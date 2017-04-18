RATATOUILLE ANA MARIA GALLARDO OSTOS 5º PRIMARIA
INGREDIENTES: 1 calabacín blanco 1 calabacín verde 1 berenjena 2 pimiento rojo 1 pimiento amarillo 1 pimientos verdes 5 to...
ELABORACIÓN: Lo primero es poner a precalentar el horno a 180 grados. 1.-Sofreimos la cebolla, dos ajos, tres tomates, un ...
INGREDIENTES: -1/2 vaso de leche de coco -2 naranjas. -15 fresas -1 plátano grande -1 rodaja de piña ELABORACIÓN: 1.- Expr...
Ratatouille_Ana maría

PLAN DE FRUTA

Ratatouille_Ana maría

  1. 1. RATATOUILLE ANA MARIA GALLARDO OSTOS 5º PRIMARIA
  2. 2. INGREDIENTES: 1 calabacín blanco 1 calabacín verde 1 berenjena 2 pimiento rojo 1 pimiento amarillo 1 pimientos verdes 5 tomates 1cebolla 2dientes de ajo Aceite Tomillo y orégano Sal y pimienta TIEMPO DE ELABORACION: 60 MINUTOS APROXIMADAMENTE
  3. 3. ELABORACIÓN: Lo primero es poner a precalentar el horno a 180 grados. 1.-Sofreimos la cebolla, dos ajos, tres tomates, un pimiento verde, un pimiento amarillo y medio pimiento rojo. 2.-Cortamos en rodajas de un grosor medio el calabacín verde, el calabacín blanco, la berenjena, el pimento y medio rojo y dos tomates 3 en una fuente de horno ponemos el sofrito en la base y vamos poniendo una rodaja de calabacín blanco, rodaja de berenjena, rodaja de tomate, rodaja calabacín verde y rodaja pimiento rojo , así sucesivamente formando una espiral hasta que acabemos los ingredientes. 4.- Salpimentamos y echamos por encima una mezcla de aceite , orégano y tomillo. 5.-Dejamos 40 minutos aproximadamente, según el tipo de horno. 6.- Listos para servir y comer.
  4. 4. INGREDIENTES: -1/2 vaso de leche de coco -2 naranjas. -15 fresas -1 plátano grande -1 rodaja de piña ELABORACIÓN: 1.- Exprimimos las dos naranjas 2.- En una batidora ponemos la leche de coco ,el zumo de naranja , las fresas , el plátano y las rodajas de piña 3.-Batimos durante 2 minutos 4.- En unos moldes de paleta, rellenamos con la mezcla. 5.-Lo metemos en el congelador. 6.-A los 20 minutos le clavamos un palo y lo dejamos en el congelador, mínimo 2 horas. 7.-Listo para disfrutar. POLOS SCASEROS DE FRUTAS

