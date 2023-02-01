Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Orange Institute 14: Seeing the Unseen Digital

Feb. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Orange Institute 14 Spring 2015 San Francisco • Silicon Valley • Los Angeles • Hollywood Seeing the Unseen Digital
Letter from the CEO What’s next for the Valley at Orange Silicon Valley CIO talk at AT&T Park Digital communities at Githu...
About Orange Institute Orange Institute is your guide to the rapidly expanding Digital Economy, a force for positive chang...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

slide of making foood.docx
SaurabhBadoni5
MrQ.com - Vision, Mission, Values
SavvasFellas1
Moisture Meter.pdf
Accurate Weighing Scales (U) Limited
Earnestine the Enterprise Architect February 2023.pdf
Intersection Group
IP and WTP for digital products
MIPLM
vet scales.pdf
Accurate Weighing Scales (U) Limited
Sillyism, Max Sillyism, sillyism.org.docx
hamserjalsen
High Pressure Vessel Chennai,Tamilnadu,Coimbatore,Madurai,Pondi,Trichy,Telang...
Laksken Engineers
1 of 36 Ad

Orange Institute 14: Seeing the Unseen Digital

Feb. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Business

A magazine recapping the events of Orange Institute 14 in San Francisco and Los Angeles, organized by Orange Silicon Valley.

A magazine recapping the events of Orange Institute 14 in San Francisco and Los Angeles, organized by Orange Silicon Valley.

Business
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
17.6k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
306.6k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
23.3k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27.3k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.5k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.5k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

slide of making foood.docx
SaurabhBadoni5
0 views
MrQ.com - Vision, Mission, Values
SavvasFellas1
0 views
Moisture Meter.pdf
Accurate Weighing Scales (U) Limited
0 views
Earnestine the Enterprise Architect February 2023.pdf
Intersection Group
0 views
IP and WTP for digital products
MIPLM
0 views
vet scales.pdf
Accurate Weighing Scales (U) Limited
0 views
Sillyism, Max Sillyism, sillyism.org.docx
hamserjalsen
0 views
High Pressure Vessel Chennai,Tamilnadu,Coimbatore,Madurai,Pondi,Trichy,Telang...
Laksken Engineers
0 views
ODOO MIGRATION - TECHNAUREUS
ARCHANAP68
0 views
Chemical Pressure Vessel Chennai,Tamilnadu,Coimbatore,Madurai,Pondi,Trichy,Te...
Laksken Engineers
0 views
dogcat scale.pdf
Accurate Weighing Scales (U) Limited
0 views
chapter_14.ppt
ssuser0db82d1
0 views
Self-regulation and Verification in the Gaming Industry- Signzy.pptx
Ankit53748
0 views
Solar Panels Luton.pdf
Chiltern Solar Ltd
0 views
ch19.ppt
RudranilDas11
0 views
Industrial Pressure Vessel Chennai,Tamilnadu,Coimbatore,Madurai,Pondi,Trichy,...
Laksken Engineers
0 views
H1B Report 2022
AlexandreRossier1
0 views
Untitled document (1).docx
mikeehowardd
0 views
How To Re-Imagine Your Old Space
Local Builders Ltd
0 views
Ch6-Network_Protocols.ppt
MakoutOrganizer
0 views
slide of making foood.docx
SaurabhBadoni5
0 views
4 slides
MrQ.com - Vision, Mission, Values
SavvasFellas1
0 views
24 slides
Moisture Meter.pdf
Accurate Weighing Scales (U) Limited
0 views
1 slide
Earnestine the Enterprise Architect February 2023.pdf
Intersection Group
0 views
52 slides
IP and WTP for digital products
MIPLM
0 views
13 slides
vet scales.pdf
Accurate Weighing Scales (U) Limited
0 views
2 slides

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.4k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.2k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.9k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.5k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
243.3k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
14 slides
Advertisement

Orange Institute 14: Seeing the Unseen Digital

  1. 1. Orange Institute 14 Spring 2015 San Francisco • Silicon Valley • Los Angeles • Hollywood Seeing the Unseen Digital
  2. 2. Letter from the CEO What’s next for the Valley at Orange Silicon Valley CIO talk at AT&T Park Digital communities at Github Digital worldview at Airware Orange Fab demo day at Orange Silicon Valley New models of trust at WeWork Augmented humanity at Intel Life in the stream at BuzzFeed The house of Laureates at Caltech Hollywood and tech at WME Havas night at Craft The digital audience at Google Speakers Participants Acknowledgements + Orange Institute: going forward 4 6 8 9 10 11 14 17 20 21 23 24 26 30 32 34
  3. 3. About Orange Institute Orange Institute is your guide to the rapidly expanding Digital Economy, a force for positive change in the workplace, our daily life, and society. Our member companies have been collaboratively learning how to adapt and prosper, both as enterprises and as citizens, by immersing ourselves in the world’s creative capitals since 2009. The format for this learning and connecting has been evolving with each new session, typically two-four days long, convening inside tech hubs from Silicon Valley to Seoul, hosted by global giants and animated by entrepreneurs across a broad spectrum of discplines and focus. Our topics range from neuroscience to navigation, from big data to e-health, from designing new consumer experiences to cutting-edge data centers. Learning dynamically in a non-linear world is not a luxury, it is a necessity for survival and growth. As the corporate sponsor of this activity, Orange as a company is committed to the principle of pragmatic altruism - by helping others to understand, we see more clearly. Our commitment is to curate insightful conversations with the entrepreneurs, disruptive companies, researchers, and investors who are passionate about change. Please join us on the journey. 3 Orange Institute 14 took us from San Francisco and Silicon Valley to Los Angeles, Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Venice; pictured here in front of Google HQ in Venice
