhƣ nai, cheo, chồn, khỉ, heo rừng, các loại chim… Ngoài giá trị nghiên cứu, sinh thái rừng ven biển, rừng Xuyên Mộc còn có tác dụng bảo vệ bờ biển, điều hòa nhiệt độ môi trƣờng, đồng thời có thể quy hoạch cải tạo để xây dựng khu du lịch tốt. Đây là một tài sản vô giá của quốc gia đã đƣợc quy hoạch bảo tồn, là một trong hai khu vƣờn quốc gia của tỉnh. Nguồn lợi thủy sản: Xuyên Mộc có Sông Ray là con sông lớn nhất tỉnh chảy qua. Sông Ray bắt nguồn từ núi Chứa Chan (Xuân Lộc), chảy qua miền đồng bằng trù phú của huyện Xuyên Mộc - Long Điền, Đất Đỏ với lƣu vực 1500 km2 , bằng 2/3 diện tích của tỉnh. Đoạn chảy qua Xuyên Mộc dài 47km, là nguồn nƣớc đáng kể cho việc tiêu tƣới trong sản xuất nông nghiệp. Vùng thƣợng lƣu Sông Ray là những căn cứ dóng quân và căn cứ hậu cần quan trọng của các lực lƣợng cách mạng trong hai cuộc kháng chiến chống Pháp và chống Mỹ. Cửa Lộc An phía hạ lƣu có rừng Sác dày che phủ, tiếp giáp với những cánh rừng già bạt ngàn Phƣớc Bửu, Xuyên Mộc là nơi đƣợc chọn làm bến bãi tiếp nhận vũ khí chi viện bằng đƣờng biển từ miền Bắc vào miền Đông Nam Bộ và Khu VI. Sông Hỏa dài 14km, đã đƣợc cải tạo bằng đập Cầu Mới, dự trữ bổ sung cho nguồn nƣớc tự nhiên đã giảm sút do việc khai thác rừng thiếu quy hoạch. Hồ Bà
  11. 11. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 10 Tô nằm giữa trung tâm thị trấn cũng là một nguồn dự trữ nƣớc đáng kể cho đời sống và sản xuất. Ngoài hệ thống sông suối, Xuyên Mộc có nhiều bƣng bàu nhƣ Bàu Nhám, Bàu Sấu, Bàu Ngứa, Bàu Ma, Bàu Xót, Bàu Non, Bƣng Kè… cung cấp nƣớc cho những cánh ruộng rừng nằm trong vùng căn cứ kháng chiến có thể canh tác đƣợc một vụ. Đây cũng là khu vực có nhiều cá tôm, nguồn cung cấp thực phẩm cho các lực lƣợng cách mạng. Xuyên Mộc có các bãi biển Hồ Cốc, Hồ Tràm, Bình Châu rất đẹp, có thể phát triển du lịch, đồng thời bến ngang cho các loại ghe nhỏ và vừa ra khơi đánh bắt. Vùng biển Bình Châu, Hồ Tràm có ngƣ trƣờng rộng, giàu tiềm năng về sản lƣợng đánh bắt, khai thác, nuôi tôm, mực xuất khẩu. Cửa Lộc An, nơi giáp ranh giữa Đất Đỏ và Xuyên Mộc có thể làm bến bãi cho các loại ghe lớn, tàu nhỏ ra vào thuận lợi, có lợi thế về kinh tế và quân sự. Trong hai cuộc kháng chiến chống Pháp và chống Mỹ, Hồ Cốc, Hồ Tràm, Lộc An đã từng là bến tiếp nhận vũ khí chi viện của Trung ƣơng cho chiến trƣờng Bà Rịa và Miền Đông Nam bộ. Xuyên Mộc có bờ biển dài 30km tiếp giáp vùng biển của huyện Long Đất và huyện Hàm Tân (Bình Thuận). Biển Xuyên Mộc thuộc vùng bán nhiệt triều, triều cao nhất là 3,9m, thấp nhất là 0,6m. Biển Xuyên Mộc sạch đẹp, bờ biển dài, có rừng nguyên sinh ven biển (nay đƣợc qui hoạch thành Khu bảo tồn thiên nhiên) có thể xây dựng thành địa điểm tham quan du lịch, đón khách trong và ngoài nƣớc. Bãi biển Hồ Cốc, Hồ Tramfm cùng với suối nƣớc khoáng nóng Bình Châu là những khu du lịch lý tƣởng. Tài nguyên đất đai: căn cứ vào địa hình và thổ nhƣỡng, có thể chia đất Xuyên Mộc thành 7 loại: Đất cát biển nhiễm mặn: phân bố ở Phƣớc Bửu, Bình Châu, Xuyên Mộc phần lớn là các dãy cồn cát trắng, vàng có thể cải tạo trồng các loại cây, tạo môi trƣờng phát triển du lịch. Đất phù sa mới: Phân bố dọc sông Ray, ven những thung lũng rộng do phù sa bồi tụ. Thành phần loại đất này là cát phá đất thịt nhẹ, tầng mặt thƣờng có màu xám đen nhạt, tầng dƣới màu xám đen vàng ẩm, hơi chặt và có lẫn sỏi cuội. Đây là loại đất có nhiều tiềm năng về dinh dƣỡng, sự phân giải hữu cơ khá mạnh, có thể trồng lúa và nuôi trồng thủy sản. Đất đỏ bazan: Do nham thạch phun xuất tạo thành, có diện tích phân bổ rộng trong huyện tại các xã Bàu Lâm, Xuyên Mộc, Bƣng Riềng, Hòa Hiệp, Hòa Hội, Bông Trang. Đất đai màu mỡ có thể trồng các loại cây công nghiệp nhƣ cao su, cà phê, tiêu, các loại đậu xuất khẩu, cây ăn trái cho năng suất khá.
  12. 12. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 11 Nhóm đất đen: Phân bố một vùng nhỏ ở Phƣớc Bửu, tầng mặt màu đen đến đen nâu, cấu trúc viên xốp hơi ẩm, tầng dƣới đen nâu ẩm ƣớt, chặt, nhiều sét, hàm lƣợng hữu cơ cao, giàu lân. Đây là loại đất giàu tiềm năng về dinh dƣỡng. Đại bộ phận trồng đƣợc lúa, màu, cây công nghiệp ngắn ngày, nhất là đậu nành, đậu phộng, thuốc lá cho năng suất cao. Nhóm đất đỏ trên đá Granites: Phân bố vùng Núi Kho (Phƣớc Bửu), núi Tầm Bó. Nhóm hình thành những khối núi đối lập, đỉnh nhọn, độ dốc từ 25-30o , đất dƣới chân thoải, mặt bằng thƣờng có màu đỏ ít sét, có nhiều hạt thạch anh nên dễ bị rửa trôi. Đây là loại đất có thể khai thác về lâm nghiệp. Nhóm đất vàng trên vùng phù sa cổ: Phân bố khá rộng ở Bình Châu, Xuyên Mộc, Bông Trang, Bƣng Riềng, có địa hình lƣợn song, ít dốc, hình thành cách đây mấy ngàn năm. Đất có màu thay đổi từ nâu vàng đến vàng đỏ, thành phàn gồm cát pha đất thịt nhẹ lẫn sỏi, thạch anh kết vón tròn, giữ nƣớc kém, dễ hình thành đá ong. Vùng đất kết vón có thể trồng rừng hoặc cây có rễ sâu, chịu hạn (mít, xoài, điều). Nhóm đất xám và bạc màu: Phân bố ở Hòa Hiệp, Bƣng Riềng, Phƣớc Bửu, Xuyên Mộc có màu xám, xám trắng, xám tro, có thể trồng loại cây ăn trái, loại cây cạn nhƣ mía, mì, bắp ở vùng trũng thấp có thể trồng một vụ lúa. Khoáng sản: Xuyên Mộc có nguồn nƣớc nóng Bình Châu và cát trắng. Cát trắng Bình Châu đạt tiêu chuẩn kỹ thuật, tỷ lệ silicate tuyệt đối cao, tỷ lệ sắt chỉ có vết hoặc không có, tỷ lệ nhôm thấp, tạp chất không đáng kể. Cát Bình Châu trắng, hạt mịn, là nguồn nguyên liệu quý để sản xuất các mặt hàng thủy tinh có giá trị tiêu dùng, xuất khẩu… Bình Châu còn có suối nƣớc khoáng nóng (nhân dân gọi là đầm nƣớc sôi). Nƣớc trong sạch, nóng từ 75-83o (trên mặt nƣớc) có mùi sulfuahydro nhẹ, có muối clorua sulfat natri, canxi. Suối nƣớc khoáng nóng Bình Châu có tính chất trị liệu về y học, lƣu lƣợng lớn, có tác dụng chữa bệnh và là một địa điểm du lịch lý tƣởng, kết hợp với thắng cảnh Hồ Cốc, Hồ Tràm và rừng Quốc gia Phƣớc Bửu – Bình Châu. Cảnh quan thiên nhiên đƣợc tạo lập từ bờ biển, rừng núi là một trong những tiềm năng lớn của Xuyên Mộc để phát triển du lịch. Về sự phân bố khí hậu, vốn nằm trong vùng khí hậu cận xích đạo, gió mùa nóng, ẩm và ổn định quanh năm, ít bão lụt, Xuyên Mộc chịu ảnh hƣởng trực tiếp của biển Đông nên khí hậu ôn hòa, mát mẻ hơn. Nhiệt độ trung bình từ 26 đến 27o . Biên độ nhiệt dao động thấp, từ 3 đến 5o . Tháng tƣ là tháng nóng nhất, nhiệt
  13. 13. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 12 độ trung bình cũng chỉ vào khoảng 28o . Tháng mát nhất là tháng giêng, nhiệt độ trung bình ở mức lý tƣởng của vùng Đông Nam Á: 24,5o . Trong mỗi năm Xuyên Mộc có 6 tháng thuộc mùa mƣa và 6 tháng mùa khô. Mùa mƣa kéo dài từ tháng 5 đến tháng 10, chịu ảnh hƣởng của gió mùa Tây – Nam gây mƣa khá lớn, từ 1300 đến 1700 mm. Mùa mƣa thuận tiện cho việc sản xuất nông nghiệp và sinh hoạt. Mùa mƣa nhiều nhƣng không kéo dài nên ít ảnh hƣởng đến tham quan du lịch vốn là ngành kinh tế mũi nhọn của địa phƣơng. Mùa khô từ tháng 11 đến tháng 4 năm sau, do tác động của gió mùa Đông – Bắc (gió chƣớng). Gió mạnh có khi đạt cấp 5 cấp 6 gây khô hanh, thuận tiện cho tắm biển và tham quan, du lịch… Vào mùa này hầu hết các địa phƣơng ở Nam Bộ đều nắng nóng, vì thế, với những tiện nghi sẵn có, vùng biển Hồ Cốc, Hồ Tràm là điểm hẹn, là sự mong chờ kỳ nghỉ cuối tuần của hàng chục vạn du khách đến từ thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, các tỉnh Nam Bộ, của ngƣời Việt Nam và nƣớc ngoài. Giao thông: huyện Xuyên Mộc có trục chính là Quốc lộ 55 (trƣớc đây là tỉnh lộ 23) chạy qua, nối Xuyên Mộc với Đất Đỏ, Long Điền, thành phố Bà Rịa về phía Tây và nối với huyện Hàm Tân (tỉnh Bình Thuận) về phía Đông. Lộ 23 (nay là Quốc lộ 55) đoạn chạy qua Xuyên Mộc từ Cầu Trọng đến Hàm Tân (Bình Thuận) dài 32km. Lộ 23 trƣớc đây là đƣờng thiên lý, từ Bắc vào Nam. Năm Mậu Thân 1748, quan điều khiển là Nguyễn Hữu Doãn do có việc dùng binh đã cho giăng dây đắp con đƣờng từ phía Bắc Cầu Sơn đến Mô Xoài. Đó là quốc lộ đầu tiên nối xứ Đồng Nai – Gia Định với kinh đô Huế. Đƣờng có nền đất, một số đoạn đƣợc rải sạn, đá, long đƣờng hẹp, cầu gỗ dung cho ngƣời đi bộ là chính, dọc đƣờng có đặt các trạm. Trong huyện còn có lộ 328 từ Hồ Tràm đi Bàu Lâm nối liền với huyện Xuân Lộc dài 32km, lộ 329 từ Xuyên Mộc lên Bƣng Kè dài 25km. Với địa hình nhƣ vậy, Xuyên Mộc có một ƣu thế thuận lợi cho việc xây dựng căn cứ kháng chiến, tiến có thể công, lùi có thể giữ, là đại bàn hậu phƣơng trực tiếp xây dựng lực lƣợng, phát triển lực lƣợng tại chỗ. Vị trí quân sự: huyện Xuyên Mộc có vị trí quan trọng. Xuyên Mộc có rừng rậm, trải dài với rừng Xuân Lộc, Tân Phú đến chiến khu D, ra Buôn Ma Thuột nên địa bàn trú quân rất tốt, đảm bảo hành lang giao thông chiến lƣợc với miền Đông Nam Bộ và ra Trung ƣơng. Biển Xuyên Mộc nối liền biển Long Đất, Bình Thuận thuận lợi cho giao thông đƣờng thủy. Sông Xích Lam đƣợc nhắc đến trong đoạn trích trên đây là Sông Ray, con sông có lƣu vực rộng lớn nhất của tỉnh chảy qua địa bàn huyện Xuyên Mộc.
