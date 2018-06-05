-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Fine cloth copies in equally fine dust wrappers. Particularly and surprisingly well-preserved; tight, bright, clean and especially sharp-cornered.; 8vo 8" - 9" tall; 178 pages; Description: 178 p. : col illus. ; 35 x 27cm. Subjects: Schatz, Howard, 1940- . Underwater photography - Photography of the nude - Portrait photography. Summary: Acclaimed photographer Howard Schatz broke new ground in the 1990s with his books WATER DANCE and POOL LIGHT, two collections of luminous photographs of dancers, some clothed and some nude, all taken underwater. His underwater photography has been called uncanny, lithe and athletic, exquisitely real, and mysterious, and has been widely imitated in art and advertising. The dancers seem to transcend time and space to become floating, ethereal objects. Schatz s new underwater photographs are shot in a state-of-the-art, custom-built pool fitted with studio lights and covered with a giant dome to regulate temperature. The results are stunning. His unique images - at once lyrical, fantastic, and palpably real - express the beauty of inspired movement magically free of the restrictions of gravity.
Author : Howard Schatz
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Howard Schatz ( 2✮ )
Link Download : https://business26mei18.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0316117757
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment