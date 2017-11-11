Paradigma midiológico Disciplina: Teorias da Comunicação Prof.: Ms. Laércio Torres de Góes
Paradigma midiológico

  1. 1. Paradigma midiológico Disciplina: Teorias da Comunicação Prof.: Ms. Laércio Torres de Góes
  2. 2. Herbert Marshall McLuhan
  3. 3. Marshall McLuhan  É autor dos conceitos:  “O meio é a mensagem” e “Aldeia global”  Considerado um dos precursores das teorias sobre as redes de comunicação.  Com a internet, seu nome voltou a ter evidência no meio acadêmico.
  4. 4. Marshall McLuhan  Fez graduação e mestrado no Canadá e doutorado na Universidade de Cambridge, na Inglaterra. (Literatura)  Cria na Universidade de Toronto o “Centre for Culture and Technology”, em 1963.  Publica “A noiva mecânica” (1951), sobre os efeitos da publicidade na sociedade e na cultura.  Defende a influência intrínseca dos meios de comunicação de massa (MCM) sobre as audiências.
  5. 5. A Galáxia de Gutenberg (1962)  Estudo pioneiro em cultura oral, cultura impressa, estudos culturais, ecologia das mídias.  No livro, McLuhan esforça- se para mostrar como as tecnologias da comunicação afetam a organização cognitiva.
  6. 6. A Galáxia de Gutenberg (1962) “Quando uma nova tecnologia expande para o mundo social um dos nossos sentidos ou mais, muda também a proporção com que os nossos sentidos vão operar naquela cultura particular. (…)”.
  7. 7.  Abordagem da linguagem pré-alfabética à era eletrônica.  A invenção dos tipos móveis acelerou gradualmente as mudanças cognitivas e culturais.  A cultura impressa impôs o predomínio do visual sobre o oral. A Galáxia de Gutenberg (1962)
  8. 8. A Galáxia de Gutenberg (1962)  O principal conceito do argumento de McLuhan é que as novas tecnologias exercem um efeito sobre a cognição, afetando a organização social.  A tecnologia da impressão muda nossos hábitos de percepção e afeta as interações sociais.
  9. 9. A Galáxia de Gutenberg A tecnologia molda a sociedade ou a sociedade molda a tecnologia?
  10. 10. Aldeia Global  Simultaneidade da transmissão da informação  Homogeneização do padrão de transmissão.  McLuhan defende que a cultura escrita seria ultrapassada pela cultura oral dos meios eletrônicos (rádio e TV).
  11. 11. Aldeia Global  A humanidade, então, teria uma identidade coletiva, com uma “base tribal”.  McLuhan não vê esse fenômeno como negativo.  McLuhan considera que a tecnologia está acima da moral. Quem a faz boa ou má é a sociedade.
  12. 12. Aldeia Global “Em vez de voltar-se para uma vasta Biblioteca de Alexandria, o mundo tornou-se um computador, um cérebro eletrônico, exatamente como uma peça infantil de ficção científica. E como os nossos sentidos estão projetados para fora, o “Grande Irmão” está dentro de nós”.
  13. 13. Aldeia Global  30 anos antes de sua invenção, McLuhan “adivinhou” o surgimento da World Wide Web: “O próximo meio, seja lá qual for – será a extensão da consciência – incluirá televisão em seu conteúdo, não em seu ambiente, e transformará a televisão numa forma de arte. O computador como um instrumento de pesquisa e comunicação poderia aumentar a recuperação, obsoleta com a biblioteca de massa, da função enciclopédica individual, além de passar de uma tendência antiga de produção de informação para uma nova, feita rapidamente sob medida e à venda”.
  14. 14. O Meio é a mensagem
  15. 15. O Meio é a mensagem  Tese: o importante papel desempenhado pela mídia na sociedade deve-se a sua forma, e não ao seu conteúdo.  “Uma lâmpada elétrica cria um ambiente graças à sua própria presença”.  Defende que cada mídia exige uma maneira específica de ser consumida.
  16. 16. O Meio é a mensagem  “Toda tecnologia gradualmente cria um ambiente humano totalmente novo”. (Internet)  Os meios trazem consequências sociais e pessoais para os que se relacionam com eles.  O conteúdo de um meio ou veículo é sempre um outro meio ou veículo.
  17. 17. O Meio é a mensagem  Cada membro da audiência incorporava as informações de acordo com sua própria história de vida.  Separação da mensagem do conteúdo e da informação.  A mensagem do meio é, geralmente, coletiva e provoca alterações sociais.  A informação transmitida é recebida de forma pessoal e intrasferível.
