Khu nong nghiep ung dung cong nghe cao du an viet dong nai - dav

Dự án Khu nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do - Hạnh phúc  BÁO CÁO TI...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 1 CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM  BÁO CÁO TIỀN KHẢ THI KHU NÔNG NGHIỆP...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 2 MỤC LỤC CHƢƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU......................................................
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 3 II.3. Các phân khu khác.......................................................
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 4 I. Kết luận...................................................................
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 5 CHƢƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tƣ. Chủ đầu tƣ: Giấy phép ĐKK...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 6 tế cao của tỉnh là yêu cầu cấp thiết. Trƣớc tình hình đó, chúng tôi đã phối...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 7 thu nhập cho ngƣời lao động. - Hình thành mô hình điểm trong sản xuất nông ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 8 hàng rào sinh học, đồng thời khai thác hiệu quả quỹ đất đƣợc giao.
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 9 CHƢƠNG II. ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Hiện trạng kinh tế - xã hộ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 10 mang tính chất nóng, ẩm đồng thời phân hóa sâu sắc theo mùa với các đặc tr...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 11 Mùa đông: Hƣớng Đông Nam từ tháng 2 đến tháng 5. Tốc độ gió lớn nhất 10m...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 12 Nƣớc ngầm: Theo nghiên cứu thăm dò đánh giá nƣớc dƣới đất của Đoàn địa chấ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 13 địa phƣơng lân cận có tác động rất lớn đến sự phát triển của huyện. Theo ô...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 14 Ngày nay, xu hƣớng phát triển ngành sản xuất rau trên thế giới đang chuyển...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 15 - Công nghệ trồng cây trong dung dịch (thủy canh), khí canh và trên giá th...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 16 Theo BBC, mỗi ngày một ngƣời trƣởng thành nên ăn ít nhất 5 phần rau củ và ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 17 tháng 7/2008 Mỹ công bố chấp nhận 117,7 ha thanh long ở Bình Thuận đạt tiê...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 18 STT Nội dung Số lƣợng ĐVT Diện tích (m2) 9 Nhà trƣng bày 1 tầng 562,59 10 ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 19 III. Địa điểm và hình thức đầu tƣ xây dựng dự án. III.1. Địa điểm xây dựng...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 20 TT Nội dung Diện tích (m²) Tỷ lệ (%) 4 Khu bán nông sản 449,26 0,02 5 Khu ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 21  Giai đoạn xây dựng. - Nguyên vật liệu phục vụ công tác xây dựng đƣợc bán...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 22 CHƢƠNG III. PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH LỰA CHỌN PHƢƠN...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 23 STT Nội dung Số lƣợng ĐVT Diện tích (m2) 19.7 Khu xử lý nƣớc thải và thu g...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 24 II.1. Giải pháp công nghệ II.1.1. Công nghệ nhà màng. Với ƣu thế nhà màng ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 25  Khẩu độ thống gió mái che bằng lƣới có kích thƣớc lỗ 25 mesh (tƣơng đƣơn...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 26  Chất lƣợng quả và tốc độ tăng trƣởng khi áp dụng hệ thống này rất cao do...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 27 II.1.2. Hệ thống tưới nhỏ giọt Để đạt đƣợc độ đồng đều tối đa, mỗi máng gi...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 28 trong nhà màng.  Hệ thống ống nhánh phân phối s đƣợc nối với ống chính PV...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 29  Sử dụng áp lực nƣớc cấp từ bơm của hệ thống Coolnet, nƣớc đi qua ống chí...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 30 Bộ điều khiển NMC- Pro là bộ điều khiển theo môđun và linh hoạt, có thể dù...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 31  Điều khiển rửa lọc tới 8 bình lọc  Chƣơng trình làm mát  Chƣơng trình ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 32  Máy bơm cho hệ thống tƣới Coolnet làm mát  Máy bơm tăng áp của hệ thống...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 33 Bên cạnh đó, dự án s tiến hành sử dụng công nghệ thủy canh hồi lƣu trong s...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 34  Chất lƣợng rau đƣợc trồng bằng phƣơng pháp thủy canh hồi lƣu s tốt hơn, ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 35 Để tạo thuận lợi và nâng cao năng suất cũng nhƣ hiệu quả trong bán hàng và...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 36  Giá cả món hàng  Số hiệu lô hàng và số xê ri  Số hiệu đơn đặt gia công...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 37 II.1.5. Công nghệ sản xuất GLOBALGAP. Đảm bảo an toàn vệ sinh thực phẩm từ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 38 Bộ tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP là công cụ kết nối giữa doanh nghiệp với doanh ngh...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 39  Phù hợp với yêu cầu kiểm soát có trong 3 văn bản có liên quan (ví dụ tra...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 40  Xây dựng cơ chế, cách nhận biết và truy xét nguồn gốc sản phẩm (ghi chép...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 41 lƣợng oxy, khí ethylene, hàm lƣợng cacbonic, nấm bệnh, vi khuẩn xâm nhiễm ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 42 II.2. Giải pháp kỹ thuật II.2.1. Kỹ thuật trồng rau thủy canh. Bƣớc 1. Chu...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 43 Bƣớc 3. Trồng cây trong dung dịch Chuyển cây vào dung dịch: Cây con từ kha...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 44 do không mất thời gian cây bén rễ nhƣ phƣơng pháp gieo hạt, nhổ cây và trồ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 45 - Dƣa hấu - Xoài - Cam - Chuối II.3. Các phân khu khác Khu nhà hàng BBQ ng...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 46 Khu hội thảo triển lãm Khu bán nông sản Nhà trƣng bày Khu nhà ở cán bộ nhâ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 47 CHƢƠNG IV. CÁC PHƢƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Phƣơng án giải phóng mặt bằng,...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 48 STT Nội dung Số lƣợng ĐVT Diện tích (m2) 15 Khu trống dƣa hấu 265.368,25 1...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 49 Các danh mục xây dựng công trình phải đáp ứng các tiêu chuẩn, quy chuẩn và...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 50 trong quá trình sản xuất).  Hệ thống cấp điện. Tính toán nhu cầu sử dụng ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 51  Lập và phê duyệt dự án trong quý I năm 2019.  Triển khai xây dựng và lắ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 52 CHƢƠNG V. ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG MÔI TRƢỜNG – GIẢI PHÁP PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ VÀ ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 53 bụi đất. Ngoài ra khi sản xuất máy móc s thải vào môi trƣờng lƣợng khói gâ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 54 + Sử dụng xe, máy thi công có lƣợng khí thải, bụi và độ ồn thấp hơn giới h...
Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 55 + Tàn dƣ thực vật sau khi thu hoạch cần đƣợc vùi lấp lại dƣới đất, hoặc có...
  1. 1. Dự án Khu nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do - Hạnh phúc  BÁO CÁO TIỀN KHẢ THI KHU NÔNG NGHIỆP ỨNG DỤNG CÔNG NGHỆ CAO Địa điểm xây dựng: Xã Vĩnh Thanh, Huyện Nhơn Trạch, Tỉnh Đồng Nai Chủ đầu tƣ: Tháng 3/2019
  2. 2. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 1 CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM  BÁO CÁO TIỀN KHẢ THI KHU NÔNG NGHIỆP ỨNG DỤNG CÔNG NGHỆ CAO ĐƠN VỊ TƢ VẤN CÔNG TY CP TƢ VẤN ĐẦU TƢ Giám đốc ĐƠN VỊ TƢ VẤN CÔNG TY CP TƢ VẤN ĐẦU TƢ Giám đốc Tháng 3 năm 2019
  3. 3. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 2 MỤC LỤC CHƢƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU....................................................................................... 5 I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tƣ................................................................................... 5 II. Mô tả sơ bộ thông tin dự án............................................................................ 5 III. Sự cần thiết xây dựng dự án.......................................................................... 5 IV. Các căn cứ pháp lý........................................................................................ 6 V. Mục tiêu dự án................................................................................................ 6 V.1. Mục tiêu chung............................................................................................ 6 V.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể............................................................................................ 7 CHƢƠNG II. ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN....................... 9 I. Hiện trạng kinh tế - xã hội vùng thực hiện dự án............................................ 9 I.1. Điều kiện tự nhiên vùng thực hiện dự án...................................................... 9 I.2. Điều kiện kinh tế xã hội.............................................................................. 12 II. Quy mô sản xuất của dự án. ......................................................................... 13 II.1. Tình hình sản xuất rau và xu hƣớng ứng dụng công nghệ cao trong sản xuất rau.............................................................................................................. 13 II.2. Đánh giá nhu cầu thị trƣờng cây ăn quả:................................................... 16 II.3. Quy mô đầu tƣ của dự án........................................................................... 17 III. Địa điểm và hình thức đầu tƣ xây dựng dự án............................................ 19 III.1. Địa điểm xây dựng................................................................................... 19 III.2. Hình thức đầu tƣ....................................................................................... 19 IV. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất và phân tích các yếu tố đầu vào của dự án. .............. 19 CHƢƠNG III. PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH LỰA CHỌN PHƢƠNG ÁN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ.................. 22 I. Phân tích qui mô, diện tích xây dựng công trình........................................... 22 II. Phân tích lựa chọn phƣơng án kỹ thuật, công nghệ. .................................... 23 II.1. Giải pháp công nghệ.................................................................................. 24 II.2. Giải pháp kỹ thuật ..................................................................................... 42
  4. 4. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 3 II.3. Các phân khu khác..................................................................................... 45 CHƢƠNG IV. CÁC PHƢƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN............................. 47 I. Phƣơng án giải phóng mặt bằng, tái định cƣ và hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng.................................................................................................................... 47 I.1. Phƣơng án giải phóng mặt bằng. ................................................................ 47 I.2. Phƣơng án tái định cƣ................................................................................. 47 I.3. Phƣơng án hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng kỹ thuật. ................................... 47 II. Các phƣơng án xây dựng công trình. ........................................................... 47 III. Phƣơng án tổ chức thực hiện....................................................................... 49 III.1. Các phƣơng án kiến trúc. ......................................................................... 49 III.2. Phƣơng án quản lý, khai thác................................................................... 50 III.2. Giải pháp về chính sách của dự án........................................................... 50 IV. Phân đoạn thực hiện và tiến độ thực hiện, hình thức quản lý dự án........... 50 CHƢƠNG V. ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG MÔI TRƢỜNG – GIẢI PHÁP PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ VÀ YÊU CẦU AN NINH QUỐC PHÒNG.... 52 I. Đánh giá tác động môi trƣờng. ...................................................................... 52 I.1. Các loại chất thải phát sinh......................................................................... 52 I.2. Biện pháp giảm thiểu tác động tiêu cực...................................................... 53 I.3. Phƣơng án phòng chống sự cố vệ sinh và an toàn lao động....................... 55 II. Giải pháp phòng chống cháy nổ................................................................... 55 CHƢƠNG VI. TỔNG VỐN ĐẦU TƢ –NGUỒN VỐN THỰC HIỆNVÀ HIỆU QUẢ CỦA DỰ ÁN ................................................................................ 56 I. Tổng vốn đầu tƣ và nguồn vốn của dự án...................................................... 56 II. Khả năng thu xếp vốnvà khả năng cấp vốn theo tiến độ.............................. 59 III. Phân tích hiệu quả về mặt kinh tế của dự án............................................... 63 III.1. Nguồn vốn dự kiến đầu tƣ của dự án. ...................................................... 63 III.2. Phƣơng án vay tín dụng – huy động ........................................................ 63 III.3. Các thông số tài chính của dự án. ............................................................ 64 KẾT LUẬN....................................................................................................... 67
  5. 5. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 4 I. Kết luận.......................................................................................................... 67 II. Đề xuất và kiến nghị..................................................................................... 67 PHỤ LỤC: CÁC BẢNG TÍNH HIỆU QUẢ TÀI CHÍNH CỦA DỰ ÁN ....... 68 Phụ lục 1 Tổng mức, cơ cấu nguồn vốn của dự án thực hiện dự án Phụ lục 2 Bảng tính khấu hao hàng năm của dự án. Phụ lục 3 Bảng tính doanh thu và dòng tiền hàng năm của dự án. Phụ lục 4 Bảng Kế hoạch trả nợ hàng năm của dự án. Phụ lục 5 Bảng mức trả nợ hàng năm theo dự án. Phụ lục 6 Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn giản đơn của dự án. Phụ lục 7 Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn có chiết khấu của dự án. Phụ lục 8 Bảng Tính toán phân tích hiện giá thuần (NPV) của dự án. Phụ lục 9 Bảng Phân tích theo tỷ suất hoàn vốn nội bộ (IRR) của dự án.
