Orange Institute 14: Seeing the Unseen Digital

About
Orange
Institute
Orange Institute is your guide to the rapidly expanding Digital
Economy, a force for positive change in the workplace, our daily
life, and society. Our member companies have been collaboratively
learning how to adapt and prosper, both as enterprises and as
citizens, by immersing ourselves in the world’s creative capitals
since 2009.
The format for this learning and connecting has been evolving with
each new session, typically two-four days long, convening inside
tech hubs from Silicon Valley to Seoul, hosted by global giants and
animated by entrepreneurs across a broad spectrum of discplines
and focus. Our topics range from neuroscience to navigation, from
big data to e-health, from designing new consumer experiences to
cutting-edge data centers.
Learning dynamically in a non-linear world is not a luxury, it is a
necessity for survival and growth. As the corporate sponsor of
this activity, Orange as a company is committed to the principle of
pragmatic altruism - by helping others to understand, we see more
clearly. Our commitment is to curate insightful conversations with
the entrepreneurs, disruptive companies, researchers, and investors
who are passionate about change. Please join us on the journey.
3
Orange Institute 14 took us from San Francisco and Silicon Valley to Los Angeles,
Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Venice; pictured here in front of Google HQ in Venice
4.
Whenever Orange Institute comes to Silicon Valley and Cali-
fornia, we expect to see the New and the Next. In this latest
visit, we are even more struck by the Now — the space that
is directly in front of us, unfolding in disruptive patterns.
One of our constant aspirations for Institute is to expose
the unseen, and to make visible the invisible and parallel
worlds that are in motion. Examples of this could be seen
throughout our visits in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and
Hollywood. Whether it is the new global Blockchain protocol
for transferring anything of value, or the reaction of users
responding to virtual worlds strapped to their heads, this
appreciation of the unseen powers at work within the Digital
Economy was, I am happy to say, very present in our latest
immersion.
With the powerful advances in machine intelligence and 3D
reality capture, this unseen world is not just about devic-
es and software. It is also about human behavior. As USC
Professor Jeetendr Sehdev’s survey of Millennial celebrity
preferences showed, there are entire castes of celebrity that
are unknown to us and other generations of viewers who
were present when YouTube was created but didn’t grow up
with the medium.
I hope you agree that these often unseen aspects of the Now
make it even more imperative for us to scan the horizon
fervently and to look deeply for investment opportunities,
competitive threats, and new behaviors. There is a growing
array for lenses to do this, and we should use them all.
I am proud to add Orange Institute and its unique method of
collaborative learning to the ways of seeing the unseen. The
utility and precision of this method is driven by your atten-
tion and participation, for which we are, as always, deeply
grateful.
I look forward to seeing you all again in New York for Orange
Institute 15. Stay tuned for more info...
Georges Nahon,
President
Orange Silicon Valley
Seeing
the
unseen,
together
Orange
Institute
14
4
We design what we
like, and we hope
you like what we
have designed.
5.
5
Pascale Diaine, Orange, Pascale Vieljeuf, Sofrecom, Valérie Girault, Criteo
Jerôme Filippini,
Cours des Comptes ,SGMAP
Jean-Bernard Orsoni, Orange
Ludovic Cinquin, Octo
Jacques Moulin, Sofrecom, Pierre Assure, Ivy Search
Anne-Marie le Bevillon,
Jacques Benloulou, RTL
Raphaël de Andréis, Havas Media Group
6.
Optimize the product for the
customers you don’t have yet.
Orange Institute’s Georges Nahon opened the
session at Orange Silicon Valley with a special
edition of his Silicon Valley Overview and
Trends presentation, a sweeping and up-to-
the-minute summary of how new technology
and behaviors are cutting across all sectors.
Georges showed us the waves of investment
capital that is driving it all. We see consumer-
ization of enterprise tecnology, the underlying
SMAC (Social/Mobile/Analytics/Cloud) con-
vergence, the virtualization of everything, and
the constant restructuring of existing markets
by full-stack distruptors who build instead of
buy from vendors. The dramatic changes are
pushing incumbent vendors into both splitting
themselves up, as well as mega-consolida-
tions.
