Ciencias naturales

  1. 1. Como cuidar nuestro aparato locomotor Alba Andrade Romero
  2. 2. Como cuidar nuestro aparato locomotor Los seres humanos tenemos la capacidad de desplazarnos voluntariamente respondiendo a nuestras necesidades y gustos. Esta función la llevamos a cabo mediante el sistema esquelético y el muscular. Los movimientos se generan por la contracción de los músculos y la articulación de los huesos.
  3. 3. Como cuidar nuestro aparato locomotor Cuidados del Sistema muscular: *Realizar calentamientos por unos minutos para evitar lesiones. *Realizar actividades físicas . *Ingerir mucha agua para los músculos. *Consumir alimentos con potasio *Consumir alimentos ricos en calcio y en hierro para mantener la fibra muscular. Cuidados del Sistema esquelético: *Consumir alimentos ricos en calcio, sustancia mineral que da dureza a los huesos. *Mantener una postura correcta. *Realizar actividades físicas. *Acudir al médico en caso de dolor en los huesos.
  4. 4. Como cuidar nuestro aparato locomotor
  5. 5. Como cuidar nuestro aparato locomotor Lesiones más frecuentes del aparato locomotor:  Fracturas: ruptura total o parcial del hueso  Luxaciones: el hueso se sale de la articulación  Esguinces: estiramiento de ligamentos  Distensiones: estiramiento de músculos y tendones  Contracturas: contracción persistente e involuntaria del músculo
  6. 6. Como cuidar nuestro aparato locomotor CONCLUSION En mi trabajo he aprendido a manejar el PowerPoint, he aprendido a poner sonidos en el PowerPoint, he aprendido muchas cosas nuevas del cuerpo humano… Además he elegido este trabajo porque me interesa mucho el cuerpo humano.
