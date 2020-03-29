El imperio-inca(vele roca)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
OCUPACIÓN INCA
Incas Expansión 1430 – 1500 Gobernantes Pachacutik 1430 -1470 Túpac Yupanqui 1470 - 1480 Huayna Cápac 1490- 1525 Conocidos...
AMPLIARON SUS LÍMITES AUDACES CONQUISTAS PODERÍO MILITAR DIPLOMACIA ASTUTA ADAPTACIÓN DE MÉTODOS DE DOMINIO
1. LA POBLACIÓN CUZQUEÑA NECESITABA TIERRAS FÉRTILES 2. CONSTRUIR SU PROPIO PATRIMONIO PARA LEGARLOS A SUS DESCENDIENTES 3...
DIARQUÍA LASCUATROPARTES
Religión INCA ÍDOLOS Mayke (Hermano) Ídolos representados de personas nobles tamaño natural Ritos fúnebres Personas embals...
ELEMENTOS SAGRADOS DE ADORACIÓN
LA CONQUISTA INCÁSICA DEL ECUADOR Se produjo durante los reinos de: Pachacutik hasta Atahualpa Esto produjo impacto profun...
Se le atribuye a Pachacutik Túpac Yupanqui Huayna Cápac Los niveles de resistencia y coordinación variable Implantación de...
El armamento del Inca son las hondas, la boleadoras, la hachas y los mazos. Para defenderse…, los soldados Incas llevaban ...
Pueblos indígenas con resistencia Los Incas sufrieron gran número de bajas en este conflicto CONQUISTA DE SIERRA NORTE Se ...
CONQUISTA INCASICA EN EL ECUADOR C R I S T I N A R O C A F U E R T E
CONQUISTA INCASICA DE LA COSTA DESDE ESMERALDAS HASTA TUMBEZ REGULACION DEL FLUJO COMERCIAL ISLA CEREMONIAL INCA LOGRAN CO...
VIRACOCHA ABANDONA MUNDO DE LOS VIVOS SEGÚN CRONISTA ANELLO OLIVA PARA INCAS EXISTEN DOS MITOS POR MANTA DESPUES DE HABERL...
MITO DEL REINO DE QUITO PADRE JUAN DE VELASCO SE GENERA UNA GUERRA CIVIL VIOLENTO CONFLICTO SOCIAL SHYRI S INCAS LOS SHYRI...
CONQUISTA INCASICA EN LA AMAZONIA PRESENCIA INCA LEVE INTERSES EN RECURSOS SELVATICOS NO CONSOLIDARON LA EXPANSION ATAHUAL...
LA OCUPACION INCAICA DEL ECUADOR INCORPORACION NUEVOS TERRITORIOS CAMPAÑAS MILITARES NUMEROSAS COLONIAS DE MITIMAES DESPLA...
RESTOS ARQUITECTONICO S IMPLANTACION DE LA ARQUITECTURA CON TRES ESTILOS ESTILO IMPERIAL ESTILO POLIGONALESTILO PIRCA MURO...
ESTILO POLIGONAL ESTILO PIRCA ESTILO IMPERIAL
LA GUERRA CIVIL INCAICA HUAYNA CAPAC ELIGIO AL SUCESOR PERO SE DESCONOCE IMPERIO DIVIDIDO MUERTE DE HUAYNA CAPAC LUCHA QUE...
CONFLICTO IMPERIAL HUASCAR INTENTA CENTRALIZAR RIQUEZA DEL IMPERIO ORDENAR A LOS PANACAS DE LOS REYES TRANSFERIR SU EXTENS...
