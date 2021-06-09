(PDF) Cure Unknown: Inside the Lyme Epidemic Full

COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://get1.readbooks.link/B00BRA6YQ6

The book is a tribute to Royal Raymond Rife - the biggest medical genius of all times. This is a fantasy book. Under no circumstances this book is to be considered a medical publication.Imagine for a minute a world with no diseases. A world in which we need no medicine or doctors other than surgeons to assemble your broken bone. A world where we have to fear no pathogen, where we need no vaccinations because we could cure anything in hours. And more importantly we could prevent any infection rather than treat it.Imagine a world where your body is not only free from disease but also free from implanted nanotechnology controlling your mind. Imagine a complete freedom from them controlling your life. Imagine such a freedom FULLBOOK 8230ReadAs a matter of fact this invention occurred a century ago in America. The genius who made this discovery his name was Royal Raymond Rife. Except till about a year ago this science was adamant that each individual pathogen needs its own unique frequency to be blasted with. Not anymore.Imagine - with use of simple mathematics you could compress endless number of frequencies into just one single number. Imagine that with the use of one single frequency you could not only treat but cure almost any disease known to the human kind.Imagine or rather be presented with this discovery. There is a scientist who developed and put this theory into practise. And over the last few years this theory became one of the most trivial ways of curing almost anything FULLBOOK 8230Read And with use of a simple frequency generator we can achieve just that. The cure for anything practically free of charge FULLBOOK 8230ReadImagine that! Simply refer to FULLBOOK 8222ReadThe Law of Frequencies FULLBOOK 8221Read - www.thelawoffrequencies FULLBOOK for more details as well as for the most advanced frequency calculated based on the latest info on Nanotechnology.