These trends come to the fore in a primer on
Fintech by Orange Silicon Valley developer,
Brian Meckler. Brian showed us how the post-
crash environment for incumbent financial
institutions has left them distracted by regu-
latory pressures, unable to respond to a new
generation of startups who speak to Millennial
demands for mobile-centric consumer expe-
riences. By picking specific pain points and
scaling quickly, these “disaggregators” of the
one-size-fits-all traditional approach means
the incumbent players are vulnerable to death
by a thousand cuts.
— Adrian Cockcroft
What’s
next
for
the
Valley
at Orange Silicon Valley
6
DAY1:SF
7.
Adrian Cockcroft, Battery Ventures
Babak Hodjat, Sentient Technologies
Our first keynoter Adrian Cockcroft is quite
comfortable in his current role as Battery
Ventures resident CIO-whisperer, advising
a cross-section of industries based on his
experience as the lead Cloud architect at
Netflix. His journey taking Netflix from a serv-
er-based commerce site to a global streaming
cloud leviathan is also a journey in changing
the paradigm for how developers and ops
work together to ship code in new ways. The
answer turns out to be “ship constantly”, in a
“continuous release” pattern. “Release smaller
and smaller chunks of work... as you speed
up, you cut the risk”. Understanding this leads
organically to the next major revolution in IT,
Microservices, a paradigm “where things can
be released in seconds.” This in turn helps
us understand the other major revolution:
Containers, exemplified by Docker, offer a way
to easily virtualize and instantiate software
components.
Babak Hodjat is the co-founder of a mas-
sively-funded machine learning startup called
Sentient.ai. His quest is to attach complicated
problems by breaking them into small chunks,
distritubed across heterogeneous devices and
networks, each with an agent competing for
the best answer. This evolutionary approach
is core to our understanding of machine
intelligence, which relies on a succession of
understanding “chunks” of a problem, rather
than a single, best answer.
The morning’s discussion of computation
finished with a look at the massive commute
engine we all carry around — no, not your
smartphone but your actual brain. Daniel
Chao is a veteran neuroscientist with a clear
view on how to move from invasive neural im-
plants to a more user-friendly and casual form
of neuronal therapies that, quite simply, make
us smarter. His company, Halo Neuroscienc-
es, is only one of two in the world with this
approach. The other one is Y-Brain in South
Korea, with whom we met on our 2014 visit
to Seoul.
7
Daniel Chao, Halo Neuroscience
In front of Orange Silicon Valley office
8.
CIO
Talk
at AT&T park
We broke up the morning with a sunny visit to
AT&T Park, home of World Series Champions,
the San Francisco Giants. Bill Schlough was
the first CIO appointed by a baseball team. He
divides his IT stack into three customer sets:
the Fans, the Players, and the Business. He
credits software advances in dynamic pricing,
as well as a superior e-commerce online
ticketing web experience, as the reasons that
Fans are so loyal - that, plus a robust free WiFi
and mobile data experience when they are at
the game.
Those back-office operations are critical to
the business stakeholders: the combination
means the Giants hold the record for success-
fully selling out their 41,503 seats, a feat they
have accomplished 355 times in a row!
For the players, the Giants organization uses
sensing infrastructure to captures the velocity
and spin of a pitch thrown and the placement
of players on the field. The result is a series of
Big Data analytics that Schlough, in a refer-
ence to the Michael Lewis’ book on baseball
and statistics, calls “Moneyball 2.0”.
8
Bill Schlough, SF Giants
9.
From lunch it was a short stroll over to the HQ
of GitHub, where we walked into a replica of
the White House Oval Office. We were
instantly and incongruously so close to
President Obama that we lingered, secretly
hoping he would open that door and walk in.
Instead, we sat down on plush leather sofas
inside a lofty common room to meet Bri-
an Doll, the Strategy Officer for GitHub. A
certified Unicorn, GitHub is one of the web’s
top 100 sites, thanks to 32M monthly visitors,
most of whom are developers who use it to
share open source code they’ve written. There
are 23 million buckets of code on GitHub, the
inventor and winner-take-all of what we call
social coding. “Do things, tell people” — such
a simple, powerful idea. By magnifying the
accomplishments of its members — the URL
of each repository features the developer’s
name — GitHub has taught us all a lesson in
how to satisfy the geeks’ fundamental goal
of achieving fame. What’s really impressive is
how it has stepped into the enterprise itself
— companies such as Walmart, Intel, and the
US government are using it to motivate their
coders. Indeed, GitHub has started a Govern-
ment division, promising “Government like you
never imagined”. One platform, one workflow,
everybody in.