  14. 14. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 13 Huyện Phƣớc An thời ấy chính là phần lớn địa bàn tỉnh Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu ngày nay, trung tâm huyện lị đóng tại thôn Long Điền, nay là thị trấn Long Điền, huyện Long Điền, tỉnh Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu. Đoạn trích trên cũng cho thấy, từ thời xa xƣa, địa bàn Xuyên Mộc đã có một vị trí chiến lƣợc quan trọng trong công cuộc khai phá và bảo vệ vùng đất này. I.2. Điều kiện kinh tế - xã hội vùng dự án. Nông nghiệp Với 80,7% diện tích đất nông, lâm nghiệp trong đó diện đất tốt và trung bình chiếm 61,5% nên Xuyên Mộc có thế mạnh trong việc phát triển các loại cây công nghiệp, cây ăn quả, đặc biệt là cây dài ngày nhƣ: cao su, nhăn, cà phê, tiêu. Diện tích đất lâm nghiệp của Xuyên Mộc khoảng 14.757 ha, chiếm khoảng 42% tổng diện tích đất có rừng toàn tỉnh. Khu bảo tồn thiên nhiên Bình Châu Phƣớc Bửu với diện tích 11.290 ha là khu rừng nguyên sinh có giá trị lớn mà thiên nhiên ban tặng cho Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu. Hội tụ tại đây là những động vật, thực vật quƣ và hiếm của cả khu vực Đông Nam bộ. Diện tích trồng cây dài ngày và ngắn ngày của Xuyên Mộc xếp thứ hai toàn tỉnh, chỉ sau Châu Đức, trong đó tiêu khoảng 1.310 ha; cà phê 2583 ha; điều 1.815 ha; cao su 9.180 ha; nhăn 2.786 ha... Diện tích cây ngắn ngày chiếm số lƣợng lớn với 3.658 ha bắp; 1.010 ha rau; 2.339 ha đậu; 3.034 ha ḿ; 1.022 ha đậu phộng... Chăn nuôi tại Xuyên Mộc khá phát triển dựa trên diện tích đất rừng, đất vƣờn rộng và trù phú. Hiện đàn trâu, bò toàn huyện là hơn 7.000 con; đàn heo khoảng 32.000 con; gia cầm 240 ngàn con... Huyện và tỉnh đang có kế hoạch phát triển mạnh đàn bò, heo, gà, kể cả bò sữa, trong mỗi hộ gia đình theo hƣớng chăn nuôi và trồng trọt nhỏ. Một số nông dân của huyện đă đƣợc đầu tƣ đi học các lớp khuyến nông ở nƣớc ngoài để tích lũy thêm tay nghề, kinh nghiệm và vốn khoa học kỹ thuật. Ngƣ nghiệp Ngƣ nghiệp phát triển khá mạnh với tổng số 647 ghe thuyền đánh bắt có tổng công suất 15 ngàn CV, sản lƣợng khai thác hàng năm 7.000 tấn hải sản các loại. Diện tích nuôi trồng thủy sản là 550 ha. Riêng diện tích nuôi tôm ở Phƣớc Thuận đă là 200 ha. Vùng phát triển thủy sản của Xuyên Mộc tập trung ở Bến Cát, cửa sông Ray, Phƣớc Thuận. Cảng cá Phƣớc Thuận sẽ đƣợc đầu tƣ xây
  15. 15. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 14 dựng lại và hoàn thiện khu dân cƣ làng cá Bến Cát để phát triển nghề đánh bật hải sản. Du lịch sinh thái Với bờ biển dài khoảng 31 km, phần lớn là băi cát có độ dốc thoải từ 3 – 80 Xuyên Mộc đang là vùng đất đầy tiềm năng về du lịch sinh thái. Băi biển Hồ Tràm dài 3 km, băi biển Hồ Cốc 5 km, tiếp giáp ngay rừng nguyên sinh quốc gia, nƣớc trong xanh, ấm áp quanh năm, đang thu hút du khách các nơi về nghỉ dƣỡng, tắm biển. Bên cạnh đó, suối nƣớc nóng Bình Châu đă nổi tiếng cả nƣớc từ lâu với nhiệt độ cao nhất lên đến 820C và nhiều chất khoáng chữa bệnh đang đƣợc xây dựng lại thành một khu nghỉ dƣỡng với quy mô lớn, tiện nghi nhƣng gắn liền với thiên nhiên hoang dă. Đầu tƣ cho Xuyên Mộc nhằm khai thác các tiềm năng là một hƣớng mới của lănh đạo tỉnh từ năm 2018. Dân số: Dân số huyện Xuyên Mộc năm 2016: 143.576 ngƣời, có 13 đơn vị hành chính gồm 12 xã (Phƣớc Thuận, Phƣớc Tân, Xuyên Mộc, Bông Trang, Bàu Lâm, Hòa Bình, Hòa Hƣng, Hòa Hiệp, Hoà Hội, Bƣng Riềng, Tân Lâm, Bình Châu) và 1 thị trấn (Phƣớc Bửu). II. Quy mô sản xuất của dự án. II.1. Tình hình sản xuất rau và xu hướng ứng dụng công nghệ cao trong sản xuất rau. Bên cạnh các nƣớc tiên tiến, nhiều nƣớc và khu vực lãnh thổ ở Châu á cũng đã chuyển nền nông nghiệp theo hƣớng số lƣợng là chủ yếu, sang nền nông nghiệp chất lƣợng, ứng dụng công nghệ sinh học, công nghệ tự động hoá, cơ giới hoá, tin học hoá… để tạo ra sản phẩm có chất lƣợng cao, an toàn, hiệu quả. Ngày nay, xu hƣớng phát triển ngành sản xuất rau trên thế giới đang chuyển mạnh sang sản xuất hữu cơ (không sử dụng các hóa chất độc hại, đặc biệt là thuốc trừ sâu, thuốc diệt cỏ, thuốc kích thích tăng trƣởng). Công nghệ cao trong sản xuất rau đƣợc ứng dụng trong tất cả các khâu chọn giống, làm đất, bón phân, chăm sóc, thu hoạch, chế biến, bảo quản. để nâng cao hiệu suất lao động hạ giá thành sản phẩm và tạo ra sản phẩm có giá trị cao, đƣợc thị trƣờng đón nhận. Cụ thể nhƣ: - Công nghệ lai tạo giống: Đây là công nghệ đƣợc ứng dụng phổ biến trong việc nghiên cứu và chọn tạo các giống cây trồng (trong đó có cây rau), vật nuôi có những tính chất ƣu việt cho hiệu quả, năng suất cao hoặc có khả năng
  16. 16. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 15 chống chịu cao đối với điều kiện ngoại cảnh tác động góp phần đẩy nhanh sự phát triển về mặt năng suất và chất lƣợng cây trồng, vật nuôi, có nhu cầu ứng dụng cao trong nông nghiệp. - Công nghệ nuôi cấy mô thực vật In vitro: Công nghệ nuôi cấy mô đƣợc hơn 600 công ty lớn trên thế giới áp dụng để nhân nhanh cây giống sạch bệnh. Thị trƣờng cây giống nhân bằng kỹ thuật cấy mô vào khoảng 15 tỷ USD/năm và tốc độ tăng trƣởng khoảng 15%/năm. - Công nghệ trồng cây trong nhà kính: nay đƣợc gọi là nhà màng do việc sử dụng mái lớp bằng màng polyethylen thay thế cho kính (green house) hay nhà lƣới (net house). Trên thế giới, công nghệ trồng cây trong nhà kính đã đƣợc hoàn thiện với trình độ cao để canh tác rau và hoa. Ứng với mỗi vùng miền khác nhau những mẫu nhà kính và hệ thống điều khiển các yếu tố trong nhà kính cũng có sự thay đổi nhất định cho phù hợp với điều kiện khí hậu của từng vùng, trong đó hệ thống điều khiển có thể tự động hoặc bán tự động. - Công nghệ trồng cây trong dung dịch (thủy canh), khí canh và trên giá thể:Trong đó các kỹ thuật trồng cây thủy canh (hydroponics) dựa trên cơ sở cung cấp dinh dƣỡng qua nƣớc (fertigation), kỹ thuật khí canh (aeroponics) – dinh dƣỡng đƣợc cung cấp cho cây dƣới dạng phun sƣơng mù và kỹ thuật trồng cây trên giá thể - dinh dƣỡng chủ yếu đƣợc cung cấp ở dạng lỏng qua giá thể trơ. Kỹ thuật trồng cây trên giá thể (solid media culture) thực chất là biện pháp cải tiến của công nghệ trồng cây thủy canh vì giá thể này đƣợc làm từ những vật liệu trơ và cung cấp dung dịch dinh dƣỡng để nuôi cây.
