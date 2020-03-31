Khu du lich sinh thai phuong anh dong nai-dav

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 23 CHƯƠNG III. PHÂN TÍCH ...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 24 STT Nội dung Số lượng ...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 25 Sự kết hợp giữa du lịc...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 26 – Có lợi cho hệ tim mạ...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 27 - Xây dựng khu trung t...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 28 Cách chọn và thả giống...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 29 Khẩu phần ăn phù hợp b...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 30  Sau khi phối trộn, l...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 31 CHƯƠNG IV. CÁC PHƯƠNG ...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 32 STT Nội dung Số lượng ...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 33 IV. Phân đoạn thực hiệ...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 34 CHƯƠNG V. ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 35 I.3. Các tiêu chuẩn về...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 36 - Rác thải trong quá t...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 37 sau nhưng phải được ki...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 38 trong các lán trại ......
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 39 hưởng đến hoạt động củ...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 40 tường ngăn giữa các bộ...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 41 CHƯƠNG VI. TỔNG VỐN ĐẦ...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 42 STT Nội dung Số lượng ...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 43 STT Nội dung Số lượng ...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 44 STT Nội dung Số lượng ...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 45 STT Nội dung NGUỒN VỐN...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 46 STT Nội dung NGUỒN VỐN...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 47 STT Nội dung NGUỒN VỐN...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 48 STT Nội dung NGUỒN VỐN...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 49 II. Hiệu quả về mặt ki...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 50 Tài sản bảo đảm tín dụ...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 51 Như vậy thời gian hoàn...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 52 Theo phân tích được th...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 53 KẾT LUẬN I. Kết luận. ...
Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 54 PHỤ LỤC: CÁC BẢNG TÍNH...
  1. 1. CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc -----------    ---------- BÁO CÁO ĐẦU TƯ DỰ ÁN KHU DU LỊCH SINH THÁI PHƯƠNG ANH Chủ đầu tư: Địa điểm: Xã Phước An, Huyện Nhơn Trạch, tỉnh Đồng Nai. __ _----- Tháng 09/2018 -----
  2. 2. CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc -----------    ---------- BÁO CÁO ĐẦU TƯ DỰ ÁN KHU DU LỊCH SINH THÁI PHƯƠNG ANH CHỦ ĐẦU TƯ Tổng Giám Đốc ĐƠN VỊ TƯ VẤN CÔNG TY CP TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ DỰ ÁN VIỆT Tổng Giám Đốc
  3. 3. Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 3 MỤC LỤC CHƯƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU..........................................................................................6 I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tư.............................................................................6 II. Mô tả sơ bộ thông tin dự án. .....................................................................6 III. Sự cần thiết xây dựng dự án. ...................................................................6 IV. Các căn cứ pháp lý. .................................................................................8 V. Mục tiêu dự án. .........................................................................................9 V.1. Mục tiêu chung ......................................................................................9 V.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể.......................................................................................9 CHƯƠNG II. ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN .......................11 I. Hiện trạng tự nhiên, kinh tế - xã hội vùng thực hiện dự án. ....................11 I.1. Điều kiện về địa lý, địa chất..................................................................11 I.2. Điều kiện kinh tế xã hội. .......................................................................14 II. Quy mô sản xuất của dự án.....................................................................16 II.1. Đánh giá xu hướng thị trường..............................................................16 II.2. Quy mô của dự án ................................................................................19 III. Địa điểm và hình thức đầu tư xây dựng dự án. .....................................20 III.1. Địa điểm xây dựng..............................................................................20 III.2. Hình thức đầu tư. ................................................................................21 IV. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất và phân tích các yếu tố đầu vào của dự án..........21 IV.1. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất của dự án...........................................................21 IV.2. Phân tích đánh giá các yếu tố đầu vào đáp ứng nhu cầu của dự án. ..22 CHƯƠNG III. PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH LỰA CHỌN PHƯƠNG ÁN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ..................................23 I. Phân tích qui mô công trình. ....................................................................23
  4. 4. Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 4 II. Phân tích lựa chọn phương án kỹ thuật, công nghệ................................24 II.1. Khu du lịch sinh thái ............................................................................24 II.2. Khu vực nuôi trồng tôm thẻ .................................................................27 CHƯƠNG IV. CÁC PHƯƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN ...............................31 I. Phương án giải phóng mặt bằng, tái định cư và hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng.......................................................................................................................31 II. Các phương án xây dựng công trình.......................................................31 III. Phương án tổ chức thực hiện. ................................................................32 IV. Phân đoạn thực hiện và tiến độ thực hiện, hình thức quản lý dự án. ....33 CHƯƠNG V. ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG MÔI TRƯỜNG – GIẢI PHÁP PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ ............................................................................................34 I. Đánh giá tác động môi trường..................................................................34 I.2. Các quy định và các hướng dẫn về môi trường.....................................34 I.3. Các tiêu chuẩn về môi trường áp dụng cho dự án.................................35 I.4. Hiện trạng môi trường địa điểm xây dựng............................................35 II. Tác động của dự án tới môi trường.........................................................35 II.1. Nguồn gây ra ô nhiễm..........................................................................35 II.2. Mức độ ảnh hưởng tới môi trường.......................................................37 II.3. Giải pháp khắc phục ảnh hưởng tiêu cực của dự án tới môi trường....38 II.4.Kết luận:................................................................................................40 CHƯƠNG VI. TỔNG VỐN ĐẦU TƯ – NGUỒN VỐN THỰC HIỆN VÀ HIỆU QUẢ CỦA DỰ ÁN..............................................................................................41 I. Tổng vốn đầu tư và nguồn vốn của dự án................................................41 II. Hiệu quả về mặt kinh tế và xã hội của dự án..........................................49 II.1. Nguồn vốn dự kiến đầu tư của dự án...................................................49
  5. 5. Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 5 II.2. Phương án vay......................................................................................49 II.3. Các thông số tài chính của dự án .........................................................50 KẾT LUẬN..........................................................................................................53 I. Kết luận. ...................................................................................................53 II. Đề xuất và kiến nghị. ..............................................................................53 PHỤ LỤC: CÁC BẢNG TÍNH HIỆU QUẢ TÀI CHÍNH CỦA DỰ ÁN..........54 1. Bảng tổng mức, cơ cấu nguồn vốn của dự án thực hiện dự án........ Error! Bookmark not defined. 2. Bảng tính khấu hao hàng năm của dự án.Error! Bookmark not defined. 3. Bảng tính doanh thu và dòng tiền hàng năm của dự án.Error! Bookmark not defined. 4. Bảng Kế hoạch trả nợ hàng năm của dự án.Error! Bookmark not defined. 5. Bảng Mức trả nợ hàng năm theo dự án. ..Error! Bookmark not defined. 6. Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn giản đơn của dự án.Error! Bookmark not defined. 7. Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn có chiết khấu của dự án. ......... Error! Bookmark not defined. 8. Bảng Tính toán phân tích hiện giá thuần (NPV) của dự án............. Error! Bookmark not defined. 9. Bảng Phân tích theo tỷ suất hoàn vốn nội bộ (IRR) của dự án. ...... Error! Bookmark not defined.
