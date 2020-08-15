Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WELCOME TO kylingm.com W: www.kylingm.com T: +86 180 58410996 E: kylinmanufactory@gmail.com
Cards Cards $1.00/set Size 58x89cm Material Paper color Full color(CMYK or spot color) MOQ 1000 sets sample charge Free fo...
Clips Clips $0.01/pc Size 19x19x10mm Material plastic Color customized MOQ 1000 sets Sample charge Free for our existing s...
Cloth bag Cloth Bag $0.4-0.2/pc Size 90 x 120mm/100 x 150mm/130 x 180mm Material Cloth Color Customized Logo Customized Lo...
Custom Rainbow Dice Set Custome Dice Set $1/set. Size 16mm Material Resin Color Customized MOQ 500 sets Sample time 7-10 d...
Kylin Manufactory Address: WangJiangmeng Industrial area LinHai, Taizhou, Zhejiang, China 317000 Ph: +86 180 58410996 Emai...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Digital Game Manufacturer

43 views

Published on

It provides curiosity and thinking skills. Many experts believe that for brain development curiosity is one of the most important factors. To players, many games like digital game China provide the opportunity to think about how the different elements work or find ways to answer a problem. Some games will make you think hard for tricks to walk through the situation or even make your research for information.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Digital Game Manufacturer

  1. 1. WELCOME TO kylingm.com W: www.kylingm.com T: +86 180 58410996 E: kylinmanufactory@gmail.com
  2. 2. Cards Cards $1.00/set Size 58x89cm Material Paper color Full color(CMYK or spot color) MOQ 1000 sets sample charge Free for our existing samples sample time 7-10 days Production time 10-35 days Certificate CITI, EN71, CE, SGS
  3. 3. Clips Clips $0.01/pc Size 19x19x10mm Material plastic Color customized MOQ 1000 sets Sample charge Free for our existing samples Sample time 7-10 days Production time 10-35 days Certificate CITI, EN71, CE, SGS Payment Term 30% deposit in advance, balance before shipment
  4. 4. Cloth bag Cloth Bag $0.4-0.2/pc Size 90 x 120mm/100 x 150mm/130 x 180mm Material Cloth Color Customized Logo Customized Logo MOQ No MOQ Sample charge Free for our existing samples Sample time 7-10 days Production time 10-35 days Certificate CITI, EN71, CE, SGS
  5. 5. Custom Rainbow Dice Set Custome Dice Set $1/set. Size 16mm Material Resin Color Customized MOQ 500 sets Sample time 7-10 days Production time 10-35 days Certificate CITI, EN71, CE, SGS Package10.0 cm * 10.0 cm * 10.0 cm, 10kg/carton
  6. 6. Kylin Manufactory Address: WangJiangmeng Industrial area LinHai, Taizhou, Zhejiang, China 317000 Ph: +86 180 58410996 Email: kylinmanufactory@gmail.com Skype: sale@kylingm.com Website: http://kylingm.com/ Contact Information

×