  6. 6. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 5 CHƢƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tƣ. Chủ đầu tƣ: Giấy phép ĐKKD số: Đại diện pháp luật: Chức vụ: Giám đốc Địa chỉ trụ sở: II. Mô tả sơ bộ thông tin dự án. Tên dự án: Khu nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao Địa điểm thực hiện dự án: Xã Vĩnh Thanh, Huyện Nhơn Trạch, Tỉnh Đồng Nai Hình thức quản lý: Chủ đầu tƣ trực tiếp quản lý điều hành và khai thác dự án. Tổng mức đầu tƣ của dự án : 420.919.819.000 đồng. (Bốn trăm hai mươi tỷ, chín trăm mười chín triệu, tám trăm mười chín nghìn đồng) Trong đó:  Vốn tự có (30%) : 126.275.946.000 đồng.  Vốn vay tín dụng (70%) : 294.643.874.000 đồng III. Sự cần thiết xây dựng dự án. Đối với nƣớc ta, phát triển nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao gắn với công nghiệp chế biến và thị trƣờng tiêu thụ là một trong những chủ trƣơng lớn của Đảng và Nhà nƣớc. Hiện nay, nhiều địa phƣơng đã xây dựng và triển khai thực hiện chƣơng trình phát triển nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao, đặc biệt là các thành phố lớn nhƣ Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, TP. Hồ Chí Minh và một số tỉnh nhƣ Lâm Đồng đã tiến hành triển khai đầu tƣ xây dựng các khu nông nghiệp công nghệ cao với những hình thức, quy mô và kết quả hoạt động đạt đƣợc ở nhiều mức độ khác nhau. Đối với tỉnh Đồng Nai, thực hiện chủ trƣơng đẩy mạnh công nghiệp hóa, hiện đại hóa nông nghiệp và nông thôn, một trong những nhiệm vụ trọng tâm là xây dựng nền nông nghiệp phát triển bền vững theo hƣớng hiện đại, ứng dụng công nghệ cao, hƣớng mạnh vào sản xuất các sản phẩm chủ lực, có giá trị kinh
  7. 7. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 6 tế cao của tỉnh là yêu cầu cấp thiết. Trƣớc tình hình đó, chúng tôi đã phối hợp với Công Ty Cổ Phần Tƣ Vấn Đầu Tƣ tiến hành nghiên cứu và lập dự án đầu tƣ “Khu nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao ” IV. Các căn cứ pháp lý. Luật Xây dựng số 50/2014/QH13 ngày 18 tháng 06 năm 2014 của Quốc Hội nƣớc CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Đất đai số 45/2013/QH13 ngày 29 tháng 11 năm 2013 của Quốc Hội nƣớc CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Đầu tƣ số 67/2014/QH13 ngày 26 tháng 11 năm 2014 của Quốc Hội nƣớc CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Doanh nghiệp số 68/2014/QH13 ngày 26 tháng 11 năm 2014 của Quốc Hội nƣớc CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Đấu thầu số 43/2013/QH13 ngày 26 tháng 11 năm 2013 của Quốc Hội nƣớc CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Bảo vệ môi trƣờng số 55/2014/QH13 ngày 23/06/2014 của Quốc Hội nƣớc CHXHCN Việt Nam; Nghị định số 32/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 25/3/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý chi phí đầu tƣ xây dựng; Nghị định số 46/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 12/5/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý chất lƣợng và bảo trì công trình xây dựng; Nghị định số 59/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 18/6/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý dự án đầu tƣ xây dựng; Quyết định số 79/QĐ-BXD ngày 15/02/2017 của Bộ Xây dựng về việc công bố định mức chi phí quản lý dự án và tƣ vấn đầu tƣ xây dựng; Nghị định số 19/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 14/2/2015 của Chính phủ V/v Quy định chi tiết thi hành một số điều của Luật Bảo vệ môi trƣờng. V. Mục tiêu dự án. V.1. Mục tiêu chung. - Phát triển nền nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao để tạo ra sản phẩm có năng suất, chất lƣợng, hiệu quả kinh tế cao; đảm bảo an toàn vệ sinh thực phẩm để vừa phục vụ nhu cầu tại chỗ, vừa phục vụ nhu cầu xuất khẩu, góp phần tăng
  8. 8. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 7 thu nhập cho ngƣời lao động. - Hình thành mô hình điểm trong sản xuất nông nghiệp công nghệ cao, sản phẩm chủ lực là rau sạch phục vụ cho nhu cầu địa phƣơng và cung cấp nguồn thực phẩm sạch an toàn cho toàn bộ hệ thống nhà hàng khách sạn resort trên Thị Xã. - Các công nghệ đƣợc ứng dụng trong thực hiện dự án chủ yếu tập trung vào công nghệ cao, công nghệ tiên tiến so với mặt bằng công nghệ sản xuất nông nghiệp trong tỉnh. V.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể. - Xây dựng nhà màng (nhà kiếng, nhà lƣới với các thiết bị kèm theo) để tiếp nhận công nghệ (sản xuất rau công nghệ cao) và tổ chức thực nghiệm các biện pháp kỹ thuật (cải tiến cho phù hợp với điều kiện của địa phƣơng), trình diễn chuyển giao công nghệ sản xuất. - Khi dự án đi vào sản xuất với 100% công suất, thì hàng năm dự án cung cấp cho thị trƣờng khoảng:  50,35 tấn rau sạch các loại  7.306,2 tấn dƣa lƣới  1,74 tấn chuối  589,8 tấn nấm  867,49 tấn bầu bí  320,55 tấn dứa  796,1 tấn dƣa hấu  766,14 tấn xoài  185,65 tấn cam - Sản xuất theo tiêu chuẩn VIETGAP/GLOBALGAP với công nghệ gần nhƣ tự động hoàn toàn. - Toàn bộ sản phẩm của dự án đƣợc gắn mã vạch, từ đó có thể truy xuất nguồn gốc hàng hóa đến từng công đoạn trong quá trình sản xuất. - Xây dựng dự án kiểu mẫu, thân thiện với môi trƣờng. Xung quanh khu vực thực hiện dự án, đƣợc trồng cây ăn quả cách ly với khu vực, hình thành
  9. 9. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 8 hàng rào sinh học, đồng thời khai thác hiệu quả quỹ đất đƣợc giao.
  10. 10. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 9 CHƢƠNG II. ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Hiện trạng kinh tế - xã hội vùng thực hiện dự án. I.1. Điều kiện tự nhiên vùng thực hiện dự án. 1. Vị trí địa lý  Địa hình: Huyện Nhơn Trạch là huyện đƣợc tách ra từ huyện Long Thành theo Nghị định số 51/CP ngày 23/6/1994 của Chính phủ, huyện nằm ở phía Tây Nam của tỉnh Đồng Nai, có tọa độ địa lý từ 106045’16” - 107001’55” Kinh độ Đông và 10031’33” - 10046’59” Vĩ độ Bắc, có vị trí địa lý nhƣ sau: - Phía Bắc : giáp TP.Hồ Chí Minh và huyện Long Thành. - Phía Nam : giáp TP.Hồ Chí Minh. - Phía Đông : giáp huyện Long Thành và tỉnh Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu. - Phía Tây : giáp TP.Hồ Chí Minh.  Khí hậu Khu vực nghiên cứu chịu ảnh hƣởng của vùng khí hậu nhiệt đới gió mùa
  11. 11. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 10 mang tính chất nóng, ẩm đồng thời phân hóa sâu sắc theo mùa với các đặc trƣng của vùng khí hậu miền Đông Nam Bộ, hàng năm đƣợc chia làm 2 màu rõ rệt: - Mùa mƣa từ tháng 4 đến tháng 10. - Mùa khô từ thàng 11 đến tháng 4 năm sau. Khu vực có đặc điểm khí hậu nóng đều quanh năm, nhiệt độ trung bình hàng năm từ 25.4 – 27.20C và không chênh lệch quá lớn giữa các tháng trong năm. Nóng nhất là tháng 4, tháng 5 nhƣng cũng không vƣợt quá 300C, thấp nhất là tháng 12, nhiệt độ không dƣới 200C. Trung bình hàng năm có 2000 – 3000 giờ nắng. - Nhiệt độ: Nhiệt độ trung bình năm: 260C. Nhiệt độ cao nhất: 28.60C. Nhiệt độ thấp nhất:22.60C. - Độ ẩm: Độ ẩm trung bình năm: 82%. Độ ẩm lớn nhất: 91%. Độ ẩm nhỏ nhất: 70% - Chế độ mƣa: Lƣợng mƣa lớn nhất: 2503mm. Lƣợng mƣa nhỏ nhất: 2014mm. Lƣợng mƣa trung bình: 1487mm. - Lƣợng bốc hơi: Lƣợng bốc hơi thay đổi theo mùa và lƣợng bốc hơi cao nhất vào các tháng 2, 3, 4 còn thấp nhất tập trung vào các tháng 7, 8, 9. Lƣợng bốc hơi cao nhất: 178mm/tháng. Lƣợng bốc hơi thấp nhất:51mm/tháng. - Gió: Hƣớng gió chủ đạo là hƣớng Bắc – Nam và hƣớng Đông Nam Mùa hè: Hƣớng Bắc –Nam vào tháng 4.
  12. 12. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 11 Mùa đông: Hƣớng Đông Nam từ tháng 2 đến tháng 5. Tốc độ gió lớn nhất 10m/s.  Địa chất Trên cơ sở khảo sát ngoài hiện trƣờng, mô tả đất nền qua các hố khoan, kết hợp với tài liệu đã có trong vùng và chủ yếu tổng hợp kết quả phân tích mẫu cơ lý đất đá, chúng tôi nhận thấy khu vực khảo sát (tính tới chiều sâu 30,00m), địa tầng đƣợc phân chia thành 7 lớp. Các lớp đƣợc mô tả theo thứ tự từ trên xuống nhƣ sau: - Lớp 1: Sét màu nâu đỏ sậm, trạng thái dẻo cứng. Chiều dày lớp từ 2,90  4,00m. - Lớp 2: Sét màu nâu đỏ sậm, xám nâu, nâu đỏ; trạng thái nửa cứng. Chiều dày lớp 6,10  8,10m. - Lớp 3: Sét màu nâu xám, nâu đỏ sậm; trạng thái dẻo cứng. Chiều dày lớp 1,30  1,60m. - Lớp 4: Sét màu nâu xám, xám xanh, nâu đỏ; trạng thái nửa cứng. Chiều dày lớp 8,80  11,10m. - Lớp 5: Sét màu xám xanh, trạng thái nửa cứng. Chiều dày lớp 3,80  6,00m. - Lớp 6: Sét màu xám xanh lẫn dăm sạn bazan phong hoá, trạng thái cứng. Chiều dày lớp từ 1,30m đến lớn hơn 3,50m. - Lớp 7: Đá bazan phong hoá nhẹ màu xám đen,cứng chắc. Chiều dày lớp chƣa đƣợc xác định rõ ràng, các hố khoan sâu 30,0m đã khoan vào lớp này đƣợc 3,50m. Các lớp đất từ lớp 1 đến lớp 7 có diện phân bố rộng khắp khu vực khảo sát, bề dày lớp tƣơng đối ổn đinh, tính chất cơ lý của các đơn nguyên địa chất công trình ít thay đổi, có sức chịu tải Rtc = 1,75  2,76 kG/cm2. Về mặt độ lún cần lƣu ý nền đất lớp 1, lớp 2 và lớp 3 có hệ số rỗng lớn, hệ số nén lún cao. - Mực nƣớc ngầm khu vực khảo sát nằm sâu không ảnh hƣởng đến việc thiết kế và thi công nền móng công trình. - Bề mặt địa hình khá bằng phẳng thuận lợi cho thi công xây dựng công trình.  Địa chất thủy văn
  13. 13. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 12 Nƣớc ngầm: Theo nghiên cứu thăm dò đánh giá nƣớc dƣới đất của Đoàn địa chất thủy văn 78 cho thấy khu vực thiết kế trong vùng có nƣớc ngầm, trữ lƣợng nƣớc ngầm không đều, khu vực dự án chỉ khai thác tối đa đƣợc 5.000m³/ngđ. Mực nƣớc ngầm trong khu vực khảo sát nằm sâu, tại thời điểm khoan khảo sát các hố khoan sâu gặp mực nƣớc ngầm ở độ sâu từ 19,30m đến 20,0m. Nƣớc không có tính ăn mòn bê tông.  Địa chấn Khu vực dự kiến xây dựng nằm trong vùng có động đất cấp 5 (Theo bản đồ địa chấn Việt Nam).  Thủy văn Khu vực nghiên cứu nằm trong vùng thƣợng lƣu của các con suối chảy ra sông Cả và sông Đông Nai. Phía Đông Nam khu vức có suối Cả chảy qua theo hƣớng Đông Bắc – Tây Nam, là nơi tập trung nƣớc từ các đồi cao xung quanh. Do đó khi có mƣa lớn các khu vực ven suối bị nƣớc dâng khoảng 0.5 – 0.8 m. Tuy nhiên theo điều tra hiện trạng khu vực này không bị ngập lụt. I.2. Điều kiện kinh tế xã hội. Tăng trƣởng sản xuất công nghiệp của huyện Nhơn Trạch trong 5 năm qua bình quân đạt 21%/năm, cơ cấu kinh tế của huyện tiếp tục đƣợc chuyển dịch đúng hƣớng, tỉ trọng công nghiệp chiếm 53%, dịch vụ 41% và nông nghiệp 6%. Đáng chú ý, trong cơ cấu ngành Công nghiệp đã có sự thay đổi theo hƣớng tích cực. So với trƣớc đây, trong thu hút đầu tƣ thay vì chấp nhận đầu tƣ ồ ạt để lấp đầy diện tích, đến nay khi diện tích đất tại các KCN đã lấp đầy khoảng 80%, huyện đã thực hiện chủ trƣơng thu hút các nhà đầu tƣ thuộc các nhóm ngành công nghệ cao, công nghiệp phụ trợ, công nghiệp sạch nhằm giảm thiểu ô nhiễm môi trƣờng và giảm áp lực thu hút lao động ngoại tỉnh mà vẫn đảm bảo tăng trƣởng kinh tế công nghiệp đúng mục tiêu, kế hoạch. Hiện toàn huyện có 8 KCN (6 KCN đƣợc Chính phủ phê duyệt, 1 KCN do tỉnh phê duyệt và 1 KCN của địa phƣơng) với 345 dự án trong đó 285 dự án đi vào hoạt động, giải quyết việc làm cho trên 76.000 lao động. Song song đó, là địa phƣơng phát triển mạnh về công nghiệp nên vấn đề đầu tƣ phát triển hạ tầng, trong đó hạ tầng giao thông luôn đƣợc huyện quan tâm. 5 năm qua, Nhơn Trạch đã nhựa hóa toàn bộ các tuyến đƣờng chính trên địa bàn huyện, triển khai các công trình giao thông huyết mạch để kết nối với các vùng,
  14. 14. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 13 địa phƣơng lân cận có tác động rất lớn đến sự phát triển của huyện. Theo ông Đặng Kim Hoàng, Trƣởng phòng quản lý kinh tế huyện Nhơn Trạch, ngoài những tuyến đƣờng hiện hữu đã đƣợc đầu tƣ nâng cấp cải tạo, huyện cũng đang hỗ trợ các chủ đầu tƣ thực hiện các dự án, nhƣ: xây dựng đƣờng 319 kết nối với đƣờng cao tốc TP. Hồ Chí Minh - Long Thành - Dầu Giây; đƣờng cao tốc Bến Lức - Long Thành, sân bay quốc tế Long Thành, đƣờng 25B, đƣờng vành đai 3 đoạn Nhơn Trạch - Tân Vạn; đƣờng liên cảng... Nhìn chung, hệ thống hạ tầng giao thông đã cơ bản đảm bảo kết nối với các địa phƣơng trong vùng kinh tế trọng điểm phía Nam, từng bƣớc thay đổi diện mạo mới của một đô thị trong tƣơng lai. Theo Đồ án điều chỉnh quy hoạch chung đô thị mới Nhơn Trạch đến năm 2030 và tầm nhìn đến năm 2050, Nhơn Trạch s trở thành vùng kinh tế đô thị động lực, trong đó phát triển các KCN tập trung và các dịch vụ đô thị, du lịch, thƣơng mại, cảng biển và cảng sông; là một trong những trung tâm kinh tế, văn hóa, khoa học - kỹ thuật của tỉnh. Đồng thời, hỗ trợ các chức năng giáo dục-đào tạo, y tế, thƣơng mại, dịch vụ hỗn hợp vùng TP. Hồ Chí Minh. Về quy mô dân số, đến năm 2020 dân số của huyện s đạt khoảng 25 - 26 vạn dân, t lệ đô thị hóa khoảng 67 - 70%; đến năm 2030 khoảng 33 - 35 vạn dân, t lệ đô thị hóa khoảng 73 - 75%. Về quy mô diện tích, đến năm 2020, diện tích đất xây dựng đô thị dự kiến trên 10.700 ha; đến năm 2030 khoảng trên 14.000 ha. Lợi thế của đô thị mới Nhơn Trạch là nằm trong quy hoạch vùng tỉnh Đồng Nai và quy hoạch vùng TP.Hồ Chí Minh nên s khai thác và phát huy các tiềm năng để xây dựng và phát triển đô thị mới đồng bộ về mạng lƣới hạ tầng kỹ thuật và hạ tầng xã hội; kinh tế công nghiệp làm trọng tâm với 8 KCN tập trung nằm quanh trung tâm; kết hợp phát triển kinh tế với thƣơng mại, dịch vụ và du lịch sinh thái; đời sống nhân dân đƣợc nâng lên, đến năm 2020 t lệ hộ nghèo giảm dƣới 1% theo chuẩn mới, giải quyết công ăn việc làm cho khoảng 27.000 lao động địa phƣơng và nâng số lao động qua đào tạo lên 75% ngƣời lao động. II. Quy mô sản xuất của dự án. II.1. Tình hình sản xuất rau và xu hướng ứng dụng công nghệ cao trong sản xuất rau. Bên cạnh các nƣớc tiên tiến, nhiều nƣớc và khu vực lãnh thổ ở Châu á cũng đã chuyển nền nông nghiệp theo hƣớng số lƣợng là chủ yếu, sang nền nông nghiệp chất lƣợng, ứng dụng công nghệ sinh học, công nghệ tự động hoá, cơ giới hoá, tin học hoá… để tạo ra sản phẩm có chất lƣợng cao, an toàn, hiệu quả.
