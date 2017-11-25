See Me download pdf free mp3 audiobooks

See me just as I see you . . . Colin Hancock is giving his second chance his best shot. With a history of violence and bad...
●Written By: Nicholas Sparks ●Narrated By: Christopher Ryan Grant ●Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA ●Date: October 2015 ...
Colin is a troubled young man with a history of anger problems that stem from him being mercilessly bullied at the various...
Nicholas Charles Sparks (born December 31, 1965) is an American romance novelist, screenwriter and producer. He has publis...
Written by Nicholas Sparks Narrated By: Isabelle Keating Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: June 2017 Duration: 12 h...
Narrated By: John Lloyd Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: September 2008 Duration: 10 hours 26 minutes Is there rea...
instant access to download Narrated By: Scott Sowers, Pepper Binkley Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: September 20...
instant access to download Narrated By: Henry Leyva Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: August 2005 Duration: 9 hours...
instant access to download Narrated By: JoBeth Williams Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: November 2005 Duration: 5...
instant access to download Narrated By: Holter Graham Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: September 2007 Duration: 8 ...
instant access to download Narrated By: Rebecca Lowman Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: September 2010 Duration: 1...
instant access to download Narrated By: Sean Pratt Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: October 2011 Duration: 9 hours...
instant access to download The Longest Ride Narrated By: Ron McLarty, January LaVoy Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Dat...
  See me just as I see you . . . Colin Hancock is giving his second chance his best shot. With a history of violence and bad decisions behind him and the threat of prison dogging his every step, he's determined to walk a straight line. To Colin, that means applying himself single-mindedly toward his teaching degree and avoiding everything that proved destructive in his earlier life. Reminding himself daily of his hard-earned lessons, the last thing he is looking for is a serious relationship. Maria Sanchez, the hardworking daughter of Mexican immigrants, is the picture of conventional success. With a degree from Duke Law School and a job at a prestigious firm in Wilmington, she is a dark-haired beauty with a seemingly flawless professional track record. And yet Maria has a traumatic history of her own, one that compelled her to return to her hometown and left her questioning so much of what she once believed. A chance encounter on a rain-swept road will alter the course of both Colin and Maria's lives, challenging deeply held assumptions about each other and ultimately, themselves. As love unexpectedly takes hold between them, they dare to envision what a future together could possibly look like until menacing reminders of events in Maria's past begin to surface.
  ●Written By: Nicholas Sparks ●Narrated By: Christopher Ryan Grant ●Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA ●Date: October 2015 ●Duration: 14 hours 25 minutes ●Genres: Fiction & Literature > General
  5. 5. Colin is a troubled young man with a history of anger problems that stem from him being mercilessly bullied at the various military schools he's attended throughout the years and from parents who have little interest in parenting their child. These issues lead to repeated interactions with the police, to the point where Colin's parents have had enough and throw him out of the house. Maria, on the other hand, has always grown up in a warm and nurturing environment where people have supported her emotionally throughout her law career. Maria and Colin eventually meet one another and begin dating; however, soon Maria begins to receive strange and terrifying messages from an anonymous stalker. She believes that she knows who is sending the messages, causing her to fear for her and Colin's well-being. Synopsis
  6. 6. Nicholas Charles Sparks (born December 31, 1965) is an American romance novelist, screenwriter and producer. He has published eighteen novels and two non-fiction. Several of his novels have become international bestsellers, and eleven of his romantic-drama novels have been adapted to film all with multimillion-dollar box office grosses. Sparks was born in Omaha, Nebraska and wrote his first novel, The Passing, in 1985, while a student at the University of Notre Dame. His first published work came in 1990, when he co- wrote with Billy Mills Wokini: A Lakota Journey to Happiness and Self-Understanding, which sold approximated 50,000 copies in its first year. In 1993, Sparks wrote his breakthrough novel The Notebook in his spare time while selling pharmaceuticals in Washington, D.C.. Two years later, his novel was discovered by literary agent Theresa Park who offered to represent him. The novel was published in October 1996 and made the New York Times best-seller list in its first week of release.
  Written by Nicholas Sparks Narrated By: Isabelle Keating Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: June 2017 Duration: 12 hours 12 minutes The Guardian: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your listening experience!* Julie Barenson's young husband left her two unexpected gifts before he died - a Great Dane puppy named Singer and the promise that he would always be watching over her. Now four years have passed. Still living in the small town of Swansboro, North Carolina, twenty-nine-year-old Julie is emotionally ready to make a commitment to someone again. But who? Should it be Richard Franklin, the handsome, sophisticated engineer who treats her like a queen? Or Mike Harris, the down-to-earth nice guy who was her husband's best friend? Choosing one of them should bring her more happiness than she's had in years. Instead, Julie is soon fighting for her life in a nightmare spawned by a chilling deception and jealousy so poisonous that it has become a murderous desire
  Narrated By: John Lloyd Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: September 2008 Duration: 10 hours 26 minutes Is there really such thing as a lucky charm? The hero of new novel believes he's found one in the form of a photograph of a smiling woman he's never met, but who he comes to believe holds the key to his destiny. The chain of events that leads to him possessing the photograph and finding the woman pictured in it is the stuff of love stories only a master such as Sparks can write.