  6. 6. Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 6 CHƯƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tư. Chủ đầu tư: Giấy CNĐKKD và Mã số doanh nghiệp số: Đại diện pháp luật: Chức vụ: Tổng Giám đốc Địa chỉ trụ sở: II. Mô tả sơ bộ thông tin dự án. Tên dự án: Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh. Địa điểm xây dựng: Xã Phước An, Huyện Nhơn Trạch, tỉnh Đồng Nai. Hình thức quản lý: Chủ đầu tư trực tiếp quản lý điều hành và khai thác dự án. Tổng mức đầu tư: 2.893.310.724.000 đồng (Hai nghìn tám trăm chín mươi ba tỷ ba trăm mười triệu bảy trăm hai mươi tư nghìn đồng). Trong đó: + Vốn tự có (tự huy động): 867.993.217.000 đồng. + Vốn vay tín dụng: 2.025.317.507.000 đồng. III. Sự cần thiết xây dựng dự án. Với các địa danh, phong cảnh nổi tiếng như: Vườn quốc gia Cát Tiên; Khu Bảo tồn thiên nhiên văn hóa Đồng Nai; thác Giang Điền, thác Mơ, hồ Trị An..., Đồng Nai ngày càng được nhiều khách du lịch tìm đến, nhất là từ TP Hồ Chí Minh. Năm 2017 là năm tỉnh "được mùa" du lịch nhất từ trước tới nay với số lượng khách tham quan, lưu trú lên đến hơn 3,4 triệu lượt người, tăng 10%, mang lại doanh thu hơn 1.200 tỷ đồng, tăng 14% so với năm 2016. Toàn tỉnh hiện có 21 khu du lịch, với nhiều điểm vui chơi, nghỉ dưỡng được các doanh nghiệp đầu tư, nâng cấp. Du lịch Đồng Nai phần lớn là du lịch sinh thái, loại hình được xem là khá hấp dẫn du khách nước ngoài. Kế hoạch 118-KH/TU của Tỉnh ủy đặt ra những yêu cầu cần chú trọng là: Phát triển du lịch bền vững, bảo tồn, phát huy các di sản văn hóa và các giá trị
  7. 7. Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 7 truyền thống tốt đẹp của vùng đất, con người Biên Hòa - Đồng Nai hơn 310 năm hình thành và phát triển; Bảo vệ môi trường, bảo đảm quốc phòng an ninh, trật tự an toàn xã hội; Phát triển đồng thời cả du lịch nội địa và quốc tế, tạo điều kiện thuận lợi để nhân dân, du khách trong và ngoài nước tham quan, tìm hiểu, khám phá các danh lam thắng cảnh, văn hóa Đồng Nai; Đề cao trách nhiệm của người đứng đầu cấp ủy và chính quyền địa phương các cấp trong việc tổ chức triển khai, quản lý hoạt động du lịch; Xác định phát triển du lịch là một trong những nhiệm vụ trọng tâm cần tập trung lãnh đạo, chỉ đạo thường xuyên và lâu dài; Là nhiệm vụ của cả hệ thống chính trị, các cấp, các ngành và của toàn xã hội, có sự chỉ đạo, lãnh đạo chặt chẽ của các cấp ủy đảng. Đồng thời, phát huy mạnh mẽ vai trò động lực của doanh nghiệp và cộng đồng dân cư. Những nhiệm vụ để thực hiện trong thời gian tới là: Xây dựng thương hiệu du lịch Đồng Nai là du lịch sinh thái, trong đó tập trung các huyện Vĩnh Cửu, Tân Phú và một số địa phương khác có thế mạnh về du lịch sinh thái như Định Quán, Biên Hòa, Nhơn Trạch... để tạo điểm nhấn cho du lịch Đồng Nai; Phát triển nhiều loại hình du lịch mà tỉnh có điều kiện và thế mạnh gồm: Du lịch tâm linh, du lịch thể thao, du lịch tín ngưỡng, du lịch kết hợp hội nghị, du lịch cộng đồng, du lịch sông, vui chơi, giải trí, du lịch gắn với nghề truyền thống...; Xây dựng du lịch trở thành ngành kinh tế dịch vụ quan trọng trong chiến lược phát triển kinh – xã hội của tỉnh; Xây dựng kết cấu hạ tầng và cơ sở vật chất kỹ thuật du lịch đồng bộ, nhằm khai thác có hiệu quả các tiềm năng du lịch để hình thành các sản phẩm du lịch mới hấp dẫn để thu hút du khách. Phấn đấu đến năm 2020, thu hút khách tham quan và lưu trú khoảng 5.000.000 lượt khách và doanh thu du lịch đạt 1700 tỷ đồng; Tăng cường công tác quảng bá nhằm thu hút các thành phần kinh tế tham gia đầu tư, khai thác, liên doanh, liên kết vào các dự án phát triển du lịch theo quy hoạch. Bên cạnh đó, ngành nuôi trồng thủy sản tại tỉnh ngày càng được quan tâm và phát triển. Hiện nay, trên địa bàn tỉnh Đồng Nai đã xuất hiện nhiều mô hình sản xuất có hiệu quả như: nuôi thủy sản trong lồng, bè, hồ chứa; nuôi thủy sản theo mô hình VAC với các loài thủy sản kinh tế cao như cá chình, cá lăng, ba ba, lươn... với tổng sản lượng thủy sản mỗi năm đạt hàng chục nghìn tấn. Tuy nhiên, theo đánh giá của ngành nông nghiệp tỉnh Đồng Nai thì lợi thế mặt nước để nuôi trồng thủy sản của địa phương này vẫn chưa tận dụng được hết, hiện mới chỉ có chưa đến ½ diện tích mặt nước được đưa vào khai thác nuôi trồng thủy sản bởi nhiều nguyên nhân như:
  8. 8. Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 8 người nuôi trồng thủy sản thiếu vốn để đầu tư vào các mô hình nuôi thả, việc tiếp cận với khoa học kỹ thuật trong lĩnh vực này còn hạn chế, giá thức ăn cho thủy sản tăng cao, khiến người nuôi không có lãi... Chính vì vậy, công ty chúng tôi đã phối hợp cùng công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt tiến hành nghiên cứu lập dự án “Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh” tại Đồng Nai nhằm góp phần cung cấp cho thị trường nguồn thủy sản đa dạng cũng như góp phần phát triển kinh tế của địa phương. IV. Các căn cứ pháp lý. IV.1. Căn cứ pháp lý lập dự án. Căn cứ Luật Xây dựng số 50/2014/QH13 ngày 18/06/2014 của Quốc hội nước Cộng hoà xã hội chủ nghĩa Việt Nam; Nghị quyết 26-NQ/TW ngày 05/8/2008 của Ban Chấp hành Trung ương khóa X về nông nghiệp, nông dân, nông thôn; Nghị định số 210/2013/NĐ-CP ngày 19/12/2013: Khuyến khích doanh nghiệp đầu tư vào nông nghiệp nông thôn. Quyết định số 68/2013/QĐ-TTg ngày 14/11/2013 về chính sách hỗ trợ giảm tổn thất trong nông nghiệp. Nghị định số 55/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 9/6/2015 về Chính sách tín dụng phục vụ phát triển nông nghiệp, nông thôn. Nghị định số 32/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 25/3/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý chi phí đầu tư xây dựng; Nghị định số 46/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 12/5/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý chất lượng và bảo trì công trình xây dựng; Nghị định số 59/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 18/6/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý dự án đầu tư xây dựng; Quyết định số 79/QĐ-BXD ngày 18/02/2017 của Bộ Xây dựng về việc công bố định mức chi phí quản lý dự án và tư vấn đầu tư xây dựng;
  9. 9. Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 9 Nghị định số 19/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 14/2/2015 của Chính phủ V/v Quy định chi tiết thi hành một số điều của Luật Bảo vệ môi trường. Quyết định 734/QĐ- TTg ngày 27 tháng 5 năm 2015 của Thủ tướng Chính phủ về việc phê duyệt Quy hoạch phát triển kinh tế - xã hội tỉnh Đồng Nai đến năm 2020, định hướng 2025; V. Mục tiêu dự án. V.1. Mục tiêu chung - Khai thác tiềm năng, thế mạnh về du lịch địa phương trong mối tương quan với vùng, cả nước trên trường quốc tế. Qua đó, xác định mô hình đặc trưng, có tính hấp dẫn cao để góp phần thúc đẩy du lịch Đồng Nai phát triển. - Phát triển du lịch Đồng Nai vừa truyền thống vừa hiện đại để phát huy các giá trị văn hoá dân gian của các dân tộc góp phần đa dạng sản phẩm du lịch xung quanh hệ thống tài nguyên du lịch rừng và sông suối. - Phát triển nuôi thủy sản hiệu quả, đảm bảo an toàn cho các loại thủy sản bản địa, góp phần đa dạng sinh học và hướng tới phát triển nuôi thủy sản bền vững. - Sản xuất thủy sản nhiều hơn nhưng không tăng đáng kể nhu cầu sử dụng nguồn lợi tự nhiên từ đất và nước. - Phát triển hệ thống nuôi trồng thủy sản bền vững, không tàn phá môi trường. - Phát triển hệ thống nuôi trồng thủy sản có tỷ suất chi phí/lợi nhuận hợp lý, đóng góp cho sự phát triển bền vững của ngành nuôi trồng thủy sản về mặt kinh tế và xã hội. V.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể - Khu du lịch sinh thái Phương Anh dự kiến thu hút hơn 14.000 khách du lịch mỗi năm khi dự án đi vào hoạt động ổn định. - Dự án đi vào hoạt động ổn định cung cấp khoảng tấn 19.000 tấn tôm cho thị trường
  10. 10. Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 10 - Đóng góp cho ngân sách nhà nước thông qua thuế và giải quyết công ăn việc làm cho người lao động, nâng cao thu nhập của người lao động đặc biệt ở vùng sâu vùng xa của tỉnh; thực hiện đẩy mạnh phát triển kinh tế nông nghiệp, chính sách tam nông theo chủ trương của Đảng và Nhà nước. - Góp phần giải quyết công ăn việc làm cho người dân địa phương. - Góp phần vào sự phát triển kinh tế đất nước nói chung cũng như tỉnh Đồng Nai nói riêng.
  11. 11. Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 11 CHƯƠNG II. ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Hiện trạng tự nhiên, kinh tế - xã hội vùng thực hiện dự án. I.1. Điều kiện về địa lý, địa chất.  Vị Trí Địa Lý Dự án “Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh” được xây dựng nằm trên địa bàn Xã Phước An, Huyện Nhơn Trạch, tỉnh Đồng Nai.  Địa hình: Huyện Nhơn Trạch là huyện được tách ra từ huyện Long Thành theo Nghị định số 51/CP ngày 23/6/1994 của Chính phủ, huyện nằm ở phía Tây Nam của tỉnh Đồng Nai, có tọa độ địa lý từ 106045’16” - 107001’55” Kinh độ Đông và 10031’33” - 10046’59” Vĩ độ Bắc, có vị trí địa lý như sau:
  12. 12. Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 12 - Phía Bắc : giáp TP.Hồ Chí Minh và huyện Long Thành. - Phía Nam : giáp TP.Hồ Chí Minh. - Phía Đông : giáp huyện Long Thành và tỉnh Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu. - Phía Tây : giáp TP.Hồ Chí Minh.  Khí hậu Khu vực nghiên cứu chịu ảnh hưởng của vùng khí hậu nhiệt đới gió mùa mang tính chất nóng, ẩm đồng thời phân hóa sâu sắc theo mùa với các đặc trưng của vùng khí hậu miền Đông Nam Bộ, hàng năm được chia làm 2 màu rõ rệt: - Mùa mưa từ tháng 4 đến tháng 10. - Mùa khô từ thàng 11 đến tháng 4 năm sau. Khu vực có đặc điểm khí hậu nóng đều quanh năm, nhiệt độ trung bình hàng năm từ 25.4 – 27.20C và không chênh lệch quá lớn giữa các tháng trong năm. Nóng nhất là tháng 4, tháng 5 nhưng cũng không vượt quá 300C, thấp nhất là tháng 12, nhiệt độ không dưới 200C. Trung bình hàng năm có 2000 – 3000 giờ nắng. - Nhiệt độ: Nhiệt độ trung bình năm: 260C. Nhiệt độ cao nhất: 28.60C. Nhiệt độ thấp nhất:22.60C. - Độ ẩm: Độ ẩm trung bình năm: 82%. Độ ẩm lớn nhất: 91%. Độ ẩm nhỏ nhất: 70% - Chế độ mưa: Lượng mưa lớn nhất: 2503mm. Lượng mưa nhỏ nhất: 2014mm. Lượng mưa trung bình: 1487mm.
  13. 13. Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 13 - Lượng bốc hơi: Lượng bốc hơi thay đổi theo mùa và lượng bốc hơi cao nhất vào các tháng 2, 3, 4 còn thấp nhất tập trung vào các tháng 7, 8, 9. Lượng bốc hơi cao nhất: 178mm/tháng. Lượng bốc hơi thấp nhất:51mm/tháng. - Gió: Hướng gió chủ đạo là hướng Bắc – Nam và hướng Đông Nam Mùa hè: Hướng Bắc –Nam vào tháng 4. Mùa đông: Hướng Đông Nam từ tháng 2 đến tháng 5. Tốc độ gió lớn nhất 10m/s.  Địa chất Trên cơ sở khảo sát ngoài hiện trường, mô tả đất nền qua các hố khoan, kết hợp với tài liệu đã có trong vùng và chủ yếu tổng hợp kết quả phân tích mẫu cơ lý đất đá, chúng tôi nhận thấy khu vực khảo sát (tính tới chiều sâu 30,00m), địa tầng được phân chia thành 7 lớp. Các lớp được mô tả theo thứ tự từ trên xuống như sau: - Lớp 1: Sét màu nâu đỏ sậm, trạng thái dẻo cứng. Chiều dày lớp từ 2,90  4,00m. - Lớp 2: Sét màu nâu đỏ sậm, xám nâu, nâu đỏ; trạng thái nửa cứng. Chiều dày lớp 6,10  8,10m. - Lớp 3: Sét màu nâu xám, nâu đỏ sậm; trạng thái dẻo cứng. Chiều dày lớp 1,30  1,60m. - Lớp 4: Sét màu nâu xám, xám xanh, nâu đỏ; trạng thái nửa cứng. Chiều dày lớp 8,80  11,10m. - Lớp 5: Sét màu xám xanh, trạng thái nửa cứng. Chiều dày lớp 3,80  6,00m. - Lớp 6: Sét màu xám xanh lẫn dăm sạn bazan phong hoá, trạng thái cứng. Chiều dày lớp từ 1,30m đến lớn hơn 3,50m.
