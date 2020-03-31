Khu lien hop dich vu logistics du an viet vung tau-dav

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 1 CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM -----------    ---------- BÁO CÁO ...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 2 CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM -----------    ---------- BÁO CÁO ...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 3 MỤC LỤC CHƯƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU...................................................
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 4 I. Phương án giải phóng mặt bằng, tái định cư và hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở h...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 5 Phụ lục 1 Tổng mức, cơ cấu nguồn vốn của dự án thực hiện dự án.............
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 6 CHƯƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tư.  Chủ đầu tư:  Giấy phép ...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 7 nghiệp Cái Mép với diện tích khoảng 100 ha với tổng vốn đầu tư dự kiến k...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 8 Quyết định số 79/QĐ-BXD ngày 15/02/2017 của Bộ Xây dựng về việc công bố ...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 9 - Các hoạt động sản xuất hỗ trợ bao gồm các hoạt động sản xuất sản phẩm ...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 10 CHƯƠNG II: ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Hiện trạng kinh tế - x...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 11 2. Khí hậu: Tỉnh Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu thuộc vùng khí hậu nhiệt đới gió mùa...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 12 là 30.186 ha (rừng tự nhiên là 15.993 ha, rừng trồng là 14.253 ha), như...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 13 ngói, cao lanh, cát xây dựng, than bùn, immenit… Hiện nay, tỉnh Bà Rịa ...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 14 99,39% so năm trước tức giảm 0,61%. Khu vực nông nghiệp, lâm nghiệp và ...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 15 STT Nội dung Số lượng Diện tích (m2) Số tầng Diện tích sàn (m2) Xây dựn...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 16 IV.1. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất của dự án. TT Nội dung Diện tích (m²) Tỷ lệ (...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 17 CHƯƠNG III: PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH LỰA CHỌN PH...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 18 - Khu vực dịch vụ: trong khu vực này gồm có các bộ phận như trung tâm k...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 19 - Khu vực hải quan: gồm nhà làm việc hải quan và khu vực khai báo, kiểm...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 20 CHƯƠNG IV: CÁC PHƯƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Phương án giải phóng mặt bằ...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 21 STT Nội dung Số lượng Diện tích (m2) Số tầng Đơn vị tính Diện tích sàn ...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 22 TT Chức danh Số lượng Mức thu nhập bình quân/ tháng Tổng lương năm Bảo ...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 23 CHƯƠNG V: ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG MÔI TRƯỜNG – GIẢI PHÁP PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ ...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 24 Quyết định số 22/2006/QĐ-BTNMT ngày 18 tháng 12 năm 2006 của Bộ Tài Ngu...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 25 _ Sự rơi vãi vật liệu như đá, cát, ... trong quá trình vận chuyển của c...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 26 sau nhưng phải được kiểm soát và duy trì ở trong khoảng 80 – 85dBA theo...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 27 có chứa chất nhiễm bẩn cao gồm các hoá chất như vết dầu mỡ rơi vãi từ c...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 28 Thu gom và xử lý chất thải: Việc thu gom và xử lý chất thải trước khi t...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 29 Tiếng ồn: Trang bị đầy đủ các thiết bị bảo vệ cho công nhân trong quá t...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 30 CHƯƠNG VI: TỔNG VỐN ĐẦU TƯ – NGUỒN VỐN THỰC HIỆN VÀ HIỆU QUẢ CỦA DỰ ÁN ...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 31 STT Nội dung Số lượng Diện tích (m2) Số tầng (Đơn vị tính) Diện tích sà...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 32 STT Nội dung Số lượng Diện tích (m2) Số tầng (Đơn vị tính) Diện tích sà...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 33 STT Nội dung Số lượng Diện tích (m2) Số tầng (Đơn vị tính) Diện tích sà...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 34 STT Nội dung NGUỒN VỐN Tiến độ thực hiện Tự có - tự huy động Vay tín dụ...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 35 STT Nội dung NGUỒN VỐN Tiến độ thực hiện Tự có - tự huy động Vay tín dụ...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 36 III. Hiệu quả về mặt kinh tế và xã hội của dự án. III.1 Nguồn vốn dự ki...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 37 Chế độ thuế % 1 Thuế TNDN 20 III.2. Phương án vay vốn XDCB. Số tiền : 2...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 38 KN hoàn vốn = (LN sau thuế + khấu hao)/Vốn đầu tư. Theo phân tích khả n...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 39 tư qui về hiện giá thuần là: 2.514.662.721.000 đồng > 0 chứng tỏ dự án ...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 40 KẾT LUẬN I. Kết luận. Với kết quả phân tích như trên, cho thấy hiệu quả...
Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 41 CÁC BẢNG TÍNH HIỆU QUẢ TÀI CHÍNH CỦA DỰ ÁN 1. Bảng tổng mức, cơ cấu ngu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Khu lien hop dich vu logistics du an viet vung tau-dav

11 views

Published on

Dịch vụ lập dự án đầu tư | duanviet.com.vn | 0918755356
Thiết kế quy hoạch
Lập báo cáo môi trường
Lập dự án
Xử lí nước thải

Published in: Investor Relations
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Khu lien hop dich vu logistics du an viet vung tau-dav

  1. 1. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 1 CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM -----------    ---------- BÁO CÁO ĐẦU TƯ KHU LIÊN HỢP DỊCH VỤ LOGISTICS DỰ ÁN VIỆT Chủ đầu tư: Địa điểm: Huyện Tân Thành, tỉnh Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu ___ Tháng 03/ 2019 ___
  2. 2. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 2 CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM -----------    ---------- BÁO CÁO ĐẦU TƯ KHU LIÊN HỢP DỊCH VỤ LOGISTICS DỰ ÁN VIỆT
  3. 3. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 3 MỤC LỤC CHƯƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU......................................................................................... 6 I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tư..................................................................................... 6 II. Mô tả sơ bộ thông tin dự án.............................................................................. 6 III. Sự cần thiết xây dựng dự án............................................................................ 6 IV. Các căn cứ pháp lý.......................................................................................... 7 V. Mục tiêu dự án.................................................................................................. 8 V.1. Mục tiêu chung.............................................................................................. 8 V.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể.............................................................................................. 8 CHƯƠNG II: ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN....................... 10 I. Hiện trạng kinh tế - xã hội vùng thực hiện dự án. ........................................... 10 I.1. Điều kiện tự nhiên vùng thực hiện dự án...................................................... 10 I.2. Điều kiện kinh tế - xã hội vùng dự án........................................................... 13 II. Quy mô thực hiện dự án ................................................................................. 14 III. Địa điểm và hình thức đầu tư xây dựng dự án.............................................. 15 III.1. Địa điểm xây dựng..................................................................................... 15 III.2. Hình thức đầu tư......................................................................................... 15 IV. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất và phân tích các yếu tố đầu vào của dự án. ................ 15 IV.1. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất của dự án.................................................................. 16 IV.2. Phân tích đánh giá các yếu tố đầu vào đáp ứng nhu cầu của dự án........... 16 CHƯƠNG III: PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH LỰA CHỌN PHƯƠNG ÁN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ ................................. 17 I. Phân tích qui mô, diện tích xây dựng công trình............................................. 17 II. Phân tích lựa chọn phương án kỹ thuật, công nghệ. ...................................... 17 CHƯƠNG IV: CÁC PHƯƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN............................... 20
  4. 4. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 4 I. Phương án giải phóng mặt bằng, tái định cư và hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng...................................................................................................................... 20 II. Các phương án xây dựng công trình............................................................... 20 III. Phương án tổ chức thực hiện......................................................................... 20 IV. Phân đoạn thực hiện và tiến độ thực hiện, hình thức quản lý dự án............. 22 CHƯƠNG V: ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG MÔI TRƯỜNG – GIẢI PHÁP PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ............................................................................................ 23 I. Đánh giá tác động môi trường. ........................................................................ 23 I.1 Giới thiệu chung: ........................................................................................... 23 I.2. Các quy định và các hướng dẫn về môi trường............................................ 23 I.3. Các tiêu chuẩn về môi trường áp dụng cho dự án ........................................ 24 II. Tác động của dự án tới môi trường. ............................................................... 24 II.1. Nguồn gây ra ô nhiễm ................................................................................. 24 II.2. Mức độ ảnh hưởng tới môi trường .............................................................. 26 II.3. Giải pháp khắc phục ảnh hưởng tiêu cực của dự án tới môi trường. .......... 27 II.4. Kết luận: ..................................................................................................... 29 CHƯƠNG VI: TỔNG VỐN ĐẦU TƯ – NGUỒN VỐN THỰC HIỆN VÀ HIỆU QUẢ CỦA DỰ ÁN............................................................................................. 30 I. Tổng vốn đầu tư và nguồn vốn của dự án........................................................ 30 II. Khả năng thu xếp vốn và khả năng cấp vốn theo tiến độ............................... 30 III. Hiệu quả về mặt kinh tế và xã hội của dự án................................................ 33 III.1 Nguồn vốn dự kiến đầu tư của dự án. ......................................................... 36 III.2. Phương án vay vốn XDCB......................................................................... 36 III.3. Các thông số tài chính của dự án. .............................................................. 37 KẾT LUẬN......................................................................................................... 40 I. Kết luận............................................................................................................ 40 II. Đề xuất và kiến nghị....................................................................................... 40 CÁC BẢNG TÍNH HIỆU QUẢ TÀI CHÍNH CỦA DỰ ÁN............................. 41
  5. 5. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 5 Phụ lục 1 Tổng mức, cơ cấu nguồn vốn của dự án thực hiện dự án............Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 2 Bảng tính khấu hao hàng năm của dự án.Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 3 Bảng tính doanh thu và dòng tiền hàng năm của dự án...............Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 4 Bảng Kế hoạch trả nợ hàng năm của dự án.Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 5 Bảng mức trả nợ hàng năm theo dự án.Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 6 Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn giản đơn của dự án..............Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 7 Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn có chiết khấu của dự án.......Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 8 Bảng Tính toán phân tích hiện giá thuần (NPV) của dự án.........Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 9 Bảng Phân tích theo tỷ suất hoàn vốn nội bộ (IRR) của dự án....Error! Bookmark not defined.
