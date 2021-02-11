Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Uzak Doğu pazarları ile AB pazarının birbirine bağlanması ve entegrasyonu, Türkiye’nin geliştirdiği ve hızlı tren ağları i...
Ipek Yolu
Ipek Yolu
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ipek Yolu

39 views

Published on

İpek Yolu

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ipek Yolu

  1. 1. Uzak Doğu pazarları ile AB pazarının birbirine bağlanması ve entegrasyonu, Türkiye’nin geliştirdiği ve hızlı tren ağları ile örülecek olan Yeni İpek Yolu ile olabilecektir. Hazar Denizi ve Irak hatta İran ve Doğu Akdeniz enerji kaynaklarını, Hazar kaynaklarından başlayarak, Avrupa’ya taşıyacak olan Güney Gaz Koridoru ile Yeni İpek Yolu kardeştir ve bu enerji ve ticari geçiş yolları, aynı zamanda, büyük Asya-Avrupa entegrasyonunu sağlayacaktır. Doğu Çin Denizi’nin sonlandığı Çin topraklarındaki limanlardan başlayarak, Tacikistan, Türkmenistan ve Azerbaycan-Hazar üzerinden İran’la orta koridoru oluşturan ve Anadolu ve Akdeniz üzerinden deniz ve demir yollarıyla Avrupa’ya ulaşacak Yeni İpek geçişi, Türkiye üzerinden deniz yoluyla Boğaz geçişlerini kullanarak demir yolu olarak da, Bakü-Tiflis-Kars demir yolu üzerinden, Marmaray hızlı tren geçişi ile Avrupa’ya varacaktır. İpek Yolu

×