  Narrated By: Scott Sowers, Pepper Binkley Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: September 2009 Duration: 12 hours 36 minutes #1 bestselling new novel is at once a compelling family drama and a heartrending tale of young love. Seventeen year old Veronica "Ronnie" Miller's life was turned upside-down when her parents divorced and her father moved from New York City to Wilmington, North Carolina. Three years later, she remains angry and alientated from her parents, especially her father...until her mother decides it would be in everyone's best interest if she spent the summer in Wilmington with him. Ronnie's father, a former concert pianist and teacher, is living a quiet life in the beach town, immersed in creating a work of art that will become the centerpiece of a local church.
  Narrated By: Henry Leyva Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: August 2005 Duration: 9 hours 27 minutes As moving as his bestselling works of fiction, unique memoir, written with his brother, chronicles the life-affirming journey of two brothers bound by memories, both humorous and tragicIn January 2003 Micah, set off on a three-week trip around the globe. It was to mark a milestone in their lives, for at thirty-seven and thirty-eight respectively, they were now the only surviving members of their family. Against the backdrop of the wonders of the world and often overtaken by their feelings, daredevil Micah and the more serious, introspective Nicholas recalled their rambunctious childhood adventures and the tragedies that tested their faith. And in the process, they discovered startling truths about loss, love, and hope.Narrated with irrepressible humor and rare candor, and including personal photos, THREE WEEKS WITH MY BROTHER reminds us to embrace life with all its uncertainties...and most of all, to cherish the joyful times, both small and momentous, and the wonderful people who make them possible.
  Narrated By: JoBeth Williams Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: November 2005 Duration: 5 hours 22 minutes Adrienne Willis is 45 and has been divorced for three years, abandoned by her husband for a younger woman. The trials of raising her teenage children and caring for her sick father have worn her down, but at the request of a friend and in hopes of respite, she's gone to the coastal village of Rodanthe in North Carolina to tend the local inn for the weekend. With a major storm brewing, the time away doesn't look promising...until a guest named Paul Flanner arrives. At 54, Paul is a successful surgeon, but in the previous six months his life has unraveled into something he doesn't recognize. Estranged from his son and recently divorced, he's sold his practice and his home and has journeyed to this isolated town in hopes of closing a painful chapter in his past. Adrienne and Paul come together as the storm brews over Rodanthe, but what begins between them over the weekend will resonate throughout the rest of their lives, intertwining past and future, love and loss.
  Narrated By: Holter Graham Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: September 2007 Duration: 8 hours 42 minutes The Choice Set amid the austere beauty of the North Carolina coast, tells the story of Travis Parker, a small-town veterinarian who's perfectly content with the active and exciting life he leads. Since he uses his spare time bungee jumping and swimming with the dolphins, he can't shake the belief that a woman would simply slow him down. That is, until Gabby Holland enters his life. Gabby, Travis's new neighbor, is in love with her boyfriend of three years, and wants nothing more than to start planning the wedding she's always dreamed about. However, there is a story within a story and the connection between Travis and Gabby is just a beginning. As their tale unfolds, their relationship becomes something different--with much higher stakes. With echoes of THE NOTE BOOK abound, listeners everywhere will fall in love.
  Narrated By: Rebecca Lowman Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: September 2010 Duration: 11 hours 5 minutes When a mysterious young woman named Katie appears in the small North Carolina town of Southport, her sudden arrival raises questions about her past. Beautiful yet self-effacing, Katie seems determined to avoid forming personal ties until a series of events draws her into two reluctant relationships: one with Alex, a widowed store owner with a kind heart and two young children; and another with her plainspoken single neighbor, Jo. Despite her reservations, Katie slowly begins to let down her guard, putting down roots in the close-knit community and becoming increasingly attached to Alex and his family.
  Narrated By: Sean Pratt Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: October 2011 Duration
  16. 16. instant access to download The Longest Ride Narrated By: Ron McLarty, January LaVoy Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: September 2013 Duration: 13 hours 14 minutes In the tradition of his beloved first novel, The Notebook, #1 New York Times bestselling author returns with the remarkable story of two couples whose lives intersect in profound and surprising ways. Ira Levinson is in trouble. Ninety-one years old and stranded and injured after a car crash, he struggles to retain consciousness until a blurry image materializes beside him: his beloved wife Ruth, who passed away nine years ago. Urging him to hang on, she forces him to remain alert by recounting the stories of their lifetime together - how they met, the precious paintings they collected together, the dark days of WWII and its effect on them and their families. Ira knows that Ruth can't possibly be in the car with him, but he clings to her words and his memories, reliving the sorrows and everyday joys that defined their marriage.

×