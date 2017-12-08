Trabalho de português 4 bimestre 2017

ESCOLA MUNICIPAL PROFESSORA ALZELINA DE SENA VALENÇA PROFESSORA: ALINE COSTA TURMA: 5º ANO ____ COMPONENTES: _____________...
2 - Leia a frase. (0,15) “A LUA APARECIA E FUGIA, SEMPRE, E NAIA CADA VEZ MAIS A DESEJAVA.” a) Quais verbos aparecem nessa...
4. Reescreva os verbos das frases nos tempos verbais indicados. (0,6) 5. Classifique os verbos do quadro, escrevendo nas c...
  1. 1. ESCOLA MUNICIPAL PROFESSORA ALZELINA DE SENA VALENÇA PROFESSORA: ALINE COSTA TURMA: 5º ANO ____ COMPONENTES: ______________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ TRABALHO DE PORTUGUÊS (Valor: 2,0) Entrega: 15/12/17  A atividade exigirá pesquisa, pois não estudamos os tempos verbais de forma detalhada. Então, pesquisem os diversos tempos verbais para poderem responder algumas perguntas. 1 – Leia a tirinha abaixo e responda: (0,3) 25
  2. 2. 2 - Leia a frase. (0,15) “A LUA APARECIA E FUGIA, SEMPRE, E NAIA CADA VEZ MAIS A DESEJAVA.” a) Quais verbos aparecem nessa frase? _________________________________________________________________ b) Em que tempo os verbos estão conjugados? (A) No passado. (B) No presente. (C) No futuro. 3 – Leia o texto abaixo e responda: (0,25) a. Esse texto é do tipo (A) narrativo. (B) descritivo. (C) argumentativo. (D) poético. b. Qual é o principal assunto do texto? (A) As aventuras da turma do Sítio do Picapau Amarelo. (B) As histórias do Visconde. (C) A importância do vento. (D) As travessuras do Saci. c. Esse texto é narrado (A) por Monteiro Lobato. (B) pelo Saci. (C) pelo Visconde. (D) pelo Pedrinho. d. De acordo com o que está descrito, no texto, como é possível aproveitar o vento? _____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________
  3. 3. 4. Reescreva os verbos das frases nos tempos verbais indicados. (0,6) 5. Classifique os verbos do quadro, escrevendo nas colunas correspondentes. (0,3) 6. Reescreva as frases, passando os verbos para o futuro. (0,4) a) Elas saíram e vocês chegaram. ______________________________________________ b) Você apaga o fogo. _______________________________________ c) Raul pintou uma linda imagem para sua mãe. ______________________________________ d) Vovô ficou bravo com o barulho das crianças. ___________________________________

