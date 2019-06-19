Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[PDFBOOKE-BOOKMOBI] The Day Freedom Died: The Colfax Massacre, the Supreme Court and the Betrayal of Reconstruction by Cha...
The Day Freedom Died: The Colfax Massacre, the Supreme Court and the Betrayal of Reconstruction [B.O.O.K.S]
DESCRIPTIONS Author : Charles Lane Pages : 352 pages Publisher : Henry Holt and Co. Language : ISBN-10 : 2227923.The_Day_F...
Book Appearances
If you want to download this book '' The Day Freedom Died: The Colfax Massacre, the Supreme Court and the Betrayal of Reco...
q q q q Step by Step to download Book : Click Download OR Read Online Sign Up/Or Regristasion To Get The Day Freedom Died:...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Day Freedom Died: The Colfax Massacre, the Supreme Court and the Betrayal of Reconstruction [B.O.O.K.S]

2 views

Published on

The untold story of the slaying of a Southern town?s ex-slaves and a white lawyer?s historic battle to bring the perpretators to justice?Following the Civil War, Colfax, Louisiana, was a town, like many, where?African Americans?and whites mingled uneasily. But on April 13, 1873, a small army of white ex?Confederate soldiers, enraged after attempts by freedmen to assert their new rights, killed more than sixty African Americans who had occupied a courthouse. With skill and tenacity, The Washington Post?s Charles Lane transforms this nearly forgotten incident into a riveting historical saga.?Seeking justice for the slain, one brave U.S. attorney, James Beckwith, risked his life and career to investigate and punish the perpetrators?but they all went free. What followed was a series of courtroom dramas that culminated at the Supreme Court, where the justices? verdict compromised the victories of the Civil War and left Southern blacks at the mercy of violent whites for generations. The

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Day Freedom Died: The Colfax Massacre, the Supreme Court and the Betrayal of Reconstruction [B.O.O.K.S]

  1. 1. [PDFBOOKE-BOOKMOBI] The Day Freedom Died: The Colfax Massacre, the Supreme Court and the Betrayal of Reconstruction by Charles Lane
  2. 2. The Day Freedom Died: The Colfax Massacre, the Supreme Court and the Betrayal of Reconstruction [B.O.O.K.S]
  3. 3. DESCRIPTIONS Author : Charles Lane Pages : 352 pages Publisher : Henry Holt and Co. Language : ISBN-10 : 2227923.The_Day_Freedom_Died ISBN-13 : 9780805083422 The untold story of the slaying of a Southern town?s ex-slaves and a white lawyer?s historic battle to bring the perpretators to justice?Following the Civil War, Colfax, Louisiana, was a town, like many, where?African Americans?and whites mingled uneasily. But on April 13, 1873, a small army of white ex?Confederate soldiers, enraged after attempts by freedmen to assert their new rights, killed more than sixty African Americans who had occupied a courthouse. With skill and tenacity, The Washington Post?s Charles Lane transforms this nearly forgotten incident into a riveting historical saga.?Seeking justice for the slain, one brave U.S. attorney, James Beckwith, risked his life and career to investigate and punish the perpetrators?but they all went free. What followed was a series of courtroom dramas that culminated at the Supreme Court, where the justices? verdict compromised the victories of the Civil War and left Southern blacks at the mercy of violent whites for generations. The
  4. 4. Book Appearances
  5. 5. If you want to download this book '' The Day Freedom Died: The Colfax Massacre, the Supreme Court and the Betrayal of Reconstruction '' Scrol in last page
  6. 6. q q q q Step by Step to download Book : Click Download OR Read Online Sign Up/Or Regristasion To Get The Day Freedom Died: The Colfax Massacre, the Supreme Court and the Betrayal of Reconstruction Download Books You Want Happy Reading The Day Freedom Died: The Colfax Massacre, the Supreme Court and the Betrayal of Reconstruction OR

×