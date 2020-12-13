Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cherain patrick (bleid)

Cherain patrick (bleid)

Published in: Sports
Cherain patrick (bleid)

  1. 1. Vente Tournai-Kain Janvier 2021 Page 1/5 Cherain Patrick (Bleid) Lorsque les concours de fond et de grand fond sont lâchés, les regards se tournent inévitablement sur la colonie gaumaise. Cette dernière est représentative au niveau national ! Il vous suffit de lire ce qui suit pour vous en rendre compte. Signalons aussi la qualité physique et les origines des ‘’volatiles Cherain’’ qui expliquent en grande partie les résultats obtenus ! Le colombier d’élevage à Bleid, est une mine d’or ! Patrick nous offre un bon pour un pigeonneau 2021 (Prendre contact)
  2. 2. Vente Tournai-Kain Janvier 2021 Page 2/5 Il faut savoir : 2017 67ème Nat. Barcelone (2ème Barcelona Masters) chez Christian Bouhy à Battice et père du 29ème Nat Barcelone 2017 est un 100 % Patrick Cherain Mais aussi : 11ème Nat. Bordeaux 40ème Nat. Marseille 40ème Nat. Montélimar
  3. 3. Vente Tournai-Kain Janvier 2021 Page 3/5
  4. 4. Vente Tournai-Kain Janvier 2021 Page 4/5
  5. 5. Vente Tournai-Kain Janvier 2021 Page 5/5

