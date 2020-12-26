Copy link here https://greatfull.readbooks.link/book=B000A5CJSQ

Twelveyearold Percy Jackson is about to be kicked out of boarding school...again. No matter how hard he tries he can't seem to stay out of trouble. But can he really be expected to stand by and watch while a bully picks on his scrawny best friend Or not defend himself against his prealgebra teacher when she turns into a monster and tries to kill him Of course no one believes Percy about the monster incident; he's not even sure he believes himself. Until the Minotaur chases him to summer camp. Suddenly mythical creatures seem to be walking straight out of the pages of Percy's Greek mythology textbook and into his life. The gods of Mount Olympus he's coming to realize are very much alive in the 21stcentury. And worse he's angered a few of them Zeus's master lightning bolt has been stolen and Percy is the prime suspect. Now Percy has just 10 days to find and return Zeus's stolen property and bring peace to a warring Mount Olympus. On a daring road trip from their summer camp in New York to the gates of the Underworld in Los Angeles Percy and his friends one a satyr and the other the demigod daughter of Athena will face a host of enemies determined to stop them. To succeed in his quest Percy will have to do more than catch the true thief he must come to terms with the father who abandoned him; solve the riddle of the Oracle which warns him of failure and betrayal by a friend; and unravel a treachery more powerful than the gods themselves.