9 octobre 2017 Ce lundi matin j'ai pris la route pour la Belgique. L'hiver dernier en pleine fièvre acheteuse, j'avais ach...
avec Luc, des donateurs de bons etc. etc. Les colombiers de Joost sont sous bonne garde, deux malinois tournent en rond en...
On lui connaît une certaine réussite dans notre sport on ignore en revanche que la vie ne l'a déjà pas épargné. Pendant qu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

A la rencontre de ... par team fl

2 views

Published on

A la rencontre de ... par team fl

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

A la rencontre de ... par team fl

  1. 1. 9 octobre 2017 Ce lundi matin j'ai pris la route pour la Belgique. L'hiver dernier en pleine fièvre acheteuse, j'avais acheté des bons pour pigeonneaux et depuis je n'avais pas eu le temps d'aller les chercher. À ce propos, je comprends parfaitement les amateurs qui ne proposent plus de bons pour les ventes d'hiver car si tous les acheteurs sont comme moi ça crée une gestion scabreuse pour le donateur. 10 bons donnés… pas de nouvelles pendant des mois, j'abandonne ! c'est bien compréhensible. Si à la gestion d'une colonie d'une vie professionnelle et familiale il faut s'embêter avec des amateurs tels que moi qui ne se manifestent pas… Bref l'hiver dernier j'avais acquis un certain nombre de bons au profit de sociétés, d'associations, de bonnes œuvres et jusqu'à aujourd'hui je ne m'en étais pas préoccupé. À ceux qui se reconnaîtront je présente mes plus plates excuses. J'ai donc décidé de réparer en partie cette faute aujourd'hui. Évidemment j'étais resté en contact avec les donateurs qui m'ont bluffé par leur fair-play. Plusieurs mois de « bonjour je suis confus mais n'ai pas pu venir depuis que j'ai acheté ce bon chez vous » et de « pas de problème, dites-moi quand vous venez »… sans agacement, gentiment, ouvert, accueillant. Vraiment surprenant, tellement différent de ce que je vis au quotidien d'énervement, d'agacement et d'hyper exigence. En bref très agréable. Ce lundi, j'ai rendez-vous à 9h30 avec Luc de Laere d'Anzegem. Je me gare devant une ferme en pleine campagne. Pas de colombier en vue ! Luc m'accueille gentiment en s'excusant de son français hésitant. Je le mets à l'aise car je ne parle pas un mot de flamand, lui propose mon anglais scolaire, nous convenons finalement de discuter dans la langue de Molière. Luc a excellé cette saison. Notamment en jeune, discipline qu'ils ne plébiscite pas particulièrement. Il est presque gêné quand je lui demande si il a une idée de la raison de cette époustouflante réussite. Il hausse les épaules, rougit légèrement et me dit : « aucune idée je ne fais rien de particulier, mais jeunes sont tous ensemble dans le même colombier, les sexes mélangés, pas de porte coulissante. Pour retarder la mue j'obscurcis jusqu'à juin puis programme lumineux matin et soir et c'est tout. Certains couples se sont formés, certains ont couvé, eut des jeunes… je n'ai rien fait de plus, j'ai tout mis en panier toutes les semaines, je ne comprends pas ! » « J'ai eu de la chance ». Il a raison Luc, la chance contribue à la réussite dans notre activité, mais nous savons tous également ce qu'il faut comme abnégation et travail pour parfois juste se classer honorablement. Un exemple de résultat en jeune : Orléans du 18 août 3398 jeunes, Luc enloge 44 jeunes et fait les cinq premiers prix le 7, le 11 et le 12. Énorme ! 19 dans 1/10 et 27 prix. Je lui redemande si dans les dernières années il a modifié quelque chose. À nouveau l'air préoccupé il admet avoir tout misé sur la lignée de son Tieke 07. Il admet car il reconnaît ne pas l'avoir fait pendant longtemps privilégiant des pigeons de l'extérieur. Pourquoi ? Car il lui trouvait physiquement des défauts notamment une fourche trop ouverte… nous y voilà un préjugé lié à l'apparence personne n'échappe à cela ! Il a donc concentré son élevage autour du Tieke 07 et me dit qu'aujourd'hui ses pigeons ont dans leur pedigree jusqu'à cinq fois ce reproducteur. Il vante les qualités de cette lignée dont il dit que de 80 à 700 km et quelque soit le temps les Tieke plongent vers leur trappe. Sympa, pas bégueule, humble : la classe. Bravo pour cette année Luc et merci pour ton accueil ! Je dois à regret quitter Luc car j'ai rendez-vous à 11 heures chez Joost De Smeyter une autre de mes cibles l'hiver dernier Joost De Smeyter, rien que ça ! Un des top performers internationaux de l'époque contemporaine. Une huile, la crème, le top… Je vole donc sur mon nuage jusqu'à Melden. Qu'elles sont belles ces Flandres. Bien entretenues, le réseau routier nickel, les maisons clinquantes. Je me demande si je me fais des idées mais je n'ai pas l'impression d'être dans le même pays que celui dans lequel je me balade en Wallonie ? Je dois être en pleine euphorie grâce à mes rencontres du jour. Les colombiers de Joost sont en vue. Je les reconnais pour les avoir vu des centaines de fois en photo dans la presse ou sur Internet. J'ai un peu d'avance, je commence donc à poser quelques impressions de mon entrevue