  17. 17. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 16 - Công nghệ tưới nhỏ giọt: Công nghệ này phát triển rất mạnh mẽ ở các nƣớc có nền nông nghiệp phát triển, đặc biệt ở các nƣớc mà nguồn nƣớc tƣới đang trở nên là những vấn đề quan trọng chiến lƣợc. Thông thƣờng hệ thống tƣới nhỏ giọt đƣợc gắn với bộ điều khiển lƣu lƣợng và cung cấp phân bón cho từng lọai cây trồng, nhờ đó tiết kiệm đƣợc nƣớc và phân bón. Theo nghiên cứu của Đại học London (Anh) cho rằng ăn 800 g rau củ và trái cây mỗi ngày sẽ bảo vệ sức khỏe khỏi bệnh tật và kéo dài tuổi thọ. Theo BBC, mỗi ngày một ngƣời trƣởng thành nên ăn ít nhất 5 phần rau củ và trái cây, tƣơng đƣơng với 400 g. Đây cũng là định mức đƣợc Tổ chức Y thế Thế giới đƣa ra.
  18. 18. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 17 Tờ Mirror mới đây đƣa tin, nghiên cứu của Đại học London (Anh) cho rằng chúng ta nên ăn 800 g rau củ trái cây hàng ngày và đa dạng hóa để kéo dài tuổi thọ. Kết quả nghiên cứu chỉ ra những ngƣời ăn ít hơn 7 phần (tƣơng đƣơng 560 g) sẽ có nguy cơ tử vong sớm cao hơn 42%. Một số nƣớc nhƣ Nhật và Canada từ lâu đã khuyên ngƣời dân ăn ít nhất 7 phần rau củ quả mỗi ngày. Riêng Pháp cho rằng ăn 10 phần mới tốt. Ở Australia, chính phủ khuyến nghị thực đơn lúc nào cũng nên có 5 phần rau và 2 loại quả. II.2. Đánh giá nhu cầu thị trường cây ăn quả: Sản xuất rau, cây ăn trái hƣớng đến thị trƣờng: Thị trƣờng quốc tế và trong nƣớc ngày càng lớn, khả năng phát triển nhiều, vấn đề đặt ra là sản xuất ra các loại rau quả có sức cạnh tranh bảo đảm áp dụng đúng tiêu chuẩn quốc tế về thực hành nông nghiệp tốt (GAP) và bảo đảm VSATTP, mặt khác phải tổ chức lại sản xuất hình thành chuỗi sản xuất hợp lý phù hợp với tình hình thực tế ở nƣớc ta hiện nay mới có thể nâng cao đƣợc hiệu quả sản xuất, tăng đƣợc thu nhập cho ngƣời trồng rau quả. Cả 2 vấn đề này ở Việt Nam vẫn còn rất nhiều hạn chế, việc áp dụng GAP với các loại cây ăn quả mới chỉ dừng lại ở mức hƣớng đến qui trình GAP, chƣa áp dụng đầy đủ các qui trình GAP, nhà nhập khẩu nƣớc ngoài chƣa tin nên họ thƣờng trực tiếp kiểm tra và cấp số mã xuất khẩu ví dụ tháng 7/2008 Mỹ công bố chấp nhận 117,7 ha thanh long ở Bình Thuận đạt tiêu chuẩn Euro GAP đƣợc xuất khẩu vào Mỹ. Hiện tại Việt Nam có khả năng cung cấp một khối lƣợng trái cây rất lớn nhƣng hầu nhƣ chƣa có công ty thu mua ở địa phƣơng, hầu hết việc xuất khẩu đều do các Nhà vƣờn tự cố gắng tìm kiếm thị trƣờng do đó các nhà xuất khẩu của Việt Nam vẫn chƣa có khả năng giải quyết các đơn hàng lớn, chỉ giải quyết đƣợc các đơn hàng nhỏ bé. vì vậy các nhà nhập khẩu nƣớc ngoài phải trực tiếp đến nhà vƣờn thu mua rồi đóng gói, bảo quản và vận chuyển về nƣớc.Đây là hạn chế chính đối với xuất khẩu trái cây Việt Nam.
  19. 19. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 18 Việc chế biến bảo quản rau quả sau thu hoạch cũng còn rất hạn chế. Cả nƣớc hiện có 100 cơ sở chế biến rau quả quy mô công nghiệp với công suất 300.000 tấn/năm trong đố 50% là cơ sở chế biến đóng hộp. Hiên nay mới chí có khoảng 30% sản lƣợng bƣởi đáp ứng đƣợc tiêu chuẩn GP và VSATTP đạt tiêu chuẩn xuất khẩu. II.3. Quy mô đầu tư của dự án. STT Nội dung Số lƣợng ĐVT Diện tích I Xây dựng 364,53 1 Nhà màng trồng rau củ quả 1 ha 112,77 2 Khu trồng dƣa lƣới 1 ha 117,89 3 Khu trồng cây ăn trái 1 ha 101,00 4 Đất nhà quản lý và khu hạ tầng 1 ha 4,34 5 Đất khu trình diễn kỹ thuật 1 ha 5,19 6 Đƣờng giao thông nội bộ 1 ha 23,34 E Hệ thống phụ trợ 1 Hệ thống cấp nƣớc tổng thể 1 HT 2 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể 1 HT 3 Hệ thống thoát nƣớc tổng thể 1 HT 4 Hệ thống xử lý nƣớc thải 1 HT III. Địa điểm và hình thức đầu tƣ xây dựng dự án. III.1. Địa điểm xây dựng. Dự án đầu tƣ “Khu nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao Vietfarm” đƣợc thực hiện tại Xã Hòa Hội, Huyện Xuyên Mộc, tỉnh BRVT Diện tích thửa đất: 364,53ha III.2. Hình thức đầu tư. Dự án “Khu nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao Vietfarm” đầu tƣ theo hình thức xây dựng mới. IV. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất và phân tích các yếu tố đầu vào của dự án. IV.1. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất của dự án. Bảng tổng hợp nhu cầu sử dụng đất
  20. 20. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 19 TT Nội dung Đơn vị Diện tích (m²) Tỷ lệ (%) 1 Nhà màng trồng rau củ quả ha 112,77 30,94 2 Khu trồng dƣa lƣới ha 117,89 32,34 3 Khu trồng cây ăn trái ha 101,00 27,71 4 Đất nhà quản lý và khu hạ tầng ha 4,34 1,19 5 Đất khu trình diễn kỹ thuật ha 5,19 1,42 6 Đƣờng giao thông nội bộ ha 23,34 6,40 Tổng cộng 364,53 100 IV.2. Phân tích đánh giá các yếu tố đầu vào đáp ứng nhu cầu của dự án.  Giai đoạn xây dựng. - Nguyên vật liệu phục vụ công tác xây dựng đƣợc bán tại địa phƣơng. - Một số trang thiết bị và máy móc chuyên dụng đƣợc cung cấp từ địa phƣơng hoặc tại Tp. Hồ Chí Minh.  Giai đoạn hoạt động. - Các máy móc, thiết bị và nguyên vật liệu phục vụ sản xuất của dự án sau này tƣơng đối thuận lợi, hầu hết đều đƣợc bán tại địa phƣơng. Đồng thời, khu dự án cũng tƣơng đối gần trung tâm Tp. Hà Nội nên rất thuận lợi cho việc mua máy móc, thiết bị và nguyên vật liệu phục vụ cho sản xuất của dự án. - Khi dự án đi vào hoạt động, các công trình hạ tầng trong khu vực dự án sẽ đáp ứng tốt các yêu cầu để dự án đi vào sản xuất. Nên việc vận chuyển nguyên liệu và sản phẩm sẽ rất thuận lợi. - Điều kiện cung cấp nhân lực trong giai đoạn sản xuất: Sử dụng chuyên gia kết hợp với công tác đào tạo tại chỗ cho lực lƣợng lao động của khu sản xuất.
  21. 21. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 20 CHƢƠNG III. PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH LỰA CHỌN PHƢƠNG ÁN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ I. Phân tích qui mô, diện tích xây dựng công trình. STT Nội dung Số lƣợng ĐVT Diện tích I Xây dựng 364,53 1 Nhà màng trồng rau củ quả 1 ha 112,77 2 Khu trồng dƣa lƣới 1 ha 117,89 3 Khu trồng cây ăn trái 1 ha 101,00 4 Đất nhà quản lý và khu hạ tầng 1 ha 4,34 5 Đất khu trình diễn kỹ thuật 1 ha 5,19 6 Đƣờng giao thông nội bộ 1 ha 23,34 E Hệ thống phụ trợ 1 Hệ thống cấp nƣớc tổng thể 1 HT 2 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể 1 HT 3 Hệ thống thoát nƣớc tổng thể 1 HT 4 Hệ thống xử lý nƣớc thải 1 HT II. Phân tích lựa chọn phƣơng án kỹ thuật, công nghệ. e
  22. 22. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 21 Công nghệ trồng rau thủy canh trên kệ tháp chữ A II.1. Giải pháp công nghệ II.1.1. Công nghệ nhà màng. Với ƣu thế nhà màng (nhà kính) giúp che mƣa, nhà giúp ngăn ngừa sâu bệnh, giúp chủ động hoàn toàn trong việc tạo ra điều kiện sống tối ƣu cho cây trồng để đạt đƣợc năng suất và chất lƣợng tối ƣu. Công nghệ nhà màng áp dụng cho dự án sẽ đƣợc triển khai trên các loại cây trồng: rau, hoa và gia vị. Đồng thời nhà có thể trồng đƣợc tất cả các loại rau, quả quanh năm, đặc biệt các loại rau khó trồng ngoài trời mùa mƣa và hạn chế sâu bệnh,… Chính vì vậy việc lựa còn công nghệ nhà màng, nhà lƣới là rất phù hợp với điều kiện canh tác nông nghiệp đô thị, nông nghiệp công nghệ cao.  Phân biệt nhà màng và nhà lƣới: Nhà màng là nhà trên mái đƣợc bao phủ bởi màng polyethylene, xung quanh che lƣới ngăn côn trùng. Nhà lƣới là mái và xung quang bao phủ bằng lƣới ngăn côn trùng.  Dự án sử dụng Kiểu nhà màng: Kiểu nhà Gotic, thông gió mái cố định. Nhà màng sử dụng trồng rau, quả trên giá thể và trên đất, có hệ thống tăng cƣờng khung nhà để treo đỡ cho rau ăn quả.  Thông gió:  Thông gió mái: Khẩu độ thông gió mái cố định, chỉ lắp lƣới ngăn côn trùng, không có rèm mái.  Rèm hông mặt trƣớc theo khẩu độ nhà màng: Vận hành lên xuống bằng mô-tơ. Rèm hông theo chiều máng nƣớc: Vận hành lên xuống bằng mô-tơ  Vật liệu che phủ: Phủ mái nhà màng và rèm hông  Màng bằng polyethylene đùn 5 lớp, dày 200 micron với các chất bổ sung:  UVA: Chống tia cực tím.  AV - Anti virus: chống virus  Diffusion 50%: Khuyếch tán ánh sáng 50%, tạo ra ánh sáng khuyếch tán đồng đều trong nhà màng, cho phép ánh sáng đến với mọi cây trồng bên trong.