  4. 4. Whenever Orange Institute comes to Silicon Valley and Cali- fornia, we expect to see the New and the Next. In this latest visit, we are even more struck by the Now — the space that is directly in front of us, unfolding in disruptive patterns. One of our constant aspirations for Institute is to expose the unseen, and to make visible the invisible and parallel worlds that are in motion. Examples of this could be seen throughout our visits in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and Hollywood. Whether it is the new global Blockchain protocol for transferring anything of value, or the reaction of users responding to virtual worlds strapped to their heads, this appreciation of the unseen powers at work within the Digital Economy was, I am happy to say, very present in our latest immersion. With the powerful advances in machine intelligence and 3D reality capture, this unseen world is not just about devic- es and software. It is also about human behavior. As USC Professor Jeetendr Sehdev’s survey of Millennial celebrity preferences showed, there are entire castes of celebrity that are unknown to us and other generations of viewers who were present when YouTube was created but didn’t grow up with the medium. I hope you agree that these often unseen aspects of the Now make it even more imperative for us to scan the horizon fervently and to look deeply for investment opportunities, competitive threats, and new behaviors. There is a growing array for lenses to do this, and we should use them all. I am proud to add Orange Institute and its unique method of collaborative learning to the ways of seeing the unseen. The utility and precision of this method is driven by your atten- tion and participation, for which we are, as always, deeply grateful. I look forward to seeing you all again in New York for Orange Institute 15. Stay tuned for more info... Georges Nahon, President Orange Silicon Valley Seeing the unseen, together Orange Institute 14 4 We design what we like, and we hope you like what we have designed.
  5. 5. 5 Pascale Diaine, Orange, Pascale Vieljeuf, Sofrecom, Valérie Girault, Criteo Jerôme Filippini, Cours des Comptes ,SGMAP Jean-Bernard Orsoni, Orange Ludovic Cinquin, Octo Jacques Moulin, Sofrecom, Pierre Assure, Ivy Search Anne-Marie le Bevillon, Jacques Benloulou, RTL Raphaël de Andréis, Havas Media Group
  6. 6. Optimize the product for the customers you don’t have yet. Orange Institute’s Georges Nahon opened the session at Orange Silicon Valley with a special edition of his Silicon Valley Overview and Trends presentation, a sweeping and up-to- the-minute summary of how new technology and behaviors are cutting across all sectors. Georges showed us the waves of investment capital that is driving it all. We see consumer- ization of enterprise tecnology, the underlying SMAC (Social/Mobile/Analytics/Cloud) con- vergence, the virtualization of everything, and the constant restructuring of existing markets by full-stack distruptors who build instead of buy from vendors. The dramatic changes are pushing incumbent vendors into both splitting themselves up, as well as mega-consolida- tions. These trends come to the fore in a primer on Fintech by Orange Silicon Valley developer, Brian Meckler. Brian showed us how the post- crash environment for incumbent financial institutions has left them distracted by regu- latory pressures, unable to respond to a new generation of startups who speak to Millennial demands for mobile-centric consumer expe- riences. By picking specific pain points and scaling quickly, these “disaggregators” of the one-size-fits-all traditional approach means the incumbent players are vulnerable to death by a thousand cuts. — Adrian Cockcroft What’s next for the Valley at Orange Silicon Valley 6 DAY1:SF
  7. 7. Adrian Cockcroft, Battery Ventures Babak Hodjat, Sentient Technologies Our first keynoter Adrian Cockcroft is quite comfortable in his current role as Battery Ventures resident CIO-whisperer, advising a cross-section of industries based on his experience as the lead Cloud architect at Netflix. His journey taking Netflix from a serv- er-based commerce site to a global streaming cloud leviathan is also a journey in changing the paradigm for how developers and ops work together to ship code in new ways. The answer turns out to be “ship constantly”, in a “continuous release” pattern. “Release smaller and smaller chunks of work... as you speed up, you cut the risk”. Understanding this leads organically to the next major revolution in IT, Microservices, a paradigm “where things can be released in seconds.” This in turn helps us understand the other major revolution: Containers, exemplified by Docker, offer a way to easily virtualize and instantiate software components. Babak Hodjat is the co-founder of a mas- sively-funded machine learning startup called Sentient.ai. His quest is to attach complicated problems by breaking them into small chunks, distritubed across heterogeneous devices and networks, each with an agent competing for the best answer. This evolutionary approach is core to our understanding of machine intelligence, which relies on a succession of understanding “chunks” of a problem, rather than a single, best answer. The morning’s discussion of computation finished with a look at the massive commute engine we all carry around — no, not your smartphone but your actual brain. Daniel Chao is a veteran neuroscientist with a clear view on how to move from invasive neural im- plants to a more user-friendly and casual form of neuronal therapies that, quite simply, make us smarter. His company, Halo Neuroscienc- es, is only one of two in the world with this approach. The other one is Y-Brain in South Korea, with whom we met on our 2014 visit to Seoul. 7 Daniel Chao, Halo Neuroscience In front of Orange Silicon Valley office