  2. 2. avec Luc, des donateurs de bons etc. etc. Les colombiers de Joost sont sous bonne garde, deux malinois tournent en rond en me jetant régulièrement un regard amusé. Derrière moi du bruit, un coup d'œil dans mon rétroviseur, Joost est là. Il s'excuse de m'avoir fait attendre. « Eh Joost je suis en avance ne t'excuse pas !". À nouveau, je suis face à un maître à jouer dans sa catégorie qui commence notre entretien par s'excuser… Le type est avenant il parle très bien français et nous nous engageons dans une discussion à bâtons rompus. Est-il utile de rappeler le cursus professionnel de Joost ? Coureur cycliste professionnel à haut niveau obligé de se reconvertir en entraîneur suite à un grave accident. Puis manager des colombier de Dirk de Roose jusqu'à l'année dernière, époque à laquelle il prit la décision de devenir colombophile professionnel à son compte. Je suis donc face à un homme qui vit de sa passion, il me confie d'ailleurs que s'il a toujours aimé les pigeons il a toujours eu cette chance de vivre de ses passions. Le courant passe bien entre nous, nous abordons tous les sujets colombophiles sans tabou. Il est direct, plaisantant volontiers, capable d'autocritique mais on sent que derrière vibre l'exigeant, le performant, le cherchant du petit plus qui fera la différence. Il est en quête permanente de ce qui se fait de mieux dans le petit monde de l'extra longue distance. Sa collection est époustouflante et il continue à y travailler d'arrache-pied tous les jours. Nous évoquons ce fameux Perpignan 2016 qui lui a fait défrayé la chronique puis ce Barcelone 2017 où il laisse la moitié de son effectif. Que s'est-il passé Jost ? « Je ne sais pas te répondre, si je suis l'organisateur je lâche aussi ! Je ne sais pas pourquoi cela a été aussi laborieux partout. Chez moi je sais ce qui s'est passé. Mes pigeons étaient malades et je ne m'en suis pas aperçu. Ils se sont intoxiqués avec une eau non potable. » Ça n'est qu'après une enquête digne d'un détective qu'il a pu comprendre comment et pourquoi, non sans une certaine amertume… Cette mésaventure est derrière lui il pense déjà l'avenir, le champion cycliste à l'attaque de la côte de Kwaremont habite ce colombophile. Dans un autre genre que Luc De Laere mais lui aussi la grande classe ! Il me réexplique son fameux crack le Joost, sa performance, sa vente, l'élevage pour garder sa descendance et la chance d'avoir mit la main sur un top reproducteur capable d'engendrer une dynastie. Il me parle du Cas du Laval puis des 1er , 2ème, 3ème, 4ème, 5ème et 7ème Ace Very longue distance, ses yeux brillent, sa parole est libre et précise, son débit accéléré. Notre homme frôle la transe, il est habité par sa passion et j'adore ça. Encore une rencontre au sommet sensationnel. Mon ami Adrien Mirabelle est arrivé avec un peu de retard (!) et se joint la discussion. Je crois que si nous n'étions pas attendus par Sébastien Casaert nous serions encore en train de parler pigeons… Pour aller chez Sébastien du tandem Casaert-Sénéchal une vingtaine de minutes de routes de campagne propres, sinueuses et vallonnées. Vraiment joli. Sébastien nous attend sur le pas de sa porte. Ma première impression me vient de Roald Dahl le BGG Bon Gros Géant. Un vrai costaud, souriant et réservé. Je n'ai pas beaucoup de temps car il faut que je rentre. Le maître des lieux m'entraîne vers ses installations : la perspective de Russeignies ! Un bel et grand alignement d'au moins 75 m de colombiers de jeux. Oui ici pas d'élevage, 0.0, du jeu rien que du jeu toujours du jeu. Sébastien épaulé par Hugo n'aime rien de plus que le jeu a pigeons et l'on sait à quel point et avec quelle classe. C'est d'ailleurs un atavisme dans la famille. On se souvient des performances du paternel Maurice on connaît celle de ses frangins Maurice (fils) et Grégory. Tous ont flirté avec le firmament national Belge. A Russeignies 300 à 400 coulons en pleine saison, joués de 80 à 800 km et même un peu plus. Eh oui trembler les seigneurs des marathons du ciel l'équipe de Russeignies prépare un colombier de grand fond… On sait que dans la famille Casaert quand on s'intéresse à quelque chose en colombophile on va jusqu'au bout ! Tiens voilà Hugo, un grand blondinet dégingandé un peu poupon, sourire enfantin.
  3. 3. On lui connaît une certaine réussite dans notre sport on ignore en revanche que la vie ne l'a déjà pas épargné. Pendant que je discute avec Sébastien, Adrien prend les mesures d'un colombier qu'il rachète à la famille Casaert . 9 m sur 3,0 m grand couloir devant. Moi : « Sébastien vous réduisez l'effectif ? » Sébastien toujours le sourire accroché au visage « non, on remplace le colombier de 9 m par un nouveau de 12 m » aucun doute l'année prochaine à Russeignies ça va encore constater à la mitraillette. Je prends congé de Sébastien, Hugo et Adrien qui s'affaire autour de son désormais nouveau colombier. La route du retour me paraît courte. Je repense à cette journée qui s'achève. J'ai côtoyé quatre colombophiles full Time aujourd'hui dont certains disent qu'ils incarnent le mal qui ronge notre hobby : des professionnels. À mon avis le débat est plus complexe, et alors qu'on se demande comment attirer de nouveaux amateurs peut- être que l'enjeu économique et la capacité de gagner sa vie est un vecteur pas si stupide ou « maudit » que ça ? En tout cas et pour clôturer mon propos, je peux témoigner que mes échanges de ce jour m'ont fait rencontrer de vrais passionnés, fous, dingues, convaincus, amoureux sans concessions pour leurs athlètes en particulier et pour le voyageur en général et qu'en cela nous sommes parfaitement égaux ! Team FL

×