Next up, Andrea Mangini, Head of User
Experience for Cloud at Autodesk, talked with
Orange Institute curator Ken Yeung. Autodesk
makes software that helps makers make — it
has one of the world’s richest suites of design
tools for architecture and manfacturing. By
moving everything to the cloud, Autodesk
has disrupted itself, and has adopted an
even more progressive commitment to being
both member and servant. Andrea eloquently
explained this two-sided goal to democratized
digital production around the world: “We want
to ignite the movement not dominate it, by be-
ing a member of the community and a servant
that is bringing scale and funding”.
Communities of all shapes and sizes — even
within a company — are changing the nature
of work. This was vividly illustrated by our
next guest, Bill Macaitis, the Chief Marketing
Officer of Slack. Slack is a big deal: it’s the
fastest-growing unicorn ever, from beta to a
billion-dollar valuation in just eight months.
Slack takes the pain out of team collaboration
by removing the emails and SaaS platform
sign-ons, and gives teams one place to start
from — the same uniform work-flow experi-
ence as GitHub. Great UI and aggressive in-
tergration with over 100 SaaS services drives
an average reduction in email volume of 58%.
Now who doesn’t want that?
We are in service of the democratization of production.
— Andrea Mangini, Autodesk
Digital communities
at Github
9
Brian Doll, GitHub
Andrea Mangini, Autodesk
Bill Macaitis, Slack
10.
Airware is a garage for Drone technology,
funded by Andreessen Horowitz and home for
our last set of talks on Day 1. Jesse Kallman
runs regulatory affairs, which is a critical
function for a company seeking to harmonize
standards, protocols and compliance for in-
dustrial drones on a global basis. In the highly
fragmented world of drones, much pain can
be eliminated by such a platform approach.
We learn that insurance companies are more
rigorous when it comes to drone technology
than the actual national regulatory offices,
confirming what many are saying: for the
Internet of Things, insurance is the business
model.
But drones are just one of the technologies
giving us new ways to see the world. Virtual
Reality (VR) is another. How we adapt to the
new visual environment is the topic for Jody
Medich, an experience designer who has
formulated some of the best practices for nav-
igating these virtual worlds. Our next speaker,
Scott Broock, and his company JauntVR are
out to make content creation for VR much
easier using unique 360-degree cameras that
computationally stitch together what their
many-faceted lenses are showing us. The re-
sult is a new cinematic experience that we will
hear about again when we get to Hollywood.
How we transform pixels from cameras with
data from everywhere is explored in the next
tranche of presentations. Laura Schewel,
the founder of Streetlight Data, shows us
how Big Data techniques can help us plan
commuter infrastructure, select best sites for
retail stores, and understand who is shopping
there. Amit Vij from GIS Federal shows how
in-memory processing can generate real-time
visualizations of everything from jet planes
to oil tankers across the world with stunning
speed. And finally, Pierre Vaujour of Spark
takes it even higher, deploying orbital satvel-
lites to watch global logistics.
The Virtual Reality landscape is
like the Wild West.
— Jodi Medich
Digital
worldview
at Airware
10
Jesse Kalman, Airware
Jodi Medich, Designer
Scott Broock, JauntVR
11.
We closed Day 1 where we began — at the offices of OSV. Now, they’re flooded with entrepreneurs who
are current or past or potentially future members of our corporate accelerator Orange Fab, as well as
mentors and investors who want to connect with hot startups. Some are members of the Fab Force, the
corporate partnership arm of Orange Fab. We’re all here to check out the latest season’s startups, who
offer a series of 12 two-minute pitches by the current class.
Along the way we were treated to an inside view of how to manage that most precious resource,
Attention, as codified by veteran Silicon Valley journalist, mentor, and investor, Ben Parr, in his new book,
Capitvology. Interviewed by Re/code editor Kurt Wagner, the talk and book-signing are a great example of
how Fab is assisting its startups in getting access to the best talent around to help them succeed.
In journalism, great journalists build great
relationships and get scoops. Venture
capitalists have to do the same thing.
— Ben Parr
11
Orange
Fab
demo
day
at Orange Silicon Valley
Orange Fab Demo Day capped a long first day of sessions with 12 startup pitches
13.