  15. 15. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 14 Ngày nay, xu hƣớng phát triển ngành sản xuất rau trên thế giới đang chuyển mạnh sang sản xuất hữu cơ (không sử dụng các hóa chất độc hại, đặc biệt là thuốc trừ sâu, thuốc diệt cỏ, thuốc kích thích tăng trƣởng). Công nghệ cao trong sản xuất rau đƣợc ứng dụng trong tất cả các khâu chọn giống, làm đất, bón phân, chăm sóc, thu hoạch, chế biến, bảo quản. để nâng cao hiệu suất lao động hạ giá thành sản phẩm và tạo ra sản phẩm có giá trị cao, đƣợc thị trƣờng đón nhận. Cụ thể nhƣ: - Công nghệ lai tạo giống: Đây là công nghệ đƣợc ứng dụng phổ biến trong việc nghiên cứu và chọn tạo các giống cây trồng (trong đó có cây rau), vật nuôi có những tính chất ƣu việt cho hiệu quả, năng suất cao hoặc có khả năng chống chịu cao đối với điều kiện ngoại cảnh tác động góp phần đẩy nhanh sự phát triển về mặt năng suất và chất lƣợng cây trồng, vật nuôi, có nhu cầu ứng dụng cao trong nông nghiệp. - Công nghệ nuôi cấy mô thực vật In vitro: Công nghệ nuôi cấy mô đƣợc hơn 600 công ty lớn trên thế giới áp dụng để nhân nhanh cây giống sạch bệnh. Thị trƣờng cây giống nhân bằng kỹ thuật cấy mô vào khoảng 15 t USD/năm và tốc độ tăng trƣởng khoảng 15%/năm. - Công nghệ trồng cây trong nhà kính: nay đƣợc gọi là nhà màng do việc sử dụng mái lớp bằng màng polyethylen thay thế cho kính (green house) hay nhà lƣới (net house). Trên thế giới, công nghệ trồng cây trong nhà kính đã đƣợc hoàn thiện với trình độ cao để canh tác rau và hoa. Ứng với mỗi vùng miền khác nhau những mẫu nhà kính và hệ thống điều khiển các yếu tố trong nhà kính cũng có sự thay đổi nhất định cho phù hợp với điều kiện khí hậu của từng vùng, trong đó hệ thống điều khiển có thể tự động hoặc bán tự động.
  16. 16. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 15 - Công nghệ trồng cây trong dung dịch (thủy canh), khí canh và trên giá thể:Trong đó các kỹ thuật trồng cây thủy canh (hydroponics) dựa trên cơ sở cung cấp dinh dƣỡng qua nƣớc (fertigation), kỹ thuật khí canh (aeroponics) – dinh dƣỡng đƣợc cung cấp cho cây dƣới dạng phun sƣơng mù và kỹ thuật trồng cây trên giá thể - dinh dƣỡng chủ yếu đƣợc cung cấp ở dạng lỏng qua giá thể trơ. Kỹ thuật trồng cây trên giá thể (solid media culture) thực chất là biện pháp cải tiến của công nghệ trồng cây thủy canh vì giá thể này đƣợc làm từ những vật liệu trơ và cung cấp dung dịch dinh dƣỡng để nuôi cây. - Công nghệ tưới nhỏ giọt: Công nghệ này phát triển rất mạnh m ở các nƣớc có nền nông nghiệp phát triển, đặc biệt ở các nƣớc mà nguồn nƣớc tƣới đang trở nên là những vấn đề quan trọng chiến lƣợc. Thông thƣờng hệ thống tƣới nhỏ giọt đƣợc gắn với bộ điều khiển lƣu lƣợng và cung cấp phân bón cho từng lọai cây trồng, nhờ đó tiết kiệm đƣợc nƣớc và phân bón. Theo nghiên cứu của Đại học London (Anh) cho rằng ăn 800 g rau củ và trái cây mỗi ngày s bảo vệ sức khỏe khỏi bệnh tật và kéo dài tuổi thọ.
  17. 17. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 16 Theo BBC, mỗi ngày một ngƣời trƣởng thành nên ăn ít nhất 5 phần rau củ và trái cây, tƣơng đƣơng với 400 g. Đây cũng là định mức đƣợc Tổ chức Y thế Thế giới đƣa ra. Tờ Mirror mới đây đƣa tin, nghiên cứu của Đại học London (Anh) cho rằng chúng ta nên ăn 800 g rau củ trái cây hàng ngày và đa dạng hóa để kéo dài tuổi thọ. Kết quả nghiên cứu chỉ ra những ngƣời ăn ít hơn 7 phần (tƣơng đƣơng 560 g) s có nguy cơ tử vong sớm cao hơn 42%. Một số nƣớc nhƣ Nhật và Canada từ lâu đã khuyên ngƣời dân ăn ít nhất 7 phần rau củ quả mỗi ngày. Riêng Pháp cho rằng ăn 10 phần mới tốt. Ở Australia, chính phủ khuyến nghị thực đơn lúc nào cũng nên có 5 phần rau và 2 loại quả. II.2. Đánh giá nhu cầu thị trường cây ăn quả: Sản xuất rau, cây ăn trái hƣớng đến thị trƣờng: Thị trƣờng quốc tế và trong nƣớc ngày càng lớn, khả năng phát triển nhiều, vấn đề đặt ra là sản xuất ra các loại rau quả có sức cạnh tranh bảo đảm áp dụng đúng tiêu chuẩn quốc tế về thực hành nông nghiệp tốt (GAP) và bảo đảm VSATTP, mặt khác phải tổ chức lại sản xuất hình thành chuỗi sản xuất hợp lý phù hợp với tình hình thực tế ở nƣớc ta hiện nay mới có thể nâng cao đƣợc hiệu quả sản xuất, tăng đƣợc thu nhập cho ngƣời trồng rau quả. Cả 2 vấn đề này ở Việt Nam vẫn còn rất nhiều hạn chế, việc áp dụng GAP với các loại cây ăn quả mới chỉ dừng lại ở mức hƣớng đến qui trình GAP, chƣa áp dụng đầy đủ các qui trình GAP, nhà nhập khẩu nƣớc ngoài chƣa tin nên họ thƣờng trực tiếp kiểm tra và cấp số mã xuất khẩu ví dụ
  18. 18. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 17 tháng 7/2008 Mỹ công bố chấp nhận 117,7 ha thanh long ở Bình Thuận đạt tiêu chuẩn Euro GAP đƣợc xuất khẩu vào Mỹ. Hiện tại Việt Nam có khả năng cung cấp một khối lƣợng trái cây rất lớn nhƣng hầu nhƣ chƣa có công ty thu mua ở địa phƣơng, hầu hết việc xuất khẩu đều do các Nhà vƣờn tự cố gắng tìm kiếm thị trƣờng do đó các nhà xuất khẩu của Việt Nam vẫn chƣa có khả năng giải quyết các đơn hàng lớn, chỉ giải quyết đƣợc các đơn hàng nhỏ bé. vì vậy các nhà nhập khẩu nƣớc ngoài phải trực tiếp đến nhà vƣờn thu mua rồi đóng gói, bảo quản và vận chuyển về nƣớc.Đây là hạn chế chính đối với xuất khẩu trái cây Việt Nam. Việc chế biến bảo quản rau quả sau thu hoạch cũng còn rất hạn chế. Cả nƣớc hiện có 100 cơ sở chế biến rau quả quy mô công nghiệp với công suất 300.000 tấn/năm trong đố 50% là cơ sở chế biến đóng hộp. Hiên nay mới chí có khoảng 30% sản lƣợng bƣởi đáp ứng đƣợc tiêu chuẩn GP và VSATTP đạt tiêu chuẩn xuất khẩu. II.3. Quy mô đầu tư của dự án. STT Nội dung Số lƣợng ĐVT Diện tích (m2) I Xây dựng 2.777.653,30 1 Nhà hàng phục vụ 2 tầng 1.979,72 2 BBQ ngoài trời 1 tầng 1.951,99 3 Khu hội thảo triển lãm 2 tầng 3.818,39 4 Khu bán nông sản 1 tầng 449,26 5 Khu đậu xe bus khách tham quan 1 tầng 2.311,10 6 Khu đậu xe cán bộ nhân viên 1 tầng 3.543,75 7 Khu trồng chuối 4.352,16 8 Nhà ở cán bộ công nhân viên 1 tầng 87.000,00
  19. 19. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 18 STT Nội dung Số lƣợng ĐVT Diện tích (m2) 9 Nhà trƣng bày 1 tầng 562,59 10 Nhà màng trồng rau nhà màng 71.926,84 11 Khu trồng nấm sinh thái 256.434,44 12 Khu trồng bầu bí 289.163,66 13 Khu trồng dƣa lƣới 365.309,75 14 Khu trồng dứa 160.274,84 15 Khu trống dƣa hấu 265.368,25 16 Khu trồng xoài 383.071,00 17 Khu trồng cam 371.290,68 18 Giao thông nội bộ và khuôn viên 456.917,97 19 Nhà máy sơ chế nông sản 19.1 Nhà ở công nhân 2 tầng 600,00 19.2 Bể nƣớc sinh hoạt 117,50 19.3 Nhà ăn 1 tầng 803,89 19.4 Xƣởng cơ khí 1 tầng 549,79 19.5 Kho thành phẩm - làm mát nông sản 1 tầng 4.582,00 19.6 Nhà máy sơ chế nông sản 1 tầng 4.582,00 19.7 Khu xử lý nƣớc thải và thu gom rác 1 tầng 385,84 19.8 Kho hạt giống - cây trồng 1 tầng 809,39 19.9 Khu công viên cây xanh vè bể nƣớc cứu hỏa 5.810,00 19.10 Cây xanh cách ly và đất dự trữ phát triển + hồ chứa nƣớc tƣới 12.885,03 19.11 Nhà bảo vệ 1 tầng 68,00 19.12 Trạm biến áp ngoài trời 16,00 19.13 Trạm bơm nƣớc 47,39 19.14 Giao thông nội bộ và khuôn viên 20.670,08 E Hệ thống phụ trợ 1 Hệ thống cấp nƣớc tổng thể 1 HT 2 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể 1 HT 3 Hệ thống thoát nƣớc tổng thể 1 HT 4 Hệ thống xử lý nƣớc thải 1 HT
  20. 20. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 19 III. Địa điểm và hình thức đầu tƣ xây dựng dự án. III.1. Địa điểm xây dựng. Dự án đầu tƣ “Khu nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao ” đƣợc thực hiện tại Xã Vĩnh Thanh, Huyện Nhơn Trạch, Tỉnh Đồng Nai Diện tích thửa đất: 277,8 ha III.2. Hình thức đầu tư. Dự án “Khu nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao ” đầu tƣ theo hình thức xây dựng mới. IV. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất và phân tích các yếu tố đầu vào của dự án. IV.1. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất của dự án. Bảng tổng hợp nhu cầu sử dụng đất TT Nội dung Diện tích (m²) Tỷ lệ (%) 1 Nhà hàng phục vụ 1.979,72 0,07 2 BBQ ngoài trời 1.951,99 0,07 3 Khu hội thảo triển lãm 3.818,39 0,14
  21. 21. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 20 TT Nội dung Diện tích (m²) Tỷ lệ (%) 4 Khu bán nông sản 449,26 0,02 5 Khu đậu xe bus khách tham quan 2.311,10 0,08 6 Khu đậu xe cán bộ nhân viên 3.543,75 0,13 7 Khu trồng chuối 4.352,16 0,16 8 Nhà ở cán bộ công nhân viên 87.000,00 3,13 9 Nhà trƣng bày 562,59 0,02 10 Nhà màng trồng rau nhà màng 71.926,84 2,59 11 Khu trồng nấm sinh thái 256.434,44 9,23 12 Khu trồng bầu bí 289.163,66 10,41 13 Khu trồng dƣa lƣới 365.309,75 13,15 14 Khu trồng dứa 160.274,84 5,77 15 Khu trống dƣa hấu 265.368,25 9,55 16 Khu trồng xoài 383.071,00 13,79 17 Khu trồng cam 371.290,68 13,37 18 Giao thông nội bộ và khuôn viên 456.917,97 16,45 19 Nhà máy sơ chế nông sản 19.1 Nhà ở công nhân 600,00 0,02 19.2 Bể nƣớc sinh hoạt 117,50 0,00 19.3 Nhà ăn 803,89 0,03 19.4 Xƣởng cơ khí 549,79 0,02 19.5 Kho thành phẩm - làm mát nông sản 4.582,00 0,16 19.6 Nhà máy sơ chế nông sản 4.582,00 0,16 19.7 Khu xử lý nƣớc thải và thu gom rác 385,84 0,01 19.8 Kho hạt giống - cây trồng 809,39 0,03 19.9 Khu công viên cây xanh vè bể nƣớc cứu hỏa 5.810,00 0,21 19.10 Cây xanh cách ly và đất dự trữ phát triển + hồ chứa nƣớc tƣới 12.885,03 0,46 19.11 Nhà bảo vệ 68,00 0,00 19.12 Trạm biến áp ngoài trời 16,00 0,00 19.13 Trạm bơm nƣớc 47,39 0,00 19.14 Giao thông nội bộ và khuôn viên 20.670,08 0,74 Tổng cộng 2.777.653,30 100 IV.2. Phân tích đánh giá các yếu tố đầu vào đáp ứng nhu cầu của dự án.
  22. 22. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 21  Giai đoạn xây dựng. - Nguyên vật liệu phục vụ công tác xây dựng đƣợc bán tại địa phƣơng. - Một số trang thiết bị và máy móc chuyên dụng đƣợc cung cấp từ địa phƣơng hoặc tại Tp. Hồ Chí Minh.  Giai đoạn hoạt động. - Các máy móc, thiết bị và nguyên vật liệu phục vụ sản xuất của dự án sau này tƣơng đối thuận lợi, hầu hết đều đƣợc bán tại địa phƣơng. Đồng thời, khu dự án cũng tƣơng đối gần trung tâm Tp. Hồ Chí Minh nên rất thuận lợi cho việc mua máy móc, thiết bị và nguyên vật liệu phục vụ cho sản xuất của dự án. - Khi dự án đi vào hoạt động, các công trình hạ tầng trong khu vực dự án s đáp ứng tốt các yêu cầu để dự án đi vào sản xuất. Nên việc vận chuyển nguyên liệu và sản phẩm s rất thuận lợi. - Điều kiện cung cấp nhân lực trong giai đoạn sản xuất: Sử dụng chuyên gia kết hợp với công tác đào tạo tại chỗ cho lực lƣợng lao động của khu sản xuất.
  23. 23. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 22 CHƢƠNG III. PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH LỰA CHỌN PHƢƠNG ÁN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ I. Phân tích qui mô, diện tích xây dựng công trình. STT Nội dung Số lƣợng ĐVT Diện tích (m2) I Xây dựng 2.777.653,30 1 Nhà hàng phục vụ 2 tầng 1.979,72 2 BBQ ngoài trời 1 tầng 1.951,99 3 Khu hội thảo triển lãm 2 tầng 3.818,39 4 Khu bán nông sản 1 tầng 449,26 5 Khu đậu xe bus khách tham quan 1 tầng 2.311,10 6 Khu đậu xe cán bộ nhân viên 1 tầng 3.543,75 7 Khu trồng chuối 4.352,16 8 Nhà ở cán bộ công nhân viên 1 tầng 87.000,00 9 Nhà trƣng bày 1 tầng 562,59 10 Nhà màng trồng rau nhà màng 71.926,84 11 Khu trồng nấm sinh thái 256.434,44 12 Khu trồng bầu bí 289.163,66 13 Khu trồng dƣa lƣới 365.309,75 14 Khu trồng dứa 160.274,84 15 Khu trống dƣa hấu 265.368,25 16 Khu trồng xoài 383.071,00 17 Khu trồng cam 371.290,68 18 Giao thông nội bộ và khuôn viên 456.917,97 19 Nhà máy sơ chế nông sản 19.1 Nhà ở công nhân 2 tầng 600,00 19.2 Bể nƣớc sinh hoạt 117,50 19.3 Nhà ăn 1 tầng 803,89 19.4 Xƣởng cơ khí 1 tầng 549,79 19.5 Kho thành phẩm - làm mát nông sản 1 tầng 4.582,00 19.6 Nhà máy sơ chế nông sản 1 tầng 4.582,00
  24. 24. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 23 STT Nội dung Số lƣợng ĐVT Diện tích (m2) 19.7 Khu xử lý nƣớc thải và thu gom rác 1 tầng 385,84 19.8 Kho hạt giống - cây trồng 1 tầng 809,39 19.9 Khu công viên cây xanh vè bể nƣớc cứu hỏa 5.810,00 19.10 Cây xanh cách ly và đất dự trữ phát triển + hồ chứa nƣớc tƣới 12.885,03 19.11 Nhà bảo vệ 1 tầng 68,00 19.12 Trạm biến áp ngoài trời 16,00 19.13 Trạm bơm nƣớc 47,39 19.14 Giao thông nội bộ và khuôn viên 20.670,08 E Hệ thống phụ trợ 1 Hệ thống cấp nƣớc tổng thể 1 HT 2 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể 1 HT 3 Hệ thống thoát nƣớc tổng thể 1 HT 4 Hệ thống xử lý nƣớc thải 1 HT II. Phân tích lựa chọn phƣơng án kỹ thuật, công nghệ. Công nghệ trồng rau thủy canh trên kệ tháp chữ A e
  25. 25. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 24 II.1. Giải pháp công nghệ II.1.1. Công nghệ nhà màng. Với ƣu thế nhà màng (nhà kính) giúp che mƣa, nhà giúp ngăn ngừa sâu bệnh, giúp chủ động hoàn toàn trong việc tạo ra điều kiện sống tối ƣu cho cây trồng để đạt đƣợc năng suất và chất lƣợng tối ƣu. Công nghệ nhà màng áp dụng cho dự án s đƣợc triển khai trên các loại cây trồng: rau, hoa và gia vị. Đồng thời nhà có thể trồng đƣợc tất cả các loại rau, quả quanh năm, đặc biệt các loại rau khó trồng ngoài trời mùa mƣa và hạn chế sâu bệnh,… Chính vì vậy việc lựa còn công nghệ nhà màng, nhà lƣới là rất phù hợp với điều kiện canh tác nông nghiệp đô thị, nông nghiệp công nghệ cao.  Phân biệt nhà màng và nhà lƣới: Nhà màng là nhà trên mái đƣợc bao phủ bởi màng polyethylene, xung quanh che lƣới ngăn côn trùng. Nhà lƣới là mái và xung quang bao phủ bằng lƣới ngăn côn trùng.  Dự án sử dụng Kiểu nhà màng: Kiểu nhà Gotic, thông gió mái cố định. Nhà màng sử dụng trồng rau, quả trên giá thể và trên đất, có hệ thống tăng cƣờng khung nhà để treo đỡ cho rau ăn quả.  Thông gió:  Thông gió mái: Khẩu độ thông gió mái cố định, chỉ lắp lƣới ngăn côn trùng, không có rèm mái.  Rèm hông mặt trƣớc theo khẩu độ nhà màng: Vận hành lên xuống bằng mô-tơ. Rèm hông theo chiều máng nƣớc: Vận hành lên xuống bằng mô-tơ  Vật liệu che phủ: Phủ mái nhà màng và rèm hông  Màng bằng polyethylene đùn 5 lớp, dày 200 micron với các chất bổ sung:  UVA: Chống tia cực tím.  AV - Anti virus: chống virus  Diffusion 50%: Khuyếch tán ánh sáng 50%, tạo ra ánh sáng khuyếch tán đồng đều trong nhà màng, cho phép ánh sáng đến với mọi cây trồng bên trong. Lưới ngăn côn trùng
  26. 26. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 25  Khẩu độ thống gió mái che bằng lƣới có kích thƣớc lỗ 25 mesh (tƣơng đƣơng 0,7mm).  Bốn vách nhà màng che bằng lƣới chống côn trùng với kích thƣớc lỗ 50mesh (50 lỗ cho 1 inch dài), phần lƣới bốn vách nhà màng tiếp đất bên dƣới khổ 1.5m s đƣợc lắp đặt màng bằng sợi plastic dệt đƣợc may liền với phần lƣới chống côn trùng.  Lƣới nhôm Aluminet phản xạ nhiệt và cắt nắng. Hệ thống lƣới nhôm di động giảm sự gia nhiệt trong nhà màng và che bớt nắng giảm cƣờng độánh sáng trong nhà màng. Lƣới nhôm đƣợc chế tạo từ sợi nhân tạo phủ nhôm, đƣợc dệt.  Xoắn kép, mức cắt nắng 60%. Lƣới nhôm vừa là vật liệu cách nhiệt, vừa là vật liệu giảm cƣờng độánh sáng trong nhà màng, đƣợc sử dụng trong những thời điểm nắng nóng để giảm nhiệt độ tăng cao trong nhà màng. Hệ thống màng lƣới nhôm cắt nắng đƣợc đóng mở nhờ hệ thống mô tơ và cơ khí truyền động, vận hành bằng cách đóng mở mô tơ. Thanh nẹp màng PE và lưới ngăn côn trùng. Thanh âm khoá định hình bằng thép mạ k m pre-galvanized, đƣợc thiết kế đồng bộ với kết cấu khung nhà màng, cùng với nẹp giữ bằng các lò xo thép bọc nhựa định hình zic-zac đƣợc thiết kế đồng bộ, đảm bảo nẹp giữ lƣới ngăn côn trùng và màng PE căng, thẳng, kín. Hệ thống tăng cường treo đỡ cây (chỉ cung cấp cho nhà màng trồng rau ăn quả).  Hệ thống treo đỡ cây cho nhà màng là hệ thống treo đỡ cây tiên tiến cho các cây trồng đảm bảo ứng dụng đƣợc các phƣơng pháp canh tác tiên tiến trong nhà màng. Toàn bộ hệ thống treo đỡ cây đƣợc lắp dựng cho cây trồng từ khi cây còn rất nhỏ và hƣớng bố trí lắp đặt cho hệ thống này theo chiều từđông sang tây và nằm ở hƣớng bắc cuả nhà màng nhằm tránh sự che khuất ánh sáng mặt trời giữa các cây trồng. Ngoài việc tiết kiệm không gian, rau quảđƣợc trồng theo phƣơng pháp này s tạo điều kiện dễ dàng cho việc thu hoạch và làm giảm đi t lệ hao hụt bởi vì làm cho quả không bị tiếp xúc với đất.
  27. 27. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 26  Chất lƣợng quả và tốc độ tăng trƣởng khi áp dụng hệ thống này rất cao do quả không va chạm và không cọ xát với các quả của cây khác trồng bên cạnh.  Một lợi ích nữa của hệ thống này s tạo điều kiện cung cấp nhiều ánh sáng mặt trời cho nhà màng với tác dụng phân phối tối ƣu của ánh sáng cho xung quanh cây trồng. Sử dụng hệ thống treo đỡ cho cây trồng làm giảm chiều cao của cây trong quá trình sinh trƣởng, kéo dài thời gian sinh trƣởng của cây để đạt đƣợc sản lƣợng thu hoạch cao Quạt đối lưu Quạt đối lƣu trong nhà màng trồng rau ăn lá và nhà màng trồng rau ăn quả có tác dụng tăng cƣờng thông gió cƣỡng bức. Có 02 quạt đối lƣu s đƣợc lắp đặt cho 1 khẩu độ nhà. Các quạt đối lƣu này có thể sử dụng nhƣ là các quạt thông gió tổng thể, thông gió song song hoặc nhƣ là các quạt điều hoà tái lƣu thông không khí trong nhà màng. Các quạt này là quạt đa chức năng, cung cấp dòng khí thổi ra mỏng nhƣng lại có hiệu quả sâu và rất hiệu dụng trong các điều kiện làm việc khác nhau tạo điều kiện tối đa trong việc đẩy khí nóng trong nhà màng ra bên ngoài và thu nhận không khí mát ngoài trời. Hệ thống quạt đối lƣu s đƣợc vận hành tựđộng bằng công tắc đóng mở. Chức năng và lợi ích của quạt đối lƣu:  Đảm bảo tốt cho dịch chuyển khí nóng  Nhiệt độ ổn định  Di chuyển đƣợc vùng khí ẩm và làm khô cho lá  Để sử dụng một cách kinh tế nhất các chất hoá học dùng trong nông nghiệp  Giảm đƣợc khí nóng khi mở nhà màng  Tạo ra đƣợc lƣợng không khí dịch chuyển và tái tạo không đổi trong nhà màng.