  6. 6. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 6 CHƯƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tư.  Chủ đầu tư:  Giấy phép ĐKKD số :  Đại diện pháp luật: Chức vụ:  Địa chỉ trụ sở: II. Mô tả sơ bộ thông tin dự án. Tên dự án: Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt Địa điểm xây dựng: Huyện Tân Thành, tỉnh Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Hình thức quản lý: Chủ đầu tư trực tiếp quản lý và thực hiện dự án. Tổng mức đầu tư : 2.870.201.232.000 đồng. (Hai nghìn tám trăm bảy mươi tỷ hai trăm linh mốt triệu hai trăm ba mươi hai nghìn đồng) + Vốn tự có : 861.060.370.000 đồng. + Vốn vay (huy động) : 2.009.140.862.000 đồng. III. Sự cần thiết xây dựng dự án. Với sự hỗ trợ tích cực của cách mạng khoa học kỹ thuật, các hoạt động dịch vụ logistics đang phát triển mạnh mẽ trên thế giới. Dịch vụ logistics ra đời và ngày càng thâm nhập vào đời sống kinh tế - xã hội của Việt Nam, giúp cho việc sản xuất, lưu thông, phân phối, có hiệu quả hơn, góp phần nâng cao tính cạnh tranh của nền kinh tế nước ta trong bối cảnh Việt Nam đã và đang hội nhập với kinh tế thế giới trên con đường công nghiệp hóa – hiện đại hóa đất nước. Theo quy hoạch chi tiết nhóm cảng biển Đông Nam bộ đến năm 2020, định hướng đến năm 2030, cảng biển Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu là cảng biển tổng hợp quốc gia, cửa ngõ quốc tế (loại IA), đảm nhận vai trò là cảng trung chuyển quốc tế. Nhằm tiếp tục nâng cao công suất khai thác hệ thống cảng, tỉnh đã lập đề án Quy hoạch tổng thể phát triển dịch vụ logistics với quy mô trên 1.000 ha, trong đó tập trung quy hoạch và đầu tư trung tâm logistics với quy mô khoảng trên 800 ha tại khu vực Cái Mép Hạ. Trong chính sách thu hút đầu tư, tỉnh cũng ưu tiên các loại hình kinh tế, dịch vụ lấy phát triển hệ thống cảng và dịch vụ hậu cần cảng làm nhiệm vụ trọng tâm trong đó ưu tiên logistics. Trong đó, một trong 7 dự án, lĩnh vực đang được ưu tiên hiện nay trong lĩnh vực logistics là dự án trung tâm logistics Cái Mép Hạ với tổng diện tích 800 ha và dự án trung tâm logistics tại khu công
  7. 7. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 7 nghiệp Cái Mép với diện tích khoảng 100 ha với tổng vốn đầu tư dự kiến khoảng 2.500 tỉ đồng. Năng lực hàng hóa thông qua cảng biển Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu dự kiến vào năm 2020 khoảng 109 triệu tấn, năm 2025 khoảng 149 triệu tấn, năm 2030 khoảng 195 triệu tấn. Trong đó, riêng container dự kiến năm 2020 khoảng 4,17 triệu TEU, năm 2025 khoảng 6,8 triệu TEU, năm 2030 khoảng 9,42 triệu TEU. Vì vậy, công ty chúng tôi đã thành lập dự án “Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt” tại Huyện Tân Thành, tỉnh Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu nhằm phát huy thế mạnh của địa phương cũng như để phát huy tổng lực các nguồn lực một cách hiệu quả nhất. IV. Các căn cứ pháp lý. Luật Xây dựng số 50/2014/QH13 ngày 18 tháng 06 năm 2014 của Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Đất đai số 45/2013/QH13 ngày 29 tháng 11 năm 2013 của Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Đầu tư số 67/2014/QH13 ngày 26 tháng 11 năm 2014 của Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Doanh nghiệp số 68/2014/QH13 ngày 26 tháng 11 năm 2014 của Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Đấu thầu số 43/2013/QH13 ngày 26 tháng 11 năm 2013 của Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Bảo vệ môi trường số 55/2014/QH13 ngày 23/06/2014 của Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam; Nghị định số 163/2017/NĐ-CP của Chính phủ ngày ngày 30 tháng 12 năm 2017 quy định về Kinh doanh dịch vụ logistics Nghị định số 32/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 25/3/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý chi phí đầu tư xây dựng; Nghị định số 46/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 12/5/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý chất lượng và bảo trì công trình xây dựng; Nghị định số 59/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 18/6/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý dự án đầu tư xây dựng;
  8. 8. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 8 Quyết định số 79/QĐ-BXD ngày 15/02/2017 của Bộ Xây dựng về việc công bố định mức chi phí quản lý dự án và tư vấn đầu tư xây dựng; Nghị định số 19/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 14/2/2015 của Chính phủ V/v Quy định chi tiết thi hành một số điều của Luật Bảo vệ môi trường. V. Mục tiêu dự án. V.1. Mục tiêu chung. - Giảm thời gian luân chuyển hàng hóa trong chuỗi cung ứng, giảm chi phí logistics. - Nâng cao hiệu quả và năng lực cạnh tranh cho các doanh nghiệp kinh doanh dịch vụ logistics cũng như hoàn thiện chất lượng dịch vụ cảng biển. - Sử dụng tối ưu hệ thống giao thông vận tải quốc gia và quốc tế. - Hỗ trợ phát triển kinh tế - xã hội cấp vùng, cấp quốc gia và cấp khu vực phục vụ sản xuất kinh doanh hàng hóa và dịch vụ. - Góp phần giải quyết công ăn việc làm, nâng cao thu nhập cho người dân. V.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể. Thứ nhất, là chức năng logistics, phục vụ nhu cầu giao nhận và lưu kho hàng hóa, đây sẽ là: - Địa điểm trung chuyển các luồng hàng hóa nội địa, xuất nhập khẩu và quá cảnh theo hướng Bắc - Nam, phục vụ cho các tỉnh khu vực miền Nam, Tây Nguyên; đến các tỉnh trong và ngoài vùng kinh tế trọng điểm miền Trung; các luồng hàng quá cảnh từ Lào, Campuchia, Trung Quốc, Thái Lan. - Nơi dự trữ hàng hóa, phân phối phục vụ hoạt động thương mại sản xuất và tiêu dùng cho thành phố và cả Vùng kinh tế trọng điểm miền Nam. Thứ hai, Trung tâm sẽ đảm nhận chức năng đầu mối giao thông và giao nhận vận tải đa phương thức quan trọng của thành phố, theo đó: - Là điểm trung chuyển giữa các phương thức vận tải từ đường bộ sang đường đường biển; - Là nơi thực hiện các thủ tục hải quan cho hàng xuất nhập khẩu, thu gom phân phối hàng rời theo yêu cầu chủ hàng, lưu trữ container trước khi xếp lên hoặc sau khi dỡ từ tàu biển; Thứ ba, là chức năng thực hiện hoạt động sản xuất và dịch vụ hỗ trợ các chức năng chính kể trên, bao gồm:
  9. 9. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 9 - Các hoạt động sản xuất hỗ trợ bao gồm các hoạt động sản xuất sản phẩm phục vụ kho bãi và giao nhận vận tải sản xuất như bao bì, giá đỡ, kệ hàng hóa; vật liệu xây dựng kho; gia công sản phẩm trong kho theo yêu cầu chủ hàng… - Các dịch vụ hỗ trợ gồm các dịch vụ tài chính - ngân hàng; hải quan; cấp giấy phép; vệ sinh dịch tễ; giao nhận, chuyển phát, triển lãm hàng hóa; đào tạo lao động,…
  10. 10. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 10 CHƯƠNG II: ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Hiện trạng kinh tế - xã hội vùng thực hiện dự án. I.1. Điều kiện tự nhiên vùng thực hiện dự án. 1. Vị trí địa lý Tân Thành là huyện cửa ngõ phía Tây của tỉnh Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu. Bắc giáp tỉnh Đồng Nai. Đông giáp huyện Châu Đức. Sông Thị Vải chảy ở phía Tây, ngăn cách với huyện Cần Giờ, thành phố Hồ Chí Minh. Nam là thị xã Bà Rịa và xã đảo Long Sơn của thành phố Vũng Tàu. Thông tin sơ lược Diện tích: 337,9km2 Dân số: 88.700 người (2004) Mật độ: 262 người/km2 Huyện lỵ: thị xã Phú Mỹ Bao gồm: thị xã Phú Mỹ và 9 xã là: Sông Xoài, Hắc Dịch, Mỹ Xuân, Tóc Tiên, Tân Phước, Châu Pha, Tân Hoà, Phước Hoà, Tân Hải.