13
Lance Smith, Primary Data
Kurt Wagner, Recode, Ben Parr, author
Philippe Dewost,
Caisse des Dépôts
In the Oval Office of GitHub
Ben Parr captures our attention
A break at GitHub
14.
Day 2 started at WeWork, a co-working space
in the heart of the evolving mid-Market neigh-
borhood near Twitter. Our host, Silicon Valley
Bank (SVB), was formed around a poker table
in the ‘80s because traditional banks were not
willing to lend to startups with no history or
audited books or profits. By the early 1990’s
SVB went public.
SVB supports the entire entrepreneurial
life-cycle of Silicon Valley, from funding to exit.
And they sell them the mortgages on their
multi-million dollar homes and wineries they
buy with their new-found wealth. We’re talking
about the founders of companies such as
Twitter, Pinterest, BuzzFeed, and Zendesk.
After the global recession, big banks tightened
their funding of early innovators. This opened
an opportunity for companies to disrupt the
banks. SVB hired Reetika Grewal away from
JP Morgan Chase for her deep expertise
in the US payments system. Her “Payment
Solutioning” program helps FinTech startups
understand payments and can offer direct
access ot the Automated Clearing House pay-
ment system. Her colleague Denny Boyle ex-
plains how the incumbent financial institutions
are now being attacked at multiple points
of the market by highly specialized startups
delivering an easy, user-friendly experience
optimized for Millennials.
Our next speaker, Renaud Laplanche, started
Lending Club after noticing an 18% APR on
his credit card. He thought there was a more
cost-efficient way to service capital, and he
turned out to be massively correct. Banks
charge 7% to originate loans but at Lending
Club he built a machine that costs 2% to orig-
inate the credit. The result? Lending Club has
been the most successful tech IPO of 2015.
From disruptions in banking process to the
disruption of currency itself, Adam Ludwin
founded Chain.com, a Bitcoin startup. For
Ludwin, it’s not about hackers or currency
speculation. It’s about sending stuff. Tradition-
ally, sending things over the internet involves
duplicating the thing sent. This is a problem
when it comes to money. Bitcoin solves this
by transferring rather than copying.
Adam explained the architectural idea behind
Blockchain in six lucid steps. Essentially, it
involves a distributed validation of a
transaction across a network of “miners”.
There is no central authority — it is all held by
a distributed “blockchain”. Although difficult to
grasp technically, the idea is so architecturally
simple that Ludwin reduces it to haiku:
Peer-to-peer network
Transactions in a chain
Internet money
New
models
of
trust
at WeWork
DAY2:SV
Bitcoin is
the first
viable way
to transfer
something of
value over the
internet...
it’s just
a protocol,”
Ludwin tells us, comparing it to
VoIP, HTTP, or SMTP.
14
15.
We want to transform the entire
banking system into this massive
online marketplace, where banks
become participants.
— Renaud Laplanche, Lending Club
15
Denny Boyle and Reetika Grewal, SiliconValley Bank
David Barroux, Les Echos,
Renaud Laplanche, Lending Club
Adam Ludwin, Chain.com
Claire Mai Fulda, BNP Paribas, Olivier Fécherolle, Viadeo
Jacques Marzin, DISIC
16.
We simply can’t keep analyzing this data. There
are not enough data scientists in the world.
— Donna Dubinsky, Numenta
16
17.
On Tuesday after lunch, we visited Intel’s Santa
Clara offices. In a plush and darkened audi-
torium Mark Yahiro, Intel’s Managing Director
of New Business and Perceptual Computing,
and Rajiv Mongja, Director of Perceptual
Computing User Experiences, shocked our
perceptions with RealSense, a new way of
seeing the world. Five years in the making,
Intel has delivered on Yahiro’s quest to “bring
3D to the masses”. So, we don computerized
suits of armor and fly around in 3D. We see
the next way of seeing. Intel is betting that it
will be huge, and they have invested heavily in
building the RealSense ecosystem to support
content creators for this exciting combination
of vision, motion, and sensation.
The theme of Augmented Humanity includes
three speakers who take us into the world of
machine intelligence. For Donna Dubinsky, a
co-founder of Palm, it rests in our heads: her
classical neural network platform, Numenta, is
modeled after the human brain. It is an ongo-
ing journey in the co-evolution of neuroscience
and cognitive computing.