  28. 28. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 27 II.1.2. Hệ thống tưới nhỏ giọt Để đạt đƣợc độ đồng đều tối đa, mỗi máng giá thể trồng rau ăn quả s đƣợc trang bị 02 đƣờng ống nhỏ giọt Uniram, đƣờng kính 17mm, khoảng cách đầu nhỏ giọt gắn chìm trong ống là 20cm, lƣu lƣợng đầu nhỏ giọt 1.6L/h; Hệ thống Uniram vận hành tự động theo khối lƣợng đƣợc điều khiển bởi bộ điều khiển tƣới và dinh dƣỡng trung tâm. Đặc tính kỹ thuật của hệ thống tƣới nhỏ giọt:  Áp lực làm việc từ 1 đến 4 bar  Chống hiện tƣợng siphon (AS – anti siphon)  Chống rò rỉ (CNL – Compensated Non-Leakage).  Mê cung“Turbonet" kép trong đầu nhỏ giọt với đƣờng chảy rộng.  Đầu nhỏ giọt gắn trong, có hệ số CV (hệ số khác biệt) rất nhỏ.  Vật liệu chế tạo: ống dẫn: nhựa LDPE; Đầu nhỏ giọt: nhựa PE; Màng ngăn: Silicon.  Là hệ thống bù áp, duy trì một lƣu lƣợng không đổi trong khi áp lực làm việc tại đầu vào thay đổi (trong khoảng áp lực làm việc khuyến cáo), đảm bảo phân phối chính xác lƣợng nƣớc và phân bón cho cây trồng.  Hệ thống chống hiện tƣợng siphon ngăn ngừa nƣớc bẩn từ các dòng chảy ngƣợc xâm nhập vào đƣờng ống nhỏ giọt.  Chống rò rỉ (CNL) loại trừ rò rỉ và hiệu ứng điền đầy lại đƣờng ống, tăng hiệu quả khi tƣới lặp lại nhiều lần.  Hệ thống tự rửa lọc với diện tích ngăn lọc lớn tăng khả năng chống bít kín đầu nhỏ giọt, và làm cho Uniram tăng độ bền sử dụng khi dùng lƣợng nƣớc tƣới ít. Hệ thống phân phối thứ cấp của công nghệ tưới nhỏ giọt.  Những đầu ống nhỏ giọt tại máng giá thể s đƣợc nối với ống nhánh phân phối PVC, các ống nhánh PVC này chạy dọc theo đƣờng bê tông đi lại
  29. 29. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 28 trong nhà màng.  Hệ thống ống nhánh phân phối s đƣợc nối với ống chính PVC qua các bộ van phân phối. Ống chính và ống nhánh chôn dƣới đất, chỉ có bộ van phân phối nổi trên mặt đất. Bộ van phân phối của công nghệ tưới nhỏ giọt.  Nhà màng s đƣợc cung cấp 01 bộ van, bao gồm các phụ kiện và một van đóng mở bằng điện có chức năng điều chỉnh giảm áp lực nƣớc. Hệ thống ống phân phối chính của công nghệ tưới nhỏ giọt.  Ống phân phối chính PVC s đƣợc chôn dƣới đất song song với đƣờng bê tông trong nhà màng. Ống phân phối chính bắt đầu từ hệ thống trung tâm trong phòng điều khiển tƣới. Bịt cuối ống của công nghệ tưới nhỏ giọt.  Để giữ cho ống nhỏ giọt và đầu nhỏ giọt sạch qua các mùa vụ, mỗi ống nhỏ giọt s đƣợc cung cấp một đầu bịt cuối ống. Hệ thống tưới làm mát Coolnet:  Vòi phun Coolnet bao gồm 4 đầu vòi phun tạo thành cụm hình chữ thập.  Lƣu lƣợng vòi phun 22 l/h, (5.5l/h x 4 đầu phun = 22 l/h) dƣới áp lực nƣớc 4 bars.  Áp lực nƣớc khuyên dùng: 4 bars. Tuy nhiên vòi phun Coolnet vẫn tiếp tục phun sƣơng đều với độ hạt nhỏ (30~90 micron) dƣới áp lực nƣớc 3 bar và thấp hơn. Đầu nối đầu vào của vòi phun là đầu nối cái, ấn tựđộng làm chặt.  Bộ phận gia trọng giữ cho vòi phun luôn thẳng.  Van chống rò rỉ áp suất cao.  Áp suất đóng: 2,0 bar  Áp suất mở : 3,0 bar  Không bị nhỏ giọt khi ngừng hệ thống hoặc khi áp suất giảm.
  30. 30. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 29  Sử dụng áp lực nƣớc cấp từ bơm của hệ thống Coolnet, nƣớc đi qua ống chính PVC và bộ van điện phân phối tại mỗi đơn vị nhà màng, qua ống nhánh phân phối PVC đến các đƣờng ống ra vòi phun LDPE màu xám trắng áp lực 4Bar.  Các vòi phun Coolnet s đƣợc gắn trên thân ống LDPE với khoảng cách 3.2m giữa các đƣờng ống LDPE và 2m giữa các vòi phun dọc trên ống.  Hệ thống Coolnet s đƣợc lắp đặt chung với 01 hộp sensor đo ẩm độ và nhiệt độ trong nhà màng. Hệ thống Coolnet vận hành bằng chƣơng trình lập cho bộ điều khiển tƣới tự động theo thông số độ ẩm và nhiệt độ trong nhà màng. Hệ thống tưới phân bón; bộ định lượng tự động Fertikit: Một hệ thống thùng chứa phân hoàn chỉnh s đƣợc cung cấp, đặt trong phòng điều khiển tƣới và bao gồm:  1 thùng 500L cho loại phân bón“A”  1 thùng 500L cho loại phân bón“B”  1 thùng 500L cho loại phân bón “C” Tất cả các thùng chứa phân đều đƣợc cung cấp với phụ kiện van, lọc, đầu nối ống PVC có gioăng đệm và ống chuyên dụng nối đến 03 kênh hút phân của bộđịnh lƣợng phân bón Fertikit bypass. Bộđịnh lƣợng phân bón Fertikit bypass có 03 kênh hút phân đƣợc nối với bộđiều khiển NMC Pro. Chúng ta có thể lập chƣơng trình tƣới phân cho từng van khu vực với t lệ và khối lƣợng phân bón xác định. Việc tƣới phân s đƣợc kiểm soát bằng độ pH vàđộ dẫn điện EC. Các đầu dò cảm biến pH và EC s đo thông số của dung dịch tƣới và báo về bộđiều khiển trung tâm. Nếu thông số vƣợt ngƣỡng cho phép, Bộđiều khiển s ra lệnh cho hệ thống ngừng hoạt động và báo lỗi để chúng ta điều chỉnh chƣơng trình phân bón. Bộ châm đƣợc trang bị một máy bơm tăng áp có thể chỉnh tốc độ mô tơ. Bộ điều khiển tưới NMC-Pro:
  31. 31. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 30 Bộ điều khiển NMC- Pro là bộ điều khiển theo môđun và linh hoạt, có thể dùng cho rất nhiều ứng dụng. Màn hình hiển thị lớn kiểu mới và tiên tiến LCD (40x16 đƣờng) đƣợc phối hợp với bàn phím dạng cảm ứng tạo cho NMC-Pro một giao diện thân thiện và dễ vận hành cho ngƣời sử dụng. Bộ điều khiển có các card điều khiển tƣới và điều khiển khí hậu riêng r lắp trong. Các chế độ điều khiển tƣới và dinh dƣỡng với phần mềm kèm theo có thể kết nối hiển thị trên máy tính tại phòng đìều khiển tƣới. Các thiết bị phần cứng:  2 thẻ đầu ra: mỗi thẻ 8 rơ le 24VAC  1 thẻđầu vào tín hiệu tƣơng tự (analog): 11 đầu vào theo yêu cầu  1 thẻ tín hiệu đầu vào kỹ thuật số: 8 đầu vào kỹ thuật số  1 thẻ giao tiếp RS485 bao gồm cả phần mềm điều khiển tƣới trong máy tính  1 bộ chống sét  1 bộ cách ly bảo vệ biến áp nguồn 230VAC Các đặc tính chính của phần mềm điều khiển tưới  15 chƣơng trình tƣới theo lƣợng nƣớc tƣới hoặc thời gian  60 chƣơng trình chạy nổi đồng thời  Kiểm soát lƣu lƣợng (Lƣu lƣợng cao/ thấp, nƣớc không kiểm soát)  Cóđến 8 đầu châm phân bón, tuỳ chọn với đồng hồđo phân bón  Tƣới có phân bón theo số lƣợng, thời gian, t lệ (l/m3) và EC/pH
  32. 32. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 31  Điều khiển rửa lọc tới 8 bình lọc  Chƣơng trình làm mát  Chƣơng trình phun sƣơng  Lƣu hồ sơ lƣợng nƣớc tƣới và phân bón  Test đầu các đầu vào &đầu ra Hệ thống lọc: Để đảm bảo chất lƣợng nƣớc sử dụng tƣới qua toàn bộ các hệ thống, chúng tôi s cung cấp 04 bộ lọc đĩa với cơ chế vệ sinh lõi lọc bằng tay. Model: 2” Compact Filter  Kích thƣớc: 2x2”  Lƣu lƣợng: 4- 25 m3/hr  Hoạt động: Cơ chế lọc bằng đĩa lọc, vệ sinh lõi lọc bằng tay.  Ứng dụng: sử dụng cho hệ thống tƣới nhà màng qui mô nhỏ. Tính năng tiêu chuẩn:  Độ lọc chính xác tính theo Micron, lọc tạp chất dạng rắn trong nƣớc.  Thiết kế lọc cải tiến với khả năng ngăn chặn và giữ lƣợng lớn tạp chất dạng rắn trong thân lọc, kéo dài thời gian cần vệ sinh lõi lọc.  Độ bền cao, sử dụng thời gian dài không cần bảo dƣỡng.  Vận hành dễ dàng vàđơn giản. Thông số kỹ thuật:  Áp lực hoạt động tối đa 10 atm  Áp lực xả lọc tối thiểu 3.0 atm  Lƣu lƣợng tại độ lọc 120 mesh 20 m3/h Bảng điện cho nhà bơm Một bảng điện s đƣợc lắp tại trạm bơm, bảng điện này cung cấp điện và nối chuyển tín hiệu từ bộđiều khiển tƣới và phân bón cho các thiết bị nhƣ sau:  Máy bơm cho hệ thống tƣới nhỏ giọt
  33. 33. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 32  Máy bơm cho hệ thống tƣới Coolnet làm mát  Máy bơm tăng áp của hệ thống tƣới phân (thủy canh hồi lƣu)  Bộ phận điều khiển cho hệ thống tƣới phân  Đèn thắp sáng cho nhà bơm  Quạt đối lƣu trong nhà màng  Mô tơ cuốn rèm lƣới nhôm cắt nắng Cáp điện và máng cho cáp điện Tất các các dây cáp điện và các dây điều khiển và bảng điện đƣợc đề cập ở phần trên s đƣợc cung cấp, các thiết bị kết nối và các dụng cụ phục vụ cho công tác lắp đặt cũng s đƣợc cung cấp. Một máng cho dây cáp điện s đƣợc sử dụng cho 3 hay nhiều dây cáp điện s đƣợc bố trí bằng cách treo bằng các dây cáp treo bằng thép trong nhà màng. Bơm và các phụ kiện lắp đặt trạm bơm.  Toàn bộ các hệ thống tƣới s đƣợc chúng tôi cung cấp cùng với các máy bơm có công suất phù hợp. Đƣợc bơm luân chuyển qua dành thủy canh hồi lƣu.  Tất cả các phụ kiện cần thiết để lắp đặt hoàn chỉnh các máy bơm và hệ thống thiết bị kèm theo cho nhàđiều khiển tƣới s đƣợc đầu tƣ một cách đồng bộ. II.1.3. Công nghệ trồng cây trong dung dịch (thủy canh), khí canh và trên giá thể: Trong đó các kỹ thuật trồng cây thủy canh (hydroponics) dựa trên cơ sở cung cấp dinh dƣỡng qua nƣớc (fertigation), kỹ thuật khí canh (aeroponics) – dinh dƣỡng đƣợc cung cấp cho cây dƣới dạng phun sƣơng mù và kỹ thuật trồng cây trên giá thể - dinh dƣỡng chủ yếu đƣợc cung cấp ở dạng lỏng qua giá thể trơ. Kỹ thuật trồng cây trên giá thể (solid media culture) thực chất là biện pháp cải tiến của công nghệ trồng cây thủy canh vì giá thể này đƣợc làm từ những vật liệu trơ và cung cấp dung dịch dinh dƣỡng để nuôi cây.
  34. 34. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 33 Bên cạnh đó, dự án s tiến hành sử dụng công nghệ thủy canh hồi lƣu trong sản xuất cây rau:  Công nghệ trồng rau thủy canh hồi lƣu là phƣơng pháp thủy canh đƣợc sử dụng hệ thống bơm để đƣa dung dịch dinh dƣỡng lên các ống thủy canh đều đặn và tuần hoàn theo một trình tự nhất định.  Dung dịch s đƣợc bơm luân chuyển từ thùng chứa đi đến tất cả các ống thủy canh rồi phần dƣ s đƣợc trở về thùng chứa ban đầu và chuẩn bị cho một vòng tuần hoàn mới. Việc di chuyển tuần hoàn của các dòng dinh dƣỡng s tạo điều kiện cho rau phát triển tốt và nhanh chóng hơn so với các phƣơng pháp thông thƣờng  Với việc di chuyển thƣờng xuyên và tuần tự của dòng dinh dƣỡng s giúp tăng thêm nồng độ oxy trong dung dịch giúp r cây hấp thu đƣợc nhiều chất dinh dƣỡng và không khí hơn. Lý do lựa chọn công nghệ trồng rau thủy canh hồi lƣu  Với hệ thống đƣợc hoạt động một cách tự động, không mất nhiều thời gian để chăm sóc cây rau nhƣ phƣơng pháp thông thƣờng. Khi trồng rau thủy canh hồi lƣu, bạn chỉ cần kiểm tra nồng độ dinh dƣỡng tại một số thời điểm, nếu nồng độ dinh dƣỡng trong dung dịch thấp, bạn cần pha thêm dung dịch dinh dƣỡng bổ sung để đảm bảo cho sự phát triển của rau.