  23. 23. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 22 Lưới ngăn côn trùng  Khẩu độ thống gió mái che bằng lƣới có kích thƣớc lỗ 25 mesh (tƣơng đƣơng 0,7mm).  Bốn vách nhà màng che bằng lƣới chống côn trùng với kích thƣớc lỗ 50mesh (50 lỗ cho 1 inch dài), phần lƣới bốn vách nhà màng tiếp đất bên dƣới khổ 1.5m sẽ đƣợc lắp đặt màng bằng sợi plastic dệt đƣợc may liền với phần lƣới chống côn trùng.  Lƣới nhôm Aluminet phản xạ nhiệt và cắt nắng. Hệ thống lƣới nhôm di động giảm sự gia nhiệt trong nhà màng và che bớt nắng giảm cƣờng độánh sáng trong nhà màng. Lƣới nhôm đƣợc chế tạo từ sợi nhân tạo phủ nhôm, đƣợc dệt.  Xoắn kép, mức cắt nắng 60%. Lƣới nhôm vừa là vật liệu cách nhiệt, vừa là vật liệu giảm cƣờng độánh sáng trong nhà màng, đƣợc sử dụng trong những thời điểm nắng nóng để giảm nhiệt độ tăng cao trong nhà màng. Hệ thống màng lƣới nhôm cắt nắng đƣợc đóng mở nhờ hệ thống mô tơ và cơ khí truyền động, vận hành bằng cách đóng mở mô tơ. Thanh nẹp màng PE và lưới ngăn côn trùng. Thanh âm khoá định hình bằng thép mạ kẽm pre-galvanized, đƣợc thiết kế đồng bộ với kết cấu khung nhà màng, cùng với nẹp giữ bằng các lò xo thép bọc nhựa định hình zic-zac đƣợc thiết kế đồng bộ, đảm bảo nẹp giữ lƣới ngăn côn trùng và màng PE căng, thẳng, kín. Hệ thống tăng cường treo đỡ cây (chỉ cung cấp cho nhà màng trồng rau ăn quả).  Hệ thống treo đỡ cây cho nhà màng là hệ thống treo đỡ cây tiên tiến cho các cây trồng đảm bảo ứng dụng đƣợc các phƣơng pháp canh tác tiên tiến trong nhà màng. Toàn bộ hệ thống treo đỡ cây đƣợc lắp dựng cho cây trồng từ khi cây còn rất nhỏ và hƣớng bố trí lắp đặt cho hệ thống này theo chiều từđông sang tây và nằm ở hƣớng bắc cuả nhà màng nhằm tránh sự che khuất ánh sáng mặt trời giữa các cây trồng. Ngoài việc tiết kiệm không gian, rau quảđƣợc trồng theo phƣơng pháp này sẽ tạo điều kiện dễ dàng cho việc thu hoạch và làm giảm đi tỷ lệ hao hụt bởi vì làm cho quả không bị tiếp xúc với đất.
  24. 24. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 23  Chất lƣợng quả và tốc độ tăng trƣởng khi áp dụng hệ thống này rất cao do quả không va chạm và không cọ xát với các quả của cây khác trồng bên cạnh.  Một lợi ích nữa của hệ thống này sẽ tạo điều kiện cung cấp nhiều ánh sáng mặt trời cho nhà màng với tác dụng phân phối tối ƣu của ánh sáng cho xung quanh cây trồng. Sử dụng hệ thống treo đỡ cho cây trồng làm giảm chiều cao của cây trong quá trình sinh trƣởng, kéo dài thời gian sinh trƣởng của cây để đạt đƣợc sản lƣợng thu hoạch cao Quạt đối lưu Quạt đối lƣu trong nhà màng trồng rau ăn lá và nhà màng trồng rau ăn quả có tác dụng tăng cƣờng thông gió cƣỡng bức. Có 02 quạt đối lƣu sẽ đƣợc lắp đặt cho 1 khẩu độ nhà. Các quạt đối lƣu này có thể sử dụng nhƣ là các quạt thông gió tổng thể, thông gió song song hoặc nhƣ là các quạt điều hoà tái lƣu thông không khí trong nhà màng. Các quạt này là quạt đa chức năng, cung cấp dòng khí thổi ra mỏng nhƣng lại có hiệu quả sâu và rất hiệu dụng trong các điều kiện làm việc khác nhau tạo điều kiện tối đa trong việc đẩy khí nóng trong nhà màng ra bên ngoài và thu nhận không khí mát ngoài trời. Hệ thống quạt đối lƣu sẽđƣợc vận hành tựđộng bằng công tắc đóng mở. Chức năng và lợi ích của quạt đối lƣu:  Đảm bảo tốt cho dịch chuyển khí nóng  Nhiệt độ ổn định  Di chuyển đƣợc vùng khí ẩm và làm khô cho lá  Để sử dụng một cách kinh tế nhất các chất hoá học dùng trong nông nghiệp  Giảm đƣợc khí nóng khi mở nhà màng  Tạo ra đƣợc lƣợng không khí dịch chuyển và tái tạo không đổi trong nhà màng.
  25. 25. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 24 II.1.2. Hệ thống tưới nhỏ giọt Để đạt đƣợc độ đồng đều tối đa, mỗi máng giá thể trồng rau ăn quả sẽ đƣợc trang bị 02 đƣờng ống nhỏ giọt Uniram, đƣờng kính 17mm, khoảng cách đầu nhỏ giọt gắn chìm trong ống là 20cm, lƣu lƣợng đầu nhỏ giọt 1.6L/h; Hệ thống Uniram vận hành tự động theo khối lƣợng đƣợc điều khiển bởi bộ điều khiển tƣới và dinh dƣỡng trung tâm. Đặc tính kỹ thuật của hệ thống tƣới nhỏ giọt:  Áp lực làm việc từ 1 đến 4 bar  Chống hiện tƣợng siphon (AS – anti siphon)  Chống rò rỉ (CNL – Compensated Non-Leakage).  Mê cung“Turbonet" kép trong đầu nhỏ giọt với đƣờng chảy rộng.  Đầu nhỏ giọt gắn trong, có hệ số CV (hệ số khác biệt) rất nhỏ.  Vật liệu chế tạo: ống dẫn: nhựa LDPE; Đầu nhỏ giọt: nhựa PE; Màng ngăn: Silicon.  Là hệ thống bù áp, duy trì một lƣu lƣợng không đổi trong khi áp lực làm việc tại đầu vào thay đổi (trong khoảng áp lực làm việc khuyến cáo), đảm bảo phân phối chính xác lƣợng nƣớc và phân bón cho cây trồng.  Hệ thống chống hiện tƣợng siphon ngăn ngừa nƣớc bẩn từ các dòng chảy ngƣợc xâm nhập vào đƣờng ống nhỏ giọt.  Chống rò rỉ (CNL) loại trừ rò rỉ và hiệu ứng điền đầy lại đƣờng ống, tăng hiệu quả khi tƣới lặp lại nhiều lần.  Hệ thống tự rửa lọc với diện tích ngăn lọc lớn tăng khả năng chống bít kín đầu nhỏ giọt, và làm cho Uniram tăng độ bền sử dụng khi dùng lƣợng nƣớc tƣới ít. Hệ thống phân phối thứ cấp của công nghệ tưới nhỏ giọt.  Những đầu ống nhỏ giọt tại máng giá thể sẽ đƣợc nối với ống nhánh phân phối PVC, các ống nhánh PVC này chạy dọc theo đƣờng bê tông đi lại
  26. 26. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 25 trong nhà màng.  Hệ thống ống nhánh phân phối sẽ đƣợc nối với ống chính PVC qua các bộ van phân phối. Ống chính và ống nhánh chôn dƣới đất, chỉ có bộ van phân phối nổi trên mặt đất. Bộ van phân phối của công nghệ tưới nhỏ giọt.  Nhà màng sẽ đƣợc cung cấp 01 bộ van, bao gồm các phụ kiện và một van đóng mở bằng điện có chức năng điều chỉnh giảm áp lực nƣớc. Hệ thống ống phân phối chính của công nghệ tưới nhỏ giọt.  Ống phân phối chính PVC sẽ đƣợc chôn dƣới đất song song với đƣờng bê tông trong nhà màng. Ống phân phối chính bắt đầu từ hệ thống trung tâm trong phòng điều khiển tƣới. Bịt cuối ống của công nghệ tưới nhỏ giọt.  Để giữ cho ống nhỏ giọt và đầu nhỏ giọt sạch qua các mùa vụ, mỗi ống nhỏ giọt sẽ đƣợc cung cấp một đầu bịt cuối ống. Hệ thống tưới làm mát Coolnet:  Vòi phun Coolnet bao gồm 4 đầu vòi phun tạo thành cụm hình chữ thập.  Lƣu lƣợng vòi phun 22 l/h, (5.5l/h x 4 đầu phun = 22 l/h) dƣới áp lực nƣớc 4 bars.  Áp lực nƣớc khuyên dùng: 4 bars. Tuy nhiên vòi phun Coolnet vẫn tiếp tục phun sƣơng đều với độ hạt nhỏ (30~90 micron) dƣới áp lực nƣớc 3 bar và thấp hơn. Đầu nối đầu vào của vòi phun là đầu nối cái, ấn tựđộng làm chặt.  Bộ phận gia trọng giữ cho vòi phun luôn thẳng.  Van chống rò rỉ áp suất cao.  Áp suất đóng: 2,0 bar  Áp suất mở : 3,0 bar  Không bị nhỏ giọt khi ngừng hệ thống hoặc khi áp suất giảm.