  11. 11. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 11 2. Khí hậu: Tỉnh Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu thuộc vùng khí hậu nhiệt đới gió mùa; một năm chia hai mùa rõ rệt. Mùa mưa bắt đầu từ tháng 5 đến tháng 10, thời gian này có gió mùa Tây Nam. Mùa khô bắt đầu từ tháng 11 đến tháng 4 năm sau, thời gian này có gió mùa Đông Bắc. Nhiệt độ trung bình hàng năm là 27 độ C, tháng thấp nhất khoảng 24,8OC, tháng cao nhất khoảng 28,6OC. Số giờ nắng rất cao, trung bình hàng năm khoảng 2400 giờ. Lượng mưa trung bình 1500 ẩm. Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu nằm trong vùng ít có bão. 3. Đặc điểm địa hình: Địa hình toàn vùng phần đất liền có xu hướng dốc ra biển. Tuy nhiên ở sát biển vẫn có một số núi cao. Núi có độ cao lớn nhất chỉ khoảng 500 m. Phần đất liền (chiếm 96% diện tích của tỉnh) thuộc bậc thềm cao nguyên Di Linh – vùng Đông Nam Bộ, độ nghiêng từ tây bắc xuống đông nam, giáp biển Đông. Quần đảo Côn Đảo (chiếm 4% diện tích của tỉnh) gồm 16 đảo lớn nhỏ, trong đó đảo Côn Sơn có diện tích lớn nhất rộng 57,5 km2, cách Vũng Tàu 180 km. Toàn tỉnh có hơn ¾ diện tích đồi núi, thung lũng thấp, có trên 50 ngọn núi cao 100 m trở lên, khi ra biển tạo thành nhiều vũng, vịnh, mũi, bán đảo, đảo. Độ cao trên 400 - 500 m có núi Ông Trịnh, núi Chúa, núi Thánh Giá. Địa hình tập trung vào 4 loại đặc trưng (đồng bằng hẹp, các núi, gò đồi, thềm lục địa). 4. Tài nguyên thiên nhiên: a. Tài nguyên đất Với diện tích 197.514 ha, chia thành 4 loại: đất rất tốt là loại đất có độ phì rất cao, chiếm 19.60% diện tích tự nhiên, chủ yếu là đất phù sa và đất xám; đất tốt chiếm 26,40%; đất trung bình chiếm 14,4%; còn lại 39,60% là đất nhiễm phèn, mặn, đất xói mòn. Đánh giá các loại đất của Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu cho thấy: nhóm đất có ý nghĩa lớn cho sản xuất nông – lâm nghiệp chiếm 60%, tỷ trọng này tương đối lớn so với nhiều tỉnh trong cả nước. Nhóm đất này bao gồm đất phù sa, đất xám, đất đen và đất đỏ vàng. Điều này cho phép tỉnh có thể phát triển một nền nông nghiệp đủ mạnh. Ngoài ra, còn một tỷ trọng lớn đất không thuận lợi cho phát triển nông nghiệp bao gồm đất cát, đất nhiễm phèn, mặn, đất xói mòn… b. Tài nguyên rừng Diện tích rừng của Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu không lớn. Đất có khả năng trồng rừng là 38.850 ha, chiếm 19,7% diện tích tự nhiên, trong đó đất hiện đang có rừng
  12. 12. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 12 là 30.186 ha (rừng tự nhiên là 15.993 ha, rừng trồng là 14.253 ha), như vậy còn khoảng 8,664 ha đất lâm nghiệp chưa có rừng. Hiện nay tỉnh có hai khu rừng nguyên sinh là: khu bảo tồn thiên nhiên Bình Châu - Phước Bửu có diện tích 11.392 ha và khu vườn quốc gia Côn Đảo diện tích gần 5.998 ha. Tài nguyên rừng đang có xu hướng giảm, các loại rừng giàu (trữ lượng gỗ trên 180 m3/ha) không còn, rừng trung bình chỉ còn lại 1,5% diện tích có rừng. Trước kia trong rừng có trên 700 loài gỗ, thảo mộc và hơn 200 loài động vật trong đó có nhiều loại gỗ và động vật quý hiếm nhưng đến nay hầu như các loại gỗ và động vật quý hiếm không còn. Rừng của Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu chỉ có tầm quan trọng trong tạo cảnh quan, môi trường, phòng hộ và phát triển du lịch, còn việc khai thác rừng lấy gỗ, nguyên liệu không lớn. c. Tài nguyên khoáng sản Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu có nhiều loại khoáng sản, nhưng đáng kể nhất là dầu mỏ, khí thiên nhiên và khoáng sản làm vật liệu xây dựng, Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu nằm trong vùng có tiềm năng lớn về dầu mỏ và khí thiên nhiên của Việt Nam. Tổng trữ lượng tiềm năng dầu khí theo xác minh năm 2000 vào khoảng 2.500 – 3.500 triệu m3 (bao gồm dầu 957 triệu m3, khí 1.500 tỷ m3). Trong tổng trữ lượng dầu khí đã xác minh, vùng biển Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu có trữ lượng là 400 triệu m3 dầu, chiếm 93,29% trữ lượng cả nước; trữ lượng dầu khí khoảng trên 100 tỷ m3, chiếm 16,2% trữ lượng khí cả nước. Dầu mỏ và khí đốt của Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu phân bố chủ yếu ở bể Cửu Long và bể Nam Côn Sơn. Bể Cửu Long trữ lượng khai thác khoảng 170 triệu tấn dầu và 28 – 41 tỷ m3 khí. Trong đó, mỏ Bạch Hổ trữ lượng 100 triệu tấn dầu và 25 - 27 tỷ m3 khí, mỏ Rồng trữ lượng 10 triệu tấn dầu và 2 tỷ m3 khí, mỏ Hồng Ngọc và Rạng Đông trữ lượng 50 - 70 triệu tấn dầu và 10 - 15 tỷ m3 khí. Bể Cửu Long có điều kiện khai thác tốt nhất do nằm không xa bờ, trong vùng biển nông (độ sâu đáy <50 m), thuộc khu vực không có bão lớn. Bể Nam Côn Sơn: trong 60 cấu tạo phát hiện, có nhiều cấu tạo đã khoan thăm dò và có dấu hiệu như Dừa, Mùa (lô 8), Đại Hùng, Thanh Long (các lô 05, 11, 12, 06, 04); các mỏ có triển vọng là Đại Hùng, Thanh Long, Lan Tây, Lan Đỏ, Mộc Tinh, Rồng Bay, Mỏ Đại Hùng đã đi vào khai thác từ tháng 10 - 1994, trữ lượng khai thác dao động trong khoảng 30 - 50 triệu tấn dầu và 6 - 10 tỷ m3 khí. Trữ lượng mỏ Lan Tây là 42 tỷ m3 khí, Lan Đỏ 14 tỷ m3 khí, sau đó có thể đưa lên 80 tỷ m3 cho cả 2 mỏ. Khoáng sản làm vật liệu xây dựng của Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu rất đa dạng, bao gồm: đá xây dựng, đá ốp lát, phụ gia xi măng, cát thuỷ tinh, bentonit, sét gạch
  13. 13. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 13 ngói, cao lanh, cát xây dựng, than bùn, immenit… Hiện nay, tỉnh Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu đã xây dựng 19 mỏ với tổng trữ lượng 32 tỷ tấn, phân bố ở hầu khắp các huyện trong tỉnh, nhưng chủ yếu ở các huyện Tân Thành, Long Đất, thị xã Bà Rịa và thành phố Vũng Tàu. Chất lượng đá khá tốt, có thể dùng làm đá dăm, đá hộc cho xây dựng; giao thông, thuỷ lợi, đá khối cho xuất khẩu. Nhìn chung các mỏ nằm gần đường giao thông nên khai thác thuận lợi. d. Tài nguyên nước Nguồn nước mặt của Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu chủ yếu do ba con sông lớn cung cấp, đó là sông Thị Vải, đoạn chảy qua tỉnh dài 25 km, sông Dinh đoạn chảy qua tỉnh dài 30 km, sông Ray dài 120 km. Trên các con sông này có 3 hồ chứa lớn là hồ Đá Đen, hồ sông Ray, hồ Châu Pha… Bên cạnh đó, nguồn nước ngầm của tỉnh cũng khá phong phú, tổng trữ lượng có thể khai thác là 70.000 m3/ngày đêm, tập trung vào ba khu vực chính là: Bà Rịa – Long Điền 20.000 m3/ngày đêm; Phú Mỹ - Mỹ Xuân 25.000 m3/ngày đêm; Long Đất – Long Điền 15.000 m3/ngày đêm. Ngoài ba vùng trên, khả năng khai thác nước ngầm rải rác khoảng 10.000 m3/ngày đêm. Nước ngầm trong tỉnh nằm ở độ sâu 60 - 90 m, có dung lượng dòng chảy trung bình từ 10 - 20 m3/s nên khai thác tương đối dễ dàng. Các nguồn nước ngầm có thể cho phép khai thác tối đa 500.000 m3/ngày đêm, bảo đảm cung cấp đủ nước cho nông nghiệp, công nghiệp và cho sinh hoạt. e. Tài nguyên biển: Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu có bờ biển dài 305,4 km, trong đó khoảng 70 km có bãi cái thoai thoải, nước xanh, có thể dùng làm bãi tắm quanh năm. Vịnh Giành Rái rộng khoảng 50 km2 có thể xây dựng một hệ thống cảng hàng hải. Với diện tích thềm lục địa trên 100.000 km2 đã tạo cho tỉnh không những có vị trí quan trọng về an ninh quốc phòng, mà còn tạo ra một tiềm năng to lớn để phát triển các ngành kinh tế biển. Thềm lục địa của Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu có 661 loài cá, 35 loài tôm, 23 loài mực, hàng ngàn loài tảo, trong đó có nhiều loài có giá trị kinh tế cao. Trữ lượng hải sản có thể khai thác tối đa hàng năm từ 150.000 – 170.000 tấn. Tài nguyên biển của Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu rất thuận lợi cho phát triển vận tải biển, hệ thống cảng, du lịch và công nghiệp khai thác, chế biến hải sản. I.2. Điều kiện kinh tế - xã hội vùng dự án. 1. Kinh tế Tăng trưởng và đóng góp chung: Tổng sản phẩm trên địa bàn tỉnh (GRDP) theo số Tổng cục Thống kê phân bổ cho Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu ước năm 2018 bằng