  8. 8. CIO Talk at AT&T park We broke up the morning with a sunny visit to AT&T Park, home of World Series Champions, the San Francisco Giants. Bill Schlough was the first CIO appointed by a baseball team. He divides his IT stack into three customer sets: the Fans, the Players, and the Business. He credits software advances in dynamic pricing, as well as a superior e-commerce online ticketing web experience, as the reasons that Fans are so loyal - that, plus a robust free WiFi and mobile data experience when they are at the game. Those back-office operations are critical to the business stakeholders: the combination means the Giants hold the record for success- fully selling out their 41,503 seats, a feat they have accomplished 355 times in a row! For the players, the Giants organization uses sensing infrastructure to captures the velocity and spin of a pitch thrown and the placement of players on the field. The result is a series of Big Data analytics that Schlough, in a refer- ence to the Michael Lewis’ book on baseball and statistics, calls “Moneyball 2.0”. 8 Bill Schlough, SF Giants
  9. 9. From lunch it was a short stroll over to the HQ of GitHub, where we walked into a replica of the White House Oval Office. We were instantly and incongruously so close to President Obama that we lingered, secretly hoping he would open that door and walk in. Instead, we sat down on plush leather sofas inside a lofty common room to meet Bri- an Doll, the Strategy Officer for GitHub. A certified Unicorn, GitHub is one of the web’s top 100 sites, thanks to 32M monthly visitors, most of whom are developers who use it to share open source code they’ve written. There are 23 million buckets of code on GitHub, the inventor and winner-take-all of what we call social coding. “Do things, tell people” — such a simple, powerful idea. By magnifying the accomplishments of its members — the URL of each repository features the developer’s name — GitHub has taught us all a lesson in how to satisfy the geeks’ fundamental goal of achieving fame. What’s really impressive is how it has stepped into the enterprise itself — companies such as Walmart, Intel, and the US government are using it to motivate their coders. Indeed, GitHub has started a Govern- ment division, promising “Government like you never imagined”. One platform, one workflow, everybody in. Next up, Andrea Mangini, Head of User Experience for Cloud at Autodesk, talked with Orange Institute curator Ken Yeung. Autodesk makes software that helps makers make — it has one of the world’s richest suites of design tools for architecture and manfacturing. By moving everything to the cloud, Autodesk has disrupted itself, and has adopted an even more progressive commitment to being both member and servant. Andrea eloquently explained this two-sided goal to democratized digital production around the world: “We want to ignite the movement not dominate it, by be- ing a member of the community and a servant that is bringing scale and funding”. Communities of all shapes and sizes — even within a company — are changing the nature of work. This was vividly illustrated by our next guest, Bill Macaitis, the Chief Marketing Officer of Slack. Slack is a big deal: it’s the fastest-growing unicorn ever, from beta to a billion-dollar valuation in just eight months. Slack takes the pain out of team collaboration by removing the emails and SaaS platform sign-ons, and gives teams one place to start from — the same uniform work-flow experi- ence as GitHub. Great UI and aggressive in- tergration with over 100 SaaS services drives an average reduction in email volume of 58%. Now who doesn’t want that? We are in service of the democratization of production. — Andrea Mangini, Autodesk Digital communities at Github 9 Brian Doll, GitHub Andrea Mangini, Autodesk Bill Macaitis, Slack
  10. 10. Airware is a garage for Drone technology, funded by Andreessen Horowitz and home for our last set of talks on Day 1. Jesse Kallman runs regulatory affairs, which is a critical function for a company seeking to harmonize standards, protocols and compliance for in- dustrial drones on a global basis. In the highly fragmented world of drones, much pain can be eliminated by such a platform approach. We learn that insurance companies are more rigorous when it comes to drone technology than the actual national regulatory offices, confirming what many are saying: for the Internet of Things, insurance is the business model. But drones are just one of the technologies giving us new ways to see the world. Virtual Reality (VR) is another. How we adapt to the new visual environment is the topic for Jody Medich, an experience designer who has formulated some of the best practices for nav- igating these virtual worlds. Our next speaker, Scott Broock, and his company JauntVR are out to make content creation for VR much easier using unique 360-degree cameras that computationally stitch together what their many-faceted lenses are showing us. The re- sult is a new cinematic experience that we will hear about again when we get to Hollywood. How we transform pixels from cameras with data from everywhere is explored in the next tranche of presentations. Laura Schewel, the founder of Streetlight Data, shows us how Big Data techniques can help us plan commuter infrastructure, select best sites for retail stores, and understand who is shopping there. Amit Vij from GIS Federal shows how in-memory processing can generate real-time visualizations of everything from jet planes to oil tankers across the world with stunning speed. And finally, Pierre Vaujour of Spark takes it even higher, deploying orbital satvel- lites to watch global logistics. The Virtual Reality landscape is like the Wild West. — Jodi Medich Digital worldview at Airware 10 Jesse Kalman, Airware Jodi Medich, Designer Scott Broock, JauntVR