  1. 1. OCUPACIÓN INCA
  2. 2. Incas Expansión 1430 – 1500 Gobernantes Pachacutik 1430 -1470 Túpac Yupanqui 1470 - 1480 Huayna Cápac 1490- 1525 Conocidos como SAPA INCA
  3. 3. AMPLIARON SUS LÍMITES AUDACES CONQUISTAS PODERÍO MILITAR DIPLOMACIA ASTUTA ADAPTACIÓN DE MÉTODOS DE DOMINIO
  4. 4. 1. LA POBLACIÓN CUZQUEÑA NECESITABA TIERRAS FÉRTILES 2. CONSTRUIR SU PROPIO PATRIMONIO PARA LEGARLOS A SUS DESCENDIENTES 3. LEALTAD A LOS PUEBLOS CONQUISTADOS (COMPARTIR EL BOTÍN ROPA, MUJERES Y LLAMAS) 4. CONSTRUIR SU PRESTIGIO A BASE DE GUERRA Y CONQUISTA MOTIVACIÓN PARA LA CONQUISTA
  5. 5. DIARQUÍA LASCUATROPARTES
  6. 6. Religión INCA ÍDOLOS Mayke (Hermano) Ídolos representados de personas nobles tamaño natural Ritos fúnebres Personas embalsamadas Posición fetal sin condición social Las momias Mallki objeto de culto atendidas por su ayllu Festividades procesión de los Mallki Dioses VIRACOCHA Dios invisible identificado con oro KILLA La luna deidad femenina identificada con plata Las dos serpientes YACUMAMA (GRAN RÍO) SACHAMAMA (MADRE ÁRBOL)PACHAMAMA COCHAMAMA PAKARINAS Entidades divinas que aparecen de ríos, montañas, etc.
  7. 7. ELEMENTOS SAGRADOS DE ADORACIÓN
  8. 8. LA CONQUISTA INCÁSICA DEL ECUADOR Se produjo durante los reinos de: Pachacutik hasta Atahualpa Esto produjo impacto profundo Hay nuevos esquemas de dominación para la sierra sur Allanó terrenos Aceleró el proceso de integración Se retoman las mitas
  9. 9. Se le atribuye a Pachacutik Túpac Yupanqui Huayna Cápac Los niveles de resistencia y coordinación variable Implantación del idioma quechua Conquistaron tierras fértiles La conquista Inca en Quito
  10. 10. El armamento del Inca son las hondas, la boleadoras, la hachas y los mazos. Para defenderse…, los soldados Incas llevaban armadura de algodón y escudos de piel La logística juega un papel fundamental en la conquista. El quipu permitía una contabilidad de recursos y fijación de obligaciones Para comprender
  11. 11. Pueblos indígenas con resistencia Los Incas sufrieron gran número de bajas en este conflicto CONQUISTA DE SIERRA NORTE Se construye un escudo militar en Quito hasta Rumicucho COCHASQUÍ OTAVALO CAYAMBE Y CARANQUI
  12. 12. CONQUISTA INCASICA EN EL ECUADOR C R I S T I N A R O C A F U E R T E
  13. 13. CONQUISTA INCASICA DE LA COSTA DESDE ESMERALDAS HASTA TUMBEZ REGULACION DEL FLUJO COMERCIAL ISLA CEREMONIAL INCA LOGRAN CONTROL RED DE INTERCAMBIO CONFIRMAN DEBIL PRESENCIA INCA CONCHA SPONDYLUS EXCEPCION DE LA ISLA PLATA AUSENCIA DE RESTOS DE ASENTAMIENTO INCA