  14. 14. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 14 99,39% so năm trước tức giảm 0,61%. Khu vực nông nghiệp, lâm nghiệp và thủy sản tăng 3,08%, đóng góp 0,09 điểm phần trăm vào tăng trưởng chung; khu vực công nghiệp và xây dựng giảm 1,71%, làm giảm 1,39 điểm phần trăm; khu vực dịch vụ tăng 6,59%, đóng góp 0,7 điểm phần trăm. GRDP của tỉnh năm 2018 giảm 0,61% so với năm 2017 chủ yếu là do tác động của ngành khai thác dầu thô và khí đốt. Cơ cấu kinh tế: Khu vực nông nghiệp, lâm nghiệp và thủy sản chiếm tỷ trọng 4,53%, giảm 0,1% so năm 2017; khu vực công nghiệp - xây dựng chiếm tỷ trọng 78,47%, tăng 0,5%; khu vực dịch vụ chiếm tỷ trọng 11,68%, giảm 0,43%. GRDP bình quân đầu người: Tổng GRDP theo giá hiện hành năm 2018 ước 328.678,5 tỷ đồng, tương đương 14.384,2 triệu USD thì thu nhập bình quân đầu người năm 2018 trên địa bàn tỉnh là 295,1 triệu đồng/người/năm tương đương 12.916,4 USD/người/năm. Tuy vậy ngành khai thác dầu thô và khí đốt trên địa bàn tỉnh năm 2018 chiếm tỷ trọng khoảng 53% và tất cả số thu từ dầu thô đều nộp 100% về ngân sách Trung ương nên việc tính toán các chỉ tiêu có dầu và khí trên địa bàn đều không được sử dụng trong các báo cáo tại địa phương và Nghị quyết của Hội đồng nhân dân tỉnh. Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu thực hiện tính các chỉ tiêu trừ dầu khí để lập kế hoạch cũng như hoạch định các chính sách theo các chỉ tiêu này. 2. Xã hội a. Dân số Dân số trung bình năm 2018 trên địa bàn tỉnh Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu là 1.113.641 người tăng 1,09% so với năm 2017, bao gồm dân số thành thị 572.967 người, chiếm 51,45%; dân số nông thôn 540.674 người, chiếm 48,55%; dân số nam 558.491 người, chiếm 50,15%; dân số nữ 555.150 người, chiếm 49,85%. b. Lao động Lực lượng lao động từ 15 tuổi trở lên: Ước năm 2018 là 599.737 người, tăng 0,15% so năm 2017. Lao động từ 15 tuổi trở lên đang làm việc: Ước năm 2018 là 586.122 người, tăng 0,23% so năm 2017, chiếm 52,63% dân số trên địa bàn. Trong đó lao động trong ngành công nghiệp là 180.242 người, tăng 0,26%; ngành dịch vụ là 262.250 người, tăng 0,47%; nông nghiệp là 143.630 người, giảm 0,24%. II. Quy mô thực hiện dự án
  15. 15. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 15 STT Nội dung Số lượng Diện tích (m2) Số tầng Diện tích sàn (m2) Xây dựng 8.887.400 8.930.614 1 Nhà ở cho chuyên gia (3 tầng) 8.721 3 26.163 2 Cây xanh 16.743 16.743 3 Văn phòng (3 tầng) 4.815 3 14.445 4 Nhà triễn lãm, xúc tiến thương mại trong nhà 8.071 2 16.142 5 Nhà triễn lãm, xúc tiến thương mại ngoài trời 8.071 2 16.142 6 Kho bãi container 8.629.814 8.629.814 7 Công trình phụ trợ 10.037 10.037 8 Công trình khác 10.843 10.843 9 Cây xanh cách ly 15.880 15.880 10 Bãi đậu xe 16.229 16.229 11 Giao thông nội bộ 158.176 158.176 12 Hệ thống cấp nước tổng thể 1 13 Hệ thống thoát nước tổng thể 1 14 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể 1 III. Địa điểm và hình thức đầu tư xây dựng dự án. III.1. Địa điểm xây dựng. Dự án đầu tư Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt được xây dựng tại Huyện Tân Thành, tỉnh Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Diện tích : 8.887.400 m2 III.2. Hình thức đầu tư. Dự án đầu tư theo hình thức xây dựng mới. IV. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất và phân tích các yếu tố đầu vào của dự án.
  16. 16. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 16 IV.1. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất của dự án. TT Nội dung Diện tích (m²) Tỷ lệ (%) 1 Nhà ở cho chuyên gia (3 tầng) 8.721 0,10 2 Cây xanh 16.743 0,19 3 Văn phòng (3 tầng) 4.815 0,05 4 Nhà triễn lãm, xúc tiến thương mại trong nhà 8.071 0,09 5 Nhà triễn lãm, xúc tiến thương mại ngoài trời 8.071 0,09 6 Kho bãi container 8.629.814 97,10 7 Công trình phụ trợ 10.037 0,11 8 Công trình khác 10.843 0,12 9 Cây xanh cách ly 15.880 0,18 10 Bãi đậu xe 16.229 0,18 11 Giao thông nội bộ 158.176 1,78 Tổng cộng 8.887.400 100,00 IV.2. Phân tích đánh giá các yếu tố đầu vào đáp ứng nhu cầu của dự án. Các vật tư đầu vào như: nguyên vật liệu và xây dựng đều có bán tại địa phương và trong nước nên nguyên vật liệu các yếu tố đầu vào phục vụ cho quá trình thực hiện dự án là tương đối thuận lợi và đáp ứng kịp thời. Đối với nguồn lao động phục vụ quá trình hoạt động của dự án sau này, dự kiến sử dụng nguồn lao động trong nước. Nên cơ bản thuận lợi cho quá trình thực hiện dự án.
  17. 17. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 17 CHƯƠNG III: PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH LỰA CHỌN PHƯƠNG ÁN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ I. Phân tích qui mô, diện tích xây dựng công trình. Bảng tổng hợp các hạng mục công trình xây dựng của dự án STT Nội dung Số lượng Diện tích (m2) Số tầng Diện tích sàn (m2) Xây dựng 8.887.400 8.930.614 1 Nhà ở cho chuyên gia (3 tầng) 8.721 3 26.163 2 Cây xanh 16.743 16.743 3 Văn phòng (3 tầng) 4.815 3 14.445 4 Nhà triễn lãm, xúc tiến thương mại trong nhà 8.071 2 16.142 5 Nhà triễn lãm, xúc tiến thương mại ngoài trời 8.071 2 16.142 6 Kho bãi container 8.629.814 8.629.814 7 Công trình phụ trợ 10.037 10.037 8 Công trình khác 10.843 10.843 9 Cây xanh cách ly 15.880 15.880 10 Bãi đậu xe 16.229 16.229 11 Giao thông nội bộ 158.176 158.176 12 Hệ thống cấp nước tổng thể 1 13 Hệ thống thoát nước tổng thể 1 14 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể 1 II. Phân tích lựa chọn phương án kỹ thuật, công nghệ. Các phân khu chức năng Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt được quy hoạch thành 5 phân khu chức năng chính là:
  18. 18. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 18 - Khu vực dịch vụ: trong khu vực này gồm có các bộ phận như trung tâm kinh doanh, trung tâm báo hiệu và điều hành xe tải, trung tâm báo hiệu đường sắt, trung tâm báo hiệu đường thủy,… đảm nhiệm việc điều hành kinh doanh, di chuyển của các loại phương tiện ra vào trung tâm. - Khu vực đa phương thức: theo thiết kế trong khu này sẽ tích hợp các loại hình vận chuyển gồm đường bộ, cảng biển và sân bay, đảm nhiệm việc chuyên chở, thu gom, phân phối hàng hóa bằng các phương tiện vận tải khác nhau tùy theo yêu cầu. - Khu vực hậu cần: bao gồm kho bãi và các cơ sở dịch vụ hậu cần chia lô cá nhân. Khi hàng hóa vào Trung tâm sẽ được đưa đến đây xếp dỡ, lưu kho bãi, bảo quản, đóng góp, dán nhãn, phân loại hàng hóa, làm sạch và kiểm định chất lượng.
  19. 19. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 19 - Khu vực hải quan: gồm nhà làm việc hải quan và khu vực khai báo, kiểm tra, kiểm hóa, thông quan hàng hóa xuất nhập khẩu như tại các cửa khẩu và cảng biển. - Khu vực phụ trợ: gồm bãi đỗ xe, sửa chữa - bảo dưỡng phương tiện vận tải, nơi làm thủ tục, giấy tờ, tư vấn, tài chính, bảo hiểm, siêu thị, các văn phòng cho thuê, trạm cung cấp nhiên liệu, nơi ăn nghỉ cho đối tác, khách hàng,...