  11. 11. We closed Day 1 where we began — at the offices of OSV. Now, they’re flooded with entrepreneurs who are current or past or potentially future members of our corporate accelerator Orange Fab, as well as mentors and investors who want to connect with hot startups. Some are members of the Fab Force, the corporate partnership arm of Orange Fab. We’re all here to check out the latest season’s startups, who offer a series of 12 two-minute pitches by the current class. Along the way we were treated to an inside view of how to manage that most precious resource, Attention, as codified by veteran Silicon Valley journalist, mentor, and investor, Ben Parr, in his new book, Capitvology. Interviewed by Re/code editor Kurt Wagner, the talk and book-signing are a great example of how Fab is assisting its startups in getting access to the best talent around to help them succeed. In journalism, great journalists build great relationships and get scoops. Venture capitalists have to do the same thing. — Ben Parr 11 Orange Fab demo day at Orange Silicon Valley Orange Fab Demo Day capped a long first day of sessions with 12 startup pitches
  12. 12. 12
  13. 13. 13 Lance Smith, Primary Data Kurt Wagner, Recode, Ben Parr, author Philippe Dewost, Caisse des Dépôts In the Oval Office of GitHub Ben Parr captures our attention A break at GitHub
  14. 14. Day 2 started at WeWork, a co-working space in the heart of the evolving mid-Market neigh- borhood near Twitter. Our host, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), was formed around a poker table in the ‘80s because traditional banks were not willing to lend to startups with no history or audited books or profits. By the early 1990’s SVB went public. SVB supports the entire entrepreneurial life-cycle of Silicon Valley, from funding to exit. And they sell them the mortgages on their multi-million dollar homes and wineries they buy with their new-found wealth. We’re talking about the founders of companies such as Twitter, Pinterest, BuzzFeed, and Zendesk. After the global recession, big banks tightened their funding of early innovators. This opened an opportunity for companies to disrupt the banks. SVB hired Reetika Grewal away from JP Morgan Chase for her deep expertise in the US payments system. Her “Payment Solutioning” program helps FinTech startups understand payments and can offer direct access ot the Automated Clearing House pay- ment system. Her colleague Denny Boyle ex- plains how the incumbent financial institutions are now being attacked at multiple points of the market by highly specialized startups delivering an easy, user-friendly experience optimized for Millennials. Our next speaker, Renaud Laplanche, started Lending Club after noticing an 18% APR on his credit card. He thought there was a more cost-efficient way to service capital, and he turned out to be massively correct. Banks charge 7% to originate loans but at Lending Club he built a machine that costs 2% to orig- inate the credit. The result? Lending Club has been the most successful tech IPO of 2015. From disruptions in banking process to the disruption of currency itself, Adam Ludwin founded Chain.com, a Bitcoin startup. For Ludwin, it’s not about hackers or currency speculation. It’s about sending stuff. Tradition- ally, sending things over the internet involves duplicating the thing sent. This is a problem when it comes to money. Bitcoin solves this by transferring rather than copying. Adam explained the architectural idea behind Blockchain in six lucid steps. Essentially, it involves a distributed validation of a transaction across a network of “miners”. There is no central authority — it is all held by a distributed “blockchain”. Although difficult to grasp technically, the idea is so architecturally simple that Ludwin reduces it to haiku: Peer-to-peer network Transactions in a chain Internet money New models of trust at WeWork DAY2:SV Bitcoin is the first viable way to transfer something of value over the internet... it’s just a protocol,” Ludwin tells us, comparing it to VoIP, HTTP, or SMTP. 14
  15. 15. We want to transform the entire banking system into this massive online marketplace, where banks become participants. — Renaud Laplanche, Lending Club 15 Denny Boyle and Reetika Grewal, SiliconValley Bank David Barroux, Les Echos, Renaud Laplanche, Lending Club Adam Ludwin, Chain.com Claire Mai Fulda, BNP Paribas, Olivier Fécherolle, Viadeo Jacques Marzin, DISIC
  16. 16. We simply can’t keep analyzing this data. There are not enough data scientists in the world. — Donna Dubinsky, Numenta 16
