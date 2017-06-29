Learning of mathematics at upper primary level: Development of learning material formats Lalit Kishore, CULP, Jaipur At th...
The next two sheets on the topic should be as follows. SHEET 2: Guided learning sheet with logic of each step for at least...
SHEET 3: Practice sheet with at least six problems
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Learning of mathematics at upper primary level: Development of learning material formats

8 views

Published on

Learning of mathematics at upper primary level: Development of learning material formats

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
8
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Learning of mathematics at upper primary level: Development of learning material formats

  1. 1. Learning of mathematics at upper primary level: Development of learning material formats Lalit Kishore, CULP, Jaipur At the upper primary level, mathematics teaching should include the following elements: visual learning; concept attainment through concept matrix or map (class, attributes and examples of the mathematical concept); language and its mathematisation including vocabulary building; guided learning with logic and practice of varieties of sums. SHEET 1: Instructional format for mathematics at middle school level could be as follows. Topic:...................................................... Class.................................... Visual illustration Concept matrix Class of the concept:...................... Attributes of the concept................................... ............................................................................ Examples ....................................................... Language of mathematics Common name Mathematical name and symbol, if any Vocabulary list: ................................... Search puzzle: Mathematical problem and its solution with logic of each step within brackets It has been said that the visual learning in mathematics develop cognitive aspects of understanding, organization, and imagination.. adolescent children when given visual scope to learning are able to remembers concepts and recall the basic steps in doing the sums. It is advisable that the teacher should use visuals. pictures, diagrams, and flowcharts.. Another important element of process is mathematical communication , language of mathematics and mathematization on language. The use of terminology in mathematics should deliberate, conscious and logical with reasoning.
  2. 2. The next two sheets on the topic should be as follows. SHEET 2: Guided learning sheet with logic of each step for at least four problems
  3. 3. SHEET 3: Practice sheet with at least six problems

×