  20. 20. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 20 CHƯƠNG IV: CÁC PHƯƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Phương án giải phóng mặt bằng, tái định cư và hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng. Dự án thực hiện đầy đủ các thủ tục về giao cấp đất theo quy định để tiến hành xây dựng dự án. II. Các phương án xây dựng công trình. Chủ đầu tư trực tiếp quản lý triển khai thực hiện và thành lập bộ phận điều hành hoạt động của dự án. Dự án chủ yếu sử dụng lao động của địa phương. Đối với lao động chuyên môn nghiệp vụ, dự án sẽ tuyển dụng và lên kế hoạch đào tạo, bồi dưỡng nghiệp vụ cho con em trong vùng để từ đó về phục vụ dự án trong quá trình hoạt động sau này. III. Phương án tổ chức thực hiện. Danh mục công trình xây dựng và thiết bị của dự án STT Nội dung Số lượng Diện tích (m2) Số tầng Đơn vị tính Diện tích sàn (m2) I Xây dựng 8.887.400 8.930.614 1 Nhà ở cho chuyên gia (3 tầng) 8.721 3 26.163 2 Cây xanh 16.743 16.743 3 Văn phòng (3 tầng) 4.815 3 14.445 4 Nhà triễn lãm, xúc tiến thương mại trong nhà 8.071 2 16.142 5 Nhà triễn lãm, xúc tiến thương mại ngoài trời 8.071 2 16.142 6 Kho bãi container 8.629.814 8.629.814 7 Công trình phụ trợ 10.037 10.037 8 Công trình khác 10.843 10.843 9 Cây xanh cách ly 15.880 15.880 10 Bãi đậu xe 16.229 16.229 11 Giao thông nội bộ 158.176 158.176
  21. 21. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 21 STT Nội dung Số lượng Diện tích (m2) Số tầng Đơn vị tính Diện tích sàn (m2) 12 Hệ thống cấp nước tổng thể 1 13 Hệ thống thoát nước tổng thể 1 14 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể 1 II Thiết bị 1 Xe đầu kéo 32 xe 2 Xe nâng 5 tấn 10 xe 3 Xe nâng 18 tấn 10 xe 4 Xe nâng 24 tấn 10 xe 5 Xe nâng chụp Container 45 tấn 12 xe 6 Xe cẩu 200 tấn 5 xe 7 Xe ngoặm gỗ 10 tấn 12 xe 8 Xe nâng 32 tấn 10 xe 9 Xe xúc lật 12 xe 10 Xe cẩu 150 tấn 10 xe 11 Xe khác 12 xe 12 Tàu biển 2000 tấn 4 tàu 13 Tàu biển 5000 tấn 4 tàu Phương án nhân sự dự kiến: (1.000 đồng) TT Chức danh Số lượng Mức thu nhập bình quân/ tháng Tổng lương năm Bảo hiểm, quỹ trợ cấp …20% Tổng/năm 1 Giám đốc 1 20.000 240.000 48.000 288.000 2 Phó giám đốc 1 15.000 180.000 36.000 216.000 3 Kế toán 10 8.000 960.000 192.000 1.152.000 4 Quản lí 20 8.000 1.920.000 384.000 2.304.000 5 Nhân viên 50 6.500 3.900.000 780.000 4.680.000
  22. 22. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 22 TT Chức danh Số lượng Mức thu nhập bình quân/ tháng Tổng lương năm Bảo hiểm, quỹ trợ cấp …20% Tổng/năm 6 Công nhân, bảo vệ 200 4.000 9.600.000 1.920.000 11.520.000 Tổng 282 61.500 16.800.000 3.360.000 20.160.000 IV. Phân đoạn thực hiện và tiến độ thực hiện, hình thức quản lý dự án.  Thời gian hoạt động dự án: 50 năm kể từ ngày cấp Quyết định chủ trương đầu tư.  Tiến độ thực hiện: 42 tháng kể từ ngày cấp Quyết định chủ trương đầu tư, trong đó:  Thời gian chuẩn bị đầu tư: 6 tháng  Thời gian xây dựng và hoàn thành dự án: 36 tháng.  Chủ đầu tư trực tiếp đầu tư và khai thác dự án.
  23. 23. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 23 CHƯƠNG V: ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG MÔI TRƯỜNG – GIẢI PHÁP PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ I. Đánh giá tác động môi trường. I.1 Giới thiệu chung: Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt được xây dựng tại Huyện Tân Thành, tỉnh Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu. Mục đích của đánh giá tác động môi trường là xem xét đánh giá những yếu tố tích cực và tiêu cực ảnh hưởng đến môi trường trong xây dựng Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt và khu vực lân cận, để từ đó đưa ra các giải pháp khắc phục, giảm thiểu ô nhiễm để nâng cao chất lượng môi trường hạn chế những tác động rủi ro cho môi trường và cho xây dựng dự án được thực thi, đáp ứng được các yêu cầu về tiêu chuẩn môi trường. I.2. Các quy định và các hướng dẫn về môi trường Luật Bảo vệ Môi trường số 55/2014/QH13 đã được Quốc hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam tháng 06 năm 2005. Nghị định số 19/2015/NĐ-CP của Chính phủ ngày 14 tháng 02 năm 2006 về việc quy định chi tiết và hướng dẫn thi hành một số điều của luật Bảo vệ Môi trường. Nghị định 59/2007/NĐ-CP ngày 9/4/2007 của Chính phủ về quản lý chất thải rắn. Nghị định 179/2013/NĐ-CP ngày 14 tháng 11 năm 2013 của Chính phủ về xử lý vi phạm pháp luật trong lĩnh vực bảo vệ môi trường. Thông tư số 05/2008/ TT-BTNMT của Bộ Tài nguyên và Môi trường ngày 18/12/2008 về việc hướng dẫn về đánh giá môi trường chiến lược, đánh giá tác động môi trường và cam kết bảo vệ môi trường. Thông tư 12/2011/TT-BTNMT ngày 14/01/2011 về việc hướng dẫn điều kiện hành nghề, thủ tục lập hồ sơ, đăng ký cấp phép hành nghề, mã số quản lý chất thải nguy hại. Quyết định số 12/2011/QĐ-BTNMT ngày 14/04/2011 về việc ban hành Danh mục chất thải nguy hại kèm theo Danh mục chất thải nguy hại.
  24. 24. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 24 Quyết định số 22/2006/QĐ-BTNMT ngày 18 tháng 12 năm 2006 của Bộ Tài Nguyên và Môi trường về việc bắt buộc áp dụng 05 Tiêu chuẩn Việt Nam về Môi trường và bãi bỏ áp dụng một số các Tiêu chuẩn đã quy định theo quyết định số 35/2002/QĐ-BKHCNMT ngày 25 tháng 6 năm 2002 của Bộ trưởng Bộ KHCN và Môi trường. I.3. Các tiêu chuẩn về môi trường áp dụng cho dự án Để tiến hành thiết kế và thi công Dự án đòi hỏi phải đảm bảo được đúng theo các tiêu chuẩn môi trường sẽ được liệt kê sau đây. - Các tiêu chuẩn liên quan đến chất lượng không khí: QCVN 05:2009/BTNMT, Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về chất lượng không khí xung quanh, tiêu chuẩn vệ sinh lao động theo QĐ 3733/2002/QĐ-BYT 10/10/2002 của Bộ trưởng bộ Y Tế, QCVN 19:2009/BTNMT Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về khí thải công nghiệp đối với bụi và các chất vô cơ. - Các tiêu chuẩn liên quan đến chất lượng nước: QCVN 14:2008/BTNMT Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về nước thải sinh hoạt. - Các tiêu chuẩn liên quan đến tiếng ồn: QCVN 26:2010/BTNMT Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về tiếng ồn. II. Tác động của dự án tới môi trường. Việc thực thi dự án sẽ ảnh hưởng nhất định đến môi truờng xung quanh khu vực lân cận, tác động trực tiếp đến quá trình sinh hoạt của các hộ dân sinh sống xung quanh. Chúng ta có thể dự báo được những nguồn tác động đến môi trường có khả năng xảy ra trong các giai đoạn khác nhau: - Giai đoạn thi công xây dựng. - Giai đoạn vận hành. - Giai đoạn ngưng hoạt động II.1. Nguồn gây ra ô nhiễm Chất thải rắn _ Rác thải trong quá trình thi công xây dựng: các loại bao bì đựng nguyên vật liệu như giấy và một lượng nhỏ các loại bao nilon, đất đá do các hoạt động đào đất xây dựng và các công trình phụ trợ khác.
