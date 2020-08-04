Successfully reported this slideshow.
Danh sách thực phẩm giàu vitamin D giúp tăng chiều cao

Nên bổ sung các loại thực phẩm nào để cung cấp vitamin D cho cơ thể? Hãy cùng tìm hiểu qua bài viết sau đây của Lamsaodecao nhé

Danh sách thực phẩm giàu vitamin D giúp tăng chiều cao

  1. 1. Loại thực phẩm nào bổ sung vitamin D giúp tăng chiều cao Đâu là các loại thựcphẩm giúpbổ sungvitaminD hỗtrợ chiềucao tăng trưởngnhanhchóng và hiệu quả? Chỉ với bài viếtsauđây mà Lamsaodecaochia sẻ,bạn sẽ biếtcần phải làmgì để sớmđạt được chiềucao chuẩn trongthời gianngắn Trứng cá Trong trứng cá có chứa rất nhiều vitamin D hỗ trợ cho quá trình hấp thụ canxi, tăng cường sức khỏe của hệ xương, răng. Tuy nhiên, trứng cá lại có nhiều cholesterol nên khi sử dụng cần chú ý liều lượng. Với người trẻ tuổi, chỉ nên ăn 100 – 200g/tuần. Với người lớn tuổi, không dùng quá 100g/tuần. Bạn có thể kết hợp trứng cá cùng nhiều nguyên liệu khác để tạo nên những món ăn ngon, dinh dưỡng nhưng vẫn không làm mất đi lượng vitamin D vốn có. Một số món ăn, bạn có thể tham khảo: cơm chiên trứng cá, trứng cá chiên cùng trứng gà và lá lốt, trứng cá xốt cà, sushi trứng cá… Trứng cá ở đây có thể là trứng cá hồi, cá chuồn, cá thu, cá chép… Nấm Trong nấm có chứa hàm lượngvitaminDcao nhất trong các loại thực vật. Ảnh:Internet Nấm là thực vật duy nhất có chứa hàm lượng vitamin D cao. Vitamin D của nấm giúp nâng cao hệ miễn dịch, làm chắc răng, sức khỏe hệ xương và nhất là đẩy mạnh quá trình hấp thụ canxi. Trong 100g nấm có chứa khoảng 2.300 IU vitamin D. Các chuyên gia cho rằng, dù chế biến nấm ở nhiệt
  2. 2. độ cao thì cũng không làm mất đi thành phần vitamin D. Do đó, bạn có thể tha hồ sáng tạo chế biến nhiều món ăn khác nhau với nấm để bổ sung vitamin D cho cơ thể. Cá hồi Ngoài nguồn vitamin B12 dồi dào, cá hồi còn chứa lượng vitamin D giúp phát triển hệ xương cho cơ thể. 1/3 ounce cá hồi sau khi chế biến chín sẽ cung cấp cho cơ thể 112% đơn vị vitamin D. Theo USDA Food Composition, cá hồi đánh bắt tự nhiên có hàm lượng vitamin D cao hơn so với cá hồi nuôi. Cụ thể như sau, nếu trong 100g cá hồi tự nhiên chứ 988 IU vitamin D thì cá hồi nuôi chỉ có khoảng 250 IU vitamin D. Bạn có thể ăn cá hồi 1 – 2 lần/tuần sẽ giúp cung cấp vitamin D và nhiều dưỡng chất khác cho cơ thể. Cá trích Ngoài cá hồi, cá trích cũng là loại thực phẩm chứa nhiều vitamin D. Trong 100g cá trích sống ở biển Đại Tây Dương có thể cung cấp 1.628 IU vitamin D. Nếu cá trích ngâm giấm lượng vitamin D trong 100g cũng khá cao vào khoảng 680 IU. Vitamin D trong cá trích là một trong những chất giúp hệ xương chắc khỏe. Ngoài ra, vitamin D này còn giúp cơ thể hấp thụ canxi tốt hơn. Hàu
