The Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 charges the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) with protecting all working men and women across the United States. To do so, the agency sets federal standards1 for general industry, construction, and shipyard employment. OSHA also promotes a variety of voluntary programs that strive to form partnerships with businesses, labor, and other groups to help employers provide safer and more healthful workplaces for employees. Some of the agency s voluntary initiatives include safety and health management programs, the Voluntary Protection Programs, consultation assistance, and training and education programs and grants. The agency s recent rule, Safety Standards for Scaffolds Use in the Construction Industry rule aims to protect workers using scaffolding in construction work. Scaffolding hazards continue to rank high on the list of the most frequently cited standards in the construction industry. Scaffold-related fatalities account for a significant number of fatalities in the construction workplace. This booklet addresses some of the most common questions about OSHA s scaffold standard. It is all part of the agency s effort to provide guidance to employers who need help in complying with OSHA s standards to protect the working men and women across the nation.