  25. 25. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 25 _ Sự rơi vãi vật liệu như đá, cát, ... trong quá trình vận chuyển của các thiết bị chuyên dụng đến nơi xây dựng. _ Vật liệu dư thừa và các phế liệu thải ra. _ Chất thải sinh hoạt của lực lượng nhân công lao động tham gia thi công. Chất thải khí: Chất thải khí là nguồn gây ô nhiễm chính cho bầu khí quyển, khí thải có thể phát ra từ các hoạt động trong các quá trình thi công từ giai đoạn chuẩn bị nguyên vật liệu cho đến khi tháo dỡ các hạng mục công trình trong giai đoạn ngừng hoạt động. Chủ yếu là khí thải phát sinh do hoạt động của động cơ máy móc thi công cơ giới, phương tiện vận chuyển vật tư dụng cụ, thiết bị phục vụ cho thi công. Chất thải lỏng: Chất thải lỏng có ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến vệ sinh môi trường trong khu vực xây dựng khu biệt thự gây ảnh hưởng đến môi trường lân cận. Chất thải lỏng của dự án gồm có nước thải từ quá trình xây dựng, nước thải sinh hoạt của công nhân và nước mưa. _ Dự án chỉ sử dụng nước trong các quá trình phối trộn nguyên vật liệu và một lượng nhỏ dùng cho việc tưới tường, tưới đất để giữ ẩm và hạn chế bụi phát tán vào môi trường xung quanh. Lượng nước thải từ quá trình xây dựng chỉ gồm các loại chất trơ như đất cát, không mang các hàm lượng hữu cơ, các chất ô nhiễm thấm vào lòng đất. _ Nước thải sinh hoạt của của công nhân trong giai đoạn thi công rất ít, chủ yếu là nước tắm rửa đơn thuần và một phần rất nhỏ các hoạt động vệ sinh khác vì trong quá trình xây dựng hầu hết tất cả công nhân xây dựng không ở lại, chỉ có một hoặc hai người ở lại bảo quản vật tư. _ Nước mưa chảy tràn cuốn trôi các chất ô nhiễm bề mặt từ khu vực xây dựng xuống các kênh rạch cận kề. Tuy nhiên, dự án đã có hệ thống thoát nước ngầm thu nước do vậy kiểm soát được nguồn thải và xử lý nước bị ô nhiễm trước khi thải ra ngoài. Tiếng ồn. _ Gây ra những ảnh hưởng trực tiếp lên hệ thần kinh làm giảm khả năng tập trung và giảm năng suất lao động. Tiếng ồn có thể sinh ra theo những con đường
  26. 26. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 26 sau nhưng phải được kiểm soát và duy trì ở trong khoảng 80 – 85dBA theo tiêu chuẩn quy định, tiếng ồn có thể phát sinh từ những nguồn. _ Động cơ, máy móc thi công, và những thiết bị phục vụ xây dựng, lắp đặt. _ Trong quá trình lao động như gò, hàncác chi tiết kim loại, và khung kèo sắt … và quá trình đóng, tháo côppha, giàn giáo, vận chuyển vật liệu… _ Từ động cơ máy nén khí, bơm, máy phát điện … Bụi và khói _ Khi hàm lượng bụi và khói vượt quá ngưỡng cho phép sẽ gây ra những bệnh về đường hô hấp làm giảm khả năng lao động của công nhân. Bụi và khói được sinh ra từ những lý do sau: _ Từ các hoạt động chuyên chở vật liệu, tập kết đổ vật liệu đến nơi xây dựng. _ Từ các đống tập kết vật liệu. _ Từ các hoạt động đào bới san lấp. _ Từ quá trình thi công: quá trình phối trộn nguyên vật liệu, quá trình đóng tháo côppha… II.2. Mức độ ảnh hưởng tới môi trường Ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng không khí: Chất lượng không khí của khu vực xây dựng sẽ chịu ít nhiều biến đổi do các hoạt động thực thi Dự án. Tuy nhiên, trong hai giai đoạn thi công xây dựng và tháo dỡ công trình ngưng hoạt động, khói bụi và khí thải là tác nhân ô nhiễm đáng chú ý nhất. Khí thải sinh ra từ các động cơ máy móc chủ yếu là khí NOx, CO, CO2, SO2....Lượng khí thải phát sinh bởi hoạt động riêng rẽ các loại máy móc đạt tiêu chuẩn kỹ thuật là không đáng kể, trong điều kiện môi trường làm việc thông thoáng ngoài trời thì mức độ ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến con người là không đáng kể tuy nhiên khi hàm lượng cao nó sẽ là tác nhân gây ra những ô nhiễm cho môi trường và con người như: khí SO2 hoà tan được trong nước nên dễ phản ứng với cơ quan hô hấp người và động vật. Ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng nước mặt: Hoạt động xây dựng công trình có nhiều khả năng gây ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng nước mặt. Do phải tiếp nhận lượng nước thải ra từ các quá trình thi công
  27. 27. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 27 có chứa chất nhiễm bẩn cao gồm các hoá chất như vết dầu mỡ rơi vãi từ các động cơ máy móc trong quá trình thi công vận hành, nước thải sinh hoặt của công nhân trong các lán trại ... cũng gây ra hiện tượng ô nhiễm, bồi lắng cho nguồn nước mặt. Ảnh hưởng đến giao thông Hoạt động của các loại phương tiện vận tải phục vụ công tác thi công xây dựng lắp đặt sẽ làm gia tăng mật độ lưu thông trên các tuyến đường vào khu vực, mang theo những bụi bẩn đất, cát từ công trường vào gây ảnh hưởng xấu đến chất lượng đường xá, làm xuống cấp nhanh chóng các tuyến đường này. Ảnh hưởng đến sức khỏe cộng đồng _ Không khí bị ô nhiễm sẽ ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến sức khoẻ lực lượng nhân công làm việc tại công trường và cho cả cộng đồng dân cư. Gây ra các bệnh về cơ quan hô hấp, dị ứng, viêm mắt ... _ Tiếng ồn phát sinh chủ yếu trong qúa trình thi công xây dựng và tháo dỡ khi công trình ngừng hoạt động. Ô nhiễm tiếng ồn tác động trực tiếp lên lực lượng lao động tại công trình và cư dân sinh sống gần khu vực thực thi dự án. Tiếng ồn sẽ gây căng thẳng, ức chế, làm giảm năng suất lao động, gây xáo trộn cuộc sống thường ngày của người dân. Mặt khác khi độ ồn vượt quá giới hạn cho phép và kéo dài sẽ ảnh hưởng đến cơ quan thính giác. II.3. Giải pháp khắc phục ảnh hưởng tiêu cực của dự án tới môi trường. Giảm thiểu lượng chất thải _ Trong quá trình thực thi dự án chất thải phát sinh ra là điều không tránh khỏi. Tuy nhiên bằng các biện pháp kỹ thuật công nghệ phù hợp kết hợp với biện pháp quản lý chặt chẽ ở từng bộ phận có thể giảm thiểu được số lượng lớn chất thải phát sinh. Các biện pháp để giảm thiểu chất thải phát sinh: _ Dự toán chính xác khối lượng nguyên vật liệu phục vụ cho thi công, giảm thiểu lượng dư thừa tồn đọng sau khi xây dựng công trình. _ Lựa chọn địa điểm tập kết nguyên vật liệu phù hợp nằm cuối hướng gió và trên nền đất cao để tránh tình trạng hư hỏng và thất thoát khi chưa sử dụng đến. _ Đề xuất những biện pháp giảm thiểu khói bụi và nước thải phát sinh trong quá trình thi công.
  28. 28. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 28 Thu gom và xử lý chất thải: Việc thu gom và xử lý chất thải trước khi thải ra ngoài môi trường là điều bắt buộc đối với khu vực xây dựng công trình. Trong dự án này việc thu gom và xử lý chất thải phải được thực hiện từ khi xây dựng đến khi đi bàn giao nhà và quá trình tháo dỡ ngưng hoạt động để tránh gây ảnh hưởng đến hoạt động của trạm và môi trường khu vực xung quanh. Việc thu gom và xử lý phải được phân loại theo các loại chất thải sau: Chất thải rắn: Đây là loại chất thải phát sinh nhiều nhất trong qúa trình thi công bao gồm đất, đá, giấy, khăn vải,... là loại chất thải rất khó phân huỷ đòi hỏi phải được thu gom, phân loại để có phương pháp xử lý thích hợp. Những nguyên vật liệu dư thừa có thể tái sử dụng được thì phải được phân loại và để đúng nơi quy định thuận tiện cho việc tái sử dụng hoặc bán phế liệu. Những loại rác thải khó phân huỷ hoặc độc hại phải được thu gom và đặt cách xa công trường thi công, sao cho tác động đến con người và môi trường là nhỏ nhất để vận chuyển đến nơi xử lý theo quy định. Các phương tiện vận chuyển đất đá san lấp bắt buộc dùng tấm phủ che chắn, giảm đến mức tối đa rơi vãi trên đường gây ảnh hưởng cho người lưu thông và đảm bảo cảnh quan môi trường được sạch đẹp. Chất thải khí: _ Sinh ra trực tiếp trong quá trình thi công từ các máy móc thi công cơ giới, phương tiện vận chuyển cần phải có những biện pháp để làm giảm lượng chất thải khí ra ngoài môi trường, các biện pháp có thể dùng là: _ Đối với các phương tiện vận chuyển, máy móc thi công và các động cơ khác cần thiết nên sử dụng loại nhiên liệu có khả năng cháy hoàn toàn, khí thải có hàm lượng chất gây ô nhiễm thấp. Sử dụng máy móc động cơ mới đạt tiêu chuẩn kiểm định và được chứng nhận không gây hại đối với môi trường. _ Thường xuyên kiểm tra các hạng mục công trình nhằm ngăn ngừa, khắc phục kịp thời các sự cố có thể xảy ra. Chất thải lỏng: Chất thải lỏng sinh ra trong quá trình xây dựng sẽ được thu gom vào hệ thống thoát nước hiện hữu được bố trí quanh khu vực khu biệt thự. Nước thải có chứa chất ô nhiễm sẽ được thu gom và chuyển giao cho đơn vị có chức năng xử lý còn nước không bị ô nhiễm sẽ theo hệ thống thoát nước bề mặt và thải trực tiếp ra ngoài.
  29. 29. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 29 Tiếng ồn: Trang bị đầy đủ các thiết bị bảo vệ cho công nhân trong quá trình thi công, sắp xếp công việc một cách hợp lý khoa học để mức độ ảnh hưởng đến công nhân làm việc trong khu vực xây dựng và ở khu vực lân cận là nhỏ nhất. Kiểm tra và bảo dưỡng định kỳ các máy móc thiết bị. Thông thường chu kỳ bảo dưỡng đối với thiết bị mới là 4-6 tháng/lần, thiết bị cũ là 3 tháng/lần. Bố trí cách ly các nguồn gây ồn với xung quanh nhằm làm giảm tác động lan truyền của sóng âm. Để biện pháp phân lập đạt hiệu quả cao hơn cần cách lý và bố trí thêm các tường ngăn giữa các bộ phận.Trồng cây xanh để tạo bóng mát, hạn chế lan truyền ồn ra môi trường. Hạn chế hoạt động vào ban đêm Bụi và khói: Trong quá trình thi công xây dựng bụi và khói là những nhân tố gây ảnh hưởng nhiều nhất đến công nhân lao động nó trực tiếp ảnh hưởng đến sức khoẻ của người công nhân gây ra các bệnh về đường hô hấp, về mắt ...làm giảm khả năng lao động. Để khắc phục những ô nhiễm đó cần thực hiện những biện pháp sau: _ Sử dụng nguyên vật liệu ít gây hại, thiết bị chuyên chở nguyên vật liệu phải được che chắn cẩn thẩn tránh rơi vãi. _ Thưởng xuyên rửa xe để tránh phát sinh bụi, đất cát trong khu đô thị khi di chuyển. _ Sử dụng những thiết bị bảo hộ cho công nhân khi làm việc trong tình trạng khói bụi ô nhiễm như mặt nạ phòng độc, kính bảo vệ mắt.... _ Tăng cường trồng cây xanh ở những khu vực đất trống quanh khu vực thi công dự án. II.4. Kết luận: Dựa trên những đánh giá tác động môi trường ở phần trên chúng ta có thể thấy quá trình thực thi dự án có thể gây tác động đến môi trường quanh khu vực dự án và khu vực lân cận ở mức độ thấp không tác động nhiều đến môi trường, có chăng chỉ là những tác động nhỏ trong khoảng thời gian ngắn không có tác động về lâu dài.
