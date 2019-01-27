Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
female audio erotica : Sempre | Erotica Listen to Sempre and female audio erotica new releases on your iPhone iPad or Andr...
female audio erotica : Sempre | Erotica Book 1 in the Forever series. ​ A sexy novel about two seventeen-year-olds—one a v...
female audio erotica : Sempre | Erotica Written By: J. M. Darhower. Narrated By: Carla Mercer-Meyer Publisher: Tantor Medi...
female audio erotica : Sempre | Erotica Download Full Version Sempre Audio OR Download Books Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

female audio erotica : Sempre | Erotica

13 views

Published on

Listen to Sempre and female audio erotica new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any female audio erotica FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

female audio erotica : Sempre | Erotica

  1. 1. female audio erotica : Sempre | Erotica Listen to Sempre and female audio erotica new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any female audio erotica FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. female audio erotica : Sempre | Erotica Book 1 in the Forever series. ​ A sexy novel about two seventeen-year-olds—one a victim of human trafficking, the other the son of the man who enslaved her—who fall in love and question everything they ever believed. ​ Haven Antonelli and Carmine DeMarco grew up under vastly different circumstances. Haven, a second-generation slave, was isolated in the middle of the desert, her days full of hard work and terrifying abuse. Carmine, born into a wealthy Mafia family, lived a life of privilege and excess. ​ Now a twist of fate has caused their worlds to collide. Entangled in a web of secrets and lies, they learn that while different on the surface, they have more in common than anyone would think. ​ In a world full of chaos, where money and power rule, Haven and Carmine yearn to break free, but a string of events that began before either of them were born threatens to destroy them instead. Murder and betrayal are a way of life, and nothing comes without a price—especially not freedom. But how much will they have to sacrifice? Can they escape their pasts? And, most of all, what does it mean to be free?
  3. 3. female audio erotica : Sempre | Erotica Written By: J. M. Darhower. Narrated By: Carla Mercer-Meyer Publisher: Tantor Media Date: January 2014 Duration: 19 hours 36 minutes
  4. 4. female audio erotica : Sempre | Erotica Download Full Version Sempre Audio OR Download Books Now

×