Joshua Bloom, the founder and CTO of Wise.
io, is taking a more pragmatic approach.
Bloom wants to solve business problems and
his sweet spot is what he calls “repetitive
knowledge work that needs scaling” — like
customer support, retention, monetization and
upsell. His evolution of data is simple but bril-
liant: the first stage was Analytics, the second
Prediciton (where we are now), and the next
one is Prescription. He’s relentlessly pragmatic,
and asserts that even small data sets can be
the start of valuable automation. Bloom ends
with an important question of how to find the
balance between human and automated work
flows.
Richard Socher, co-founder and CTO of
Metamind and just one year out of Stanford
with a Ph.D. in Computer Science, describes
deep learning as “pushing facts into entity
vectors”. This means it can take raw data and
identify sentiment, do image classification, and
answer questions: one demo is typing “birds
on water” and getting only those images.
Socher observes that “you can earn a million
dollar salary” in Silicon Valley working on ma-
chine learning for Google. But what makes his
service so powerful is that with a simple code
snippet of Python any developer can access
Metamind’s powerful deep learning platform.
That’s deep learning for everyone, and the lat-
est signal in how machine intelligence is being
commoditized as fast as it is evolving.
Augmented
Humanity
at Intel
17
Donna Dubinsky, Numenta
Richard Socher, Metamind
Joshua Bloom, Wise.io
18.
18
SVB startup Gone presents its idea for selling unwanted household stuff
Cristina de Villeneuve, BNP Paribas, Orianne Duprat-Briou, Caisse des Dépôts
Laurence Hontarrede, BNP Paribas Cardif
Mark Yahiro, Intel, with
Jacques Melki, PubliAddict
Denny Boyle, SVB, with
Patrice Solaro, Exane BNP Paribas
Georges Nahon, Orange Institute, with
Henri Verdier, Etalab
19.
19
Renaud Laplanche, Lending Club, with Georges Nahon
Pierre Assure, with Rajiv Mongia, Intel, Maxime Picat, PSA, Valérie Girault
20.
Life in the stream
at BuzzFeed
DAY3:LA
When Ze Frank met Jonah Peretti both had al-
ready achieved some notoriety. In 2001, Nike
launched Nike ID, a shoe that allowed buyers
to customize their order. Peretti ordered one
and asked for the name “Sweatshop”on the
shoe. Two weeks later he was on national TV
debating Nike’s global head of PR. Ze’s video
birthday invite was viewed 40M times after he
emailed it to 17 people. Soon after, they met
and realized they had garnered all this atten-
tion. Then they went for a lot more.
Listening to Ze talk for an hour, without
pausing for breath, we were struck by the
possibility he has figured out the Science of
Virality. Generic, post-literate, momentary:
these are Ze’s design principles for global
sharable media.
Understanding virality is not about the con-
tent, as Ze tells us. “If you focus on content,
you are stuck in a hindsight problem that
leads you down a path of madness”. Instead
he focuses on the transcation — in other
words, sharing. Thus, the work is to increase
the likelihood that a piece of content will be
shared.
At Buzzfeed, Ze’s employer, they understand
the psychology and physics of sharing. Ze
sees three components: who I am or who i
think you are (Identity); I felt this and I want
you to feel this (Emotional Gift); and, proof the
sender was right (Social Information). All con-
tent produced at BuzzFeed Motion Pictures,
and the social platforms it is shared on, are
viewed through this lens.
Ze has also defined the economics of content
creators in a post-studio world. Modern tal-
ents in touch with their YouTube audiences are
not interested in the traditional studio system
that can take years to reach the market. It’s
now possible to makes movies very cheaply,
so the old system’s specialized processes are
less valuable or necessary. The new studio is
a bunch of people sitting in front of laptops,
every one of them a producer with a staff of
one: themselves. Their budgets are measured
in the hundreds of dollars, not millions. This
is the start of something very new, and it has
huge implications for traditional media houses.
If you focus on content, you
are stuck in a hindsight
problem that leads you down
a path of madness.
— Ze Frank, Buzzfeed
20
Ze Frank, BuzzFeed Motion Pictures
21.
The
house
of
Laureates
at Caltech
The new frontier in
engineering is small.
