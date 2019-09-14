Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
%RQNHUV0/LIHLQ/DXJKVLQHQJOLVKGRZQORDGPSDXGLRERRNVIUHH_%RQNHUV0/LIHLQ /DXJKVDXGLRERRN >03@%RQNHUV0/LIHLQ/DXJKVIUHHWDONLQJER...
%RQNHUV0/LIHLQ/DXJKV -HQQLIHU6DXQGHUVFRPLFFUHDWLRQVKDYHEURXJKWMRWRPLOOLRQV)URP&RPLF6WULSWR&RPLF5HOLHIIURP %ROOVZLOOLQJ(GLQ...
%RQNHUV0/LIHLQ/DXJKV
%RQNHUV0/LIHLQ/DXJKV
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bonkers My Life in Laughs in english download mp3 audio books free Bonkers My Life in Laughs audiobook

2 views

Published on

Bonkers My Life in Laughs in english download mp3 audio books free Bonkers My Life in Laughs audiobook

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bonkers My Life in Laughs in english download mp3 audio books free Bonkers My Life in Laughs audiobook

  1. 1. %RQNHUV0/LIHLQ/DXJKVLQHQJOLVKGRZQORDGPSDXGLRERRNVIUHH_%RQNHUV0/LIHLQ /DXJKVDXGLRERRN >03@%RQNHUV0/LIHLQ/DXJKVIUHHWDONLQJERRN_>03@%RQNHUV0/LIHLQ/DXJKVUHDGLQJIRUDXGLRERRNV /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
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
  3. 3. %RQNHUV0/LIHLQ/DXJKV
  4. 4. %RQNHUV0/LIHLQ/DXJKV

×