  27. 27. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 26  Sử dụng áp lực nƣớc cấp từ bơm của hệ thống Coolnet, nƣớc đi qua ống chính PVC và bộ van điện phân phối tại mỗi đơn vị nhà màng, qua ống nhánh phân phối PVC đến các đƣờng ống ra vòi phun LDPE màu xám trắng áp lực 4Bar.  Các vòi phun Coolnet sẽđƣợc gắn trên thân ống LDPE với khoảng cách 3.2m giữa các đƣờng ống LDPE và 2m giữa các vòi phun dọc trên ống.  Hệ thống Coolnet sẽ đƣợc lắp đặt chung với 01 hộp sensor đo ẩm độ và nhiệt độ trong nhà màng. Hệ thống Coolnet vận hành bằng chƣơng trình lập cho bộ điều khiển tƣới tự động theo thông số độ ẩm và nhiệt độ trong nhà màng. Hệ thống tưới phân bón; bộđịnh lượng tựđộng Fertikit: Một hệ thống thùng chứa phân hoàn chỉnh sẽ đƣợc cung cấp, đặt trong phòng điều khiển tƣới và bao gồm:  1 thùng 500L cho loại phân bón“A”  1 thùng 500L cho loại phân bón“B”  1 thùng 500L cho loại phân bón “C” Tất cả các thùng chứa phân đều đƣợc cung cấp với phụ kiện van, lọc, đầu nối ống PVC có gioăng đệm và ống chuyên dụng nối đến 03 kênh hút phân của bộđịnh lƣợng phân bón Fertikit bypass. Bộđịnh lƣợng phân bón Fertikit bypass có 03 kênh hút phân đƣợc nối với bộđiều khiển NMC Pro. Chúng ta có thể lập chƣơng trình tƣới phân cho từng van khu vực với tỷ lệ và khối lƣợng phân bón xác định. Việc tƣới phân sẽđƣợc kiểm soát bằng độ pH vàđộ dẫn điện EC. Các đầu dò cảm biến pH và EC sẽđo thông số của dung dịch tƣới và báo về bộđiều khiển trung tâm. Nếu thông số vƣợt ngƣỡng cho phép, Bộđiều khiển sẽ ra lệnh cho hệ thống ngừng hoạt động và báo lỗi để chúng ta điều chỉnh chƣơng trình phân bón. Bộ châm đƣợc trang bị một máy bơm tăng áp có thể chỉnh tốc độ mô tơ. Bộđiều khiển tưới NMC-Pro:
  28. 28. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 27 Bộ điều khiển NMC- Pro là bộ điều khiển theo môđun và linh hoạt, có thể dùng cho rất nhiều ứng dụng. Màn hình hiển thị lớn kiểu mới và tiên tiến LCD (40x16 đƣờng) đƣợc phối hợp với bàn phím dạng cảm ứng tạo cho NMC-Pro một giao diện thân thiện và dễ vận hành cho ngƣời sử dụng. Bộ điều khiển có các card điều khiển tƣới và điều khiển khí hậu riêng rẽ lắp trong. Các chế độ điều khiển tƣới và dinh dƣỡng với phần mềm kèm theo có thể kết nối hiển thị trên máy tính tại phòng đìều khiển tƣới. Các thiết bị phần cứng:  2 thẻ đầu ra: mỗi thẻ 8 rơ le 24VAC  1 thẻđầu vào tín hiệu tƣơng tự (analog): 11 đầu vào theo yêu cầu  1 thẻ tín hiệu đầu vào kỹ thuật số: 8 đầu vào kỹ thuật số  1 thẻ giao tiếp RS485 bao gồm cả phần mềm điều khiển tƣới trong máy tính  1 bộ chống sét  1 bộ cách ly bảo vệ biến áp nguồn 230VAC Các đặc tính chính của phần mềm điều khiển tưới  15 chƣơng trình tƣới theo lƣợng nƣớc tƣới hoặc thời gian  60 chƣơng trình chạy nổi đồng thời  Kiểm soát lƣu lƣợng (Lƣu lƣợng cao/ thấp, nƣớc không kiểm soát)  Cóđến 8 đầu châm phân bón, tuỳ chọn với đồng hồđo phân bón  Tƣới có phân bón theo số lƣợng, thời gian, tỷ lệ (l/m3) và EC/pH
  29. 29. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 28  Điều khiển rửa lọc tới 8 bình lọc  Chƣơng trình làm mát  Chƣơng trình phun sƣơng  Lƣu hồ sơ lƣợng nƣớc tƣới và phân bón  Test đầu các đầu vào &đầu ra Hệ thống lọc: Đểđảm bảo chất lƣợng nƣớc sử dụng tƣới qua toàn bộ các hệ thống, chúng tôi sẽ cung cấp 04 bộ lọc đĩa với cơ chế vệ sinh lõi lọc bằng tay. Model: 2” Compact Filter  Kích thƣớc: 2x2”  Lƣu lƣợng: 4- 25 m3/hr  Hoạt động: Cơ chế lọc bằng đĩa lọc, vệ sinh lõi lọc bằng tay.  Ứng dụng: sử dụng cho hệ thống tƣới nhà màng qui mô nhỏ. Tính năng tiêu chuẩn:  Độ lọc chính xác tính theo Micron, lọc tạp chất dạng rắn trong nƣớc.  Thiết kế lọc cải tiến với khả năng ngăn chặn và giữ lƣợng lớn tạp chất dạng rắn trong thân lọc, kéo dài thời gian cần vệ sinh lõi lọc.  Độ bền cao, sử dụng thời gian dài không cần bảo dƣỡng.  Vận hành dễ dàng vàđơn giản. Thông số kỹ thuật:  Áp lực hoạt động tối đa 10 atm  Áp lực xả lọc tối thiểu 3.0 atm  Lƣu lƣợng tại độ lọc 120 mesh 20 m3/h Bảng điện cho nhà bơm Một bảng điện sẽđƣợc lắp tại trạm bơm, bảng điện này cung cấp điện và nối chuyển tín hiệu từ bộđiều khiển tƣới và phân bón cho các thiết bị nhƣ sau:  Máy bơm cho hệ thống tƣới nhỏ giọt
  30. 30. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 29  Máy bơm cho hệ thống tƣới Coolnet làm mát  Máy bơm tăng áp của hệ thống tƣới phân (thủy canh hồi lƣu)  Bộ phận điều khiển cho hệ thống tƣới phân  Đèn thắp sáng cho nhà bơm  Quạt đối lƣu trong nhà màng  Mô tơ cuốn rèm lƣới nhôm cắt nắng Cáp điện và máng cho cáp điện Tất các các dây cáp điện và các dây điều khiển và bảng điện đƣợc đề cập ở phần trên sẽ đƣợc cung cấp, các thiết bị kết nối và các dụng cụ phục vụ cho công tác lắp đặt cũng sẽ đƣợc cung cấp. Một máng cho dây cáp điện sẽ đƣợc sử dụng cho 3 hay nhiều dây cáp điện sẽđƣợc bố trí bằng cách treo bằng các dây cáp treo bằng thép trong nhà màng. Bơm và các phụ kiện lắp đặt trạm bơm.  Toàn bộ các hệ thống tƣới sẽ đƣợc chúng tôi cung cấp cùng với các máy bơm có công suất phù hợp. Đƣợc bơm luân chuyển qua dành thủy canh hồi lƣu.  Tất cả các phụ kiện cần thiết để lắp đặt hoàn chỉnh các máy bơm và hệ thống thiết bị kèm theo cho nhàđiều khiển tƣới sẽ đƣợc đầu tƣ một cách đồng bộ. II.1.3. Công nghệ trồng cây trong dung dịch (thủy canh), khí canh và trên giá thể: Trong đó các kỹ thuật trồng cây thủy canh (hydroponics) dựa trên cơ sở cung cấp dinh dƣỡng qua nƣớc (fertigation), kỹ thuật khí canh (aeroponics) – dinh dƣỡng đƣợc cung cấp cho cây dƣới dạng phun sƣơng mù và kỹ thuật trồng cây trên giá thể - dinh dƣỡng chủ yếu đƣợc cung cấp ở dạng lỏng qua giá thể trơ. Kỹ thuật trồng cây trên giá thể (solid media culture) thực chất là biện pháp cải tiến của công nghệ trồng cây thủy canh vì giá thể này đƣợc làm từ những vật liệu trơ và cung cấp dung dịch dinh dƣỡng để nuôi cây.
  31. 31. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 30 Bên cạnh đó, dự án sẽ tiến hành sử dụng công nghệ thủy canh hồi lƣu trong sản xuất cây rau:  Công nghệ trồng rau thủy canh hồi lƣu là phƣơng pháp thủy canh đƣợc sử dụng hệ thống bơm để đƣa dung dịch dinh dƣỡng lên các ống thủy canh đều đặn và tuần hoàn theo một trình tự nhất định.  Dung dịch sẽ đƣợc bơm luân chuyển từ thùng chứa đi đến tất cả các ống thủy canh rồi phần dƣ sẽ đƣợc trở về thùng chứa ban đầu và chuẩn bị cho một vòng tuần hoàn mới. Việc di chuyển tuần hoàn của các dòng dinh dƣỡng sẽ tạo điều kiện cho rau phát triển tốt và nhanh chóng hơn so với các phƣơng pháp thông thƣờng  Với việc di chuyển thƣờng xuyên và tuần tự của dòng dinh dƣỡng sẽ giúp tăng thêm nồng độ oxy trong dung dịch giúp rẽ cây hấp thu đƣợc nhiều chất dinh dƣỡng và không khí hơn. Lý do lựa chọn công nghệ trồng rau thủy canh hồi lƣu  Với hệ thống đƣợc hoạt động một cách tự động, không mất nhiều thời gian để chăm sóc cây rau nhƣ phƣơng pháp thông thƣờng. Khi trồng rau thủy canh hồi lƣu, bạn chỉ cần kiểm tra nồng độ dinh dƣỡng tại một số thời điểm, nếu nồng độ dinh dƣỡng trong dung dịch thấp, bạn cần pha thêm dung dịch dinh dƣỡng bổ sung để đảm bảo cho sự phát triển của rau.
  32. 32. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 31  Chất lƣợng rau đƣợc trồng bằng phƣơng pháp thủy canh hồi lƣu sẽ tốt hơn, tốc độ phát triển đồng đều, không sâu bệnh, sạch và an toàn hơn so với những phƣơng pháp khác. Đồng thời, lƣợng sâu bệnh trên hệ thống giàn thủy canh hồi lƣu cũng sẽ ít hơn và khả năng kháng bệnh của cây rau cũng mạnh hơn.  Việc trồng rau thủy canh hồi lƣu sẽ giúp cho ra những sản phẩm an toàn, tiết kiệm nhiều chi phí hơn so với phƣơng pháp thông thƣờng. Đồng thời, phƣơng pháp này sẽ giúp kiểm soát đƣợc mọi điều kiện thời tiết bên ngoài nhằm tránh ảnh hƣởng đến cây và có thể cho ra những sản phẩm rau trái mùa.  Với những không gian hạn hẹp, mô hình trồng rau thủy canh hồi lƣu là phƣơng pháp tốt nhất để có thể trồng rau với số lƣợng nhiều mà không chiếm nhiều không gian. Đặc biệt, trồng rau thủy canh không những tạo nguồn rau sạch, đảm bảo chất lƣợng và dinh dƣỡng cho gia đình mà còn giúp thƣ giãn, giảm stress sau một ngày làm việc căng thẳng.  Phƣơng pháp này không chỉ phù hợp với các hộ gia đình mà còn phù hợp với các hộ kinh doanh đang hƣớng đến mô hình trồng rau sạch tiết kiệm và an toàn nhất.  Giúp tiết kiệm nƣớc, đảm bảo chất lƣợng môi trƣờng và có những biện pháp điều chỉnh ánh sáng phù hợp theo từng giai đoạn phát triển của cây.  Với công nghệ trồng rau thủy canh hồi lƣu thì việc trồng rau của bạn sẽ trở nên dễ dàng hơn bao giờ hết. Không cần sử dụng đất và dinh dƣỡng luôn đƣợc bổ sung cần thiết cho cây II.1.4. Công nghệ dán nhãn, đóng gói sản phẩm bằng mã vạch. Mã vạch là một nhóm các vạch kẻ và các khoảng trống song song đặt xen kẽ. Các mã này hay đƣợc in hoặc dán trên các bề mặt của sản phẩm, hàng hóa… bằng các loại tem dán đã đƣợc in vã vạch. Nếu thẻ căn cƣớc (CMND) giúp ta phân biệt ngƣời này với ngƣời khác thì mã số hàng hoá là “thẻ căn cƣớc” của hàng hoá, giúp ta phân biệt đƣợc nhanh chóng và chính xác các loại hàng hoá khác nhau. Đồng thời qua đó có thể quá trình quản lý sản phẩm một cách rõ ràng hơn trong quá trình sản xuất và lƣu trữ.