  35. 35. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 34  Chất lƣợng rau đƣợc trồng bằng phƣơng pháp thủy canh hồi lƣu s tốt hơn, tốc độ phát triển đồng đều, không sâu bệnh, sạch và an toàn hơn so với những phƣơng pháp khác. Đồng thời, lƣợng sâu bệnh trên hệ thống giàn thủy canh hồi lƣu cũng s ít hơn và khả năng kháng bệnh của cây rau cũng mạnh hơn.  Việc trồng rau thủy canh hồi lƣu s giúp cho ra những sản phẩm an toàn, tiết kiệm nhiều chi phí hơn so với phƣơng pháp thông thƣờng. Đồng thời, phƣơng pháp này s giúp kiểm soát đƣợc mọi điều kiện thời tiết bên ngoài nhằm tránh ảnh hƣởng đến cây và có thể cho ra những sản phẩm rau trái mùa.  Với những không gian hạn hẹp, mô hình trồng rau thủy canh hồi lƣu là phƣơng pháp tốt nhất để có thể trồng rau với số lƣợng nhiều mà không chiếm nhiều không gian. Đặc biệt, trồng rau thủy canh không những tạo nguồn rau sạch, đảm bảo chất lƣợng và dinh dƣỡng cho gia đình mà còn giúp thƣ giãn, giảm stress sau một ngày làm việc căng thẳng.  Phƣơng pháp này không chỉ phù hợp với các hộ gia đình mà còn phù hợp với các hộ kinh doanh đang hƣớng đến mô hình trồng rau sạch tiết kiệm và an toàn nhất.  Giúp tiết kiệm nƣớc, đảm bảo chất lƣợng môi trƣờng và có những biện pháp điều chỉnh ánh sáng phù hợp theo từng giai đoạn phát triển của cây.  Với công nghệ trồng rau thủy canh hồi lƣu thì việc trồng rau của bạn s trở nên dễ dàng hơn bao giờ hết. Không cần sử dụng đất và dinh dƣỡng luôn đƣợc bổ sung cần thiết cho cây II.1.4. Công nghệ dán nhãn, đóng gói sản phẩm bằng mã vạch. Mã vạch là một nhóm các vạch kẻ và các khoảng trống song song đặt xen k . Các mã này hay đƣợc in hoặc dán trên các bề mặt của sản phẩm, hàng hóa… bằng các loại tem dán đã đƣợc in vã vạch. Nếu thẻ căn cƣớc (CMND) giúp ta phân biệt ngƣời này với ngƣời khác thì mã số hàng hoá là “thẻ căn cƣớc” của hàng hoá, giúp ta phân biệt đƣợc nhanh chóng và chính xác các loại hàng hoá khác nhau. Đồng thời qua đó có thể quá trình quản lý sản phẩm một cách rõ ràng hơn trong quá trình sản xuất và lƣu trữ.
  36. 36. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 35 Để tạo thuận lợi và nâng cao năng suất cũng nhƣ hiệu quả trong bán hàng và quản lý kho dự án s in trên hàng hoá một loại mã hiệu đặc biệt gọi là mã số mã vạch của hàng hoá, bao gồm hai phần: mã số của hàng hoá và vạch là phần thể hiện cho máy đọc. Những thông tin mã hoá của mã vạch thƣờng gặp nhƣ:  Số hiệu linh kiện (Part Numbers)  Số nhận diện ngƣời bán, nhà sản xuất (Vendor ID Numbers, ManufactureID Numbers)  Số hiệu Pallet (Pallet Numbers)  Nơi trữ hàng hoá  Tên hay số hiệu khách hàng
  37. 37. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 36  Giá cả món hàng  Số hiệu lô hàng và số xê ri  Số hiệu đơn đặt gia công  Mã nhận diện tài sản  Số hiệu đơn đặt mua hàng,…v.v… Ảnh minh họa: Các dạng mã hóa hay sử dụng và in trên sản phẩm Một khi đã xác định xong thông tin cần mã hoá, bƣớc tiếp theo là xác định loại mã vạch thích hợp về kích thƣớc, công nghệ mã hoá và máy in mã vạch thích hợp nhất. Trƣớc khi in mã vạch, dự án lên kế hoạch thiết kế bao bì, nhãn mác và xác định s đƣợc in vào đâu, với mục đích sử dụng in mã vạch trực tiếp bao bì của sản phẩm, nên công nghệ áp dụng bằng công nghệ in bao bì (thƣờng là in Offset).
  38. 38. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 37 II.1.5. Công nghệ sản xuất GLOBALGAP. Đảm bảo an toàn vệ sinh thực phẩm từ trang trại tới bàn ăn là mục tiêu mà cả cộng đồng nhân loại đang hƣớng tới. Nuôi trồng nông sản thực phẩm là mắt xích đầu tiên của chuỗi cung cấp thực phẩm, vì thế việc đảm bảo vệ sinh an toàn nông sản thực phẩm có ý nghĩa vô cùng quyết định cho sự an toàn vệ sinh của thực phẩm trên bàn ăn.  Bộ tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP. GlobalGAP là một bộ tiêu chuẩn đƣợc xây dựng để áp dụng tự nguyện cho sản xuất nông nghiệp (trồng trọt, chăn nuôi và thủy sản) trên toàn cầu. Đại diện hợp pháp của Ban thƣ ký GlobalGAP là tổ chức phi lợi nhuận mang tên FoodPLUS GmbH có trụ sở tại Đức. Bộ tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP đƣợc xây dựng bởi một hiệp hội bình đẳng của các nhà sản xuất, các nhà bán lẻ, các tổ chức dịch vụ, các nhà cung cấp sản phẩm nông nghiệp, các tổ chức chứng nhận, các công ty tƣ vấn, các nhà sản xuất phân bón và thuốc bảo vệ thực vật, các trƣờng đại học...và các hiệp hội của họ. Các thành viên này tham gia GlobalGAP với các tƣ cách khác nhau, với mục tiêu cụ thể khác nhau nhƣng đều vì mục đích chung của GlobalGAP. Hiệp hội GlobalGAP cung cấp tiêu chuẩn và khuôn khổ cho chứng nhận bên thứ 3 độc lập đối với các quá trình sản xuất tại các trang trại trồng trọt, chăn nuôi, thủy sản và chỉ thừa nhận các tổ chức chứng nhận đƣợc công nhận năng lực theo tiêu chuẩn ISO/IEC Guide 65 hoặc EN 45011. Đến nay, GlobalGAP có sự tham gia của hơn 100 tổ chức chứng nhận từ khoảng 80 quốc gia khác nhau. Mục tiêu cuối cùng của GlobalGAP là phát triển nông nghiệp một cách bền vững trên các quốc gia thành viên. GlobalGAP là công cụ quản lý trang trại nhằm  Đáp ứng nhu cầu thị trƣờng trong nƣớc và quốc tế.  Đảm bảo vệ sinh an toàn cho nông sản thực phẩm.  Hạ giá thành và nâng cao chất lƣợng nông sản.  Sử dụng hiệu quả và bền vững nguồn lực sản xuất nông nghiệp.  Làm giàu nông dân và phát triển nông thôn.  Bảo vệ môi trƣờng và cảnh quan chung.
  39. 39. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 38 Bộ tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP là công cụ kết nối giữa doanh nghiệp với doanh nghiệp, giữa nhà sản xuất với ngƣời cung ứng nông sản thực phẩm, vì thế nó không hƣớng tới việc gắn nhãn trên sản phẩm dành cho ngƣời tiêu dùng cuối cùng, mà quan tâm tới sản lƣợng và địa điểm sản xuất. Bằng việc đăng ký số GGN (Global GAP Number), cung cấp và cập nhật thông tin của nhà sản xuất đã đƣợc chứng nhận trên Cơ sở dữ liệu của GlobalGAP, nhà cung cấp s có cơ hội tự giới thiệu về chủng loại, nguồn gốc xuất xứ, phƣơng thức sản xuất, mức độ an toàn, mùa thu hoạch và sản lƣợng của sản phẩm của mình. Bằng việc trở thành thành viên để có quyền truy cập hệ thống dữ liệu này, các nhà cung cấp có thể tìm kiếm nguồn hàng một cách nhanh chóng, thuận lợi và tin cậy.  Yêu cầu của tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP Bộ tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP ra đời phiên bản đầu tiên năm 2000, cứ sau 3 năm áp dụng thì tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP lại đƣợc xem xét và sửa đổi (nếu cần). Để có thể áp dụng đƣợc cho các trang trại với các sản phẩm khác nhau (cây trồng, vật nuôi và thủy sản) với đặc thù sản xuất khác nhau, bộ tiêu chuẩn đƣợc thiết kế thành 3 loại tài liệu bao gồm:  Quy định chung/General Regulation (GR) - tài liệu cung cấp các thông tin tổng thể, về tổ chức chứng nhận, các phƣơng thức chứng nhận và yêu cầu đào tạo đối với chuyên gia đánh giá.  Các điểm kiểm soát và tiêu chí sự phù hợp/Control Points and Compliance Criteria (CPCC) - tài liệu đƣa ra các điểm cần kiểm soát và tiêu chí phù hợp cho từng điểm; Các điểm kiểm soát và tiêu chí sự phù hợp đƣợc cụ thể hóa theo các môdun sản phẩm khác nhau và đƣợc phân tầng theo mô hình dƣới đây.  Bảng kiểm tra/Checklist (CL) - tài liệu dùng để các chuyên gia sử dụng trong quá trình đánh giá, cả đánh giá nội bộ lẫn đánh giá của tổ chức chứng nhận; Thực chất bảng kiểm tra này chính là yêu cầu rút gọn của tài liệu thứ 2 nói trên. Vì thế khi áp dụng, một nhà sản xuất một nhóm sản phẩm phải:  Đáp ứng các yêu cầu trong Quy định chung đối với nhà sản xuất;
  40. 40. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 39  Phù hợp với yêu cầu kiểm soát có trong 3 văn bản có liên quan (ví dụ trang trại sản xuất rau phải áp dụng quy định kiểm soát cho mọi trang trại, cho ngành trồng trọt, và cho rau quả);  Đánh giá nội bộ cho theo bảng kiểm tra dành cho trang trại rau quả và thêm bảng kiểm tra dành cho hệ thống quản lý chất lƣợng (nếu định chứng nhận theo nhóm).  Phƣơng thức chứng nhận GlobalGAP Nhà sản xuất có thể lựa chọn chứng nhận GlobalGAP theo một trong 4 phƣơng thức sau:  Một nhà sản xuất riêng lẻ đăng ký chứng nhận theo tiêu chuẩn GLOBALGAP để nhận đƣợc giấy chứng nhận cho riêng mình.  Một nhóm nhà sản xuất có cùng 1 tƣ cách pháp nhân có thể đăng ký chứng nhận theo nhóm theo tiêu chuẩn GLOBALGAP để đƣợc nhận giấy chứng nhận chung khi đủ điều kiện.  Một nhà sản xuất riêng lẻ đăng ký chứng nhận GLOBALGAP thông qua đánh giá đối chuẩn (Benchmarking) với một tiêu chuẩn GAP khác để nhận đƣợc giấy chứng nhận cho riêng mình.  Một nhóm nhà sản xuất có cùng 1 tƣ cách pháp nhân có thể đăng ký chứng nhận GLOBALGAP thông qua đánh giá đối chuẩn (Benchmarking) với một tiêu chuẩn GAP khác để đƣợc nhận giấy chứng nhận chung khi đủ điều kiện.  Thủ tục chứng nhận GLOBALGAP. Về cơ bản, thủ tục chứng nhận s do các tổ chức chứng nhận xây dựng phù hợp với yêu cầu của tiêu chuẩn ISO/IEC Guide 65 hoặc EN 45011 (nghĩa là tổ chức chứng nhận phải đƣợc công nhận) và đáp ứng các quy định riêng của Global GAP (nghĩa là tổ chức chứng nhận phải đƣợc Global GAP phê duyệt).  Quá trình xây dựng và áp dụng GlobalGAP vào trang trại. Để có lòng tin lâu dài của ngƣời tiêu dùng, nhà sản xuất nông nghiệp phải xây dựng, duy trì và bảo vệ thƣơng hiệu sản phẩm của mình thông qua 4 nhóm hoạt động sau:  Xây dựng, áp dụng và chứng nhận quy trình nuôi trồng an toàn trong trang trại theo tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP;