  14. 14. Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 14 - Lớp 7: Đá bazan phong hoá nhẹ màu xám đen,cứng chắc. Chiều dày lớp chưa được xác định rõ ràng, các hố khoan sâu 30,0m đã khoan vào lớp này được 3,50m. Các lớp đất từ lớp 1 đến lớp 7 có diện phân bố rộng khắp khu vực khảo sát, bề dày lớp tương đối ổn đinh, tính chất cơ lý của các đơn nguyên địa chất công trình ít thay đổi, có sức chịu tải Rtc = 1,75  2,76 kG/cm2. Về mặt độ lún cần lưu ý nền đất lớp 1, lớp 2 và lớp 3 có hệ số rỗng lớn, hệ số nén lún cao. - Mực nước ngầm khu vực khảo sát nằm sâu không ảnh hưởng đến việc thiết kế và thi công nền móng công trình. - Bề mặt địa hình khá bằng phẳng thuận lợi cho thi công xây dựng công trình.  Địa chất thủy văn Nước ngầm: Theo nghiên cứu thăm dò đánh giá nước dưới đất của Đoàn địa chất thủy văn 78 cho thấy khu vực thiết kế trong vùng có nước ngầm, trữ lượng nước ngầm không đều, khu vực dự án chỉ khai thác tối đa được 5.000m³/ngđ. Mực nước ngầm trong khu vực khảo sát nằm sâu, tại thời điểm khoan khảo sát các hố khoan sâu gặp mực nước ngầm ở độ sâu từ 19,30m đến 20,0m. Nước không có tính ăn mòn bê tông.  Địa chấn Khu vực dự kiến xây dựng nằm trong vùng có động đất cấp 5 (Theo bản đồ địa chấn Việt Nam).  Thủy văn Khu vực nghiên cứu nằm trong vùng thượng lưu của các con suối chảy ra sông Cả và sông Đông Nai. Phía Đông Nam khu vức có suối Cả chảy qua theo hướng Đông Bắc – Tây Nam, là nơi tập trung nước từ các đồi cao xung quanh. Do đó khi có mưa lớn các khu vực ven suối bị nước dâng khoảng 0.5 – 0.8 m. Tuy nhiên theo điều tra hiện trạng khu vực này không bị ngập lụt. I.2. Điều kiện kinh tế xã hội. Tăng trưởng sản xuất công nghiệp của huyện Nhơn Trạch trong 5 năm qua bình quân đạt 21%/năm, cơ cấu kinh tế của huyện tiếp tục được chuyển dịch đúng hướng,
  15. 15. Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 15 tỉ trọng công nghiệp chiếm 53%, dịch vụ 41% và nông nghiệp 6%. Đáng chú ý, trong cơ cấu ngành Công nghiệp đã có sự thay đổi theo hướng tích cực. So với trước đây, trong thu hút đầu tư thay vì chấp nhận đầu tư ồ ạt để lấp đầy diện tích, đến nay khi diện tích đất tại các KCN đã lấp đầy khoảng 80%, huyện đã thực hiện chủ trương thu hút các nhà đầu tư thuộc các nhóm ngành công nghệ cao, công nghiệp phụ trợ, công nghiệp sạch nhằm giảm thiểu ô nhiễm môi trường và giảm áp lực thu hút lao động ngoại tỉnh mà vẫn đảm bảo tăng trưởng kinh tế công nghiệp đúng mục tiêu, kế hoạch. Hiện toàn huyện có 8 KCN (6 KCN được Chính phủ phê duyệt, 1 KCN do tỉnh phê duyệt và 1 KCN của địa phương) với 345 dự án trong đó 285 dự án đi vào hoạt động, giải quyết việc làm cho trên 76.000 lao động. Song song đó, là địa phương phát triển mạnh về công nghiệp nên vấn đề đầu tư phát triển hạ tầng, trong đó hạ tầng giao thông luôn được huyện quan tâm. 5 năm qua, Nhơn Trạch đã nhựa hóa toàn bộ các tuyến đường chính trên địa bàn huyện, triển khai các công trình giao thông huyết mạch để kết nối với các vùng, địa phương lân cận có tác động rất lớn đến sự phát triển của huyện. Theo ông Đặng Kim Hoàng, Trưởng phòng quản lý kinh tế huyện Nhơn Trạch, ngoài những tuyến đường hiện hữu đã được đầu tư nâng cấp cải tạo, huyện cũng đang hỗ trợ các chủ đầu tư thực hiện các dự án, như: xây dựng đường 319 kết nối với đường cao tốc TP. Hồ Chí Minh - Long Thành - Dầu Giây; đường cao tốc Bến Lức - Long Thành, sân bay quốc tế Long Thành, đường 25B, đường vành đai 3 đoạn Nhơn Trạch - Tân Vạn; đường liên cảng... Nhìn chung, hệ thống hạ tầng giao thông đã cơ bản đảm bảo kết nối với các địa phương trong vùng kinh tế trọng điểm phía Nam, từng bước thay đổi diện mạo mới của một đô thị trong tương lai. Theo Đồ án điều chỉnh quy hoạch chung đô thị mới Nhơn Trạch đến năm 2030 và tầm nhìn đến năm 2050, Nhơn Trạch sẽ trở thành vùng kinh tế đô thị động lực, trong đó phát triển các KCN tập trung và các dịch vụ đô thị, du lịch, thương mại, cảng biển và cảng sông; là một trong những trung tâm kinh tế, văn hóa, khoa học - kỹ thuật của tỉnh. Đồng thời, hỗ trợ các chức năng giáo dục-đào tạo, y tế, thương mại, dịch vụ hỗn hợp vùng TP. Hồ Chí Minh. Về quy mô dân số, đến năm 2020 dân số của huyện sẽ đạt khoảng 25 - 26 vạn dân, tỷ lệ đô thị hóa khoảng 67 - 70%; đến năm 2030 khoảng 33 - 35 vạn dân, tỷ lệ đô thị hóa khoảng 73 - 75%. Về quy mô
  16. 16. Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 16 diện tích, đến năm 2020, diện tích đất xây dựng đô thị dự kiến trên 10.700 ha; đến năm 2030 khoảng trên 14.000 ha. Lợi thế của đô thị mới Nhơn Trạch là nằm trong quy hoạch vùng tỉnh Đồng Nai và quy hoạch vùng TP.Hồ Chí Minh nên sẽ khai thác và phát huy các tiềm năng để xây dựng và phát triển đô thị mới đồng bộ về mạng lưới hạ tầng kỹ thuật và hạ tầng xã hội; kinh tế công nghiệp làm trọng tâm với 8 KCN tập trung nằm quanh trung tâm; kết hợp phát triển kinh tế với thương mại, dịch vụ và du lịch sinh thái; đời sống nhân dân được nâng lên, đến năm 2020 tỷ lệ hộ nghèo giảm dưới 1% theo chuẩn mới, giải quyết công ăn việc làm cho khoảng 27.000 lao động địa phương và nâng số lao động qua đào tạo lên 75% người lao động. II. Quy mô sản xuất của dự án. II.1. Đánh giá xu hướng thị trường + Tuy kinh tế khó khăn, đi du lịch vẫn còn là một thói quen của đông đảo người dân các quốc gia. Đóng góp 6% cho tổng GDP toàn thế giới, ngành du lịch năm 2017 có số lượt khách quốc tế là hơn 1 tỷ lượt khách và dự báo sẽ tiếp tục tăng trưởng với tốc độ 3,3% để đạt mức 1,8 tỷ lượt khách năm 2030. Trong đó, đáng lưu ý là các thị trường mới nổi sẽ đạt mức tăng trưởng gấp đôi so với trước và chiếm hơn một nửa lượng khách du lịch - ước tính với con số khách đến riêng các thị trường này đạt 1 tỷ lượt vào năm 2030. + Nhu cầu về sản phẩm du lịch sẽ có sự thay đổi, khách du lịch đang trong xu hướng thay đổi hành vi từ kiểu “viếng thăm, ngắm cảnh” thông thường tới các điểm đến mà muốn tìm hiểu sâu hơn về các giá trị và cuộc sống của bản địa nhằm phát triển bản thân cá nhân của chính mình Các hình thức này đang được gọi chung là du lịch vì sức khỏe (tinh thần và tâm trí - Wellness Tourism). + Công nghệ phục vụ du lịch cũng có sự thay đổi- do đặc tính di chuyển cao, các dịch vụ xúc tiến, bán sản phẩm du lịch cũng sẽ đòi hỏi sự thay đổi theo yêu cầu của sản phẩm với mức độ phản hồi ngay lập tức để tạo sự hài lòng và thoải mái cho khách. Một con số thống kê nhanh sơ bộ cho biết giao dịch bán hàng qua mạng trên toàn thế giới năm 2012 đạt 524 tỷ USD, tăng trưởng với tốc độ 8,4% và còn được dự báo sẽ tiếp tục tăng trưởng cao hơn nữa- 9,5-10% trong giai đoạn 5 năm tới đây.
  17. 17. Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 17 Đi sâu vào các đặc thù của xu hướng du lịch, có thể lưu ý thêm một số điểm như sau của thị trường khách quốc tế: Thứ nhất: Cơ cấu nguồn khách sẽ ngày càng đa dạng: + Về khả năng chi tiêu: du lịch đang ngày càng phổ biến, không chỉ những người giàu có từ các nước phát triển mới đi du lịch mà tất cả các tầng lớp khác, từ nhiều quốc gia khác nhau cũng tham gia ngày càng đông đảo; + Về độ tuổi: người già, người mới nghỉ hưu đi du lịch ngày càng nhiều nên cần có những chương trình đặc biệt phục vụ nhu cầu về nghỉ dưỡng cho đối tượng khách này. + Về nhân thân: số người độc thân đi du lịch ngày càng tăng. + Về giới tính: Những thay đổi về vai trò và trách nhiệm trong gia đình khiến khách là phụ nữ ngày càng tăng, yêu cầu các cơ sở có những cải tiến, bổ sung các trang thiết bị, vật dụng và các dịch vụ, lịch trình phù hợp với nhu cầu của nữ thương nhân. + Về loại hình: ngày càng nhiều những nhóm gia đình đăng ký đi du lịch với sự tham gia của đầy đủ các thành viên của cả ba thế hệ trong gia đình, đặc biệt các dịp lễ, cuối tuần và kỳ nghỉ hè của trẻ em. Thứ hai: Xu hướng chọn các dịch vụ, hàng hoá bền vững, có nhãn sinh thái, thân thiện với môi trường. Đây là xu hướng của khách du lịch quốc tế đến Việt Nam, nhất là khách đến từ các nước châu Âu, Bắc Mỹ, Nhật, Thái Lan. Họ có ý thức và nhu cầu cao về an toàn và sức khoẻ, ngày càng nhiều người muốn quay về với thiên nhiên. Vì vậy, cần triển khai thực hiện và tập trung tuyên truyền cho các những chương trình, dịch vụ thân thiện với môi trường. Thứ ba: ngày càng nhiều người sử dụng thời gian nhàn rỗi và thu nhập để nghỉ ngơi và hưởng thụ các dịch vụ có lợi cho sức khoẻ và sắc đẹp. Đáp ứng xu hướng này, cần tạo những khu vực không hút thuốc lá, không bán và phục vụ rượu mạnh, bổ sung các thực đơn tăng cường rau, củ, quả chứng minh được nguồn gốc, các món ăn ít béo, đường, calo hoặc ít carbohydrate, các đồ uống
  18. 18. Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 18 ít calo và ít cafein, tăng cường tổ chức câu lạc bộ sức khoẻ với những dụng cụ, thiết bị thể thao, phòng tập yoga, sân tennis, bể bơi, bể sục, phòng tắm nước khoáng, ngâm thuốc bắc, nơi phơi nắng hoặc các phòng matxa... ; các dịch vụ du lịch kết hợp chữa bệnh thời đại như các bệnh gut, tiểu đường, tim mạch ..v.v. Thứ tư: Xu hướng ngày càng tăng nhu cầu khách lựa chọn chương trình du lịch có sự kết hợp giữa các loại hình du lịch. Ví dụ: nghỉ biển kết hợp với hội nghị, du lịch khen thưởng kết hợp thăm dò thị trường, du lịch nghỉ dưỡng ngắn ngày kết hợp với casino..v.v. đòi hỏi các cơ sở đa dạng hoá các sản phẩm như tạo chương trình nghỉ ngơi tham quan di tích lịch sử kết hợp thăm trang trại trồng rau, chè và cây ăn quả, tổ chức các hoạt động giải trí trên biển. Thứ năm: xu hướng chọn tour du lịch tự thiết kế, đặt chỗ qua mạng; tự lựa chọn dịch vụ, không đi theo tour trọn gói. Du lịch mang tính cá nhân nhiều nhất là dịch vụ ăn uống. Vì vậy các doanh nghiệp lữ hành, vận chuyển, khách sạn thường kết hợp tổ chức các chương trình chỉ cung ứng một phần dịch vụ du lịch như Hãng Hàng không quốc gia Việt Nam (Vietnam Airlines) đã tổ chức khá thành công gói sản phẩm Free and Easy chỉ gồm vé máy bay, dịch vụ đón tiễn sân bay và 3 đêm khách sạn. Nếu có nhu cầu, khách có thể tiếp tục mua tour lẻ và các dịch vụ khác tại điểm đến. Như vậy, để hỗ trợ thúc đẩy xu hướng này, cần hỗ trợ nâng cao năng lực tiếp cận thị trường của các doanh nghiệp, cơ quan xúc tiến du lịch bằng các công cụ cập nhật theo đời sống hiện đại như các mạng mobile, mạng xã hội như Facebook, Twitter… Thứ sáu: Xu hướng đi nghỉ rời xa những nơi đô thị ồn ào, đến những nơi yên tỉnh, biệt lập. Đây là một xu hướng khiến các điểm du lịch ở các vùng xa trung tâm đô thị ngày càng đông khách. Như vậy, xuất khẩu của dịch vụ du lịch có tiềm năng lớn cho những vùng sâu vùng xa và đặc biệt khả năng cùng hỗ trợ xúc tiến thương mại. Trong thời gian tới cần chú trọng hơn tới xu thế du lịch vì sức khỏe, vì xu hướng này hiện chưa được nhìn nhận một cách thích đáng trong các chiến lược phát triển du lịch của tỉnh, vùng và cả nước. Theo đó cần đẩy mạnh liên kết vùng theo chuỗi cung ứng, hình thành các mô hình giúp phát triển sản phẩm du lịch mới: du lịch văn
  19. 19. Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 19 hóa, du lịch chăm sóc sức khỏe cá nhân, du lịch MICE, du lịch tàu biển, định vị du lịch cho từng khu vực. II.2. Quy mô của dự án STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích I Xây dựng A Khu du lịch nghỉ dưỡng 1 Khu biệt thự nghỉ dưỡng sinh thái 50 m2 500 2 Nhà hàng 1 m2 2.000 3 Khu spa 2 m2 500 4 Sân Tennis 5 m2 800 5 Sân bóng chuyền cầu lông 5 m2 360 6 Sân bóng rổ 5 m2 570 7 Hồ bơi 2 m2 128 8 Chòi nghỉ 20 m2 100 9 Cây xanh, sân cỏ, công viên 1 m2 266.052 10 Khu vui chơi giải trí, team building,… 1 m2 30.000 11 Đường giao thông nội bộ 1 m2 126.642 B Khu nuôi trồng thủy sản 1 Văn phòng 1 m2 1.000 2 Nhà kho 2 m2 10.000 3 Nhà ở cho nhân viên, CN 2 m2 5.000 4 Đường nội bộ, bờ ao 1 m2 341.100 5 Ao nuôi 500 m2 4.000 6 Ao thải bùn 150 m2 3.000 7 Ao chứa nước thải 70 m2 8.000 C Khu cây xanh sinh thái 1 m2 4.045.000 D Đất giao thông 1 m2 153.700 E Hệ thống phụ trợ 1 Hệ thống cấp nước tổng thể 1 HT
  20. 20. Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 20 STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích 2 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể 1 HT 3 Hệ thống thoát nước tổng thể 1 HT 4 Hệ thống xử lý nước thải 1 HT III. Địa điểm và hình thức đầu tư xây dựng dự án. III.1. Địa điểm xây dựng. Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh được xây dựng tại Xã Phước An, Huyện Nhơn Trạch, tỉnh Đồng Nai.