  33. 33. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 32 Để tạo thuận lợi và nâng cao năng suất cũng nhƣ hiệu quả trong bán hàng và quản lý kho dự án sẽ in trên hàng hoá một loại mã hiệu đặc biệt gọi là mã số mã vạch của hàng hoá, bao gồm hai phần: mã số của hàng hoá và vạch là phần thể hiện cho máy đọc. Những thông tin mã hoá của mã vạch thƣờng gặp nhƣ:  Số hiệu linh kiện (Part Numbers)  Số nhận diện ngƣời bán, nhà sản xuất (Vendor ID Numbers, ManufactureID Numbers)  Số hiệu Pallet (Pallet Numbers)  Nơi trữ hàng hoá  Tên hay số hiệu khách hàng
  34. 34. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 33  Giá cả món hàng  Số hiệu lô hàng và số xê ri  Số hiệu đơn đặt gia công  Mã nhận diện tài sản  Số hiệu đơn đặt mua hàng,…v.v… Ảnh minh họa: Các dạng mã hóa hay sử dụng và in trên sản phẩm Một khi đã xác định xong thông tin cần mã hoá, bƣớc tiếp theo là xác định loại mã vạch thích hợp về kích thƣớc, công nghệ mã hoá và máy in mã vạch thích hợp nhất. Trƣớc khi in mã vạch, dự án lên kế hoạch thiết kế bao bì, nhãn mác và xác định sẽ đƣợc in vào đâu, với mục đích sử dụng in mã vạch trực tiếp bao bì của sản phẩm, nên công nghệ áp dụng bằng công nghệ in bao bì (thƣờng là in Offset).
  35. 35. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 34 II.1.5. Công nghệ sản xuất GLOBALGAP. Đảm bảo an toàn vệ sinh thực phẩm từ trang trại tới bàn ăn là mục tiêu mà cả cộng đồng nhân loại đang hƣớng tới. Nuôi trồng nông sản thực phẩm là mắt xích đầu tiên của chuỗi cung cấp thực phẩm, vì thế việc đảm bảo vệ sinh an toàn nông sản thực phẩm có ý nghĩa vô cùng quyết định cho sự an toàn vệ sinh của thực phẩm trên bàn ăn.  Bộ tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP. GlobalGAP là một bộ tiêu chuẩn đƣợc xây dựng để áp dụng tự nguyện cho sản xuất nông nghiệp (trồng trọt, chăn nuôi và thủy sản) trên toàn cầu. Đại diện hợp pháp của Ban thƣ ký GlobalGAP là tổ chức phi lợi nhuận mang tên FoodPLUS GmbH có trụ sở tại Đức. Bộ tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP đƣợc xây dựng bởi một hiệp hội bình đẳng của các nhà sản xuất, các nhà bán lẻ, các tổ chức dịch vụ, các nhà cung cấp sản phẩm nông nghiệp, các tổ chức chứng nhận, các công ty tƣ vấn, các nhà sản xuất phân bón và thuốc bảo vệ thực vật, các trƣờng đại học...và các hiệp hội của họ. Các thành viên này tham gia GlobalGAP với các tƣ cách khác nhau, với mục tiêu cụ thể khác nhau nhƣng đều vì mục đích chung của GlobalGAP. Hiệp hội GlobalGAP cung cấp tiêu chuẩn và khuôn khổ cho chứng nhận bên thứ 3 độc lập đối với các quá trình sản xuất tại các trang trại trồng trọt, chăn nuôi, thủy sản và chỉ thừa nhận các tổ chức chứng nhận đƣợc công nhận năng lực theo tiêu chuẩn ISO/IEC Guide 65 hoặc EN 45011. Đến nay, GlobalGAP có sự tham gia của hơn 100 tổ chức chứng nhận từ khoảng 80 quốc gia khác nhau. Mục tiêu cuối cùng của GlobalGAP là phát triển nông nghiệp một cách bền vững trên các quốc gia thành viên. GlobalGAP là công cụ quản lý trang trại nhằm  Đáp ứng nhu cầu thị trƣờng trong nƣớc và quốc tế.  Đảm bảo vệ sinh an toàn cho nông sản thực phẩm.  Hạ giá thành và nâng cao chất lƣợng nông sản.  Sử dụng hiệu quả và bền vững nguồn lực sản xuất nông nghiệp.  Làm giàu nông dân và phát triển nông thôn.  Bảo vệ môi trƣờng và cảnh quan chung.
  36. 36. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 35 Bộ tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP là công cụ kết nối giữa doanh nghiệp với doanh nghiệp, giữa nhà sản xuất với ngƣời cung ứng nông sản thực phẩm, vì thế nó không hƣớng tới việc gắn nhãn trên sản phẩm dành cho ngƣời tiêu dùng cuối cùng, mà quan tâm tới sản lƣợng và địa điểm sản xuất. Bằng việc đăng ký số GGN (Global GAP Number), cung cấp và cập nhật thông tin của nhà sản xuất đã đƣợc chứng nhận trên Cơ sở dữ liệu của GlobalGAP, nhà cung cấp sẽ có cơ hội tự giới thiệu về chủng loại, nguồn gốc xuất xứ, phƣơng thức sản xuất, mức độ an toàn, mùa thu hoạch và sản lƣợng của sản phẩm của mình. Bằng việc trở thành thành viên để có quyền truy cập hệ thống dữ liệu này, các nhà cung cấp có thể tìm kiếm nguồn hàng một cách nhanh chóng, thuận lợi và tin cậy.  Yêu cầu của tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP Bộ tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP ra đời phiên bản đầu tiên năm 2000, cứ sau 3 năm áp dụng thì tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP lại đƣợc xem xét và sửa đổi (nếu cần). Để có thể áp dụng đƣợc cho các trang trại với các sản phẩm khác nhau (cây trồng, vật nuôi và thủy sản) với đặc thù sản xuất khác nhau, bộ tiêu chuẩn đƣợc thiết kế thành 3 loại tài liệu bao gồm:  Quy định chung/General Regulation (GR) - tài liệu cung cấp các thông tin tổng thể, về tổ chức chứng nhận, các phƣơng thức chứng nhận và yêu cầu đào tạo đối với chuyên gia đánh giá.  Các điểm kiểm soát và tiêu chí sự phù hợp/Control Points and Compliance Criteria (CPCC) - tài liệu đƣa ra các điểm cần kiểm soát và tiêu chí phù hợp cho từng điểm; Các điểm kiểm soát và tiêu chí sự phù hợp đƣợc cụ thể hóa theo các môdun sản phẩm khác nhau và đƣợc phân tầng theo mô hình dƣới đây.  Bảng kiểm tra/Checklist (CL) - tài liệu dùng để các chuyên gia sử dụng trong quá trình đánh giá, cả đánh giá nội bộ lẫn đánh giá của tổ chức chứng nhận; Thực chất bảng kiểm tra này chính là yêu cầu rút gọn của tài liệu thứ 2 nói trên. Vì thế khi áp dụng, một nhà sản xuất một nhóm sản phẩm phải:  Đáp ứng các yêu cầu trong Quy định chung đối với nhà sản xuất;
  37. 37. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 36  Phù hợp với yêu cầu kiểm soát có trong 3 văn bản có liên quan (ví dụ trang trại sản xuất rau phải áp dụng quy định kiểm soát cho mọi trang trại, cho ngành trồng trọt, và cho rau quả);  Đánh giá nội bộ cho theo bảng kiểm tra dành cho trang trại rau quả và thêm bảng kiểm tra dành cho hệ thống quản lý chất lƣợng (nếu định chứng nhận theo nhóm).  Phƣơng thức chứng nhận GlobalGAP Nhà sản xuất có thể lựa chọn chứng nhận GlobalGAP theo một trong 4 phƣơng thức sau:  Một nhà sản xuất riêng lẻ đăng ký chứng nhận theo tiêu chuẩn GLOBALGAP để nhận đƣợc giấy chứng nhận cho riêng mình.  Một nhóm nhà sản xuất có cùng 1 tƣ cách pháp nhân có thể đăng ký chứng nhận theo nhóm theo tiêu chuẩn GLOBALGAP để đƣợc nhận giấy chứng nhận chung khi đủ điều kiện.  Một nhà sản xuất riêng lẻ đăng ký chứng nhận GLOBALGAP thông qua đánh giá đối chuẩn (Benchmarking) với một tiêu chuẩn GAP khác để nhận đƣợc giấy chứng nhận cho riêng mình.  Một nhóm nhà sản xuất có cùng 1 tƣ cách pháp nhân có thể đăng ký chứng nhận GLOBALGAP thông qua đánh giá đối chuẩn (Benchmarking) với một tiêu chuẩn GAP khác để đƣợc nhận giấy chứng nhận chung khi đủ điều kiện.  Thủ tục chứng nhận GLOBALGAP. Về cơ bản, thủ tục chứng nhận sẽ do các tổ chức chứng nhận xây dựng phù hợp với yêu cầu của tiêu chuẩn ISO/IEC Guide 65 hoặc EN 45011 (nghĩa là tổ chức chứng nhận phải đƣợc công nhận) và đáp ứng các quy định riêng của Global GAP (nghĩa là tổ chức chứng nhận phải đƣợc Global GAP phê duyệt).  Quá trình xây dựng và áp dụng GlobalGAP vào trang trại. Để có lòng tin lâu dài của ngƣời tiêu dùng, nhà sản xuất nông nghiệp phải xây dựng, duy trì và bảo vệ thƣơng hiệu sản phẩm của mình thông qua 4 nhóm hoạt động sau:  Xây dựng, áp dụng và chứng nhận quy trình nuôi trồng an toàn trong trang trại theo tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP;