  14. 14. VIRACOCHA ABANDONA MUNDO DE LOS VIVOS SEGÚN CRONISTA ANELLO OLIVA PARA INCAS EXISTEN DOS MITOS POR MANTA DESPUES DE HABERLO CREADO QUITUMBE HEROE CULTURAL PROGENITOR DE LA ESTIRPE INCA
  15. 15. MITO DEL REINO DE QUITO PADRE JUAN DE VELASCO SE GENERA UNA GUERRA CIVIL VIOLENTO CONFLICTO SOCIAL SHYRI S INCAS LOS SHYRIS RESISTEN A LA INVASION INCA LOS SHYRIS ABSORBEN A LOS INCAS SE CONVIERTEN EN INCA-SHYRIS SE CONSIDERA UNA EPOPEYA INTERPRETA LA DOMINACION INCA FAVORABLE PARA EL ORGULLO NACIONAL ATAHUALPA GOBERNO COMO SHYRI MAS QUE INCAS LA VERSION BUSCO CAPTAR LA HISTORIA ECUATORIANA
  16. 16. CONQUISTA INCASICA EN LA AMAZONIA PRESENCIA INCA LEVE INTERSES EN RECURSOS SELVATICOS NO CONSOLIDARON LA EXPANSION ATAHUALPA FUERON OBSTACULOS PARA LA CONSOLIDACION INCA AGRICULTUTURA ITINERANTE PATRON DE ASENTAMIENTO DISPERSO AMBAS FRACASARON EMPRENDE EXPEDICION EN EL ORIENTE HUAYNA CAPAC ALTO MARAÑON QUIJOS
  17. 17. LA OCUPACION INCAICA DEL ECUADOR INCORPORACION NUEVOS TERRITORIOS CAMPAÑAS MILITARES NUMEROSAS COLONIAS DE MITIMAES DESPLAZAMIENTOS CULTURALES ALTERACIONES EN LOS REGIMENES ECONOMICOS Y POLITICOS INCLUYE TRANSFORMACIONES DEMOGRAFICAS OREJONES FUNCIONARIOS ADMINISTRATIVOS MITIMAES ESTABLECEN COMO GOBERNADORES APARECE EL CHASQUI CAMBIO DE PUEBLO O PROVINCIA NUEVA RELIGION IDIOMA QUICHUA
  18. 18. RESTOS ARQUITECTONICO S IMPLANTACION DE LA ARQUITECTURA CON TRES ESTILOS ESTILO IMPERIAL ESTILO POLIGONALESTILO PIRCA MUROS CON BLOQUES RECTANGULARES PIEDRAS IRREGULARES DISPUESTOS EN LINEAS RECTANGULARES ENCAJAN ENTRE SI, SIN NECESIDAD DE MORTERO DISPUESTAS EN PATRONES IRREGULARES CON AYUDA DE MORTERO ENORMES PIEDRAS DESIGUALES CALZABAN A MANERA DE ROMPECABEZAS
  19. 19. ESTILO POLIGONAL ESTILO PIRCA ESTILO IMPERIAL
  20. 20. LA GUERRA CIVIL INCAICA HUAYNA CAPAC ELIGIO AL SUCESOR PERO SE DESCONOCE IMPERIO DIVIDIDO MUERTE DE HUAYNA CAPAC LUCHA QUE DESGARRO AL IMPERIO DESPUES DE SU MUERTE LUCHA POR SUCESION DEL TRONO SU MOMIA ES LLEVADA AL CUZCO FUE RECIBIDA POR HUASCAR SUPONE QUE HUASCAR ERA EL HERDERO ATAHUALPA NO RECONOCE AL SUCESOR
  21. 21. CONFLICTO IMPERIAL HUASCAR INTENTA CENTRALIZAR RIQUEZA DEL IMPERIO ORDENAR A LOS PANACAS DE LOS REYES TRANSFERIR SU EXTENSA RIQUEZA AL ESTADO ESTADO DE TOTAL DESORGANIZACION PODERIO MILITAR Y TROPAS EXPERIMENTADAS CRISIS DE SUCESION ATAHUALPA CONTABA CON FUERTE BASE DE PODER EN QUITO CONSOLIDACION DE NUEVOS CENTROS DE PODER ATAHUALPA ES APRESADO ESCAPA EN FORMA DE SERPIENTE (MITO) FORTALECE A SU EJERCITO Y CONTRAATACA OBTIENE LA VICTORIA AL DEROTAR A SU HERMANO GUERRA CIVIL DURO 4 AÑOS

