Stress and adaptatiton

Stress and adaptation
Introduction: Stress is a part of life. Everyone feels stress at one time or another. The experience of stress & the way o...
TERMINOLOGY: STRESS “ It is a condition in which the human system responds to changing in its normal balanced state .stres...
" stressor are themselves neither positive nor negative but they can have positive and negative effects as the persons responds to the changes."
Conti…. ADAPTATION “ when person is in a threatening situation immediate response occur .those response are often involunt...
HOMEOSTASIS “The various physiologic mechanism within the body responses to internal changes to maintain relative constanc...
TYPES OF PHYSIOLOGICAL HOMEOSTASIS LOCAL ADAPTATION RESPONSE GENERAL ADAPTATION SYNDROME
THE REFLEX PAIN RESPONSE THE INFLAMANTORY RESPONSE
According to "Hans Selye" Three distinct stages:- ALARM REACTION STAGE STAGE OF RESISTANCE STAGE OF EXHAUSTION
This is the " Fight or Flight" response that prepares the body for immediate action
STAGE OFADAPTATION / RESISTANCE PHASE If the source persists, the body prepares for long-term protection, secreting hormon...
STAGE OF EXHAUSTION In chronic stress situations, sufferers enter the exhaustion phase: emotional, physical and mental res...
PSYCHOLOGICAL HOMEOSTASIS Each person needs to feel loved & a sense of belonging, to feel safe & secure & to have self- es...
TYPES OF STRESS
NEGATIVE STRESS It is a contributory factor in minor conditions, such as headaches, digestive problems, skin complaints, i...
POSITIVE STRESS Stress can also have a positive effect, spurring motivation and awareness, providing the stimulation to co...
ENVIRONMENTAL STRESSORS PHYSIOLOGICAL STRESSORS SOCIAL STRESSORS THOUGHTS
Family reaction to illness Health and illness Basic human need
Developmental stress Situational stress Physiologic stressor Psychological stressors
ADAPTATION TO STRESS (IMBALANCE )
ADAPTATION TO STRESS (BALANCE ) Perception of stress Sources Coping mechanism Balance
Psychological stress adaptation Mind body interaction Anxiety Coping mechanisms
Mind body interaction humans react to threats of danger as if they were physiologic threats of a person perceives the thre...
MILD ANXIETY MODERATE SEVERE PANIC
INTERVENTIONS TO REDUSE ANXIETY a). Exercise:- Regular exercises help to maintain physical & emotional health. b). Rest an...
STUART STRESS ADAPTATION MODEL PREDISPOSING FACTORS BIOLOGICAL PPSYCHOLOGICAL SOCIOCULTURAL PRECIPITATING STRESSORS NATURE...
MEDITATION PROBLEM SOLVING RELAXATION INTERPERSONAL COMMUNICATION WITH CARING PETS MUSIC AWARENESS
  1. 1. Stress and adaptation
  2. 2. Introduction: Stress is a part of life. Everyone feels stress at one time or another. The experience of stress & the way one response to it are unique to each individual. The process of responding to stress is constant & dynamic & is essential to the person’s physical, emotional & social well being.
  3. 3. TERMINOLOGY: STRESS “ It is a condition in which the human system responds to changing in its normal balanced state .stress result from a change in the environment ,that is presided as a challenge a threat or a danger and can have both negative and positive effects.” - Pender and Parsons (2006)
  4. 4. Conti… 2) STRESSOR “ stressor are themselves neither positive nor negative but they can have positive and negative effects as the persons responds to the changes.”
  5. 5. Conti…. ADAPTATION “ when person is in a threatening situation immediate response occur .those response are often involuntary ,are called coping response. The change that take places as a result of the responses to a stressor is adaptation .”
  6. 6. HOMEOSTASIS “The various physiologic mechanism within the body responses to internal changes to maintain relative constancy in the internal environment is called homeostasis.” PHYSIOLOGIC HOMEOSTASIS PSYCHOLOGIC HOMEOSTASIS
  7. 7. TYPES OF PHYSIOLOGICAL HOMEOSTASIS LOCAL ADAPTATION RESPONSE GENERAL ADAPTATION SYNDROME
  8. 8. LOCAL ADPTAVIE RESPONSE THE REFLEX PAIN RESPONSE THE INFLAMANTORY RESPONSE
  9. 9. General adaptation syndrome According to “Hans Selye” Three distinct stages:- ALARM REACTION STAGE STAGE OF RESISTANCE STAGE OF EXHAUSTION
  10. 10. ALARM RESPONSE This is the “ Fight or Flight” response that prepares the body for immediate action
  11. 11. STAGE OFADAPTATION / RESISTANCE PHASE If the source persists, the body prepares for long-term protection, secreting hormones to increase blood sugar levels. This phase is common and not necessarily harmful, but must include periods of relaxation and rest to counterbalance the stress response. Fatigue, concentration lapses, irritability and lethargy result as the stress turns negative.