  3. 3. Hàu chứa cả vitaminDvà canxi tốt cho hệ xươngphát triển. Ảnh:Internet Không chỉ là một loại hải sản ngon, hàu còn là nguồn cung cấp vitamin D hỗ trợ cho quá trình hấp thụ canxi vào cơ thể. Trong 100g hàu có chứa khoảng 320 IU vitamin D. Cùng với vitamin D, canxi phốt pho, kẽm, sắt, đồng, selenium sẽ giúp tăng cường độ bền bỉ cho xương, giảm nguy cơ loãng xương và hỗ trợ phát triển chiều cao. Tôm Tôm là loại hải sản được nhiều người yêu thích nhờ hương vị hấp dẫn. Tôm ít béo nhưng lại dồi dào vitamin D. Ngoài ra, lượng canxi trong tôm cũng rất lớn. Trong 100g tôm có 200mg canxi. Vitamin D sẽ giúp cho quá trình hấp thụ canxi có trong tôm tốt hơn, tăng cường sức khỏe hệ xương, thúc đẩy chiều cao phát triển. Gan bò Theo tiến sỹ Axe Josh – một chuyên gia dinh dưỡng nổi tiếng hiện đang công tác tại Đại học Dinh dưỡng Mỹ, gan bò là một trong những siêu thực phẩm vì chứa nhiều khoáng chất và vitamin tốt cho cơ thể. Trong gan bò có chứa hàm lượng vitamin D cao. 100g gan bò sẽ cung cấp cho cơ thể bạn khoảng 50 IU vitamin D. Cần lựa chọn gan tươi đến từ những con bò khỏe mạnh, ấn vào còn độ đàn hồi, bề mặt nhẵn. Tuyệt đối không được ăn gan có màu vàng hoặc tím sẫm, bốc mùi hôi. Gan không chất lượng sẽ không cung cấp vitamin D cho cơ thể bạn mà ngược lại còn gây nên những căn bệnh nguy hiểm. Lòng đỏ trứng
  4. 4. Lòng đỏ trứng chứa vitaminD2 và D3. Ảnh:Internet Không chỉ hải sản mới giàu vitamin D mà trong lòng đỏ trứng cũng rất giàu dưỡng chất này. Trong 1 lòng đỏ trứng có chứa 18 – 39 IU vitamin D (D2 và D3). Tuy nhiên ăn quá nhiều trứng gà cũng gây nên nhiều nguy hiểm cho cơ thể. Với trẻ dưới 6 tháng tuổi chỉ nên ăn 3 lần/tuần, mỗi lần ½ lòng đỏ trứng gà xay nhuyễn. Trẻ trên 7 tháng tuổi mỗi bữa có thể ăn ½ lòng đỏ. Trẻ 8 – 9 tháng tuổi, mỗi bữa có thể ăn 1 lòng đỏ. Trẻ 10 – 12 tháng tuổi ăn 1 quả trứng có cả lòng trắng và đỏ. Trẻ 1 – 2 tuổi ăn 3 – 4 quả trứng/tuần. Người lớn không nên ăn quá 3 – 4 lần/tuần. Sữa đậu nành Trong sữa đậu nành có rất nhiều vitamin, trong đó vitamin D là một chất hỗ trợ phát triển chiều cao. Trong 1 ly sữa đậu nành, bạn có thể tìm thấy khoảng 102 IU vitamin D. Cùng với 6% canxi cung cấp cho cơ thể mỗi ngày. Đây là bộ đôi hoàn hảo để chiều cao có thể phát triển một cách vượt trội. Tuy nhiên, bạn không nên uống quá nhiều sữa đậu nành cùng một lúc và chú ý liều lượng cung cấp cho cơ thể. Chúng ta chỉ nên cung cấp khoảng 0,5 – 1 lít sữa đậu nành trong 1 ngày. Sữa chua Trong 1 cốc sữa chua 170g có chứa khoảng 20% lượng vitamin D mà cơ thể bạn cần có để hỗ trợ phát triển cho hệ xương. Nhờ đó mà sữa chua lâu nay được coi là thực phẩm tốt phòng chống các bệnh loãng xương. Nó giúp tăng cường mật độ xương. Tuy nhiên, bạn cần lựa chọn đúng loại sữa chua có chứa các thành phần lợi khuẩn lên men tự nhiên, không chứa chất phụ gia. Nước cam Trong trường hợp, những người không cung cấp vitamin D cho cơ thể bằng sữa, sữa chua hoặc những sản phẩm khác từ sữa có thể chọn các loại nước cam đã được bổ sung thành phần vitamin D. Bạn có thể tham khảo thành phần vitamin D trong các loại nước ép cam đóng chai. Một ly nước cao 237ml có chứa khoảng 142 IU vitamin D. Yến mạch
  5. 5. Trong các sảnphẩm yếnmạch có bổ sungvitaminD. Ảnh: Internet Hiện nay đã số các sản phẩm yến mạch đóng gói đều được bổ sung lượng vitamin D. Thông thường 1 gói bột yến mạch cung cấp cho cơ thể 154 IU vitamin D, chiếm 26% giá trị hằng ngày. Do đó, bạn nên kiểm tra thành phần dinh dưỡng trên bao bì sản phẩm yến mạch xem có chứa thành phần vitamin D hay không. Tham khảo thêm thông tin chi tiết về bài viết này thông qua nguồn: https://lamsaodecao.com/top- thuc-pham-giau-vitamin-d-giup-tang-chieu-cao/ #lamsaodecao, #tangchieucao, #nguyenhoang