  21. 21. Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 21 III.2. Hình thức đầu tư. Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh được đầu tư theo hình thức xây dựng mới. IV. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất và phân tích các yếu tố đầu vào của dự án. IV.1. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất của dự án. TT Nội dung Đơn vị Diện tích (m²) Tỷ lệ (%) A Khu du lịch nghỉ dưỡng 1 Khu biệt thự nghỉ dưỡng sinh thái m2 25.000 0,31 2 Nhà hàng m2 2.000 0,02 3 Khu spa m2 1.000 0,01 4 Sân Tennis m2 4.000 0,05 5 Sân bóng chuyền cầu lông m2 1.800 0,02 6 Sân bóng rổ m2 2.850 0,04 7 Hồ bơi m2 256 0,00 8 Chòi nghỉ m2 2.000 0,02 9 Cây xanh, sân cỏ, công viên m2 266.052 3,31 10 Khu vui chơi giải trí, team building,… m2 30.000 0,37 11 Đường giao thông nội bộ m2 126.642 1,57 B Khu nuôi trồng thủy sản 1 Văn phòng m2 1.000 0,01 2 Nhà kho m2 20.000 0,25 3 Nhà ở cho nhân viên, CN m2 10.000 0,12 4 Đường nội bộ, bờ ao m2 341.100 4,24 5 Ao nuôi m2 2.000.000 24,87 6 Ao thải bùn m2 450.000 5,60 7 Ao chứa nước thải m2 560.000 6,96 C Khu cây xanh sinh thái m2 4.045.000 50,30 D Đất giao thông m2 153.700 1,91 Tổng cộng 8.042.400 100
  22. 22. Dự án Khu du lịch sinh thái kết hợp nuôi trồng thủy sản Phương Anh Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự Án Việt 22 IV.2. Phân tích đánh giá các yếu tố đầu vào đáp ứng nhu cầu của dự án. Các vật tư đầu vào như: nguyên vật liệu và xây dựng đều có bán tại địa phương và trong nước nên nguyên vật liệu các yếu tố đầu vào phục vụ cho quá trình thực hiện dự án là tương đối thuận lợi và đáp ứng kịp thời. Đối với nguồn lao động phục vụ quá trình hoạt động của dự án sau này, dự kiến sử dụng nguồn lao động tại địa phương. Nên cơ bản thuận lợi cho quá trình thực hiện dự án.
  23. 23. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 23 CHƯƠNG III. PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH LỰA CHỌN PHƯƠNG ÁN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ I. Phân tích qui mô công trình. Bảng tổng hợp quy mô công trình của dự án STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích I Xây dựng A Khu du lịch nghỉ dưỡng 1 Khu biệt thự nghỉ dưỡng sinh thái 50 m2 500 2 Nhà hàng 1 m2 2.000 3 Khu spa 2 m2 500 4 Sân Tennis 5 m2 800 5 Sân bóng chuyền cầu lông 5 m2 360 6 Sân bóng rổ 5 m2 570 7 Hồ bơi 2 m2 128 8 Chòi nghỉ 20 m2 100 9 Cây xanh, sân cỏ, công viên 1 m2 266.052 10 Khu vui chơi giải trí, team building,… 1 m2 30.000 11 Đường giao thông nội bộ 1 m2 126.642 B Khu nuôi trồng thủy sản 1 Văn phòng 1 m2 1.000 2 Nhà kho 2 m2 10.000 3 Nhà ở cho nhân viên, CN 2 m2 5.000 4 Đường nội bộ, bờ ao 1 m2 341.100 5 Ao nuôi 500 m2 4.000 6 Ao thải bùn 150 m2 3.000 7 Ao chứa nước thải 70 m2 8.000 C Khu cây xanh sinh thái 1 m2 4.045.000 D Đất giao thông 1 m2 153.700 E Hệ thống phụ trợ
  24. 24. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 24 STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích 1 Hệ thống cấp nước tổng thể 1 HT 2 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể 1 HT 3 Hệ thống thoát nước tổng thể 1 HT 4 Hệ thống xử lý nước thải 1 HT II. Phân tích lựa chọn phương án kỹ thuật, công nghệ. II.1. Khu du lịch sinh thái II.1.1. Khu đất sinh thái phục vụ du lịch Khu tổ chức các hoạt động ngoài trời, Team Building, cắm trại sẽ đi kèm với nhiều hoạt động, chương trình. Đây chính là những giây phút thư giãn để các thành viên có cơ hội quây quần bên nhau, cùng chia sẻ những chuyện vui buồn trong cuộc sống, tự thưởng cho nhau sau những thành công đã đạt được. Qua đó, gắn kết tinh thần đoàn kết và hiểu biết lẫn nhau giữa các thành viên trong nhóm! Hoạt động xây dựng đội nhóm đã dần trở thành một phần tất yếu không thể thiếu cho các tổ chức, các công ty, các doanh nghiệp. Đây vừa là hoạt động vui chơi, vừa như một buổi huấn luyện kỹ năng cho các thành viên. Ngoài ra khu vực tổ chức các hoạt động ngoài trời sẽ bao gồm nhiều trò chơi mạo hiểm và các môn thể thao rèn luyện thân thể mang tính thư giãn – giải trí. II.1.2. Khu Biệt thự nghỉ dưỡng sinh thái Với lợi thế là không gian, cảnh quan môi trường trong lành là cơ sở để phát triển khu nghỉ dưỡng biệt thự, kết hợp với các dịch vụ khác lý tưởng cho việc đi du lịch, nghỉ dưỡng. Khu biệt thự được xây dựng với quy mô 50 căn độc lập, diện tích 500 m2 /căn.
  25. 25. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 25 Sự kết hợp giữa du lịch sinh thái và nghỉ dưỡng sẽ mang tới cho du khách một không gian sống động, tươi mới nhưng cũng yên tĩnh và đầy trầm lắng. Du khách sẽ được tắm mình trong không gian xanh mát của quần thể sinh thái trồng các cây nông nghiệp lẫn bầu trời trong lành, không ổn ào, không công việc, không khói bụi,... du khách sẽ hoàn toàn được thư giãn. Thiết kế phòng ngủ đẹp, tiện nghi, diện tích căn phòng phù hợp tuỳ theo tổng diện tích, bên cạnh đó, việc bài trí nội thất hợp lý, màu sắc ấm áp, sử dụng tranh treo, lọ hoa, rèm cửa cũng góp phần tạo cảm giác thoải mái, dễ chịu cho người sử dụng. Không những thế du khách đến nghỉ dưỡng nơi đây sẽ trực tiếp trải nghiệm được làm ra những sản phẩm của mình và được trả phí cho những sản phẩm ấy. Đi kèm với dịch vụ nghỉ dưỡng, dự án còn cung cấp cho du khách các dịch vụ đi kèm như dịch vụ giặt là, spa, … giúp du khách có thể có 1 không gian nghỉ tiện nghi và đầy đủ nhất.Với lợi thế là không gian, cảnh quan môi trường trong lành là cơ sở để phát triển khu nghỉ dưỡng, kết hợp với các dịch vụ khác lý tưởng cho việc trải nghiệm hoặc những buổi picnic, dã ngoại,...  Spa Được xây dựng trên tổng diện tích 1.000 m2, dịch vụ spa sẽ mang đến cho khách hàng các sự lựa chọn tin cậy, những lợi ích spa có thể đem lại cho bạn đó là: – Giảm Stress: Bạn có thể giải tỏa căng thẳng bằng cách đắm mình trong tiếng nhạc du dương và làn nước mát với tinh dầu thoang thoảng, dễ chịu. – Giải độc cơ thể: các chất độc nằm sâu bên trong cơ thể sẽ dần dần được loại bỏ dưới tác dụng của tinh dầu, hạn chế chứng đau và viêm khớp, giúp cân bằng thể lực bằng các động tác massage và xông hơi.
  26. 26. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 26 – Có lợi cho hệ tim mạch: phương pháp dưỡng khí giúp bạn điều hòa nhịp thở và ổn định nhịp tim, phương pháp massage giúp lưu thông mạch máu rất tốt cho hệ tim mạch. – Giảm nguy cơ ung thư: thân nhiệt của bạn luôn trong trạng thái cao khi tắm spa giúp cải thiện hệ miễn dịch, thúc đẩy quá trình đào thải những hóa chất gây ung thư như Natri (sodium), alcohol, nicotine, … – Cho bạn giấc ngủ ngon: Một giấc ngủ ngon được hình thành bởi nhiều yếu tố, trong đó sức khỏe và tinh thần thoải mái là yếu tố quyết định. Khu biệt thự du lịch nghỉ dưỡng sẽ mang tới cho du khách một không gian sống động, tươi mới nhưng cũng yên tĩnh và đầy trầm lắng. Du khách sẽ được tắm mình trong không gian xanh mát của cây cỏ lẫn bầu trời trong lành, không ổn ào, không công việc, không khói bụi,... sẽ hoàn toàn được thư giãn sau những giờ làm việc mệt mỏi. Các căn nhà sẽ được bố trí thiết kế theo phong cách ấm cúng, sang trọng phương Tây, hài hòa với nét hiện đại mới mẻ phương đông chắc chắn sẽ làm hài lòng tất cả những du khách đến tham quan nơi đây. II.1.3. Khu giải trí dịch vụ  Các dịch vụ chính:
  27. 27. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 27 - Xây dựng khu trung tâm tổ chức sự kiện văn hóa ngoài trời: Sân bóng đã mini, tennis, golf, bóng chuyền, ... - Cung cấp các họat động giải trí thư giãn như: hồ bơi hiện đại, massage, tắm nắng, thể dục dụng cụ, thể dục thể thao, các nhu cầu về ăn uống giải khát, cung cấp thực phẩm. - Cung cấp thông tin : báo chí, điện thọai, điện tín, fax, internet - Cung cấp các phương tiện và hình thức đi lại, đưa đón. - Chăm sóc sức khỏe và các nhu cầu về y tế … II.2. Khu vực nuôi trồng tôm thẻ Cách làm ao nuôi Ao nuôi tôm thẻ chân trắng có thể là hình vuông, chữ nhật hay tròn. Có nguồn nước sạch, độ pH phải đạt từ 6 trở lên. Trang bị hệ thống quạt tạo dòng chảy để tăng lượng oxy cho tôm, tạo dòng chảy và thu gom chất thải. Cũng giống như nuôi các loài thủy sản khác, trước khi thả tôm nuôi cần cải tạo ao nuôi: tháo sạch nước trong ao nuôi, phơi ao từ 7 – 10 ngày , cho nước vào để tiêu độc khử trùng ao bằng vôi sống ngâm ao trong 4 – 5 ngày. Tiến hành rửa ao: xả hết nước có vôi sống, bơm vào xả ra thêm 2 lần nữa. Sau đó, cho nước vào ao với độ sâu 1,8 – 2,2 m, bắt buộc phải thực hiện bước này nếu không muốn con tôm của mình mắc bệnh sau này.
  28. 28. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 28 Cách chọn và thả giống tôm thẻ Chọn giống Giống nên chọn những nơi cung cấp giống có uy tín, có nguồn gốc tôm bố mẹ rõ ràng và nếu có thể bà con nên đem tôm giống đi xét nghiệm để loại những bệnh phổ biến trên tôm. Chọn con giống có kích thước đồng đều, lanh lẹ, thân dài (khoảng 1 cm). Thả giống Trước khi thả giống, bà con nên ngâm các bọc tôm giống trong nước ao nuôi khoảng 15 phút để cân bằng nhiệt độ và giúp tôm thích nghi dần với môi trường mới. Thời điểm thả tôm tốt nhất là lúc sáng sớm hoặc chiều mát (tránh ánh nắng mặt trời). Mật độ thả giống từ 80 – 100 con/m2 . Chăm sóc và theo dõi ao tôm Cho tôm ăn bằng thức ăn công nghiệp ngay sau khi thả giống 1 ngày. Thức ăn phải đảm bảo chất lượng, số lượng phù hợp với từng giai đoạn phát triển của tôm nuôi.
  29. 29. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 29 Khẩu phần ăn phù hợp bà con có thể áp dụng: Ngày đầu tiên: 1,2 – 1,5 kg/100.000 con giống Từ 2 – 7 ngày tuổi: tăng thêm 400 gr/ngày Từ 1 – 2 tuần tuổi: tăng thêm 500 gr/ngày Từ 2 – 4 tuần tuổi: tăng thêm 600 gr/ngày Từ 2 tháng tuổi cho đến khi thu hoạch: – Điều chỉnh lượng thức ăn trong ngày, hạn chế tối đa lượng thức ăn dư thừa làm ô nhiễm môi trường nước trong ao, dễ phát sinh dịch bệnh cho tôm. – Quản lý chặt chẽ lượng thức ăn, hệ số thức ăn tối đa đối với tôm thẻ chân trắng là 1,3.  * Lưu ý:  2 tuần sau khi thả giống cho đến khi thu hoạch, cần sử dụng các sản phẩm thuốc thú y thủy sản trong danh mục thuốc được phép lưu hành theo quy định để phòng ngừa các bệnh về đường tiêu hóa, gan và cung cấp các vitamin, khoáng viên với 1 lượng cần thiết giúp tôm nuôi tăng cường sức đề kháng.
  30. 30. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 30  Sau khi phối trộn, loại thức ăn bổ sung nay được bao bọc bởi 1 trong các loại như dầu mực, dầu cá hoặc các sản phẩm thương mại có tính năng kết dính khác. Liều dùng từ 15 – 20 gr/kg thức ăn. Theo dõi ao tôm  Quản lý môi trường ao nuôi đóng vai trò cực kỳ quan trọng vì con tôm rất nhạy cảm với môi trường sống.  Cần hạn chế những biến động bất lợi của môi trường để tạo điều kiện cho tôm nuôi có sức đề kháng tốt, chống chọi được với mầm bệnh để sinh trưởng và phát triển tốt. Trong quá trình nuôi tôm, việc phòng bệnh cho tôm là vô cùng quan trọng, còn trị bệnh là giải pháp cuối cùng của tình thế. Cách phòng ngừa như sau: Khi trộn thức ăn nên dùng bao tay. Dụng cụ chăn nuôi của từng ao nên để riêng rẻ để tránh sự lây nhiễm từ ao này sang ao khác Thường xuyên kiểm tra độ kiềm và nông độ canxi, magie trong ao. Nếu có sự thay đổi cần xử lý ngay trước khi nó ảnh hưởng đến sức khỏe của con tôm.
  31. 31. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 31 CHƯƠNG IV. CÁC PHƯƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Phương án giải phóng mặt bằng, tái định cư và hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng. Chủ đầu tư sẽ thực hiện đầy đủ các thủ tục về đất đai theo quy định hiện hành. Ngoài ra, dự án cam kết thực hiện đúng theo tinh thần chỉ đạo của các cơ quan ban ngành và luật định. II. Các phương án xây dựng công trình. Bảng tổng hợp danh mục các công trình xây dựng và thiết bị STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích I Xây dựng A Khu du lịch nghỉ dưỡng 1 Khu biệt thự nghỉ dưỡng sinh thái 50 m2 500 2 Nhà hàng 1 m2 2.000 3 Khu spa 2 m2 500 4 Sân Tennis 5 m2 800 5 Sân bóng chuyền cầu lông 5 m2 360 6 Sân bóng rổ 5 m2 570 7 Hồ bơi 2 m2 128 8 Chòi nghỉ 20 m2 100 9 Cây xanh, sân cỏ, công viên 1 m2 266.052 10 Khu vui chơi giải trí, team building,… 1 m2 30.000 11 Đường giao thông nội bộ 1 m2 126.642 B Khu nuôi trồng thủy sản 1 Văn phòng 1 m2 1.000 2 Nhà kho 2 m2 10.000 3 Nhà ở cho nhân viên, CN 2 m2 5.000 4 Đường nội bộ, bờ ao 1 m2 341.100 5 Ao nuôi 500 m2 4.000 6 Ao thải bùn 150 m2 3.000 7 Ao chứa nước thải 70 m2 8.000 C Khu cây xanh sinh thái 1 m2 4.045.000
  32. 32. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 32 STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích D Đất giao thông 1 m2 153.700 E Hệ thống phụ trợ 1 Hệ thống cấp nước tổng thể 1 HT 2 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể 1 HT 3 Hệ thống thoát nước tổng thể 1 HT 4 Hệ thống xử lý nước thải 1 HT II Thiết bị A Khu du lịch sinh thái 1 Biệt thự nghỉ dưỡng 50 Bộ 500 2 Nhà hàng 1 Bộ 2000 3 Spa 2 Bộ 500 4 Sân tennis 5 Bộ 800 5 Sân bóng chuyền cầu lông 5 Bộ 350 6 Sân bóng rổ 5 Bộ 570 7 Hồ bơi 2 Bộ 128 8 Khu vui chơi giải trí, team building,… 1 Bộ 30.000 III. Phương án tổ chức thực hiện. Dự án chủ yếu sử dụng lao động của địa phương. Đối với lao động chuyên môn nghiệp vụ, dự án sẽ tuyển dụng và lên kế hoạch đào tạo, bồi dưỡng nghiệp vụ cho con em trong vùng để từ đó về phục vụ dự án trong quá trình hoạt động sau này. Chủ đầu tư trực tiếp quản lý triển khai thực hiện và thành lập bộ phận điều hành hoạt động của dự án theo mô hình sau:
  33. 33. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 33 IV. Phân đoạn thực hiện và tiến độ thực hiện, hình thức quản lý dự án.  Lập và phê duyệt dự án trong năm 2018.  Chủ đầu tư trực tiếp quản lý và khai thác dự án.
  34. 34. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 34 CHƯƠNG V. ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG MÔI TRƯỜNG – GIẢI PHÁP PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ I. Đánh giá tác động môi trường. Giới thiệu chung: Mục đích của đánh giá tác động môi trường là xem xét đánh giá những yếu tố tích cực và tiêu cực ảnh hưởng đến môi trường trong xây dựng và khu vực lân cận, để từ đó đưa ra các giải pháp khắc phục, giảm thiểu ô nhiễm để nâng cao chất lượng môi trường hạn chế những tác động rủi ro cho môi trường và cho xây dựng dự án được thực thi, đáp ứng được các yêu cầu về tiêu chuẩn môi trường. I.2. Các quy định và các hướng dẫn về môi trường. Luật Bảo vệ Môi trường số 55/2014/QH13 đã được Quốc hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam tháng 06 năm 2005. Nghị định số 19/2015/NĐ-CP của Chính phủ ngày 14 tháng 02 năm 2006 về việc quy định chi tiết và hướng dẫn thi hành một số điều của luật Bảo vệ Môi trường. Nghị định 59/2007/NĐ-CP ngày 9/4/2007 của Chính phủ về quản lý chất thải rắn. Nghị định 179/2013/NĐ-CP ngày 14 tháng 11 năm 2013của Chính phủ về xử lý vi phạm pháp luật trong lĩnh vực bảo vệ môi trường. Thông tư số 05/2008/ TT-BTNMT của Bộ Tài nguyên và Môi trường ngày 18/12/2008 về việc hướng dẫn về đánh giá môi trường chiến lược, đánh giá tác động môi trường và cam kết bảo vệ môi trường. Thông tư 12/2011/TT-BTNMT ngày 14/01/2011 về việc hướng dẫn điều kiện hành nghề, thủ tục lập hồ sơ, đăng ký cấp phép hành nghề, mã số quản lý chất thải nguy hại. Quyết định số 12/2011/QĐ-BTNMT ngày 14/04/2011 về việc ban hành Danh mục chất thải nguy hại kèm theo Danh mục chất thải nguy hại. Quyết định số 22/2006/QĐ-BTNMT ngày 18 tháng 12 năm 2006 của Bộ Tài Nguyên và Môi trường về việc bắt buộc áp dụng 05 Tiêu chuẩn Việt Nam về Môi trường và bãi bỏ áp dụng một số các Tiêu chuẩn đã quy định theo quyết định số 35/2002/QĐ-BKHCNMT ngày 25 tháng 6 năm 2002 của Bộ trưởng Bộ KHCN và Môi trường.