  17. 17. On Tuesday after lunch, we visited Intel’s Santa Clara offices. In a plush and darkened audi- torium Mark Yahiro, Intel’s Managing Director of New Business and Perceptual Computing, and Rajiv Mongja, Director of Perceptual Computing User Experiences, shocked our perceptions with RealSense, a new way of seeing the world. Five years in the making, Intel has delivered on Yahiro’s quest to “bring 3D to the masses”. So, we don computerized suits of armor and fly around in 3D. We see the next way of seeing. Intel is betting that it will be huge, and they have invested heavily in building the RealSense ecosystem to support content creators for this exciting combination of vision, motion, and sensation. The theme of Augmented Humanity includes three speakers who take us into the world of machine intelligence. For Donna Dubinsky, a co-founder of Palm, it rests in our heads: her classical neural network platform, Numenta, is modeled after the human brain. It is an ongo- ing journey in the co-evolution of neuroscience and cognitive computing. Joshua Bloom, the founder and CTO of Wise. io, is taking a more pragmatic approach. Bloom wants to solve business problems and his sweet spot is what he calls “repetitive knowledge work that needs scaling” — like customer support, retention, monetization and upsell. His evolution of data is simple but bril- liant: the first stage was Analytics, the second Prediciton (where we are now), and the next one is Prescription. He’s relentlessly pragmatic, and asserts that even small data sets can be the start of valuable automation. Bloom ends with an important question of how to find the balance between human and automated work flows. Richard Socher, co-founder and CTO of Metamind and just one year out of Stanford with a Ph.D. in Computer Science, describes deep learning as “pushing facts into entity vectors”. This means it can take raw data and identify sentiment, do image classification, and answer questions: one demo is typing “birds on water” and getting only those images. Socher observes that “you can earn a million dollar salary” in Silicon Valley working on ma- chine learning for Google. But what makes his service so powerful is that with a simple code snippet of Python any developer can access Metamind’s powerful deep learning platform. That’s deep learning for everyone, and the lat- est signal in how machine intelligence is being commoditized as fast as it is evolving. Augmented Humanity at Intel 17 Donna Dubinsky, Numenta Richard Socher, Metamind Joshua Bloom, Wise.io
  18. 18. 18 SVB startup Gone presents its idea for selling unwanted household stuff Cristina de Villeneuve, BNP Paribas, Orianne Duprat-Briou, Caisse des Dépôts Laurence Hontarrede, BNP Paribas Cardif Mark Yahiro, Intel, with Jacques Melki, PubliAddict Denny Boyle, SVB, with Patrice Solaro, Exane BNP Paribas Georges Nahon, Orange Institute, with Henri Verdier, Etalab
  19. 19. 19 Renaud Laplanche, Lending Club, with Georges Nahon Pierre Assure, with Rajiv Mongia, Intel, Maxime Picat, PSA, Valérie Girault
  20. 20. Life in the stream at BuzzFeed DAY3:LA When Ze Frank met Jonah Peretti both had al- ready achieved some notoriety. In 2001, Nike launched Nike ID, a shoe that allowed buyers to customize their order. Peretti ordered one and asked for the name “Sweatshop”on the shoe. Two weeks later he was on national TV debating Nike’s global head of PR. Ze’s video birthday invite was viewed 40M times after he emailed it to 17 people. Soon after, they met and realized they had garnered all this atten- tion. Then they went for a lot more. Listening to Ze talk for an hour, without pausing for breath, we were struck by the possibility he has figured out the Science of Virality. Generic, post-literate, momentary: these are Ze’s design principles for global sharable media. Understanding virality is not about the con- tent, as Ze tells us. “If you focus on content, you are stuck in a hindsight problem that leads you down a path of madness”. Instead he focuses on the transcation — in other words, sharing. Thus, the work is to increase the likelihood that a piece of content will be shared. At Buzzfeed, Ze’s employer, they understand the psychology and physics of sharing. Ze sees three components: who I am or who i think you are (Identity); I felt this and I want you to feel this (Emotional Gift); and, proof the sender was right (Social Information). All con- tent produced at BuzzFeed Motion Pictures, and the social platforms it is shared on, are viewed through this lens. Ze has also defined the economics of content creators in a post-studio world. Modern tal- ents in touch with their YouTube audiences are not interested in the traditional studio system that can take years to reach the market. It’s now possible to makes movies very cheaply, so the old system’s specialized processes are less valuable or necessary. The new studio is a bunch of people sitting in front of laptops, every one of them a producer with a staff of one: themselves. Their budgets are measured in the hundreds of dollars, not millions. This is the start of something very new, and it has huge implications for traditional media houses. If you focus on content, you are stuck in a hindsight problem that leads you down a path of madness. — Ze Frank, Buzzfeed 20 Ze Frank, BuzzFeed Motion Pictures
  21. 21. The house of Laureates at Caltech The new frontier in engineering is small. — Professor Michael Dickinson, Caltech The bus glided through the verdant precincts of the Caltech campus and dropped us off in front of an elegant structure, the Athenaeum. Among dark, rich wood panels and arched ceilings, Fred Farina welcomed us to one of the greatest universities in the world — and did so in impeccable French. We then met Professor Michael Dickinson, a bespectacled MacArthur Genius Grant winner with a passion for flies. We are shown how the humble fly is a marvelous bundle of cognitive, motor, and visual processing skills. With so few neurons to work with, they repurpose them for a ballet of feats, captured on an array of ingenious imaging systems that reveal the information that flows within their brains. The wing hinge of the fly turns out ot be “among Nature’s most complicated machines”, and even changes physical state in ways that surpass any fabrication system that the human mind has ever devised. Next is Professor John O’Doherty, who seeks to understand the human mind with an fMRI visualization of the brain as it makes decisions. This is the world of decision neuroscience. O’Doherty shows us the rules that kick in when engaging in habitual behaviors, and those for more challenging new situations. His work helps us trace how the brain translates stimuli into actions. We are reminded of Donna Dubinsky’s (Numenta) talk referring to similar algorithmic simulations. The lab tours that follow cover a gamut of topics: Seismol- ogy, Microbial populations inside our bodies, Computer Vision, neural circuits in the brain, and the neurobiolog- ical basis of decision-making. The passion of the young graduate students and post-docs is inspirational, leaving us hungry for more. Fortunately, a three-course lunch in the Atehnaeum’s leafy outdoor patio leaves us sated. 21 Professor John O’Doherty, Caltech Frederic Farina, Caltech Professor Michael Dickinson, Caltech