  41. 41. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 40  Xây dựng cơ chế, cách nhận biết và truy xét nguồn gốc sản phẩm (ghi chép và lƣu hồ sơ về nguyên liệu đầu vào, quá trình sản xuất trong trang trại và khách hàng mua sản phẩm đầu ra); hoạt động này nên đƣợc tiến hành lồng ghép với việc kiểm soát hoạt động sản xuất theo tiêu chuẩn.  Thực hiện thủ tục đăng ký và bảo hộ nhãn hiệu thƣơng mại trong nƣớc và quốc tế (nếu cần) và các biện pháp thực tiễn để chống hàng giả, hàng nhái;  Thực hiện các giải pháp tiếp thị hữu hiệu để kết nối với thị trƣờng (hệ thống phân phối, thông tin trên nhãn/ bao bì, quảng cáo, triển lãm, hội thảo, hoạt động xã hội/công ích…). Để có đƣợc thị trƣờng và giá bán tốt hơn, các nhà sản xuất cần (tự mình hoặc có sự hỗ trợ của tƣ vấn) thực hiện các hoạt động chính sau đây:  Đào tạo nhận thức chung về vai trò và tác dụng của việc xây dựng và áp dụng Global GAP cho tất cả ngƣời làm;  Nghiên cứu tiêu chuẩn, quy phạm pháp luật của nơi sản xuất và thị trƣờng xuất khẩu để xây dựng cách thức nuôi/ trồng đáp ứng yêu cầu;  Thực hiện việc nuôi/ trồng theo quy trình đã xây dựng, ghi chép và lƣu hồ sơ cần thiết theo yêu cầu đã xây dựng;  Đào tạo đánh giá viên nội bộ và tiến hành đánh giá nội bộ trƣớc khi đăng ký chứng nhận;  Tham gia và thực hiện quá trình chứng nhận với tổ chức chứng nhận đã đƣợc công nhận và phê duyệt;  Thực hiện tiếp các hoạt động xây dựng thƣơng hiệu và thị trƣờng để có đƣợc giá bán tốt hơn. Chứng nhận Global GAP đƣợc coi là cây cầu nối giữa nhà sản xuất với ngƣời tiêu dùng. II.1.6. Công nghệ xử lý, đóng gói, bảo quản và chế biến sau thu hoạch dưa lưới. Dƣa lƣới chịu nhiều yếu tố ảnh hƣởng đến chất lƣợng và cảm quan cũng nhƣ dinh dƣỡng, tỉ lệ hƣ hỏng, thời gian bảo quản sau thu hoạch. Các yếu tố bên trong là do dƣa sau thu hoạch vẫn tiếp tục một số quá trình sinh lý, sinh hóa nhƣ hô hấp, thoát hơi nƣớc, sản sinh khí ethylene, quá trình chín, nấm bệnh,… làm dƣa bị héo, giảm khối lƣợng chất khô, vỏ, thịt quả mềm đi, không còn độ giòn và có thể bị hƣ hỏng hoàn toàn; giảm thời gian bảo quan; dễ bị tổn thƣơng cơ học khi vận chuyển đi xa,... Những yếu tố bên ngoài cũng tác động không nhỏ đến thời gian bảo quản và tỉ lệ hƣ hỏng nhƣ nhiệt độ, độ ẩm không khí, hàm
  42. 42. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 41 lƣợng oxy, khí ethylene, hàm lƣợng cacbonic, nấm bệnh, vi khuẩn xâm nhiễm bề mặt. Để khắc phục, một số biện pháp xử lý trên cây ở giai đoạn cận thu hoạch nhằm nâng cao chất lƣợng dƣa sau thu hoạch. Một số kết quả nghiên cứu trên thế giới và trong nƣớc cho thấy xử lý bằng peroxide hydrogen (H2O2) có tác dụng làm tăng độ ngọt của dƣa lƣới nhờ kích thích cơ chế phản hồi tự bảo vệ của cây và tăng nồng độ các chất thẩm thấu trong đó có glycinebetaine, tăng hoạt tính các enzyme chịu hạn và tăng hàm lƣợng đƣờng. Mặt khác, chất điều hòa sinh trƣởng aminoethoxyvinylglycine (AVG) cũng đƣợc nghiên cứu và ứng dụng để làm chậm quá trình chín và tăng cƣờng độ chắc của quả. Hiện Trung tâm Nghiên cứu và Phát triển nông nghiệp Công nghệ cao cũng xử lý bằng H2O2 ở nồng độ 1-5 ppm khi dƣa bắt đầu tạo lƣới. Dƣa nên đƣợc thu hoạch đúng thời điểm dựa trên chỉ số chín (dựa vào các yếu tố nhƣ thời gian từ lúc trồng, độ tạo lƣới, độ nứt của cuống) để quả đạt chất lƣợng tốt nhất khi đến tay ngƣời dùng, kéo dài thời gian tồn trữ. Thời điểm nứt cuống – 58 ngày. Thời điểm đứt cuống – 65 ngày. Trái dƣa lƣới sau khi thu hoạch thƣờng chứa các loại nấm bệnh nhƣ Fusarium, Geotrichum, Rhizopus hoặc các vi khuẩn gây bệnh nhƣ Salmonella spp, E. Coli nên phải đƣợc xử lý trƣớc khi đóng gói, bảo quản hoặc đƣa ra thị trƣờng. Một số kết quả nghiên cứu trên thế giới tập trung vào xử lý bằng dung dịch H2O2 nồng độ từ 10 - 50 ppm, chlorine nồng độ 100 ppm, nhúng quả bằng nƣớc nóng …. Hoặc sử dụng màng bao sinh học, kiểm soát thành phần không khí, khí ethylene, v.v... Trung tâm Nghiên cứu và Phát triển nông nghiệp Công nghệ cao hiện xử lý bằng chlorine ở nồng độ 50 - 100 ppm. Dự án áp dụng công nghệ xử lý, đóng gói và bảo quản theo công nghệ trên, trƣớc ngày thu hoạch, dƣa đƣợc dán nhãn đã đánh số và thu hoạch trong khoảng 14 ngày; bảo quản ở 20 C trong 2 tuần và trƣớc khi xuất bán, nâng nhiệt độ lên 200 C trong 1 tuần rồi để ở nhiệt độ phòng trong 3 giờ nhằm hạn chế sốc nhiệt.
  43. 43. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 42 II.2. Giải pháp kỹ thuật II.2.1. Kỹ thuật trồng rau thủy canh. Bƣớc 1. Chuẩn bị dụng cụ - Máng chứa dinh dưỡng thủy canh: Sử dụng tháp chữ A để sản xuất thủy canh hồi lƣu. Dung dịch vừa đủ để đảm bảo có một phần rễ cây không ngập trong dung dịch. Điều này giúp phần rễ cây nằm trên dung dịch có dƣỡng khí tốt đủ cung cấp cho cây. Phƣơng pháp này s giúp giảm thiểu việc sục khí cho dung dịch hàng ngày. Máng dinh dƣỡng đƣợc làm kín bên trong để giúp dung dịch không bị thất thoát ra bên ngoài đồng thời đảm bảo môi trƣờng tối cho rễ cây sinh trƣởng tốt trong dung dịch và hạn chế sự phát triển của rêu. - Chuẩn bị máng thủy canh: Máng đƣợc đục lỗ cách đều nhau, tùy từng loại cây để có thể đục lỗ to hay nhỏ, thƣa hay dày. Ví dụ đối với rau muống, đƣờng kính lỗ to khoảng 4 cm để đảm. Với một số cây trồng nhƣ rau xà lách, có thể đục lỗ nhỏ (đƣờng kính 1,5 cm) và chuyển cây trực tiếp vào các lỗ này. Chuẩn bị giá thể: Giá thể có thể là sơ dừa, rơm rạ luộc kỹ, trấu hun, …. Có thể kết hợp rơm rạ và trấu hun. Trấu hun có mầu đen đƣợc phủ lên bề mặt lổ trồng càng giúp đảm bảo che ánh sáng cho rễ phát triển tốt. Bƣớc 2. Chuẩn bị cây con Cây con đƣợc gieo vào khay bầu (mỗi khay bầu có khoảng 130 -200 bầu nhỏ tùy từng loại). Giá thể để gieo ƣơm cây con có thể là đất trộn trấu hun theo t lệ đất: trấu là 8:2. Chú ý nên dùng đất sạch nguồn bệnh hoặc xử lý đất bằng thuốc trừ nấm đặc biệt đối với những cây con dễ bị nấm gây hại rễ giai đoạn nhỏ. Trấu hun nên đƣợc rửa qua nƣớc đề không gây xót rễ cây con. Ngâm ủ hạt nứt nanh rồi đem gieo vào những khay bầu (mỗi bầu 1 đến 2 hạt tùy từng loại cây). Nhƣ vậy mỗi khay bầu có thể cung cấp khoảng 200 cây con. Khi cây con chƣa nảy mầm, cần để các khay bầu trong ánh sánh nhẹ hoặc che ánh sáng trực tiếp vào cây con đang nảy mầm. Khi cây con nảy mầm đều khoảng 2 cm, đƣa dần cây con ra ánh sáng. Dùng dung dịch dinh dƣỡng pha loãng để tƣới cây con hàng ngày (nồng độ dung dịch pha loãng bằng ½ nồng độ dung dịch trồng cây). Khi cây con đƣợc khoảng 2 tuần tuổi (tùy từng loại cây, thông thƣờng cây cao khoảng 8-10cm và có vài lá thật), tiến hành đƣa khay xốp đựng cây con để chuyển vào dung dịch thủy canh.
  44. 44. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 43 Bƣớc 3. Trồng cây trong dung dịch Chuyển cây vào dung dịch: Cây con từ khay xốp, mang mang cho vào máng dung dịch thủy canh. Bổ sung dung dịch dinh dưỡng: Trong quá trình cây sinh trƣởng cây s hút dung dịch trong hồ, vì vậy dung dịch s giảm chất dinh dƣỡng, thông qua hệ thống bơm dung dịch hồi lƣu dinh dƣỡng s đƣợc bổ sung thƣờng xuyên theo nhu cầu dinh dƣỡng của từng thời kỳ sinh trƣởng. Để đảm bảo cung cấp đủ dinh dƣỡng cho cây trồng. Bƣớc 4. Thu hoạch Đối với các loại cây rau nhƣ rau muống, rau cải, mùng tơi, rau gia vị… , sau 2-3 tuần có thể đƣợc thu hoạch lứa đầu tiên. Tiến hành cắt hoặc tỉa rau, sau đó bổ sung dinh dƣỡng và lƣợng dung dịch hao tổn để rau lại tiếp tục sinh trƣởng cho các lứa thu hoạch sau. Thông thƣờng mỗi lứa thu hoạch cách nhau khoảng 1 tuần. Khi sản xuất thực tế tùy từng loại cây trồng mà dự án s lựa chọn kỹ thuật sản xuất phù hợp nhất. II.2.2. Kỹ thuật trồng rau trong nhà màng.  Chuẩn bị giá thể : Giá thể trộn đều hỗn hợp và đóng vào các khay bầu to có kích thức lỗ to hơn (hoảng 250 lỗ) để chuyển bầu cho cây rau giống.  Trồng cây: Dùng ngón tay ấn nẹ vào đáy bầu trên khay nhỏ để lấy ra bầu cây nguyên vẹn không bị vỡ bầu, đứt rễ rồi đem trồng vào khay bầu lớn. Bằng cách này, có thể rút ngắn đƣợc thời gian chăm sóc từ 5 đến 7 ngày
  45. 45. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 44 do không mất thời gian cây bén rễ nhƣ phƣơng pháp gieo hạt, nhổ cây và trồng lại.  Chăm sóc : Dùng phân vi sinh để bón cho cây, sử dụng các hệ thống lƣới xoay hoặc tƣới bằng bình bơm để giữ ẩm cho cây. Dùng nilon phủ đất (nếu trồng trong nhà lƣới). Nếu có sâu bệnh nên dùng các chế phẩm sinh học và phi hóa học để phòng trừ. Nếu có sử dụng nhà lƣới thì hầu nhƣ không cần dùng đến các loại thuốc hóa học. Trƣờng hợp có nhiều rệp và bọ nhảy gây hại trên lá thì có thể dùng các bẩy dính màu để thu hút và tiêu diệt chúng rất có hiệu quả. II.2.4. Kỹ thuật trồng nấm. II.2.4. Kỹ thuật trồng cây ăn quả khu vực cách ly sinh học. Dự án chọn đối tƣợng cây ăn trái để trồng xung quanh khu vực dự án, tạo một dãy cách ly sinh học, với mục đích giúp khu nhà màng sản xuất rau, quả bên trong cách ly với khu vực xung quanh, hình thành vùng tiểu khí hậu thuận lợi cho cây trồng phát triển tốt, cũng nhƣ tạo ra sản phẩm chất lƣợng cao. Các loại cây ăn quả dự kiến trồng: - Dứa 1. Thu mua nguyên liệu 2. Băng tải sơ chế kèm thao tác 3. Sàn trộn 4. Đóng bịch 5. Thu hoạch, tiêu thụ 6. Đƣa vào nuôi trồng 7. Để nguội 8. Đƣa vào lò hấp
  46. 46. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 45 - Dƣa hấu - Xoài - Cam - Chuối II.3. Các phân khu khác Khu nhà hàng BBQ ngoài trời
  47. 47. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 46 Khu hội thảo triển lãm Khu bán nông sản Nhà trƣng bày Khu nhà ở cán bộ nhân viên
  48. 48. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 47 CHƢƠNG IV. CÁC PHƢƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Phƣơng án giải phóng mặt bằng, tái định cƣ và hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng. I.1. Phương án giải phóng mặt bằng. Chủ đầu tƣ s thực hiện đầy đủ các thủ tục về đất đai theo quy định hiện hành. Ngoài ra, dự án cam kết thực hiện đúng theo tinh thần chỉ đạo của các cơ quan ban ngành và luật định. I.2. Phương án tái định cư. Dự án dự kiến đền bù với giá 95.000 đồng/m2 . I.3. Phương án hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng kỹ thuật. Dự án chỉ đầu tƣ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng liên quan đến dự án nhƣ đƣờng giao thông đối ngoại và hệ thống giao thông nội bộ trong khu vực. II. Các phƣơng án xây dựng công trình. Danh mục thiết bị của dự án STT Nội dung Số lƣợng ĐVT Diện tích (m2) I Xây dựng 2.777.653,30 1 Nhà hàng phục vụ 2 tầng 1.979,72 2 BBQ ngoài trời 1 tầng 1.951,99 3 Khu hội thảo triển lãm 2 tầng 3.818,39 4 Khu bán nông sản 1 tầng 449,26 5 Khu đậu xe bus khách tham quan 1 tầng 2.311,10 6 Khu đậu xe cán bộ nhân viên 1 tầng 3.543,75 7 Khu trồng chuối 4.352,16 8 Nhà ở cán bộ công nhân viên 1 tầng 87.000,00 9 Nhà trƣng bày 1 tầng 562,59 10 Nhà màng trồng rau nhà màng 71.926,84 11 Khu trồng nấm sinh thái 256.434,44 12 Khu trồng bầu bí 289.163,66 13 Khu trồng dƣa lƣới 365.309,75 14 Khu trồng dứa 160.274,84