  35. 35. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 35 I.3. Các tiêu chuẩn về môi trường áp dụng cho dự án Để tiến hành thiết kế và thi công Dự án đòi hỏi phải đảm bảo được đúng theo các tiêu chuẩn môi trường sẽ được liệt kê sau đây. - Các tiêu chuẩn liên quan đến chất lượng không khí : QCVN 05:2009/BTNMT, Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về chất lượng không khí xung quanh, tiêu chuẩn vệ sinh lao động theo QĐ 3733/2002/QĐ-BYT 10/10/2002 của Bộ trưởng bộ Y Tế, QCVN 19:2009/BTNMT Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về khí thải công nghiệp đối với bụi và các chất vô cơ. - Các tiêu chuẩn liên quan đến chất lượng nước: QCVN 14:2008/BTNMT Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về nước thải sinh hoạt. - Các tiêu chuẩn liên quan đến tiếng ồn: QCVN 26:2010/BTNMT Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về tiếng ồn. I.4. Hiện trạng môi trường địa điểm xây dựng Điều kiện tự nhiên Địa hình tương đối bằng phẳng, nền đất có kết cấu địa chất phù hợp với việc xây dựng xây dựng nhà máy. Khu đất có các đặc điểm sau: - Nhiệt độ: Khu vực Nam Bộ có đặc điểm khí hậu cao nguyên nhiệt đới gió mùa, dồi dào về độ ẩm, có lượng mưa lớn, không có bão và sương muối. - Địa hình: Địa hình bằng phẳng, có vị trí thuận lợi về giao thông. II. Tác động của dự án tới môi trường. Việc thực thi dự án sẽ ảnh hưởng nhất định đến môi truờng xung quanh khu vực lân cận, tác động trực tiếp đến quá trình sinh hoạt của các hộ dân sinh sống xung quanh. Chúng ta có thể dự báo được những nguồn tác động đến môi trường có khả năng xảy ra trong các giai đoạn khác nhau: - Giai đoạn thi công xây dựng. - Giai đoạn vận hành. - Giai đoạn ngưng hoạt động. II.1. Nguồn gây ra ô nhiễm Chất thải rắn
  36. 36. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 36 - Rác thải trong quá trình thi công xây dựng: các loại bao bì đựng nguyên vật liệu như giấy và một lượng nhỏ các loại bao nilon,đất đá do các hoạt động đào đất xây dựng và các công trình phụ trợ khác. - Sự rơi vãi vật liệu như đá, cát, ... trong quá trình vận chuyển của các thiết bị chuyên dụng đến nơi xây dựng. - Vật liệu dư thừa và các phế liệu thải ra. - Chất thải sinh hoạt của lực lượng nhân công lao động tham gia thi công. Chất thải khí: Chất thải khí là nguồn gây ô nhiễm chính cho bầu khí quyển, khí thải có thể phát ra từ các hoạt động trong các quá trình thi công từ giai đoạn chuẩn bị nguyên vật liệu cho đến khi tháo dỡ các hạng mục công trình trong giai đoạn ngừng hoạt động. Chủ yếu là khí thải phát sinh do hoạt động của động cơ máy móc thi công cơ giới, phương tiện vận chuyển vật tư dụng cụ, thiết bị phục vụ cho thi công. Chất thải lỏng: Chất thải lỏng có ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến vệ sinh môi trường trong khu vực xây dựng khu biệt thự gây ảnh hưởng đến môi trường lân cận. Chất thải lỏng của dự án gồm có nước thải từ quá trình xây dựng, nước thải sinh hoạt của công nhân và nước mưa. - Dự án chỉ sử dụng nước trong các quá trình phối trộn nguyên vật liệu và một lượng nhỏ dùng cho việc tưới tường, tưới đất để giữ ẩm và hạn chế bụi phát tán vào môi trường xung quanh. Lượng nước thải từ quá trình xây dựng chỉ gồm các loại chất trơ như đất cát, không mang các hàm lượng hữu cơ, các chất ô nhiễm thấm vào lòng đất. - Nước thải sinh hoạt của của công nhân trong giai đoạn thi công rất ít, chủ yếu là nước tắm rửa đơn thuần và một phần rất nhỏ các hoạt động vệ sinh khác vì trong quá trình xây dựng hầu hết tất cả công nhân xây dựng không ở lại, chỉ có một hoặc hai người ở lại bảo quản vật tư. -Nước mưa chảy tràn cuốn trôi các chất ô nhiễm bề mặt từ khu vực xây dựng xuống các kênh rạch cận kề. Tuy nhiên, dự án đã có hệ thống thoát nước ngầm thu nước do vậy kiểm soát được nguồn thải và xử lý nước bị ô nhiễm trước khi thải ra ngoài. Tiếng ồn. -Gây ra những ảnh hưởng trực tiếp lên hệ thần kinh làm giảm khả năng tập trung và giảm năng suất lao động. Tiếng ồn có thể sinh ra theo những con đường
  37. 37. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 37 sau nhưng phải được kiểm soát và duy trì ở trong khoảng 80 – 85dBA theo tiêu chuẩn quy định, tiếng ồn có thể phát sinh từ những nguồn. + Động cơ, máy móc thi công, và những thiết bị phục vụ xây dựng, lắp đặt. + Trong quá trình lao động như gò, hàn các chi tiết kim loại, và khung kèo sắt … và quá trình đóng, tháo côppha, giàn giáo, vận chuyển vật liệu… + Từ động cơ máy nén khí, bơm, máy phát điện … Bụi và khói - Khi hàm lượng bụi và khói vượt quá ngưỡng cho phép sẽ gây ra những bệnh về đường hô hấp làm giảm khả năng lao động của công nhân. Bụi và khói được sinh ra từ những lý do sau: - Từ các hoạt động chuyên chở vật liệu, tập kết đổ vật liệu đến nơi xây dựng. - Từ các đống tập kết vật liệu. - Từ các hoạt động đào bới san lấp. - Từ quá trình thi công: quá trình phối trộn nguyên vật liệu, quá trình đóng tháo côppha… II.2. Mức độ ảnh hưởng tới môi trường Ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng không khí: Chất lượng không khí của khu vực xây dựng sẽ chịu ít nhiều biến đổi do các hoạt động thực thi Dự án. Tuy nhiên, trong hai giai đoạn thi công xây dựng và tháo dỡ công trình ngưng hoạt động, khói bụi và khí thải là tác nhân ô nhiễm đáng chú ý nhất. Khí thải sinh ra từ các động cơ máy móc chủ yếu là khí NOx, CO, CO2, SO2....Lượng khí thải phát sinh bởi hoạt động riêng rẽ các loại máy móc đạt tiêu chuẩn kỹ thuật là không đáng kể, trong điều kiện môi trường làm việc thông thoáng ngoài trời thì mức độ ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến con người là không đáng kể tuy nhiên khi hàm lượng cao nó sẽ là tác nhân gây ra những ô nhiễm cho môi trường và con người như: khí SO2 hoà tan được trong nước nên dễ phản ứng với cơ quan hô hấp người và động vật. Ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng nước mặt: Hoạt động xây dựng công trình có nhiều khả năng gây ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng nước mặt. Do phải tiếp nhận lượng nước thải ra từ các quá trình thi công có chứa chất nhiễm bẩn cao gồm các hoá chất như vết dầu mỡ rơi vãi từ các động cơ máy móc trong quá trình thi công vận hành, nước thải sinh hoặt của công nhân
  38. 38. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 38 trong các lán trại ... cũng gây ra hiện tượng ô nhiễm, bồi lắng cho nguồn nước mặt. Ảnh hưởng đến giao thông Hoạt động của các loại phương tiện vận tải phục vụ công tác thi công xây dựng lắp đặt sẽ làm gia tăng mật độ lưu thông trên các tuyến đường vào khu vực, mang theo những bụi bẩn đất, cát từ công trường vào gây ảnh hưởng xấu đến chất lượng đường xá, làm xuống cấp nhanh chóng các tuyến đường này. Ảnh hưởng đến sức khỏe cộng đồng - Không khí bị ô nhiễm sẽ ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến sức khoẻ lực lượng nhân công làm việc tại công trường và cho cả cộng đồng dân cư. Gây ra các bệnh về cơ quan hô hấp, dị ứng, viêm mắt ... - Tiếng ồn phát sinh chủ yếu trong qúa trình thi công xây dựng và tháo dỡ khi công trình ngừng hoạt động. Ô nhiễm tiếng ồn tác động trực tiếp lên lực lượng lao động tại công trình và cư dân sinh sống gần khu vực thực thi dự án. Tiếng ồn sẽ gây căng thẳng, ức chế, làm giảm năng suất lao động, gây xáo trộn cuộc sống thường ngày của người dân. Mặt khác khi độ ồn vượt quá giới hạn cho phép và kéo dài sẽ ảnh hưởng đến cơ quan thính giác. II.3. Giải pháp khắc phục ảnh hưởng tiêu cực của dự án tới môi trường. Giảm thiểu lượng chất thải - Trong quá trình thực thi dự án chất thải phát sinh ra là điều không tránh khỏi. Tuy nhiên bằng các biện pháp kỹ thuật công nghệ phù hợp kết hợp với biện pháp quản lý chặt chẽ ở từng bộ phận có thể giảm thiểu được số lượng lớn chất thải phát sinh. Các biện pháp để giảm thiểu chất thải phát sinh: - Dự toán chính xác khối lượng nguyên vật liệu phục vụ cho thi công, giảm thiểu lượng dư thừa tồn đọng sau khi xây dựng công trình. - Lựa chọn địa điểm tập kết nguyên vật liệu phù hợp nằm cuối hướng gió và trên nền đất cao để tránh tình trạng hư hỏng và thất thoát khi chưa sử dụng đến. - Đề xuất những biện pháp giảm thiểu khói bụi và nước thải phát sinh trong quá trình thi công. Thu gom và xử lý chất thải: Việc thu gom và xử lý chất thải trước khi thải ra ngoài môi trường là điều bắt buộc đối với khu vực xây dựng công trình. Trong dự án này việc thu gom và xử lý chất thải phải được thực hiện từ khi xây dựng đến khi đi bàn giao nhà và quá trình tháo dỡ ngưng hoạt động để tránh gây ảnh