  22. 22. 22 Inside the ultra-cool theater at WME Molly Mattieson, WME Liesl Copland, WME
  23. 23. What could be more Hollywood than super-agent Ari Emanuel’s William Morris Endeavor? From the sleek white lobby with curving walls, to the hot-red mini-theater we sink into that makes you wonder what famous stars have sat in this seat... From this view we watch as Molly Mattieson and Liesl Copland take the stage. Molly runs digital innovation investments and Liesl is a partner inthe Global Finance and Distribution Group. Tech companies like Pinterest and Uber see WME as a strategic investor who is brought in by in-the-know VC’s. Four years ago, at the instigation of Ari Emmaneul, WME – a sports and entertainment business — launched a program for investing in early stage startups. “It’s not necessarily natural for an agency that is a service business to turn around and work with startups,” says Mattieson. They are investing “opportunistically” by doing equity for services, and are moving toward straight cash funding. Coming to WME from Netflix, Liesl’s core business is content distribution. As an agent, she can connect investors in motion pic- tures to new channels like Netflix, TV, OTT, and digital. She is an advisory partner who joined Ari Emmanuel when he was running Endeavor, before it merged with the venera- ble talent agency William Morris. Literature, music, theater, TV, advertising, sports, fashion, broadcast sales, motion pictures, live events — it’s now all under one roof containing 4,000 agents, most of whom came over in the merger with IMG. Hollywood and tech at WME Up next, we met some of WME’s Startups. Victorious is a mobile platform for superfan communities, providing tools for key influenc- ers in the YouTube age. Hollywood has now grasped the trend pushing stars in digital far ahead of box office stars. His target is the creators of this new world and the superfans that propel them. The focus of Victorious is on mobile commerce: in-app purchases and mobile ad-supported brand integrations. In 2016, 50% of online video is expected to be viewed on mobile. Another WME startup, AlphaDraft, offers a Fantasy League for eSports — a massive online video trend of people watching people play video games live. Fantasy Leagues are user-controlled teams: put them together and you have people creating their own teams of video game players in competition with each other. As with Fantasy Football, real money changes hands. Finally, we were joined by Supergravity, “the connected studio” creating data-drive feature films sold online. They leverage the social data surrounding the talent, and use online media to drive down the costs of distribution. With low costs, even $2-3M at the digital box office is a decent return. This cost performance is making online properties the first window of release. Their goal is to build out concentric rings of engagement from core fans to a broader audience, collecting data at every point. Once they have enough data, they can start to presell a film, almost like a Kickstarter approach. Their distribution is free because it’s the fans themselves. This looks like radi- cally disruptive economics. 23
  24. 24. Havas night at Craft By the time we took our seats inside for the evening’s table ronde in Century City, we were well-prepared by the outside wine bar and appetizers at Craft. At the front of the private dining suite is our very own Raphael de Andreis, looking ready for the hunt. He is flanked by the Past and Future of Hollywood in the persons of David Linde, former Chairman of Universal Pictures, and Conn Fishburn, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder of Zealot Networks. Raphael’s set-up is perfect: we are in California, where everybody goes to find gold - here in the form of con- tent gold – but only some will find it and many will not. David Linde found a lot of it the old-fashioned way, by making beautiful films with a succession of great tal- ents. Names Like Ang Lee and Harvey Weinstein, and companies like Good Machine, Focus, and Universal roll off his CV. But when Raphael asks David about his vision of the future, it’s simple: “My vision is I’m scared as hell.” Conn Fishburn, a smooth operator of the new gener- ation, strings together all the right buzzwords about creators having access, a collective future with a groundswell of people, and the restructuring of the talent value chain. Raphael presses both guests about the boundaries between creators, brands, and mar- keters - even asking if either would permit a Marketing Director into a Writer’s meeting. It’s a wonderfully contradictory result. The Digital Generation ends up sounding more conservative, while the Grey-haired Veteran allows that producers are more open-minded today. What’s clear from the hedging and qualifying pirouettes is that both Old and New are confused about the way forward, which is a good cue to have a glass of wine and tuck into a great dinner in the heart of Hollywood. 24 My vision is I’m scared as hell. — David Linde, Lava Bear Connie Fishburn, Zealot, Raphaël de Andréis, David Linde, Lava Bear
