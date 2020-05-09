Factoring with a gcf (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FACTORING WITH A COMMON MONOMIAL FACTOR Garde 8 Ms. Laila Barrera
4. - 2x (2x – 3) Give the product of the following: 1.x(x + 2) 2. 2a(3a – 5) 3. 3x (2x +4) Review Recall the multiplicatio...
Multiplying monomial by polynomial is getting the product of two factors ( the monomial and the polynomial) Example: In x(...
To find the factor of a polynomial follow the following steps. 1.Determine the greatest common factor of the given terms. ...
Example 1: Find the factors of 5x - 35 Step1.Determine the greatest common factor of the given terms. The GCF of 5x and – ...
Example2 : Find the factors of 24 ab + 8b Step1.Determine the greatest common factor of the given terms. The GCF is 8b Ste...
Example3 : Find the factors of 6a5+12a3-4a2 Step1.Determine the greatest common factor of the given terms. The GCF is 2a2 ...
Factor the following: 1.2x+4 2. 5x-10 3. 3x2+6x+12 5. 2x2-8x+10 6. 15n-24m 7. 7x2 + 3x 8. 3a5b + 6a3b2– 18a2b6 TRY THIS:
