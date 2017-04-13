SISTEMA DIGESTÓRIO PROFESSORA ALINE COSTA – 5º A (2017)
SISTEMA DIGESTÓRIO É formado por um conjunto de órgãos cuja função é transformar os alimentos, por meio de processos mecân...
CAMINHO DO ALIMENTO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=grCY13xhsQE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kml09E3HL0Y
BOCA
FARINGE
VEJA COMO FUNCIONAA EPIGLOTE
ESÔFAGO • O esôfago é um tubo muscular que liga a faringe ao estômago. É pelo esôfago por onde passam os alimentos ingerid...
ESTÔMAGO Quando o alimento chega ao estômago na forma de bolo alimentar, ele sofre a ação do suco gástrico juntamente com ...
INSTESTINO O quimo passa para o intestino delgado. Empurrado pelos movimentos musculares da parede intestinal, e já tendo ...
CUIDADOS COM O SISTEMA DIGESTÓRIO • Mastigar muito bem os alimentos, para facilitar o trabalho do estômago • Escovar os de...
Algumas curiosidades... Para a maioria dos adultos saudáveis, o tempo de digestão é geralmente entre 24 e 72 horas, mas va...
Quando se está com diarreia, o bolo fecal passa muito rápido pelo intestino grossso, prejudicando na absorção de água no i...
Em toda sua vida, você produzirá cerca 1,5 litros de saliva por dia. A língua é responsável por sentir os sabores, é nela ...
QUE TAL UMA MÚSICA PARA RELEMBRAR O QUE VIMOS?
  1. 1. SISTEMA DIGESTÓRIO PROFESSORA ALINE COSTA – 5º A (2017)
  2. 2. SISTEMA DIGESTÓRIO É formado por um conjunto de órgãos cuja função é transformar os alimentos, por meio de processos mecânicos e químicos. Ele é formado pelos seguintes órgãos: boca, faringe, esôfago, estômago, intestino delgado, intestino grosso e ânus. Além disso, está ligado a glândulas anexas, que lançam sua secreção no interior do tubo digestório. São elas: glândulas salivares, pâncreas, fígado e vesícula biliar.
  3. 3. CAMINHO DO ALIMENTO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=grCY13xhsQE
  4. 4. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kml09E3HL0Y
  5. 5. BOCA
  6. 6. FARINGE
  7. 7. VEJA COMO FUNCIONAA EPIGLOTE
  8. 8. ESÔFAGO • O esôfago é um tubo muscular que liga a faringe ao estômago. É pelo esôfago por onde passam os alimentos ingeridos. Possui aproximadamente 25 cm de comprimento 3 cm de diâmetro desde sua origem até a ligação esofagogástrica.
  9. 9. ESTÔMAGO Quando o alimento chega ao estômago na forma de bolo alimentar, ele sofre a ação do suco gástrico juntamente com os movimentos peristálticos, permitindo a transformação desse bolo alimentar em quimo (forma semilíquida). Essa transformação dura cerca de 3 horas.
  10. 10. INSTESTINO O quimo passa para o intestino delgado. Empurrado pelos movimentos musculares da parede intestinal, e já tendo recebido a bílis (produzida pelo fígado), o suco pancreático (produzido pelo pâncreas) e o suco intestinal (produzido pelas glândulas intestinais), o quimo, se transforma em QUILO, subtância que é absorvida pelo sangue. E depois? 
  11. 11. CUIDADOS COM O SISTEMA DIGESTÓRIO • Mastigar muito bem os alimentos, para facilitar o trabalho do estômago • Escovar os dentes ao final de todas as refeições, e consultar o dentista regularmente. • Não comer de forma demasiada alimentos ricos em açúcar, não usar os dentes para partir objetos duros, e evitar mudanças muito bruscas de temperatura na boca. • Não se deve fazer exercício físico muito intenso ou violento a seguir a uma refeição, especialmente as principais. • Comer sempre em quantidades moderadas, evitando excessos. Além de prevenir o aumento de peso, permite ao seu sistema digestivo funcionar de uma forma equilibrada, sem esforços excessivos para digerir os alimentos ingeridos. • Um dos cuidados a ter com o sistema digestivo é fornecer as substâncias reguladoras necessárias para um trânsito intestinal normal. A prisão de ventre, além de provocar cólicas e gases, é ainda causa de muitos problemas de saúde relacionados com o sistema digestivo. Além disso, muitas das toxinas que deveriam ser expulsas, ficam assim durante muito mais tempo dentro do organismo.
  12. 12. Algumas curiosidades... Para a maioria dos adultos saudáveis, o tempo de digestão é geralmente entre 24 e 72 horas, mas varia conforme o indivíduo. O caminho e o tempo das coisas: Logo depois de comer, o alimento leva cerca de seis a oito horas para passar através do estômago e do intestino delgado. Depois disto a comida entra no intestino grosso (cólon) para digestão e absorção de água. A Eliminação de resíduos alimentares não digeridos através do intestino grosso começa geralmente após um total de 24 horas. A completa eliminação pelo organismo pode demorar vários dias, em função do tipo de alimento e de bebidas ingeridas.
  13. 13. Quando se está com diarreia, o bolo fecal passa muito rápido pelo intestino grossso, prejudicando na absorção de água no intestino, fazendo, então, com que as fezes venham acompanhadas de muito líquido, o que provoca a desidratação.
  14. 14. Em toda sua vida, você produzirá cerca 1,5 litros de saliva por dia. A língua é responsável por sentir os sabores, é nela que estão as papilas gustativas e é o músculo de maior força do organismo, em relação ao seu tamanho. Um estudo publicado na revista Microbiome mostra que num beijo de 10 segundos o número de micróbios transferidos chega aos 80 milhões.
  15. 15. QUE TAL UMA MÚSICA PARA RELEMBRAR O QUE VIMOS?