  25. 25. 25
  26. 26. DAY4:LA Jeetendr Sehdev did a now-famous study for Variety showing that millennials rank YouTube stars well above studio products like Tom Cruise and Justin Bieber. The challenge for Hollywood lies in integrating these new web stars with incumbent studio properties. Angie Sennet Barrick is a media veteran in a great position, working with senior execu- tives at major studios to connect them with millennials. Angie advises Hollywood to listen to their assistants and interns. A lot of studios are powered by 20-somethings working for no money. They can help us understand this millennial phenomenon. The new web celebrities derive authenticity – and attention - from being close to their audience. It’s quite the opposite of historic celebrity, and poses additional challenges for advertisers. Pete Shukoff and Lloyd Alquist’s Epic Rap Battles of History have always turned to the audience for ideas on which battles to produce. With an average of 35M views per video and 20M subscribers watching collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Key & Peele, and Weird Al, their audience focus is clearly working. They partner with Maker Studios to manage the business end, deriving most revenue from advertising. Jon Cody, the founder and CEO of TV4, worked at the FCC and architected the US broadband policy. He held a strong conviction that people would watch TV on the Internet. Later, he worked at Fox Digital Media under Peter Chernin and conceived of Hulu, where Cody served as the first CEO. He observes the 4th generation of TV - an online world with 3,000 channels of niche content, complete fragmentation, and untethered from the box. In such a world, discoverability is hugely important. Ted Schilowitz has had an illustrious career in digital cinema but these days his focus is on bringing immersive media into the living room. He cites Nintendo’s Wii gaming console as an early vector for virtuality, and shows Barco Escape, a wrap-around screen on three walls of a movie house. He spends a lot of time in the virtual world, “almost more than in the real world.” He says that the technical challeng- es of VR are being solved but that there are still form-factor issues to overcome, like the bulkiness of devices and awkward controller inputs. Like Scott Broock in the Jaunt VR talk, Ted shows videos of people responding to VR (call them ‘reaction videos’), using his own family as subjects. There is a need for ‘social view- ing,’ he says, where avatars of your friends are visible in the world. Finally, Daniel Engelhart of Lionsgate shows how the entertainment giant is re-inventing it- self by adapting movie properties to the game world. Partnering with Samsung and their VR headset, Lionsgate is bridging film and games with a VR project around their action film, Insurgent. Savvy to the price dynamics of a young early-adopter audience, they’re dis- tributing the experience in mobile app stores, enabling anyone with Google Cardboard and an Android phone to literally dive into the world of Insurgent. The digital audience at Google 26
  27. 27. We want curated experience, not with algorithms but with humans. — Jon Cody, TV4 27 Lloyd Ahlquist, Epic Rap Battles Jeetendr Sehdev, USC Angie Senner Barrick, Google Ted Schilowitz, 20th Century Fox Jon Cody, TV4
  28. 28. 28 Amidst the remains of CBGB at Yahoo Spaces
  29. 29. 29
  30. 30. Adrian Cockcroft Technology Fellow Battery Ventures Babak Hodjat Co-Founder/Chief Scientist Sentient Technologies Lance Smith CEO Primary Data Daniel Chao Co-Founder/CEO Halo Neuroscience Bill Schlough SVP/CIO San Francisco Giants Brian Doll VP of Strategy GitHub Bill Macaitis CMO Slack Andrea Mangini Head of User Experience Autodesk Cloud Jesse Kallman Director of Business Develop- ment & Regulatory Affairs Air- ware Jody Medich Principal/UX Designer Consultant Scott Broock VP of Content Jaunt VR Laura Schewel Founder/CEO Street Light Data Amit Vij CEO GIS Federal Pierre-Damien Vaujour Business Developer Spire Ben Parr Author: Captivology, Managing Director DominateFund Reetika Grewal Head of Payments Strategy & Solutions, Silicon Valley Bank Denny Boyle Director Silicon Valley Bank Renaud Laplanche Founder/CEO Lending Club Adam Ludwin Co-Founder/CEO Chain.com Mark Yahiro Managing Director, New Busi- ness for Perceptual Computing, Intel Speakers Donna Dubinsky CEO and Co-Founder Numeta Joshua Bloom Co-Founder/CTO Wise.io 30
  31. 31. Richard Socher Co-Founder/CTO Metamind Eduardo Abeliuk Co-Founder TeselaGen Ze Frank President BuzzFeed Motion Pictures Mory Gharib Vice Provost CalTech Frederic Farina Chief Innovation & Corporate Partnerships Officer CalTech Michael Dickinson Professor of Bio-Engineering CalTech John O’Doherty Professor of Psychology CalTech Liesl Copland Partner WME David Linde CEO Lava Bear Film Molly Mattieson Digital Agent WME Conn Fishburn Chief Strategy Office & Co-Founder Zealot Networks Angie Senner Barrick Head of Industry, Media & Entertainment Google Jeetendr Sehdev Professor of Marketing University of Southern California Jon Cody Founder and CEO TV4 Entertainment Lloyd Ahlquist Creator/Executive Producer - Epic Rap Battles Of History Maker Studios Pete Shukoff Comedian/ Musician/Personality Epic Rap Battles of History Ted Schilowitz Futurist 20th Century Fox Daniel Englehardt Director of Interactive Ventures & Virtual Reality Lionsgate 31
