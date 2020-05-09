Vialogues Tutorial

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Applicazione per inserire video e dialoghi al fine di interagire con gli studenti

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Vialogues Usare Vialogues nella didattica Flip ed EAS (Episodi di Apprendimento Situati) Laura Antichi
  2. 2. # Registrarsi � necessario registrarsi creando un "EdLab Account" Columbia University Vialogues per l'apprendimento attraverso video stimolo. Pu� essere assegnato un video agli studenti con il compito di interagire nei commenti e di rispondere ai questionari. Permette di valutare il livello di comprensione degli studenti. Studenti ed insegnanti possono partecipare ad una discussione asincrona.
  3. 3. # Vialogues Create https://vialogues.com/
  4. 4. # Inserire un video
  5. 5. # Impostare un questionario ESEMPIO https://vialogues.com/vialogues/ play/16116
  6. 6. # Usare Vialogues in un EAS