  39. 39. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 39 hưởng đến hoạt động của trạm và môi trường khu vực xung quanh. Việc thu gom và xử lý phải được phân loại theo các loại chất thải sau: Chất thải rắn: Đây là loại chất thải phát sinh nhiều nhất trong qúa trình thi công bao gồm đất, đá, giấy, khăn vải, ... là loại chất thải rất khó phân huỷ đòi hỏi phải được thu gom, phân loại để có phương pháp xử lý thích hợp. Những nguyên vật liệu dư thừa có thể tái sử dụng được thì phải được phân loại và để đúng nơi quy định thuận tiện cho việc tái sử dụng hoặc bán phế liệu. Những loại rác thải khó phân huỷ hoặc độc hại phải được thu gom và đặt cách xa công trường thi công, sao cho tác động đến con người và môi trường là nhỏ nhất để vận chuyển đến nơi xử lý theo quy định. Các phương tiện vận chuyển đất đá san lấp bắt buộc dùng tấm phủ che chắn, giảm đến mức tối đa rơi vãi trên đường gây ảnh hưởng cho người lưu thông và đảm bảo cảnh quan môi trường được sạch đẹp. Chất thải khí: Sinh ra trực tiếp trong quá trình thi công từ các máy móc thi công cơ giới, phương tiện vận chuyển cần phải có những biện pháp để làm giảm lượng chất thải khí ra ngoài môi trường, các biện pháp có thể dùng là: - Đối với các phương tiện vận chuyển, máy móc thi công và các động cơ khác cần thiết nên sử dụng loại nhiên liệu có khả năng cháy hoàn toàn, khí thải có hàm lượng chất gây ô nhiễm thấp. Sử dụng máy móc động cơ mới đạt tiêu chuẩn kiểm định và được chứng nhận không gây hại đối với môi trường. - Thường xuyên kiểm tra các hạng mục công trình nhằm ngăn ngừa, khắc phục kịp thời các sự cố có thể xảy ra. Chất thải lỏng Chất thải lỏng sinh ra trong quá trình xây dựng sẽ được thu gom vào hệ thống thoát nước hiện hữu được bố trí quanh khu vực nhà xưởng. Nước thải có chứa chất ô nhiễm sẽ được thu gom và chuyển giao cho đơn vị có chức năng xử lý còn nước không bị ô nhiễm sẽ theo hệ thống thoát nước bề mặt và thải trực tiếp ra ngoài. Tiếng ồn: Trang bị đầy đủ các thiết bị bảo vệ cho công nhân trong quá trình thi công, sắp xếp công việc một cách hợp lý khoa học để mức độ ảnh hưởng đến công nhân làm việc trong khu vực xây dựng và ở khu vực lân cận là nhỏ nhất. Kiểm tra và bảo dưỡng định kỳ các máy móc thiết bị. Thông thường chu kỳ bảo dưỡng đối với thiết bị mới là 4-6 tháng/lần, thiết bị cũ là 3 tháng/lần. Bố trí cách ly các nguồn gây ồn với xung quanh nhằm làm giảm tác động lan truyền của sóng âm. Để biện pháp phân lập đạt hiệu quả cao hơn cần cách lý và bố trí thêm các
  40. 40. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 40 tường ngăn giữa các bộ phận.Trồng cây xanh để tạo bóng mát, hạn chế lan truyền ồn ra môi trường. Hạn chế hoạt động vào ban đêm. Bụi và khói: Trong quá trình thi công xây dựng bụi và khói là những nhân tố gây ảnh hưởng nhiều nhất đến công nhân lao động nó trực tiếp ảnh hưởng đến sức khoẻ của người công nhân gây ra các bệnh về đường hô hấp, về mắt ...làm giảm khả năng lao động. Để khắc phục những ô nhiễm đó cần thực hiện những biện pháp sau: - Sử dụng nguyên vật liệu ít gây hại, thiết bị chuyên chở nguyên vật liệu phải được che chắn cẩn thẩn tránh rơi vãi. - Thưởng xuyên rửa xe để tránh phát sinh bụi, đất cát trong khu đô thị khi di chuyển. - Sử dụng những thiết bị bảo hộ cho công nhân khi làm việc trong tình trạng khói bụi ô nhiễm như mặt nạ phòng độc, kính bảo vệ mắt.... II.4.Kết luận: Dựa trên những đánh giá tác động môi trường ở phần trên chúng ta có thể thấy quá trình thực thi dự án có thể gây tác động đến môi trường quanh khu vực dự án và khu vực lân cận ở mức độ thấp không tác động nhiều đến môi trường, có chăng chỉ là những tác động nhỏ trong khoảng thời gian ngắn không có tác động về lâu dài.
  41. 41. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 41 CHƯƠNG VI. TỔNG VỐN ĐẦU TƯ – NGUỒN VỐN THỰC HIỆN VÀ HIỆU QUẢ CỦA DỰ ÁN I. Tổng vốn đầu tư và nguồn vốn của dự án. Bảng tổng mức đầu tư của dự án STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích Đơn giá Thành tiền I Xây dựng 1.796.737.280 A Khu du lịch nghỉ dưỡng 1 Khu biệt thự nghỉ dưỡng sinh thái 50 m2 500 3.990 99.750.000 2 Nhà hàng 1 m2 2.000 4.310 8.620.000 3 Khu spa 2 m2 500 4.310 4.310.000 4 Sân Tennis 5 m2 800 3.720 14.880.000 5 Sân bóng chuyền cầu lông 5 m2 360 3.970 7.146.000 6 Sân bóng rổ 5 m2 570 3.720 10.602.000 7 Hồ bơi 2 m2 128 6.180 1.582.080 8 Chòi nghỉ 20 m2 100 1.000 2.000.000 9 Cây xanh, sân cỏ, công viên 1 m2 266.052 100 26.605.200 10 Khu vui chơi giải trí, team building,… 1 m2 30.000 500 15.000.000 11 Đường giao thông nội bộ 1 m2 126.642 1.000 126.642.000 B Khu nuôi trồng thủy sản 1 Văn phòng 1 m2 1.000 3.000 3.000.000
  42. 42. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 42 STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích Đơn giá Thành tiền 2 Nhà kho 2 m2 10.000 1.000 20.000.000 3 Nhà ở cho nhân viên, CN 2 m2 5.000 2.500 25.000.000 4 Đường nội bộ, bờ ao 1 m2 341.100 500 170.550.000 5 Ao nuôi 500 m2 4.000 200 400.000.000 6 Ao thải bùn 150 m2 3.000 200 90.000.000 7 Ao chứa nước thải 70 m2 8.000 200 112.000.000 C Khu cây xanh sinh thái 1 m2 4.045.000 100 404.500.000 D Đất giao thông 1 m2 153.700 1.500 230.550.000 E Hệ thống phụ trợ - 1 Hệ thống cấp nước tổng thể 1 HT 5.000.000 5.000.000 2 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể 1 HT 2.000.000 2.000.000 3 Hệ thống thoát nước tổng thể 1 HT 7.000.000 7.000.000 4 Hệ thống xử lý nước thải 1 HT 10.000.000 10.000.000 II Thiết bị 153.868.960 A Khu du lịch sinh thái 1 Biệt thự nghỉ dưỡng 50 Bộ 500 450 11.250.000 2 Nhà hàng 1 Bộ 2000 440 880.000 3 Spa 2 Bộ 500 440 440.000 4 Sân tennis 5 Bộ 800 290 1.160.000
  43. 43. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 43 STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích Đơn giá Thành tiền 5 Sân bóng chuyền cầu lông 5 Bộ 350 290 507.500 6 Sân bóng rổ 5 Bộ 570 290 826.500 7 Hồ bơi 2 Bộ 128 410 104.960 8 Khu vui chơi giải trí, team building,… 1 Bộ 30.000 290 8.700.000 B Khu nuôi trồng thủy sản 1 Bộ 130.000.000 130.000.000 III Cây giống, con giống 14.000.000 1 Tôm giống 140.000.000 con 0,10 14.000.000 IV Chi phí quản lý dự án 1,110 (GXDtt+GTBtt) * ĐMTL%*1,1 21.647.231 V Chi phí tư vấn đầu tư xây dựng 51.209.123 1 Chi phí lập báo cáo nghiên cứu tiền khả thi 0,117 (GXDtt+GTBtt) * ĐMTL%*1,1 2.282.763 2 Chi phí lập báo cáo nghiên cứu khả thi 0,335 (GXDtt+GTBtt) * ĐMTL%*1,1 6.538.007 3 Chi phí lập báo cáo kinh tế - kỹ thuật 4 Chi phí thiết kế kỹ thuật 0,841 GXDtt * ĐMTL%*1,1 15.116.388 5 Chi phí thiết kế bản vẽ thi công 0,505 GXDtt * ĐMTL%*1,1 9.069.833 6 Chi phí thẩm tra báo cáo nghiên cứu tiền khả thi 0,021 (GXDtt+GTBtt) * ĐMTL%*1,1 412.233 7 Chi phí thẩm tra báo cáo nghiên cứu khả thi 0,059 Giá gói thầu XDtt * ĐMTL%*1,1 1.154.254
  44. 44. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 44 STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích Đơn giá Thành tiền 8 Chi phí thẩm tra thiết kế xây dựng 0,058 GXDtt * ĐMTL%*1,1 1.037.900 9 Chi phí thẩm tra dự toán công trình 0,054 GXDtt * ĐMTL%*1,1 977.411 10 Chi phí lập HSMT, HSDT tư vấn 11 Chi phí giám sát thi công xây dựng 0,755 GXDtt * ĐMTL%*1,1 13.569.435 12 Chi phí giám sát lắp đặt thiết bị 0,683 GTBtt * ĐMTL%*1,1 1.050.898 VI Dự phòng phí 5% 101.873.130 VII Đền bù đất 8.042.400 93,75 753.975.000 Tổng cộng 2.893.310.724 Bảng cơ cấu nguồn vốn của dự án STT Nội dung NGUỒN VỐN Tiến độ thực hiện Tự có - tự huy động Vay tín dụng 2019 2020 2021 2022 I Xây dựng 539.021.184 1.257.716.096 609.000.000 332.847.168 473.860.112 381.030.000 A Khu du lịch nghỉ dưỡng 1 Khu biệt thự nghỉ dưỡng sinh thái 29.925.000 69.825.000 59.850.000 39.900.000 2 Nhà hàng 2.586.000 6.034.000 5.172.000 3.448.000 3 Khu spa 1.293.000 3.017.000 2.586.000 1.724.000 4 Sân Tennis 4.464.000 10.416.000 8.928.000 5.952.000
  45. 45. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 45 STT Nội dung NGUỒN VỐN Tiến độ thực hiện Tự có - tự huy động Vay tín dụng 2019 2020 2021 2022 5 Sân bóng chuyền cầu lông 2.143.800 5.002.200 4.287.600 2.858.400 6 Sân bóng rổ 3.180.600 7.421.400 6.361.200 4.240.800 7 Hồ bơi 474.624 1.107.456 949.248 632.832 8 Chòi nghỉ 600.000 1.400.000 1.200.000 800.000 9 Cây xanh, sân cỏ, công viên 7.981.560 18.623.640 15.963.120 10.642.080 10 Khu vui chơi giải trí, team building,… 4.500.000 10.500.000 9.000.000 6.000.000 11 Đường giao thông nội bộ 37.992.600 88.649.400 126.642.000 B Khu nuôi trồng thủy sản - - 1 Văn phòng 900.000 2.100.000 3.000.000 2 Nhà kho 6.000.000 14.000.000 20.000.000 3 Nhà ở cho nhân viên, CN 7.500.000 17.500.000 25.000.000 4 Đường nội bộ, bờ ao 51.165.000 119.385.000 170.550.000 5 Ao nuôi 120.000.000 280.000.000 400.000.000 6 Ao thải bùn 27.000.000 63.000.000 90.000.000 7 Ao chứa nước thải 33.600.000 78.400.000 112.000.000 C Khu cây xanh sinh thái 121.350.000 283.150.000 161.800.000 242.700.000 D Đất giao thông 69.165.000 161.385.000 92.220.000 138.330.000
