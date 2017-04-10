Pre Order Free PDF African American Woman s Guide to Successful Make-up and Skin Care For Ipad Original book



This national best-seller is the most comprehensive book on make-up and skin care ever written for and about women of African descent. Called the Ultimate Guide to Successful Make-up and Skin Care for every woman of color who wants to look and feel her best, this 192-page book has a complete listing of cosmetic products, tools to use, and professional techniques to design your best look, before and after pictures, instructional illustrations and a color chart. It is about the health and beauty of your skin, its maintenance, its treatment. This book is a handy reference for what to do, how to get the results you want, and what not to do for successful make-up and skin care. Several chapters are devoted to the care of the skin, including one chapter to help the man in your life with skin care, razor bumps and grooming.

