Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
7KH6XQLV$OVRD6WDUOLEUDUIUHHDXGLRERRNV_7KH6XQLV$OVRD6WDUDXGLRERRN >03@7KH6XQLV$OVRD6WDUUHDGLQJDXGLRERRNV_>03@7KH6XQLV$OVRD6...
7KH6XQLV$OVRD6WDU 1RZDPDMRUPRWLRQSLFWXUHVWDUULQJ<DUD6KDKLGLDQG&KDUOHV0HOWRQ7KH1HZ<RUN7LPHVEHVWVHOOHU 1DWLRQDO%RRN$ZDUG)LQD...
7KH6XQLV$OVRD6WDU
7KH6XQLV$OVRD6WDU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Sun is Also a Star library free audio books The Sun is Also a Star audiobook

4 views

Published on

The Sun is Also a Star library free audio books The Sun is Also a Star audiobook

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Sun is Also a Star library free audio books The Sun is Also a Star audiobook

  1. 1. 7KH6XQLV$OVRD6WDUOLEUDUIUHHDXGLRERRNV_7KH6XQLV$OVRD6WDUDXGLRERRN >03@7KH6XQLV$OVRD6WDUUHDGLQJDXGLRERRNV_>03@7KH6XQLV$OVRD6WDUIUHHDXGLRERRNVGRZQORDGRQOLQH /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. 7KH6XQLV$OVRD6WDU 1RZDPDMRUPRWLRQSLFWXUHVWDUULQJ<DUD6KDKLGLDQG&KDUOHV0HOWRQ7KH1HZ<RUN7LPHVEHVWVHOOHU 1DWLRQDO%RRN$ZDUG)LQDOLVWIURPWKHEHVWVHOOLQJDXWKRURI(YHUWKLQJ(YHUWKLQJZLOOKDYHRXIDOO 1DWDVKDDQG’DQLHODVWKHIDOOLQORYHZLWKHDFKRWKHU 1DWDVKD,¶PDJLUOZKREHOLHYHVLQVFLHQFHDQGIDFWV1RWIDWH1RWGHVWLQ2UGUHDPVWKDWZLOOQHYHUFRP GHILQLWHOQRWWKHNLQGRIJLUOZKRPHHWVDFXWHERRQDFURZGHG1HZ<RUN&LWVWUHHWDQGIDOOVLQORYH ZKHQPIDPLOLVWZHOYHKRXUVDZDIURPEHLQJGHSRUWHGWR-DPDLFD)DOOLQJLQORYHZLWKKLPZRQ¶WEHPVWR ’DQLHO,¶YHDOZDVEHHQWKHJRRGVRQWKHJRRGVWXGHQWOLYLQJXSWRPSDUHQWV¶KLJKH[SHFWDWLRQV1HYHU 2UWKHGUHDPHU%XWZKHQ,VHHKHU,IRUJHWDERXWDOOWKDW6RPHWKLQJDERXW1DWDVKDPDNHVPHWKLQNWKD VRPHWKLQJPXFKPRUHH[WUDRUGLQDULQVWRUH†IRUERWKRIXV 7KH8QLYHUVH(YHUPRPHQWLQRXUOLYHVKDVEURXJKWXVWRWKLVVLQJOHPRPHQW$PLOOLRQIXWXUHVOLHEHIR RQHZLOOFRPHWUXH" 7KH1HZ<RUN7LPHV%HVWVHOOHU $1DWLRQDO%RRN$ZDUG)LQDOLVW $0LFKDHO/3ULQW]+RQRU%RRN $1HZ<RUN7LPHV1RWDEOH%RRN $%X]])HHG%HVW<$%RRNRIWKH<HDU $32368*$5%HVW%RRNRIWKH<HDU $3XEOLVKHUV:HHNO%HVW%RRNRIWKH<HDU $.LUNXV5HYLHZV%HVW%RRNRIWKH<HDU
  3. 3. 7KH6XQLV$OVRD6WDU
  4. 4. 7KH6XQLV$OVRD6WDU

×