  46. 46. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 46 STT Nội dung NGUỒN VỐN Tiến độ thực hiện Tự có - tự huy động Vay tín dụng 2019 2020 2021 2022 E Hệ thống phụ trợ - - - 1 Hệ thống cấp nước tổng thể 1.500.000 3.500.000 2.500.000 2.500.000 2 Hệ thống cấp điện tổng thể 600.000 1.400.000 1.000.000 1.000.000 3 Hệ thống thoát nước tổng thể 2.100.000 4.900.000 3.500.000 3.500.000 4 Hệ thống xử lý nước thải 3.000.000 7.000.000 10.000.000 II Thiết bị 46.160.688 107.708.272 - 130.000.000 - 23.868.960 A Khu du lịch sinh thái - 1 Biệt thự nghỉ dưỡng 3.375.000 7.875.000 11.250.000 2 Nhà hàng 264.000 616.000 880.000 3 Spa 132.000 308.000 440.000 4 Sân tennis 348.000 812.000 1.160.000 5 Sân bóng chuyền cầu lông 152.250 355.250 507.500 6 Sân bóng rổ 247.950 578.550 826.500 7 Hồ bơi 31.488 73.472 104.960 8 Khu vui chơi giải trí, team building,… 2.610.000 6.090.000 8.700.000 B Khu nuôi trồng thủy sản 39.000.000 91.000.000 130.000.000
  47. 47. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 47 STT Nội dung NGUỒN VỐN Tiến độ thực hiện Tự có - tự huy động Vay tín dụng 2019 2020 2021 2022 III Cây giống, con giống 4.200.000 9.800.000 - 14.000.000 1 Tôm giống 4.200.000 9.800.000 14.000.000 IV Chi phí quản lý dự án 6.494.169 15.153.062 21.647.231 V Chi phí tư vấn đầu tư xây dựng 15.362.737 35.846.386 40.502.013 3.593.899 3.852.446 3.260.765 1 Chi phí lập báo cáo nghiên cứu tiền khả thi 684.829 1.597.934 2.282.763 2 Chi phí lập báo cáo nghiên cứu khả thi 1.961.402 4.576.605 6.538.007 3 Chi phí lập báo cáo kinh tế - kỹ thuật - - 0 4 Chi phí thiết kế kỹ thuật 4.534.916 10.581.472 15.116.388 5 Chi phí thiết kế bản vẽ thi công 2.720.950 6.348.883 9.069.833 6 Chi phí thẩm tra báo cáo nghiên cứu tiền khả thi 123.670 288.563 412.233 7 Chi phí thẩm tra báo cáo nghiên cứu khả thi 346.276 807.978 1.154.254 8 Chi phí thẩm tra thiết kế xây dựng 311.370 726.530 351.794 192.272 273.729 220.105 9 Chi phí thẩm tra dự toán công trình 293.223 684.188 977.411
  48. 48. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 48 STT Nội dung NGUỒN VỐN Tiến độ thực hiện Tự có - tự huy động Vay tín dụng 2019 2020 2021 2022 10 Chi phí lập HSMT, HSDT tư vấn - - 0 11 Chi phí giám sát thi công xây dựng 4.070.831 9.498.605 4.599.329 2.513.750 3.578.717 2.877.639 12 Chi phí giám sát lắp đặt thiết bị 315.269 735.629 0 887.877 0 163.021 VI Dự phòng phí 30.561.939 71.311.191 101.873.130 VII Đền bù đất 226.192.500 527.782.500 753.975.000 Tổng cộng 867.993.217 2.025.317.507 1.403.477.013 480.441.067 477.712.558 531.680.086 Tỷ lệ (%) 30,00% 70,00% 48,51% 16,61% 16,51% 18,38%
  49. 49. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 49 II. Hiệu quả về mặt kinh tế và xã hội của dự án. II.1. Nguồn vốn dự kiến đầu tư của dự án. Tổng mức đầu tư: 2.893.310.724.000 đồng (Hai nghìn tám trăm chín mươi ba tỷ ba trăm mười triệu bảy trăm hai mươi tư nghìn đồng). Trong đó: + Vốn tự có (tự huy động): 867.993.217.000 đồng. + Vốn vay tín dụng: 2.025.317.507.000 đồng. Dự kiến nguồn doanh thu của dự án, chủ yếu thu từ các nguồn như sau: Thu cho thuê biệt thự nghỉ dưỡng Thu từ kinh doanh nhà hàng Thu từ Khu spa Thu từ bán tôm Các nguồn thu khác thể hiện rõ trong bảng tổng hợp doanh thu của dự án. Dự kiến đầu vào của dự án. Chi phí đầu vào của dự án % Khoản mục 1 Chi phí quảng cáo sản phẩm 3% Doanh thu 2 Chi phí khấu hao TSCD "" Bảng tính 3 Chi phí lãi vay "" Bảng tính 4 Chi phí bảo trì thiết bị 4% Tổng mức đầu tư thiết bị 5 Chi phí điện nước 1% Doanh thu 6 Chi phí lương "" Bảng tính 7 Chi phí chăm sóc, thức ăn,… cho tôm 45% Doanh thu Chế độ thuế % 1 Thuế TNDN 22 II.2. Phương án vay. - Số tiền: 2.025.317.507.000 đồng - Thời hạn: 10 năm (120 tháng). - Ân hạn: 1 năm. - Lãi suất, phí: Tạm tính lãi suất 11%/năm (tùy từng thời điểm theo lãi suất ngân hàng).
  50. 50. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 50 Tài sản bảo đảm tín dụng: thế chấp toàn bộ tài sản hình thành từ vốn vay. Lãi vay, hình thức trả nợ gốc 1 Thời hạn trả nợ vay 10 năm 2 Lãi suất vay cố định 11% /năm 3 Chi phí sử dụng vốn chủ sở hữu (tạm tính) 6% /năm 4 Chi phí sử dụng vốn bình quân WACC 9,5% /năm 5 Hình thức trả nợ: 1 (1: trả gốc đều; 2: trả gốc và lãi đều; 3: theo năng lực của dự án) Chi phí sử dụng vốn bình quân được tính trên cơ sở tỷ trọng vốn vay là 30% ; tỷ trọng vốn chủ sở hữu là 70%; lãi suất vay dài hạn 11%/năm; lãi suất tiền gửi trung bình tạm tính 6%/năm II.3. Các thông số tài chính của dự án 3.1. Kế hoạch hoàn trả vốn vay. Kết thúc năm đầu tiên phải tiến hành trả lãi vay và trả nợ gốc thời gian trả nợ trong vòng 10 năm của dự án, trung bình mỗi năm trả 336,2 tỷ đồng. Theo phân tích khả năng trả nợ của dự án (phụ lục tính toán kèm theo) cho thấy, khả năng trả được nợ là rất cao, trung bình dự án có khả năng trả được nợ, trung bình khoảng trên 123% trả được nợ. 3.2. Khả năng hoàn vốn và thời gian hoàn vốn giản đơn. "Khả năng hoàn vốn giản đơn: Dự án sẽ sử dụng nguồn thu nhập sau thuế và khấu hao cơ bản của dự án để hoàn trả vốn vay. KN hoàn vốn = (LN sau thuế + khấu hao)/Vốn đầu tư. Theo phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn giản đơn của dự án (phần phụ lục) thì chỉ số hoàn vốn của dự án là 3,53 lần, chứng tỏ rằng cứ 1 đồng vốn bỏ ra sẽ được đảm bảo bằng 3,53 đồng thu nhập. Dự án có đủ khả năng tạo vốn cao để thực hiện việc hoàn vốn. Thời gian hoàn vốn giản đơn (T): Theo (Bảng phụ lục tính toán) ta nhận thấy đến năm thứ 9 đã thu hồi được vốn và có dư, do đó cần xác định số tháng của năm thứ 8 để xác định được thời gian hoàn vốn chính xác. Số tháng = Số vốn đầu tư còn phải thu hồi/thu nhập bình quân năm có dư.
  51. 51. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 51 Như vậy thời gian hoàn vốn của dự án là 7 năm 7 tháng kể từ ngày hoạt động.. 3.3. Khả năng hoàn vốn và thời gian hoàn vốn có chiết khấu. Khả năng hoàn vốn và thời điểm hoàn vốn được phân tích cụ thể ở bảng phụ lục tính toán của dự án. Như vậy PIp = 1,48 cho ta thấy, cứ 1 đồng vốn bỏ ra đầu tư sẽ được đảm bảo bằng 1,48 đồng thu nhập cùng quy về hiện giá, chứng tỏ dự án có đủ khả năng tạo vốn để hoàn trả vốn. Thời gian hoàn vốn có chiết khấu (Tp) (hệ số chiết khấu 9,5%). Theo bảng phân tích cho thấy đến năm thứ 13 đã hoàn được vốn và có dư. Do đó ta cần xác định số tháng cần thiết của năm thứ 12. Kết quả tính toán: Tp = 11 năm 1 tháng tính từ ngày hoạt động. 3.4. Phân tích theo phương pháp hiện giá thuần (NPV). Trong đó: + P: Giá trị đầu tư của dự án tại thời điểm đầu năm sản xuất. + CFt : Thu nhập của dự án = lợi nhuận sau thuế + khấu hao. Hệ số chiết khấu mong muốn 9,5%/năm. Theo bảng phụ lục tính toán NPV = 1.270.019.498.000 đồng. Như vậy chỉ trong vòng 20 năm của thời kỳ phân tích dự án, thu nhập đạt được sau khi trừ giá trị đầu tư qui về hiện giá thuần là: 1.270.019.498.000 đồng > 0 chứng tỏ dự án có hiệu quả cao. 3.5. Phân tích theo tỷ suất hoàn vốn nội bộ (IRR). P tiFPCFt PIp nt t     1 )%,,/(     Tpt t TpiFPCFtPO 1 )%,,/(     nt t tiFPCFtPNPV 1 )%,,/(
  52. 52. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 52 Theo phân tích được thể hiện trong bảng phân tích của phụ lục tính toán cho thấy IRR = 12,608% > 9,50% như vậy đây là chỉ số lý tưởng, chứng tỏ dự án có khả năng sinh lời.
  53. 53. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 53 KẾT LUẬN I. Kết luận. Với kết quả phân tích như trên, cho thấy hiệu quả tương đối cao của dự án mang lại, đồng thời giải quyết việc làm cho người dân trong vùng. Cụ thể như sau: + Các chỉ tiêu tài chính của dự án như: NPV >0; IRR > tỷ suất chiết khấu,… cho thấy dự án có hiệu quả về mặt kinh tế. + Hàng năm đóng góp vào ngân sách địa phương trung bình khoảng 123 tỷ đồng, thông qua nguồn thuế thu nhập từ hoạt động của dự án. + Hàng năm giải quyết việc làm cho hàng trăm lao động của địa phương. Góp phần “Phát huy tiềm năng, thế mạnh của địa phương; đẩy nhanh tốc độ phát triển kinh tế”. II. Đề xuất và kiến nghị. Với tính khả thi của dự án, rất mong các cơ quan, ban ngành xem xét và hỗ trợ chúng tôi để chúng tôi có thể triển khai các bước theo đúng tiến độ và quy định. Để dự án sớm đi vào hoạt động.
  54. 54. Dự án Nhà máy tái chế giấy phế liệu nhập khẩu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Dự án Việt 54 PHỤ LỤC: CÁC BẢNG TÍNH HIỆU QUẢ TÀI CHÍNH CỦA DỰ ÁN 1. Bảng tổng mức, cơ cấu nguồn vốn của dự án thực hiện dự án 2. Bảng tính khấu hao hàng năm của dự án. 3. Bảng tính doanh thu và dòng tiền hàng năm của dự án. 4. Bảng Kế hoạch trả nợ hàng năm của dự án. 5. Bảng Mức trả nợ hàng năm theo dự án. 6. Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn giản đơn của dự án. 7. Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn có chiết khấu của dự án. 8. Bảng Tính toán phân tích hiện giá thuần (NPV) của dự án. 9. Bảng Phân tích theo tỷ suất hoàn vốn nội bộ (IRR) của dự án.