  30. 30. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 30 CHƯƠNG VI: TỔNG VỐN ĐẦU TƯ – NGUỒN VỐN THỰC HIỆN VÀ HIỆU QUẢ CỦA DỰ ÁN I. Tổng vốn đầu tư và nguồn vốn của dự án. Bảng tổng mức đầu tư của dự án II. Khả năng thu xếp vốn và khả năng cấp vốn theo tiến độ STT Nội dung Số lượng Diện tích (m2) Số tầng (Đơn vị tính) Diện tích sàn (m2) Đơn giá Thành tiền I Xây dựng 8.887.400 8.930.614 992.686.910 1 Nhà ở cho chuyên gia (3 tầng) 8.721 3 26.163 3.000 78.489.000 2 Cây xanh 16.743 16.743 200 3.348.600 3 Văn phòng (3 tầng) 4.815 3 14.445 3.000 43.335.000 4 Nhà triễn lãm, xúc tiến thương mại trong nhà 8.071 2 16.142 4.000 64.568.000 5 Nhà triễn lãm, xúc tiến thương mại ngoài trời 8.071 2 16.142 1.500 24.213.000 6 Kho bãi container 8.629.814 8.629.814 65 560.937.910 7 Công trình phụ trợ 10.037 10.037 2.000 20.074.000 8 Công trình khác 10.843 10.843 1.200 13.011.600 9 Cây xanh cách ly 15.880 15.880 500 7.940.000 10 Bãi đậu xe 16.229 16.229 1.000 16.229.000
  31. 31. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 31 STT Nội dung Số lượng Diện tích (m2) Số tầng (Đơn vị tính) Diện tích sàn (m2) Đơn giá Thành tiền 11 Giao thông nội bộ 158.176 158.176 800 126.540.800 12 Hệ thống cấp nước tổng thể 1 4.000.000 4.000.000 13 Hệ thống thoát nước tổng thể 1 10.000.000 10.000.000 14 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể 1 20.000.000 20.000.000 II Thiết bị 741.200.000 1 Xe đầu kéo 32 xe 1.600.000 51.200.000 2 Xe nâng 5 tấn 10 xe 1.300.000 13.000.000 3 Xe nâng 18 tấn 10 xe 2.200.000 22.000.000 4 Xe nâng 24 tấn 10 xe 3.200.000 32.000.000 5 Xe nâng chụp Container 45 tấn 12 xe 5.000.000 60.000.000 6 Xe cẩu 200 tấn 5 xe 12.000.000 60.000.000 7 Xe ngoặm gỗ 10 tấn 12 xe 4.500.000 54.000.000 8 Xe nâng 32 tấn 10 xe 2.300.000 23.000.000 9 Xe xúc lật 12 xe 5.000.000 60.000.000 10 Xe cẩu 150 tấn 10 xe 9.000.000 90.000.000 11 Xe khác 12 xe 2.000.000 24.000.000 12 Tàu biển 2000 tấn 4 tàu 23.000.000 92.000.000 13 Tàu biển 5000 tấn 4 tàu 40.000.000 160.000.000
  32. 32. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 32 STT Nội dung Số lượng Diện tích (m2) Số tầng (Đơn vị tính) Diện tích sàn (m2) Đơn giá Thành tiền III Chi phí quản lý dự án 1,143 (GXDtt+GTBtt) * ĐMTL%*1,1 19.826.293 IV Chi phí tư vấn đầu tư xây dựng 27.430.828 1 Chi phí lập báo cáo nghiên cứu tiền khả thi 0,123 (GXDtt+GTBtt) * ĐMTL%*1,1 2.135.038 2 Chi phí lập báo cáo nghiên cứu khả thi 0,353 (GXDtt+GTBtt) * ĐMTL%*1,1 6.115.641 3 Chi phí thiết kế bản vẽ thi công 0,573 GXDtt * ĐMTL%*1,1 5.690.269 4 Chi phí lập hồ sơ mời thầu, lựa chọn nhà thầu, đánh giá nhà thầu 0,055 Giá gói thầu XDtt * ĐMTL%*1,1 545.250 5 Chi phí lập hồ sơ mời thầu, lựa chọn nhà thầu 0,109 Giá gói thầu TBtt * ĐMTL%*1,1 811.185 6 Chi phí giám sát thi công xây dựng 0,92 GXDtt * ĐMTL%*1,1 9.095.641 7 Chi phí giám sát lắp đặt thiết bị 0,399 GTBtt * ĐMTL%*1,1 2.957.803 8 Chi phí tư vấn lập báo cáo đánh giá tác động môi trường TT 80.000
  33. 33. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 33 STT Nội dung Số lượng Diện tích (m2) Số tầng (Đơn vị tính) Diện tích sàn (m2) Đơn giá Thành tiền V Dự phòng phí 5% 89.057.202 Chi phí đất 1.000.000.000 Tổng cộng 2.870.201.232 Tiến độ thực hiện dự án STT Nội dung NGUỒN VỐN Tiến độ thực hiện Tự có - tự huy động Vay tín dụng 2020 2021 2022 I Xây dựng 297.806.073 694.880.837 124.582.200 429.377.995 438.726.715 1 Nhà ở cho chuyên gia (3 tầng) 23.546.700 54.942.300 39.244.500 39.244.500 2 Cây xanh 1.004.580 2.344.020 1.674.300 1.674.300 3 Văn phòng (3 tầng) 13.000.500 30.334.500 21.667.500 21.667.500 4 Nhà triễn lãm, xúc tiến thương mại trong nhà 19.370.400 45.197.600 32.284.000 32.284.000 5 Nhà triễn lãm, xúc tiến thương mại ngoài trời 7.263.900 16.949.100 12.106.500 12.106.500 6 Kho bãi container 168.281.373 392.656.537 280.468.955 280.468.955 7 Công trình phụ trợ 6.022.200 14.051.800 20.074.000 8 Công trình khác 3.903.480 9.108.120 13.011.600
  34. 34. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 34 STT Nội dung NGUỒN VỐN Tiến độ thực hiện Tự có - tự huy động Vay tín dụng 2020 2021 2022 9 Cây xanh cách ly 2.382.000 5.558.000 3.970.000 3.970.000 10 Bãi đậu xe 4.868.700 11.360.300 16.229.000 11 Giao thông nội bộ 37.962.240 88.578.560 63.270.400 37.962.240 25.308.160 12 Hệ thống cấp nước tổng thể 1.200.000 2.800.000 4.000.000 13 Hệ thống thoát nước tổng thể 3.000.000 7.000.000 10.000.000 14 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể 6.000.000 14.000.000 20.000.000 II Thiết bị 222.360.000 518.840.000 - 370.600.000 370.600.000 1 Xe đầu kéo 15.360.000 35.840.000 25.600.000 25.600.000 2 Xe nâng 5 tấn 3.900.000 9.100.000 6.500.000 6.500.000 3 Xe nâng 18 tấn 6.600.000 15.400.000 11.000.000 11.000.000 4 Xe nâng 24 tấn 9.600.000 22.400.000 16.000.000 16.000.000 5 Xe nâng chụp Container 45 tấn 18.000.000 42.000.000 30.000.000 30.000.000 6 Xe cẩu 200 tấn 18.000.000 42.000.000 30.000.000 30.000.000 7 Xe ngoặm gỗ 10 tấn 16.200.000 37.800.000 27.000.000 27.000.000 8 Xe nâng 32 tấn 6.900.000 16.100.000 11.500.000 11.500.000 9 Xe xúc lật 18.000.000 42.000.000 30.000.000 30.000.000 10 Xe cẩu 150 tấn 27.000.000 63.000.000 45.000.000 45.000.000 11 Xe khác 7.200.000 16.800.000 12.000.000 12.000.000 12 Tàu biển 2000 tấn 27.600.000 64.400.000 46.000.000 46.000.000
  35. 35. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 35 STT Nội dung NGUỒN VỐN Tiến độ thực hiện Tự có - tự huy động Vay tín dụng 2020 2021 2022 13 Tàu biển 5000 tấn 48.000.000 112.000.000 80.000.000 80.000.000 III Chi phí quản lý dự án 5.947.888 13.878.405 19.826.293 IV Chi phí tư vấn đầu tư xây dựng 8.229.248 19.201.579 16.518.886 5.413.141 5.498.800 1 Chi phí lập báo cáo nghiên cứu tiền khả thi 640.511 1.494.526 2.135.038 2 Chi phí lập báo cáo nghiên cứu khả thi 1.834.692 4.280.949 6.115.641 3 Chi phí thiết kế bản vẽ thi công 1.707.081 3.983.189 5.690.269 4 Chi phí lập hồ sơ mời thầu, lựa chọn nhà thầu, đánh giá nhà thầu 163.575 381.675 545.250 5 Chi phí lập hồ sơ mời thầu, lựa chọn nhà thầu 243.356 567.830 811.185 6 Chi phí giám sát thi công xây dựng 2.728.692 6.366.949 1.141.503 3.934.240 4.019.899 7 Chi phí giám sát lắp đặt thiết bị 887.341 2.070.462 - 1.478.902 1.478.902 8 Chi phí tư vấn lập báo cáo đánh giá tác động môi trường 24.000 56.000 80.000 V Dự phòng phí 26.717.160 62.340.041 89.057.202 Chi phí đất 300.000.000 700.000.000 1.000.000.000 Tổng cộng 861.060.370 2.009.140.862 1.160.927.379 805.391.136 903.882.717 Tỷ lệ (%) 30% 70% 40,45% 28,06% 31,49%
