Trabalho de matemática 4 bimestre 2017

5º Ano

  1. 1. ESCOLA MUNICIPAL PROFESSORA ALZELINA DE SENA VALENÇA PROFESSORA: ALINE COSTA TURMA: 5º ANO ____ COMPONENTES: _____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ TRABALHO DE MATEMÁTICA (Valor: 2,0) Entrega: 15/12/17  As questões 3, 5, 9 e 10 devem conter cálculo  Caso algum cálculo não caiba nos espaços das questões, anexe uma folha a esta, numerando a questão. 1) Joãozinho gosta de construir pipas. Para a pipa acima, ele pintou uma parte de cinza. A parte pintada é: (0,05) 2) O gráfico abaixo mostra a quantidade de chuva em uma cidade nos meses de janeiro a Junho. (0,05) Observando o gráfico, podemos afirmar que: (A) Janeiro foi o mês com a menor quantidade de chuva. (B) Em fevereiro choveu mais do que em abril. (C) A diferença entre a quantidade de chuva dos meses de março e de junho foi de 500 litros. (D) O mês de março foi o mês em que mais choveu. 3) Em um parque há 28 crianças: 15 meninas e 13 meninos. Qual fração representa o grupo das meninas em relação ao total de crianças? (0,05)
  2. 2. 4) André dividirá quatro barras de chocolate igualmente entre seus cinco netos. A fração da barra de chocolate que cada menino receberá é. (0,05) 5) Observe a tabela abaixo: (0,1) Fátima foi a uma loja e comprou uma corneta e um boné. Ela gastou A) R$ 12,00. B) R$ 13,00. C) R$ 13,50. D)R$ 14,00. 6) (PAEBES). Veja abaixo o dinheiro que Mariana juntou de sua mesada. Ela quer trocar esse dinheiro por uma nota de mesmo valor. (0,1) Por qual nota Mariana vai trocar? A) Nota de R$ 10,00 B) Nota de R$ 20,00 C) Nota de R$ 50,00 D) Nota de R$ 100,00 7. Marcio comeu 2/4 de uma pizza. Podemos dizer que a parte que ele comeu representa (0,05) a) a metade da pizza. b) mais da metade da pizza. c) menos da metade da pizza. d) toda a pizza.
  3. 3. 8 - Desafio! (0,25) Dois irmãos foram juntos comprar chocolate. Eles compraram duas barras de chocolate iguais, uma para cada um. Iam começar a comer quando chegou uma de suas melhores amigas e vieram as perguntas: Quem daria um pedaço para a amiga? Qual deveria ser o tamanho do pedaço? Eles discutiram e chegaram à seguinte conclusão: Para que nenhum dos dois comesse menos, cada um daria a metade do chocolate para a amiga. a) Esta divisão foi justa? ___________Por quê?_________________________________________ b) Se a resposta for negativa, como se poderia resolver esta situação para que todos comessem partes iguais? Se desejar, pode ilustrar sua explicação, representando a divisão por imagem _______________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________ __ 9 – Resolva os problemas abaixo: (1,0) a) b)
  4. 4. 10 - Ao comprar uma bicicleta cujo preço à vista era R$ 1 300,00, Carlos deu R$ 400,00 de entrada e pagou o restante em 12 prestações de R$ 90,00. Se tivesse comprado a bicicleta à vista, ele teria economizado (0,3) A) R$ 180,00. B) R$ 680,00. C) R$ 1 080,00. D) R$ 1 480,00

