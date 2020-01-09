The delectable cookbook companion to the #1 New York Times bestselling Always Hungry?, with over 175 delicious recipes!



In Always Hungry? renowned endocrinologist Dr. David Ludwig showed us why traditional diets don't work, and how to lose weight without hunger, improve your health, and feel great. The reception to the book has been strong and his online community is active and growing rapidly.Now, in Always Delicious, Dr. Ludwig and Dawn Ludwig have created over 150 easy-to-make and tasty recipes that ignore calories and target fat cells directly. With recipes like Spinach Feta Quiche, Citrus Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry, Thai Coconut Fish Soup, and Pear Cranberry Pie, which are full of luscious high fat ingredients, savory proteins, and natural carbohydrates, this indispensable cookbook is a liberating new way to tame hunger and lose weight . . . for good.