  36. 36. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 36 III. Hiệu quả về mặt kinh tế và xã hội của dự án. III.1 Nguồn vốn dự kiến đầu tư của dự án. 1. Tổng mức đầu tư : 2.870.201.232.000 đồng. (Hai nghìn tám trăm bảy mươi tỷ hai trăm linh mốt triệu hai trăm ba mươi hai nghìn đồng) + Vốn tự có : 861.060.370.000 đồng. + Vốn vay (huy động) : 2.009.140.862.000 đồng. STT Cấu trúc vốn (1.000 đồng) 2.870.201.232 1 Vốn tự có (huy động) 861.060.370 2 Vốn vay Ngân hàng 2.009.140.862 Tỷ trọng vốn vay 70,00% Tỷ trọng vốn chủ sở hữu 30,00% 2. Dự kiến nguồn doanh thu của dự án, chủ yếu thu từ các nguồn như sau: - Vận chuyển container - Xếp dỡ hàng hóa - Dịch vụ kho, luân chuyển - Từ hoạt động khác Các nguồn thu khác thể hiện rõ trong bảng tổng hợp doanh thu của dự án. (Phụ lục 3). 3. Dự kiến đầu vào của dự án. Chi phí đầu vào của dự án % Khoản mục 1 Chi phí quảng cáo sản phẩm 3% Doanh thu 2 Chi phí khấu hao TSCD "" Bảng tính 3 Chi phí lãi vay "" Bảng tính 4 Chi phí bảo trì thiết bị 1% Tổng mức đầu tư thiết bị 5 Chi phí khác 5% Doanh thu 6 Chi phí vận hành dự án 30% Doanh thu 7 Chi phí quản lý chung "" Bảng tính
  37. 37. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 37 Chế độ thuế % 1 Thuế TNDN 20 III.2. Phương án vay vốn XDCB. Số tiền : 2.870.201.232.000 đồng. Thời hạn : 15 năm (180 tháng). Ân hạn : 1 năm. - Lãi suất, phí : Tạm tính lãi suất 11%/năm (tùy từng thời điểm theo lãi suất ngân hàng). - Tài sản bảo đảm tín dụng: thế chấp toàn bộ tài sản hình thành từ vốn vay. Lãi vay, hình thức trả nợ gốc 1 Thời hạn trả nợ vay 15 năm 2 Lãi suất vay cố định 11% /năm 3 Chi phí sử dụng vốn chủ sở hữu (tạm tính) 7% /năm 4 Chi phí sử dụng vốn bình quân WACC 9,8% /năm 5 Hình thức trả nợ: 1 (1: trả gốc đều; 2: trả gốc và lãi đều; 3: theo năng lực của dự án) Chi phí sử dụng vốn bình quân được tính trên cơ sở tỷ trọng vốn vay là 70%; tỷ trọng vốn chủ sở hữu là 30 %;lãi suất vay dài hạn 11%/năm; lãi suất tiền gửi trung bình tạm tính 7%/năm. III.3. Các thông số tài chính của dự án. 1. Kế hoạch hoàn trả vốn vay. Kết thúc năm đầu tiên phải tiến hành trả lãi vay và trả nợ gốc thời gian trả nợ trong vòng 15 năm của dự án, trung bình mỗi năm trả 293,33 tỷ đồng. Theo phân tích khả năng trả nợ của dự án (phụ lục tính toán kèm theo) cho thấy, khả năng trả được nợ là rất cao, trung bình dự án có khả năng trả được nợ, trung bình khoảng trên 260% trả được nợ. 2. Khả năng hoàn vốn và thời gian hoàn vốn giản đơn. Khả năng hoàn vốn giản đơn: Dự án sẽ sử dụng nguồn thu nhập sau thuế và khấu hao cơ bản của dự án để hoàn trả vốn vay.
  38. 38. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 38 KN hoàn vốn = (LN sau thuế + khấu hao)/Vốn đầu tư. Theo phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn giản đơn của dự án (phần phụ lục) thì chỉ số hoàn vốn của dự án là 6,35 lần, chứng tỏ rằng cứ 1 đồng vốn bỏ ra sẽ được đảm bảo bằng 6,35 đồng thu nhập. Dự án có đủ khả năng tạo vốn cao để thực hiện việc hoàn vốn. Thời gian hoàn vốn giản đơn (T): Theo (Bảng phụ lục tính toán) ta nhận thấy đến năm thứ 10 đã thu hồi được vốn và có dư. Số tháng = Số vốn đầu tư còn phải thu hồi/thu nhập bình quân năm có dư. Như vậy thời gian hoàn vốn của dự án là 9 năm kể từ ngày hoạt động. 3. Khả năng hoàn vốn và thời gian hoàn vốn có chiết khấu. Khả năng hoàn vốn và thời điểm hoàn vốn được phân tích cụ thể ở bảng phụ lục tính toán của dự án. Như vậy PIp = 1,95 cho ta thấy, cứ 1 đồng vốn bỏ ra đầu tư sẽ được đảm bảo bằng 1,95 đồng thu nhập cùng quy về hiện giá, chứng tỏ dự án có đủ khả năng tạo vốn để hoàn trả vốn. Thời gian hoàn vốn có chiết khấu (Tp) (hệ số chiết khấu 9,8%). Theo bảng phân tích cho thấy đến năm thứ 14 đã hoàn được vốn và có dư. Kết quả tính toán: Tp = 12 năm 8 tháng tính từ ngày hoạt động. 4. Phân tích theo phương pháp hiện giá thuần (NPV). Trong đó: + P: Giá trị đầu tư của dự án tại thời điểm đầu năm sản xuất. + CFt : Thu nhập của dự án = lợi nhuận sau thuế + khấu hao. Hệ số chiết khấu mong muốn 9,8%/năm. Theo bảng phụ lục tính toán NPV = 2.514.662.721.000 đồng. Như vậy chỉ trong vòng 20 năm của thời kỳ phân tích dự án, thu nhập đạt được sau khi trừ giá trị đầu P tiFPCFt PIp nt t     1 )%,,/(     Tpt t TpiFPCFtPO 1 )%,,/(     nt t tiFPCFtPNPV 1 )%,,/(
  39. 39. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 39 tư qui về hiện giá thuần là: 2.514.662.721.000 đồng > 0 chứng tỏ dự án có hiệu quả cao. 5. Phân tích theo tỷ suất hoàn vốn nội bộ (IRR). Theo phân tích được thể hiện trong bảng phân tích của phụ lục tính toán cho thấy IRR= 15,708% > 9,80% như vậy đây là chỉ số lý tưởng, chứng tỏ dự án có khả năng sinh lời.
  40. 40. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 40 KẾT LUẬN I. Kết luận. Với kết quả phân tích như trên, cho thấy hiệu quả tương đối cao của dự án mang lại, đồng thời giải quyết việc làm cho người dân trong vùng. Cụ thể như sau: + Các chỉ tiêu tài chính của dự án như: NPV >0; IRR > tỷ suất chiết khấu,… cho thấy dự án có hiệu quả về mặt kinh tế. + Hàng năm đóng góp vào ngân sách địa phương thông qua nguồn thuế thu nhập từ hoạt động của dự án, trung bình mỗi năm đóng khoảng 926 tỷ đồng. + Hàng năm giải quyết việc làm cho khoảng hơn 200 lao động của địa phương. Góp phần “phát huy tiềm năng, thế mạnh của địa phương; đẩy nhanh tốc độ phát triển kinh tế của địa phương, xây dựng tạo bước chuyển biến mạnh mẽ và phát triển kinh tế - xã hội. II. Đề xuất và kiến nghị. Với tính khả thi của dự án, rất mong các cơ quan, ban ngành xem xét và hỗ trợ chúng tôi để chúng tôi có thể triển khai các bước theo đúng tiến độ và quy định. Để dự án sớm đi vào hoạt động.
  41. 41. Dự án Khu liên hợp dịch vụ Logistics Dự Án Việt 41 CÁC BẢNG TÍNH HIỆU QUẢ TÀI CHÍNH CỦA DỰ ÁN 1. Bảng tổng mức, cơ cấu nguồn vốn của dự án thực hiện dự án 2. Bảng tính khấu hao hàng năm của dự án. 3. Bảng tính doanh thu và dòng tiền hàng năm của dự án. 4. Bảng Kế hoạch trả nợ hàng năm của dự án. 5. Bảng Mức trả nợ hàng năm theo dự án. 6. Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn giản đơn của dự án. 7. Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn có chiết khấu của dự án. 8. Bảng Tính toán phân tích hiện giá thuần (NPV) của dự án. 9. Bảng Phân tích theo tỷ suất hoàn vốn nội bộ (IRR) của dự án.

×