  12. 12. STAGE OF EXHAUSTION In chronic stress situations, sufferers enter the exhaustion phase: emotional, physical and mental resources suffer heavily, the body experiences ‘ adrenal exhaustion’ leading to decreased stress tolerance, progressive mental and physical exhaustion, illness and collapse.
  13. 13. PSYCHOLOGICAL HOMEOSTASIS Each person needs to feel loved & a sense of belonging, to feel safe & secure & to have self- esteem. When these needs are not met or a threat to need fulfillment occurs homeostatic measures in the form of coping or defense mechanisms help return the person to emotional balance.
  14. 14. TYPES OF STRESS
  15. 15. NEGATIVE STRESS It is a contributory factor in minor conditions, such as headaches, digestive problems, skin complaints, insomnia and ulcers. Excessive, prolonged and unrelieved stress can have a harmful effect on mental, physical and spiritual health.
  16. 16. POSITIVE STRESS Stress can also have a positive effect, spurring motivation and awareness, providing the stimulation to cope with challenging situations. Stress also provides the sense of urgency and alertness needed for survival when confronting threatening situations.
  17. 17. TYPES OF STRESSOR ENVIRONMENTAL STRESSORS PHYSIOLOGICAL STRESSORS SOCIAL STRESSORS THOUGHTS
  18. 18. EFFECTS OF THE STRESSOR Family reaction to illness Health and illness Basic human need
  19. 19. THE SOURCE OF STRESS Developmental stress Situational stress TYPES OF STRESSOR EXPERIENCED Physiologic stressor Psychological stressors PERSONAL FACTORS
  20. 20. ADAPTATION TO STRESS (IMBALANCE )
  21. 21. ADAPTATION TO STRESS (BALANCE ) Perception of stress Sources Coping mechanism Balance
  22. 22. Psychological stress adaptation Mind body interaction Anxiety Coping mechanisms
  23. 23. Mind body interaction humans react to threats of danger as if they were physiologic threats of a person perceives the threat on an emotional level& the body prepares itself to either resist the danger or to run away from it. Each person reacts in Backache Constipation Diarrhea Dilated pupils Dry mouth Headache nausea Sleep disturbances
  24. 24. ANXIETY MILD ANXIETY MODERATE SEVERE PANIC
  25. 25. INTERVENTIONS TO REDUSE ANXIETY a). Exercise:- Regular exercises help to maintain physical & emotional health. b). Rest and sleep:- Rest and sleep helps the body to maintain homeostasis & restore energy levels. c). Nutrition:- It plays an important role in maintaining the body’s homeostatic mechanisms & in increasing resistance to stress. Obesity & malnutrition are major stressors & greatly increase the risk of illness. d). Encouraging the use of support system:- Support system provides emotional support that helps a person identify & verbalize feelings associated with stress.
  26. 26. STUART STRESS ADAPTATION MODEL PREDISPOSING FACTORS BIOLOGICAL PPSYCHOLOGICAL SOCIOCULTURAL PRECIPITATING STRESSORS NATURE ORIGIN TIMING NUMBER APPRAISAL OF STRESSOR COGNITIVE AFFECTIVE PHYSIOLOGICAL BEHAVIORAL SOCIAL COPNING RESOURCES PERSONAL ABILITIES SOCIAL SUPPORT MATERIAL ASSETS POSITIVE BELIEFS COPING MECHANISMS CONSTRUCTIVE DESTRUCTIVE CONTINUUM OF COPING RESPONSES ADAPTIVE MALADAPTIVE RESPONSE RESPONSE NURSING DIAGNOSIS
  27. 27. STRESS MANAGEMENT MEDITATION PROBLEM SOLVING RELAXATION INTERPERSONAL COMMUNICATION WITH CARING PETS MUSIC AWARENESS