  38. 38. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 37  Xây dựng cơ chế, cách nhận biết và truy xét nguồn gốc sản phẩm (ghi chép và lƣu hồ sơ về nguyên liệu đầu vào, quá trình sản xuất trong trang trại và khách hàng mua sản phẩm đầu ra); hoạt động này nên đƣợc tiến hành lồng ghép với việc kiểm soát hoạt động sản xuất theo tiêu chuẩn.  Thực hiện thủ tục đăng ký và bảo hộ nhãn hiệu thƣơng mại trong nƣớc và quốc tế (nếu cần) và các biện pháp thực tiễn để chống hàng giả, hàng nhái;  Thực hiện các giải pháp tiếp thị hữu hiệu để kết nối với thị trƣờng (hệ thống phân phối, thông tin trên nhãn/ bao bì, quảng cáo, triển lãm, hội thảo, hoạt động xã hội/công ích…). Để có đƣợc thị trƣờng và giá bán tốt hơn, các nhà sản xuất cần (tự mình hoặc có sự hỗ trợ của tƣ vấn) thực hiện các hoạt động chính sau đây:  Đào tạo nhận thức chung về vai trò và tác dụng của việc xây dựng và áp dụng Global GAP cho tất cả ngƣời làm;  Nghiên cứu tiêu chuẩn, quy phạm pháp luật của nơi sản xuất và thị trƣờng xuất khẩu để xây dựng cách thức nuôi/ trồng đáp ứng yêu cầu;  Thực hiện việc nuôi/ trồng theo quy trình đã xây dựng, ghi chép và lƣu hồ sơ cần thiết theo yêu cầu đã xây dựng;  Đào tạo đánh giá viên nội bộ và tiến hành đánh giá nội bộ trƣớc khi đăng ký chứng nhận;  Tham gia và thực hiện quá trình chứng nhận với tổ chức chứng nhận đã đƣợc công nhận và phê duyệt;  Thực hiện tiếp các hoạt động xây dựng thƣơng hiệu và thị trƣờng để có đƣợc giá bán tốt hơn. Chứng nhận Global GAP đƣợc coi là cây cầu nối giữa nhà sản xuất với ngƣời tiêu dùng. II.1.6. Công nghệ xử lý, đóng gói, bảo quản và chế biến sau thu hoạch dưa lưới. Dƣa lƣới chịu nhiều yếu tố ảnh hƣởng đến chất lƣợng và cảm quan cũng nhƣ dinh dƣỡng, tỉ lệ hƣ hỏng, thời gian bảo quản sau thu hoạch. Các yếu tố bên trong là do dƣa sau thu hoạch vẫn tiếp tục một số quá trình sinh lý, sinh hóa nhƣ hô hấp, thoát hơi nƣớc, sản sinh khí ethylene, quá trình chín, nấm bệnh,… làm dƣa bị héo, giảm khối lƣợng chất khô, vỏ, thịt quả mềm đi, không còn độ giòn và có thể bị hƣ hỏng hoàn toàn; giảm thời gian bảo quan; dễ bị tổn thƣơng cơ học khi vận chuyển đi xa,... Những yếu tố bên ngoài cũng tác động không nhỏ đến thời gian bảo quản và tỉ lệ hƣ hỏng nhƣ nhiệt độ, độ ẩm không khí, hàm
  39. 39. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 38 lƣợng oxy, khí ethylene, hàm lƣợng cacbonic, nấm bệnh, vi khuẩn xâm nhiễm bề mặt. Để khắc phục, một số biện pháp xử lý trên cây ở giai đoạn cận thu hoạch nhằm nâng cao chất lƣợng dƣa sau thu hoạch. Một số kết quả nghiên cứu trên thế giới và trong nƣớc cho thấy xử lý bằng peroxide hydrogen (H2O2) có tác dụng làm tăng độ ngọt của dƣa lƣới nhờ kích thích cơ chế phản hồi tự bảo vệ của cây và tăng nồng độ các chất thẩm thấu trong đó có glycinebetaine, tăng hoạt tính các enzyme chịu hạn và tăng hàm lƣợng đƣờng. Mặt khác, chất điều hòa sinh trƣởng aminoethoxyvinylglycine (AVG) cũng đƣợc nghiên cứu và ứng dụng để làm chậm quá trình chín và tăng cƣờng độ chắc của quả. Hiện Trung tâm Nghiên cứu và Phát triển nông nghiệp Công nghệ cao cũng xử lý bằng H2O2 ở nồng độ 1-5 ppm khi dƣa bắt đầu tạo lƣới. Dƣa nên đƣợc thu hoạch đúng thời điểm dựa trên chỉ số chín (dựa vào các yếu tố nhƣ thời gian từ lúc trồng, độ tạo lƣới, độ nứt của cuống) để quả đạt chất lƣợng tốt nhất khi đến tay ngƣời dùng, kéo dài thời gian tồn trữ. Thời điểm nứt cuống – 58 ngày. Thời điểm đứt cuống – 65 ngày. Trái dƣa lƣới sau khi thu hoạch thƣờng chứa các loại nấm bệnh nhƣ Fusarium, Geotrichum, Rhizopus hoặc các vi khuẩn gây bệnh nhƣ Salmonella spp, E. Coli nên phải đƣợc xử lý trƣớc khi đóng gói, bảo quản hoặc đƣa ra thị trƣờng. Một số kết quả nghiên cứu trên thế giới tập trung vào xử lý bằng dung dịch H2O2 nồng độ từ 10 - 50 ppm, chlorine nồng độ 100 ppm, nhúng quả bằng nƣớc nóng …. Hoặc sử dụng màng bao sinh học, kiểm soát thành phần không khí, khí ethylene, v.v... Trung tâm Nghiên cứu và Phát triển nông nghiệp Công nghệ cao hiện xử lý bằng chlorine ở nồng độ 50 - 100 ppm. Dự án áp dụng công nghệ xử lý, đóng gói và bảo quản theo công nghệ trên, trƣớc ngày thu hoạch, dƣa đƣợc dán nhãn đã đánh số và thu hoạch trong khoảng 14 ngày; bảo quản ở 20 C trong 2 tuần và trƣớc khi xuất bán, nâng nhiệt độ lên 200 C trong 1 tuần rồi để ở nhiệt độ phòng trong 3 giờ nhằm hạn chế sốc nhiệt.
  40. 40. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 39 II.2. Giải pháp kỹ thuật II.2.1. Kỹ thuật trồng rau thủy canh. Bƣớc 1. Chuẩn bị dụng cụ - Máng chứa dinh dưỡng thủy canh: Sử dụng tháp chữ A để sản xuất thủy canh hồi lƣu. Dung dịch vừa đủ để đảm bảo có một phần rễ cây không ngập trong dung dịch. Điều này giúp phần rễ cây nằm trên dung dịch có dƣỡng khí tốt đủ cung cấp cho cây. Phƣơng pháp này sẽ giúp giảm thiểu việc sục khí cho dung dịch hàng ngày. Máng dinh dƣỡng đƣợc làm kín bên trong để giúp dung dịch không bị thất thoát ra bên ngoài đồng thời đảm bảo môi trƣờng tối cho rễ cây sinh trƣởng tốt trong dung dịch và hạn chế sự phát triển của rêu. - Chuẩn bị máng thủy canh: Máng đƣợc đục lỗ cách đều nhau, tùy từng loại cây để có thể đục lỗ to hay nhỏ, thƣa hay dày. Ví dụ đối với rau muống, đƣờng kính lỗ to khoảng 4 cm để đảm. Với một số cây trồng nhƣ rau xà lách, có thể đục lỗ nhỏ (đƣờng kính 1,5 cm) và chuyển cây trực tiếp vào các lỗ này. Chuẩn bị giá thể: Giá thể có thể là sơ dừa, rơm rạ luộc kỹ, trấu hun, …. Có thể kết hợp rơm rạ và trấu hun. Trấu hun có mầu đen đƣợc phủ lên bề mặt lổ trồng càng giúp đảm bảo che ánh sáng cho rễ phát triển tốt. Bƣớc 2. Chuẩn bị cây con Cây con đƣợc gieo vào khay bầu (mỗi khay bầu có khoảng 130 -200 bầu nhỏ tùy từng loại). Giá thể để gieo ƣơm cây con có thể là đất trộn trấu hun theo tỷ lệ đất: trấu là 8:2. Chú ý nên dùng đất sạch nguồn bệnh hoặc xử lý đất bằng thuốc trừ nấm đặc biệt đối với những cây con dễ bị nấm gây hại rễ giai đoạn nhỏ. Trấu hun nên đƣợc rửa qua nƣớc đề không gây xót rễ cây con. Ngâm ủ hạt nứt nanh rồi đem gieo vào những khay bầu (mỗi bầu 1 đến 2 hạt tùy từng loại cây). Nhƣ vậy mỗi khay bầu có thể cung cấp khoảng 200 cây con. Khi cây con chƣa nảy mầm, cần để các khay bầu trong ánh sánh nhẹ hoặc che ánh sáng trực tiếp vào cây con đang nảy mầm. Khi cây con nảy mầm đều khoảng 2 cm, đƣa dần cây con ra ánh sáng. Dùng dung dịch dinh dƣỡng pha loãng để tƣới cây con hàng ngày (nồng độ dung dịch pha loãng bằng ½ nồng độ dung dịch trồng cây). Khi cây con đƣợc khoảng 2 tuần tuổi (tùy từng loại cây, thông thƣờng cây cao khoảng 8-10cm và có vài lá thật), tiến hành đƣa khay xốp đựng cây con để chuyển vào dung dịch thủy canh.
  41. 41. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 40 Bƣớc 3. Trồng cây trong dung dịch Chuyển cây vào dung dịch: Cây con từ khay xốp, mang mang cho vào máng dung dịch thủy canh. Bổ sung dung dịch dinh dưỡng: Trong quá trình cây sinh trƣởng cây sẽ hút dung dịch trong hồ, vì vậy dung dịch sẽ giảm chất dinh dƣỡng, thông qua hệ thống bơm dung dịch hồi lƣu dinh dƣỡng sẽ đƣợc bổ sung thƣờng xuyên theo nhu cầu dinh dƣỡng của từng thời kỳ sinh trƣởng. Để đảm bảo cung cấp đủ dinh dƣỡng cho cây trồng. Bƣớc 4. Thu hoạch Đối với các loại cây rau nhƣ rau muống, rau cải, mùng tơi, rau gia vị… , sau 2-3 tuần có thể đƣợc thu hoạch lứa đầu tiên. Tiến hành cắt hoặc tỉa rau, sau đó bổ sung dinh dƣỡng và lƣợng dung dịch hao tổn để rau lại tiếp tục sinh trƣởng cho các lứa thu hoạch sau. Thông thƣờng mỗi lứa thu hoạch cách nhau khoảng 1 tuần. Khi sản xuất thực tế tùy từng loại cây trồng mà dự án sẽ lựa chọn kỹ thuật sản xuất phù hợp nhất. II.2.2. Kỹ thuật trồng rau trong nhà màng.  Chuẩn bị giá thể : Giá thể trộn đều hỗn hợp và đóng vào các khay bầu to có kích thức lỗ to hơn (hoảng 250 lỗ) để chuyển bầu cho cây rau giống.  Trồng cây: Dùng ngón tay ấn nẹ vào đáy bầu trên khay nhỏ để lấy ra bầu cây nguyên vẹn không bị vỡ bầu, đứt rễ rồi đem trồng vào khay bầu lớn. Bằng cách này, có thể rút ngắn đƣợc thời gian chăm sóc từ 5 đến 7 ngày
  42. 42. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 41 do không mất thời gian cây bén rễ nhƣ phƣơng pháp gieo hạt, nhổ cây và trồng lại.  Chăm sóc : Dùng phân vi sinh để bón cho cây, sử dụng các hệ thống lƣới xoay hoặc tƣới bằng bình bơm để giữ ẩm cho cây. Dùng nilon phủ đất (nếu trồng trong nhà lƣới). Nếu có sâu bệnh nên dùng các chế phẩm sinh học và phi hóa học để phòng trừ. Nếu có sử dụng nhà lƣới thì hầu nhƣ không cần dùng đến các loại thuốc hóa học. Trƣờng hợp có nhiều rệp và bọ nhảy gây hại trên lá thì có thể dùng các bẩy dính màu để thu hút và tiêu diệt chúng rất có hiệu quả. II.2.3. Kỹ thuật trồng cây ăn quả khu vực cách ly sinh học. Dự án chọn đối tƣợng cây ăn trái để trồng xung quanh khu vực dự án, tạo một dãy cách ly sinh học, với mục đích giúp khu nhà màng sản xuất rau, quả bên trong cách ly với khu vực xung quanh, hình thành vùng tiểu khí hậu thuận lợi cho cây trồng phát triển tốt, cũng nhƣ tạo ra sản phẩm chất lƣợng cao.