  32. 32. Myriam Bocobza Director of Business Development American Entertainment Investors Joseph Cohen President American Entertainment Investors Ludovic Cinquin CEO Octo Technology France Raphaël de Andréis CEO Havas Media Group France Jacques Benloulou Director of Partnerships & External Operations RTL Pierre Aussure Founder & CEO Ivy Search David Barroux Editor-in-Chief Les Echos Cristina de Villeneuve Global Head of Hello Bank! BNP Paribas Philippe Dewost Deputy Director of Digital Economy Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations Brigitte Dumont Orange Jean-Pierre Dicostanzo Orange Orianne Duprat-Briou Mission Director, “Investments for the Future Program” Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations Jérôme Filippini General Secretary and Former French State CIO Cours des Comptes Claire Mai Fulda Head of Prospective and Brand Innovations BNP Paribas Olivier Fécherolle Chief Strategy & Development Officer Viadeo Constance Gest Orange Valérie Girault Business Intelligence Analyst Criteo Laurence Hontarrede Chief Products & Services Strategy Officer BNP Paribas Cardif Thomas Jorion GM Innovation - Los Angeles Havas Media Patrice Lambert-De Diesbach Orange Anne-Marie le Bevillon Director of Marketing & Development for Teaching, Research and Training Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jacques Marzin French State CIO DISIC Participants 32
  33. 33. Chris Arkenberg Orange Institute Team @ Orange Silicon Valley Jack Melki Founder PubliAddict Jacques Moulin CEO Sofrecom Jean-Luc Neyraut Deputy CEO, in charge of HR Paris Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jean-Bernard Orsoni Orange Georges Nahon Alexis Richard Data Scientist MFG Labs Mark Plakias Pierre Petillault Orange Pascale Diaine Maxime Picat Peugeot Brand CEO PSA Peugeot Citroën Guillaume Payan Patrice Solaro Head of Corporate Marketing USA Exane BNP Paribas Anca Ranta Hardie Tankersley Senior VP of Innovation & Sponsored Solutions Fox Television Gabriel Sidhom Menno van Doorn Director of the Research Institute for the Analysis of New Technology Sogeti - VINT Eric Vallet VP Global Accounts & Partnerships TCL Mobile Ken Yeung Henri Verdier French State CDO Etalab Pascale Vieljeuf Marketing & Digital Strategy Director Sofrecom 33
  34. 34. Acknowledgements Digital New York: FinTech, Ad Tech, Design and Media, NOV16-18, 2015 Orange Institute 14 was a great example of self-disruption. From the beginning of our journey, we focused on leveraging the combined ecosys- tem knowledge of over 40 engineers, business developers, and analysts who come to work every day at Orange Silicon Valley (OSV), and collectively engage with over 600 companies annually. This shift from a specialist curatorial team to a collective curation, based on the feedback we received during and after the event, paid off handsomely. So to all of our OSV colleagues who submitted ideas, made introductions, and helped us craft the agenda, thank you. We’d also like to thank Jacques Moulin, CEO of Sofrecom, for his energy and support in providing Coralie Muratet for her diligent and proactive support in Paris. The core team of Chris Arkenberg, Anca Ranta, Ken Yeung, Marie Achard, and Edouard Huck and our promethean designers KC Cheong and Carolyn Ma made this session the rich experience we all are able to realize under the direction of Georges Nahon and Gabriel Sidhom at Orange Silicon Valley. See you in New York! Mark Plakias We are already hard at work putting together a program in New York that shows the broad spectrum of digital innovation across this creative capital: from Wall Street to Madison Ave, from Broadway to Brooklyn, from Seventh Ave to Soho. In an intense 2.5-day format, you will gain insights into how quickly the industries that make New York so unique -- Finance, Media/Entertainment, Fashion, Advertising -- are adapting and ex- ploiting Digital formats, processes, and business models. Hedge funds with data scientists, retailers with the latest m-commerce innovations, media companies with VR and social platforms, fashion designers with smart materials, city agencies with incubators and VCs -- only in New York can we find all of these trends and more in one place. And the place itself is changing, as we will see in the burgeoning creative economy of next-door Brooklyn….We will learn together how and when this is going to impact our businesses and our organizations. Topics included in this session (preliminary): • News vs Buzz: Old Media confronts New Models • FinTech, Crypto, and Digital Money • Mad Men with Big Data: AdTech and Ad Agencies • FoodTech and the Organics Market • Reinventing urban infrastructure, the story of the High Line • NYC VC: Venture Investing in the Big Apple • Makers and Bots and DIY, Oh My: Artisinal Hardware • EdTech and E-Gov: Rethinking the Urban Campus Orange Institute: going forward 34
  35. 35. Orange Institute publications Orange Institute 7 Innovation as Destiny Tel Aviv October 2011 Orange Institute 8 Strategic Imperatives in a Post-IT World Silicon Valley March 2012 Orange Institute 9 Feedback Economy & Realtime Society Boston & New York October 2012 Orange Institute 10 Six New Waves in the Digital Economy Tokyo April 2013 Orange Institute 11 When Worlds Combine: How Creatives Meet Geeks Silicon Valley/LA September 2013 Orange Institute 12 Startups & Giants Tel Aviv May 2014 Orange Institute 13 Korea at Scale: Where Speed Meets Style Seoul November 2014 Orange Institute 1 The Innovation Imperative Silicon Valley November 2009 Orange Institute 5 Sensor Networks as theNew Growth Opportunity Madrid March 2011 Orange Institute 6 Where Enchantment Meets Inspiration Paris June 2011 Orange Institute 2 Societal Remix Tokyo June 2010 Orange Institute 3 Creativity Has a New Address Beijing September 2010 Orange Institute 4 New Age to New Edge Silicon Valley November 2010 35
  36. 36. For more information, please contact Orange Institute team: orange.institute@orange.com Institute Orange, SAS au capital de 16500 € - 78 rue Olivier de Serres 75015 Paris - 514 822 568 RCS Paris @orangeinstitute www.institute.orange.com June 2015

×