  49. 49. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 48 STT Nội dung Số lƣợng ĐVT Diện tích (m2) 15 Khu trống dƣa hấu 265.368,25 16 Khu trồng xoài 383.071,00 17 Khu trồng cam 371.290,68 18 Giao thông nội bộ và khuôn viên 456.917,97 19 Nhà máy sơ chế nông sản 19.1 Nhà ở công nhân 2 tầng 600,00 19.2 Bể nƣớc sinh hoạt 117,50 19.3 Nhà ăn 1 tầng 803,89 19.4 Xƣởng cơ khí 1 tầng 549,79 19.5 Kho thành phẩm - làm mát nông sản 1 tầng 4.582,00 19.6 Nhà máy sơ chế nông sản 1 tầng 4.582,00 19.7 Khu xử lý nƣớc thải và thu gom rác 1 tầng 385,84 19.8 Kho hạt giống - cây trồng 1 tầng 809,39 19.9 Khu công viên cây xanh vè bể nƣớc cứu hỏa 5.810,00 19.10 Cây xanh cách ly và đất dự trữ phát triển + hồ chứa nƣớc tƣới 12.885,03 19.11 Nhà bảo vệ 1 tầng 68,00 19.12 Trạm biến áp ngoài trời 16,00 19.13 Trạm bơm nƣớc 47,39 19.14 Giao thông nội bộ và khuôn viên 20.670,08 E Hệ thống phụ trợ 1 Hệ thống cấp nƣớc tổng thể 1 HT 2 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể 1 HT 3 Hệ thống thoát nƣớc tổng thể 1 HT 4 Hệ thống xử lý nƣớc thải 1 HT II Thiết bị 1 Hệ thống tƣới 1 HT 2 Dụng cụ nông nghiệp 1 Bộ 3 Thiết bị văn phòng 1 Bộ 4 Thiết bị khác ( thiết bị cho nhà hàng, hội nghị triển lãm,…) 1 Bộ
  50. 50. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 49 Các danh mục xây dựng công trình phải đáp ứng các tiêu chuẩn, quy chuẩn và quy định về thiết kế xây dựng. Chi tiết đƣợc thể hiện trong giai đoạn thiết kế cơ sở xin phép xây dựng. III. Phƣơng án tổ chức thực hiện. III.1. Các phương án kiến trúc. Căn cứ vào nhiệm vụ các hạng mục xây dựng và yêu cầu thực tế để thiết kế kiến trúc đối với các hạng mục xây dựng. Chi tiết s đƣợc thể hiện trong giai đoạn lập dự án khả thi và Bản v thiết kế cơ sở của dự án. Cụ thể các nội dung nhƣ: 1. Phƣơng án tổ chức tổng mặt bằng. 2. Phƣơng án kiến trúc đối với các hạng mục xây dựng. 3. Thiết kế các hạng mục hạ tầng. Trên cơ sở hiện trạng khu vực dự án, thiết kế hệ thống hạ tầng kỹ thuật của dự án với các thông số nhƣ sau:  Hệ thống giao thông Xác định cấp đƣờng, cấp tải trọng, điểm đấu nối để vạch tuyến và phƣơng án kết cấu nền và mặt đƣờng.  Hệ thống cấp nước Xác định nhu cầu dùng nƣớc của dự án, xác định nguồn cấp nƣớc sạch (hoặc trạm xử lý nƣớc), chọn loại vật liệu, xác định các vị trí cấp nƣớc để vạch tuyến cấp nƣớc bên ngoài nhà, xác định phƣơng án đi ống và kết cấu kèm theo.  Hệ thống thoát nước Tính toán lƣu lƣợng thoát nƣớc mặt của từng khu vực dự án, chọn tuyến thoát nƣớc mặt của khu vực, xác định điểm đấu nối. Thiết kế tuyến thu và thoát nƣớc mặt, chọn vật liệu và các thông số hình học của tuyến.  Hệ thống xử lý nước thải Khi dự án đi vào hoạt động, chỉ có nƣớc thải sinh hoạt, nƣớc thải từ các khu sản xuất không đáng kể nên không cần tính đến phƣơng án xử lý nƣớc thải. Xây dựng hệ thống xử lý nƣớc thải sinh hoạt, hệ thống xử lý nƣớc thải trong sản xuất (nƣớc từ việc xử lý giá thể, nƣớc có chứa các hóa chất xử lý mẫu
  51. 51. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 50 trong quá trình sản xuất).  Hệ thống cấp điện. Tính toán nhu cầu sử dụng điện của dự án. Căn cứ vào nhu cầu sử dụng điện của từng tiểu khu để lựa chọn giải pháp thiết kế tuyến điện trung thế, điểm đặt trạm hạ thế. Chọn vật liệu sử dụng và phƣơng án tuyến cấp điện hạ thế ngoài nhà. Ngoài ra dự án còn đầu tƣ thêm máy phát điện dự phòng. III.2. Phương án quản lý, khai thác. Chủ đầu tƣ trực tiếp quản lý triển khai thực hiện và thành lập bộ phận điều hành hoạt động của dự án theo mô hình: III.2. Giải pháp về chính sách của dự án. Trƣớc khi dự án đi vào hoạt động, chủ đầu tƣ s lập kế hoạch tuyển dụng lao động kỹ thuật và lao động phổ thông trong khu vực dự án. Đồng thời tiến hành thuê chuyên gia chuyển giao công nghệ và kỹ thuật, công nghệ canh tác trong nhà kính áp dụng công nghệ tự động. IV. Phân đoạn thực hiện và tiến độ thực hiện, hình thức quản lý dự án. Hội đồng quản trị Tổng Giám đốc Phó tổng Giám đốc Phụ trách dự án Phó tổng Giám đốc Phụ trách tài chính Kế toán Phó Tổng Giám đốc Phụ trách trách xây dựng Phòng DVTM Du lịch Phòng Nông nghiệp hữu cơ Phòng NN Công nghệ cao Đội sản xuất Đội sản xuất Đội sản xuất Ban kiểm soát
  52. 52. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 51  Lập và phê duyệt dự án trong quý I năm 2019.  Triển khai xây dựng và lắp đặt thiết bị trong Quý II năm 2019 đến hết năm 2020.  Bắt đầu khai thác dự án từ năm 2021.
  53. 53. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 52 CHƢƠNG V. ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG MÔI TRƢỜNG – GIẢI PHÁP PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ VÀ YÊU CẦU AN NINH QUỐC PHÒNG I. Đánh giá tác động môi trƣờng. Về việc thực hiện dự án trong khu vực có tác động đến môi trƣờng và kinh tế xã hội cả về mặt tích cực lẫn tiêu cực.Trong phần báo cáo này chỉ nêu những tác động chính có tính chất định tính, định lƣợng đƣợc. Nguồn gây tác động đến môi trƣờng ở các giai đoạn thực hiện dự án. + Giai đoạn xây dựng. + Giai đoạn dự án đi vào hoạt động. I.1. Các loại chất thải phát sinh. I.1.1. Khí thải. * Bụi.  Trong giai đoạn thi công, nguồn gốc gây ra bụi chủ yếu là do quá trình vận chuyển vật liệu xây dựng, bốc dở vật liệu xây dựng, san ủi, quá trình phối trộn nghiền, sàng,…Tuy nhiên, trong giai đoạn thi công, do việc san ủi có quy mô nhỏ nên lƣợng xe thi công không nhiều, các loại xe tham gia thi công s đƣợc các cơ quan có chức năng kiểm định và còn đang trong thời gian hoạt động nên ít ảnh hƣởng đến môi trƣờng.  Trong giai đoạn hoạt động của dự án, việc phát sinh bụi là rất ít. * Khí.  Trong quá trình thi công, khí thải sinh ra do các loại xe cơ giới, các loại máy móc (máy ủi, máy đào, máy xúc,…) trên công trƣờng gây ra…  Trong giai đoạn hoạt động: khí thải sinh ra chủ yếu là do xe cơ giới vận chuyện nguyên vật liệu vào khu sản xuất, xe vận chuyển sản phẩm đến nơi tiêu thụ, các loại xe phục vụ các chuyên gia và nhân viên làm việc tại khu dự án. Nhƣng mức độ gây ô nhiểm không khí không đáng kể. Các động cơ trong khi vận hành thải vào không khí gồm các khí nhƣ: CO, CO2., NO2, SO2 và
  54. 54. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 53 bụi đất. Ngoài ra khi sản xuất máy móc s thải vào môi trƣờng lƣợng khói gây ô nhiễm môi trƣờng.  Đồng thời trong giai đoạn sản xuất mùi hôi phát sinh từ xác bã thực vật, thuốc BVTV,… nhƣng nhìn chung dự án áp dụng quy trình canh tác công nghệ cao và khép kín. Chính vì vậy về cơ bản dự án ít ảnh hƣởng đến môi trƣờng. I.1. 2. Nước thải  Trong giai đoạn thi công: Nƣớc thải chủ yếu là do nƣớc mƣa rửa trôi bụi đất, dầu nhờn thất thoát từ các loại xe, máy móc, thiết bị,…  Trong giai đoạn hoạt động: Trong quá trình hoạt động lƣợng nƣớc thải của Khu thực nghiệm là không đáng kể vì chủ yếu dự án sản xuất trong nhà lƣới công nghệ cao. I.1.3. Chất thải rắn.  Trong giai đoạn thi công: Các chất thải rắn phát sinh trong quá trình thi công nhƣ: gạch vỡ, tấm lợp, sà bần,…  Trong giai đoạn hoạt động: các chất thải rắn sinh ra bao gồm các chất thải rắn sinh hoạt, phế liệu, phế phẩm từ sản xuất (bao bì, ve chai, giá thể thừa,…) bị rơi rớt khi sử dụng,… I.1. 4. Chất thải khác  Dầu nhớt do rò rỉ từ hoạt động của máy móc, thiết bị khi hoạt động.  Tiếng ồn do hoạt động của máy móc và nhiệt độ trong quá trình thi công công trình s ảnh hƣởng đến môi trƣờng và sức khỏe của những ngƣời vận hành.  Trong giai đoạn hoạt động của dự án: Không sử dụng máy móc lớn nên tiếng ồn là không đáng ngại. I.2. Biện pháp giảm thiểu tác động tiêu cực. I.2.1. Biện pháp xử lý chất thải.  Khí thải.  Để khống chế ô nhiễm tại các nguồn phát sinh bụi, khí thải trong quá trình thi công ta có thể thực hiện các giải pháp sau:
  55. 55. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 54 + Sử dụng xe, máy thi công có lƣợng khí thải, bụi và độ ồn thấp hơn giới hạn cho phép. + Trong quá trình thi công coi trọng công tác vệ sinh công nghiệp nhƣ tƣới nƣớc tạo ẩm để hạn chế bụi trong các bãi chứa nguyên liệu. Thu gom và tƣới nƣớc thƣờng xuyên các tuyến đƣờng vận chuyển gây rơi vãi cát, đất, gây bụi … + Thực hiện che chắn giữa khu vực san ủi và xung quanh bằng hàng rào che chắn. Mặt khác trong quá trình hoạt động dự án s áp dụng giải pháp trồng cây xanh xung quanh để hạn chế sự lan tỏa của bụi và tiếng ồn.  Để khống chế ô nhiễm khí bụi phát sinh trong giai đoạn hoạt động của dự án: + Đối với giai đoạn hoạt động của dự án hầu nhƣ lƣợng bụi, tiếng ồn là không đáng kể. + Sau khi thu hoạch cây trồng, tàn dƣ thực vật còn lại cần tiến hành vùi lấp lại dƣới đất hoặc ủ làm phân hữu cơ để khi phân hủy không gây mùi hôi. + Xác hữu cơ cần đƣợc ủ hoai mục, xử lý mùi hôi trƣớc khi đƣa vào sử dụng để bón cho cây trồng.  Nƣớc thải. + Trong giai đoạn thi công: Cần kiểm tra kỹ xe, máy móc, thiết bị trƣớc khi sử dụng để tránh việc rò rỉ dầu nhớt khi vận hành + Trong giai đoạn hoạt động của dự án: Đối với việc sản xuất, dự án s tuân thủ nghiêm ngặt quá trình bón phân, sử dụng thuốc BVTV để hạn chế ô nhiễm nguồn nƣớc. + Xử lý nƣớc thải sinh hoạt của công nhân, nhân viên bằng các hầm tự hoại 2 ngăn.  Chất thải rắn.  Trong quá trình thi công: Các chất thải rắn nhƣ gạch vỡ, tấm lợp, sà bần s đƣợc sử dụng để san lấp mặt bằng ngay trong quá trình xây dựng.  Trong giai đoạn hoạt động: + Chất thải rắn sinh hoạt, phế liệu từ sản xuất (bào bì, ve chai,…) phải đƣợc thu gom xử lý bằng cách chôn lấp hoặc kết hợp với các đơn vị môi trƣờng trong khu vực để xử lý.
  56. 56. Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Đầu tư 55 + Tàn dƣ thực vật sau khi thu hoạch cần đƣợc vùi lấp lại dƣới đất, hoặc có thể ủ làm phân hữu cơ. + Sử dụng phân hữu cơ, giá thể không để rơi rớt, nếu bị rơi vải cần thu lại, sau khi bón cho cây cần lấp đất ngay.  Các chất thải khác. + Cần kiểm tra xe, máy móc, thiết bị trƣớc khi đƣa vào sử dụng để tránh thất thoát xăng dầu, nhớt gây ô nhiễm môi trƣờng. + Trong quá trình thi công: cần tiến hành che chắn, trồng cây xanh để hạn chế tiếng ồn. I.3. Phương án phòng chống sự cố vệ sinh và an toàn lao động. Vấn đề vệ sinh an toàn lao động: ngoài các phƣơng án khống chế nhƣ trên nhằm giảm thiểu ảnh hƣởng của các tác nhân ô nhiễm đối với sức khỏe của công nhân tại khu vực thực hiện dự án còn có các phƣơng pháp sau: + Kiểm tra và giám sát sức khỏe định kỳ. + Đảm bảo các yếu tố vi khí hậu và điều kiện lao động đạt tiêu chuẩn do Bộ Y Tế ban hành để đảm bảo sức khỏe cho cộng đồng. + Đào tạo và cung cấp thông tin về an toàn lao động. Trong quá trình thực hiện, dự án s tuân thủ theo đúng qui định của nhà nƣớc về vấn đề môi trƣờng, theo dõi giám sát các thông số về môi trƣờng để có phƣơng án xử lý kịp thời. II. Giải pháp phòng chống cháy nổ. Sử dụng hệ thống chữa cháy vách tƣờng. Dự án trang bị thêm các thiết bị chữa cháy bằng tay (bình bọt) + chậu cát đƣợc bố trí một cách hợp lý theo tiêu chuẩn hiện hành.

×