  43. 43. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 42 CHƢƠNG IV. CÁC PHƢƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Phƣơng án giải phóng mặt bằng, tái định cƣ và hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng. I.1. Phương án giải phóng mặt bằng. Chủ đầu tƣ sẽ thực hiện đầy đủ các thủ tục về đất đai theo quy định hiện hành. Ngoài ra, dự án cam kết thực hiện đúng theo tinh thần chỉ đạo của các cơ quan ban ngành và luật định. I.2. Phương án tái định cư. Dự án sẽ tiến hành thuê đất theo đúng quy định pháp luật với giá thuê đất dự kiến là 83.000 đồng/m2 . I.3. Phương án hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng kỹ thuật. Dự án chỉ đầu tƣ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng liên quan đến dự án nhƣ đƣờng giao thông đối ngoại và hệ thống giao thông nội bộ trong khu vực. II. Các phƣơng án xây dựng công trình. Danh mục thiết bị của dự án STT Nội dung Số lƣợng ĐVT Diện tích I Xây dựng 364,53 1 Nhà màng trồng rau củ quả 1 ha 113 112,77 2 Khu trồng dƣa lƣới 1 ha 118 117,89 3 Khu trồng cây ăn trái 1 ha 101 101,00 4 Đất nhà quản lý và khu hạ tầng 1 ha 4 4,34 5 Đất khu trình diễn kỹ thuật 1 ha 5 5,19 6 Đƣờng giao thông nội bộ 1 ha 23 23,34 E Hệ thống phụ trợ 1 Hệ thống cấp nƣớc tổng thể 1 HT 2 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể 1 HT 3 Hệ thống thoát nƣớc tổng thể 1 HT 4 Hệ thống xử lý nƣớc thải 1 HT II Thiết bị
  44. 44. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 43 STT Nội dung Số lƣợng ĐVT Diện tích 1 Hệ thống tƣới 1 HT 2 Dụng cụ nông nghiệp 1 Bộ 3 Thiết bị văn phòng 1 Bộ 4 Xe tải 10 Bộ 5 Xe chuyên dụng 15 Bộ 6 Thiết bị khác 1 Bộ Các danh mục xây dựng công trình phải đáp ứng các tiêu chuẩn, quy chuẩn và quy định về thiết kế xây dựng. Chi tiết đƣợc thể hiện trong giai đoạn thiết kế cơ sở xin phép xây dựng. III. Phƣơng án tổ chức thực hiện. III.1. Các phương án kiến trúc. Căn cứ vào nhiệm vụ các hạng mục xây dựng và yêu cầu thực tế để thiết kế kiến trúc đối với các hạng mục xây dựng. Chi tiết sẽ đƣợc thể hiện trong giai đoạn lập dự án khả thi và Bản vẽ thiết kế cơ sở của dự án. Cụ thể các nội dung nhƣ: 1. Phƣơng án tổ chức tổng mặt bằng. 2. Phƣơng án kiến trúc đối với các hạng mục xây dựng. 3. Thiết kế các hạng mục hạ tầng. Trên cơ sở hiện trạng khu vực dự án, thiết kế hệ thống hạ tầng kỹ thuật của dự án với các thông số nhƣ sau:  Hệ thống giao thông Xác định cấp đƣờng, cấp tải trọng, điểm đấu nối để vạch tuyến và phƣơng án kết cấu nền và mặt đƣờng.  Hệ thống cấp nước Xác định nhu cầu dùng nƣớc của dự án, xác định nguồn cấp nƣớc sạch (hoặc trạm xử lý nƣớc), chọn loại vật liệu, xác định các vị trí cấp nƣớc để vạch tuyến cấp nƣớc bên ngoài nhà, xác định phƣơng án đi ống và kết cấu kèm theo.  Hệ thống thoát nước
  45. 45. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 44 Tính toán lƣu lƣợng thoát nƣớc mặt của từng khu vực dự án, chọn tuyến thoát nƣớc mặt của khu vực, xác định điểm đấu nối. Thiết kế tuyến thu và thoát nƣớc mặt, chọn vật liệu và các thông số hình học của tuyến.  Hệ thống xử lý nước thải Khi dự án đi vào hoạt động, chỉ có nƣớc thải sinh hoạt, nƣớc thải từ các khu sản xuất không đáng kể nên không cần tính đến phƣơng án xử lý nƣớc thải. Xây dựng hệ thống xử lý nƣớc thải sinh hoạt, hệ thống xử lý nƣớc thải trong sản xuất (nƣớc từ việc xử lý giá thể, nƣớc có chứa các hóa chất xử lý mẫu trong quá trình sản xuất).  Hệ thống cấp điện. Tính toán nhu cầu sử dụng điện của dự án. Căn cứ vào nhu cầu sử dụng điện của từng tiểu khu để lựa chọn giải pháp thiết kế tuyến điện trung thế, điểm đặt trạm hạ thế. Chọn vật liệu sử dụng và phƣơng án tuyến cấp điện hạ thế ngoài nhà. Ngoài ra dự án còn đầu tƣ thêm máy phát điện dự phòng. III.2. Phương án quản lý, khai thác. Chủ đầu tƣ trực tiếp quản lý triển khai thực hiện và thành lập bộ phận điều hành hoạt động của dự án theo mô hình:
  46. 46. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 45 III.2. Giải pháp về chính sách của dự án. Trƣớc khi dự án đi vào hoạt động, chủ đầu tƣ sẽ lập kế hoạch tuyển dụng lao động kỹ thuật và lao động phổ thông trong khu vực dự án. Đồng thời tiến hành thuê chuyên gia chuyển giao công nghệ và kỹ thuật, công nghệ canh tác trong nhà kính áp dụng công nghệ tự động. IV. Phân đoạn thực hiện và tiến độ thực hiện, hình thức quản lý dự án.  Lập và phê duyệt dự án tiền khả thi 2018  Lập phê duyệt Báo cáo nghiên cứu khả thi vào quý I năm 2019  Tiến hành xây dựng dự án trong năm 2019 - 2020. Và bắt đầu khai thác từng hạng mục của dự án từ năm 2021 Hội đồng quản trị Tổng Giám đốc Phó tổng Giám đốc Phụ trách dự án Phó tổng Giám đốc Phụ trách tài chính Kế toán Phó Tổng Giám đốc Phụ trách trách xây dựng Phòng DVTM Du lịch Phòng Nông nghiệp hữu cơ Phòng NN Công nghệ cao Đội sản xuất Đội sản xuất Đội sản xuất Ban kiểm soát
  47. 47. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 46 CHƢƠNG V. ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG MÔI TRƢỜNG – GIẢI PHÁP PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ VÀ YÊU CẦU AN NINH QUỐC PHÒNG I. Đánh giá tác động môi trƣờng. Về việc thực hiện dự án trong khu vực có tác động đến môi trƣờng và kinh tế xã hội cả về mặt tích cực lẫn tiêu cực.Trong phần báo cáo này chỉ nêu những tác động chính có tính chất định tính, định lƣợng đƣợc. Nguồn gây tác động đến môi trƣờng ở các giai đoạn thực hiện dự án. + Giai đoạn xây dựng. + Giai đoạn dự án đi vào hoạt động. I.1. Các loại chất thải phát sinh. I.1.1. Khí thải. * Bụi.  Trong giai đoạn thi công, nguồn gốc gây ra bụi chủ yếu là do quá trình vận chuyển vật liệu xây dựng, bốc dở vật liệu xây dựng, san ủi, quá trình phối trộn nghiền, sàng,…Tuy nhiên, trong giai đoạn thi công, do việc san ủi có quy mô nhỏ nên lƣợng xe thi công không nhiều, các loại xe tham gia thi công sẽ đƣợc các cơ quan có chức năng kiểm định và còn đang trong thời gian hoạt động nên ít ảnh hƣởng đến môi trƣờng.  Trong giai đoạn hoạt động của dự án, việc phát sinh bụi là rất ít. * Khí.  Trong quá trình thi công, khí thải sinh ra do các loại xe cơ giới, các loại máy móc (máy ủi, máy đào, máy xúc,…) trên công trƣờng gây ra…  Trong giai đoạn hoạt động: khí thải sinh ra chủ yếu là do xe cơ giới vận chuyện nguyên vật liệu vào khu sản xuất, xe vận chuyển sản phẩm đến nơi tiêu thụ, các loại xe phục vụ các chuyên gia và nhân viên làm việc tại khu dự án. Nhƣng mức độ gây ô nhiểm không khí không đáng kể. Các động cơ trong khi vận hành thải vào không khí gồm các khí nhƣ: CO, CO2., NO2, SO2 và bụi đất. Ngoài ra khi sản xuất máy móc sẽ thải vào môi trƣờng lƣợng khói gây ô nhiễm môi trƣờng.
  48. 48. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 47  Đồng thời trong giai đoạn sản xuất mùi hôi phát sinh từ xác bã thực vật, thuốc BVTV,… nhƣng nhìn chung dự án áp dụng quy trình canh tác công nghệ cao và khép kín. Chính vì vậy về cơ bản dự án ít ảnh hƣởng đến môi trƣờng. I.1. 2. Nước thải  Trong giai đoạn thi công: Nƣớc thải chủ yếu là do nƣớc mƣa rửa trôi bụi đất, dầu nhờn thất thoát từ các loại xe, máy móc, thiết bị,…  Trong giai đoạn hoạt động: Trong quá trình hoạt động lƣợng nƣớc thải của Khu thực nghiệm là không đáng kể vì chủ yếu dự án sản xuất trong nhà lƣới công nghệ cao. I.1.3. Chất thải rắn.  Trong giai đoạn thi công: Các chất thải rắn phát sinh trong quá trình thi công nhƣ: gạch vỡ, tấm lợp, sà bần,…  Trong giai đoạn hoạt động: các chất thải rắn sinh ra bao gồm các chất thải rắn sinh hoạt, phế liệu, phế phẩm từ sản xuất (bao bì, ve chai, giá thể thừa,…) bị rơi rớt khi sử dụng,… I.1. 4. Chất thải khác  Dầu nhớt do rò rỉ từ hoạt động của máy móc, thiết bị khi hoạt động.  Tiếng ồn do hoạt động của máy móc và nhiệt độ trong quá trình thi công công trình sẽ ảnh hƣởng đến môi trƣờng và sức khỏe của những ngƣời vận hành.  Trong giai đoạn hoạt động của dự án: Không sử dụng máy móc lớn nên tiếng ồn là không đáng ngại. I.2. Biện pháp giảm thiểu tác động tiêu cực. I.2.1. Biện pháp xử lý chất thải.  Khí thải.  Để khống chế ô nhiễm tại các nguồn phát sinh bụi, khí thải trong quá trình thi công ta có thể thực hiện các giải pháp sau: + Sử dụng xe, máy thi công có lƣợng khí thải, bụi và độ ồn thấp hơn giới hạn cho phép.

×