  18. 18.  Diferentes mídias exigem diferentes participações dos sentidos.  Quentes: menor participação.  Frios: maior participação na construção do sentido.  Meios quentes: cinema, rádio, palestra, fotografia.  Meios frios: televisão, seminários, cartoons. Meios quentes e frios
  19. 19.  Cinema: existe apenas um sentido, a visão (meio quente).  Televisão: para sua compreensão, exige maior participação do espectador na construção do sentido, devido à baixa definição (meio frio). Meios quentes e frios
  20. 20.  Os objetos técnicos estendem as faculdades mentais e corporais do ser humano.  A ideia de que os meios de comunicação são os prolongamentos nervosos do corpo. Os meios como extensões do homem
  21. 21. “O livro é uma extensão do olho; a roupa é uma extensão da pele; a roda é uma extensão do pé, a circuitação eletrônica é uma extensão do sistema nervoso central” Os meios como extensões do homem
  22. 22.  Qual faculdade humana o Facebook amplifica?  Sua família usa mais meios quentes ou meios frios? Os meios como extensões do homem
  23. 23.  Influenciado por Mcluhan.  À medida que cada tecnologia funciona como uma extensão de nossas faculdades psíquicas ou físicas queremos sempre comprar a melhor extensão possível. Derrick de Kerckhove
  24. 24.  A televisão deveria ser examinada como uma extensão de nossos olhos e ouvidos até os locais de produção de imagem, no nosso cérebro. Derrick de Kerckhove
  25. 25. “A televisão torna-se a nossa imaginação projetada para fora do nosso corpo, combinando-se numa teledemocracia consensual eletrônica. A TV é, literalmente, como Bill Moyers a chamou, “uma mente pública”. Derrick de Kerckhove
  26. 26.  As tecnologias não apenas prolongam propriedades de envio e recebimento de informações do nosso cérebro, mas também modificam a consciência de quem as utiliza. Psicotecnologia
  27. 27.  A televisão, o computador e o smartphone deslocaram o processamento da informação do nosso cérebro para telas à frente dos nossos olhos.  O vídeo mobiliza o nosso sistema nervoso central para uma imaginação coletiva (teledemocracia). Psicotecnologia
  28. 28.  Experimento dos irmãos Kline (anos 1990).  Laboratório de Análise dos Media da Simon Fraser University, em Vancouver, no Canadá.  Consistia em observar a condutividade elétrica na pele e no cérebro, enquanto as pessoas viam imagens aleatórias em uma tela. Psicotecnologia
  29. 29.  Ao término da experiência, Kerckhove concluiu, dentre outras coisas, que a televisão fala ao corpo, e não à mente. “Fiquei assustado com o resultado. Enquanto lutava para conseguir exprimir uma opinião, o meu corpo inteiro estava ouvindo, vendo e reagindo instantaneamente”. Psicotecnologia
  30. 30.  Reação Orientadora (RO). “Estamos condicionados para responder involuntariamente a qualquer tipo de estímulo, interno ou externo”. Psicotecnologia
  31. 31.  Para McLuhan e Kerckhove, a principal importância da TV não tem nada a ver com o conteúdo que ela transmite.  A relevância desse meio está no próprio meio que, usando de mudanças intensas no corte da imagem, provoca reação orientadora (RO).  A sua rapidez na troca de imagens não nos dá tempo necessário para uma resposta, somos bombardeados permanentemente até a exaustão do sistema cognitivo. Psicotecnologia
  32. 32.  Os meios alteram a percepção humana.  Consumidores de mídia são, ao mesmo tempo, produtores e veiculadores de informação.  “O usuário é o conteúdo”? Legado de Macluhan
  33. 33.  Leis de mídia: uma nova ciência (Herbert e Eric McLuhan).  O efeito das tecnologias na sociedade, por meio de uma teoria tetrádica.  Quatro categorias distintas: aperfeiçoar, obsolescer, recuperar e reverter. Legado de Macluhan
  34. 34.  Teoria tetrádica: Legado de Macluhan
  35. 35. Legado de Macluhan
  36. 36.  O que esse meio aperfeiçoa?  O que o meio torna obsoleto?  O que o meio recupera do que perdemos, do que já havia se tornado obsoleto anteriormente?  Como o meio vai se reverter, quando for levado ao extremo? Legado de Macluhan
  37. 37.  Os meios alteram a forma como as pessoas pensam, imaginam e interagem.  Ecologia midiática: os impactos globais provocados pelos meios de comunicação e suas extensões.  A chave para o entendimento da cultura midiática é a observação dos meios e de suas mensagens, não do conteúdo que transmitem. Legado de Macluhan
  38. 38.  1. O que é o “meio” smartphone?  2. Quais extensões o smartphone amplifica?  3. O que o smartphone aperfeiçoa?  4. O que o smartphone torna obsoleto?  5. O que o smartphone recupera do que perdemos, do que já havia se tornado obsoleto anteriormente?  6. Como o smartphone vai se reverter, quando for levado ao extremo? Tétrade McLuhiana
  39. 39. Referências LIMA, Marcelo. Herbert Marshall Mcluhan. Aula (PPT). LOURENÇO, Denise. Teorias da comunicação. Londrina: Editora e Distribuidora Educacional, 2016. MCLUHAN, Marshall. Os Meios de Comunicação Como Extensões do Homem. São Paulo: Cultrix, 1996.