— Professor Michael Dickinson, Caltech
The bus glided through the verdant precincts of the Caltech
campus and dropped us off in front of an elegant structure,
the Athenaeum. Among dark, rich wood panels and arched
ceilings, Fred Farina welcomed us to one of the greatest
universities in the world — and did so in impeccable French.
We then met Professor Michael Dickinson, a bespectacled
MacArthur Genius Grant winner with a passion for flies.
We are shown how the humble fly is a marvelous bundle of
cognitive, motor, and visual processing skills. With so few
neurons to work with, they repurpose them for a ballet of
feats, captured on an array of ingenious imaging systems
that reveal the information that flows within their brains. The
wing hinge of the fly turns out ot be “among Nature’s most
complicated machines”, and even changes physical state
in ways that surpass any fabrication system that the human
mind has ever devised.
Next is Professor John O’Doherty, who seeks to understand
the human mind with an fMRI visualization of the brain as it
makes decisions. This is the world of decision neuroscience.
O’Doherty shows us the rules that kick in when engaging
in habitual behaviors, and those for more challenging new
situations. His work helps us trace how the brain translates
stimuli into actions. We are reminded of Donna Dubinsky’s
(Numenta) talk referring to similar algorithmic simulations.
The lab tours that follow cover a gamut of topics: Seismol-
ogy, Microbial populations inside our bodies, Computer
Vision, neural circuits in the brain, and the neurobiolog-
ical basis of decision-making. The passion of the young
graduate students and post-docs is inspirational, leaving
us hungry for more. Fortunately, a three-course lunch in the
Atehnaeum’s leafy outdoor patio leaves us sated.
21
Professor John O’Doherty, Caltech
Frederic Farina, Caltech Professor Michael Dickinson, Caltech
22.
22
Inside the ultra-cool theater at WME
Molly Mattieson, WME Liesl Copland, WME
23.
What could be more Hollywood than
super-agent Ari Emanuel’s William Morris
Endeavor? From the sleek white lobby with
curving walls, to the hot-red mini-theater we
sink into that makes you wonder what famous
stars have sat in this seat... From this view we
watch as Molly Mattieson and Liesl Copland
take the stage. Molly runs digital innovation
investments and Liesl is a partner inthe Global
Finance and Distribution Group.
Tech companies like Pinterest and Uber see
WME as a strategic investor who is brought
in by in-the-know VC’s. Four years ago, at the
instigation of Ari Emmaneul, WME – a sports
and entertainment business — launched a
program for investing in early stage startups.
“It’s not necessarily natural for an agency
that is a service business to turn around and
work with startups,” says Mattieson. They are
investing “opportunistically” by doing equity
for services, and are moving toward straight
cash funding.
Coming to WME from Netflix, Liesl’s core
business is content distribution. As an agent,
she can connect investors in motion pic-
tures to new channels like Netflix, TV, OTT,
and digital. She is an advisory partner who
joined Ari Emmanuel when he was running
Endeavor, before it merged with the venera-
ble talent agency William Morris. Literature,
music, theater, TV, advertising, sports, fashion,
broadcast sales, motion pictures, live events
— it’s now all under one roof containing 4,000
agents, most of whom came over in the
merger with IMG.
Hollywood
and
tech
at WME
Up next, we met some of WME’s Startups.
Victorious is a mobile platform for superfan
communities, providing tools for key influenc-
ers in the YouTube age. Hollywood has now
grasped the trend pushing stars in digital far
ahead of box office stars. His target is the
creators of this new world and the superfans
that propel them. The focus of Victorious is
on mobile commerce: in-app purchases and
mobile ad-supported brand integrations. In
2016, 50% of online video is expected to be
viewed on mobile.
Another WME startup, AlphaDraft, offers a
Fantasy League for eSports — a massive
online video trend of people watching people
play video games live. Fantasy Leagues are
user-controlled teams: put them together and
you have people creating their own teams of
video game players in competition with each
other. As with Fantasy Football, real money
changes hands.
Finally, we were joined by Supergravity, “the
connected studio” creating data-drive feature
films sold online. They leverage the social data
surrounding the talent, and use online media
to drive down the costs of distribution. With
low costs, even $2-3M at the digital box office
is a decent return. This cost performance is
making online properties the first window of
release. Their goal is to build out concentric
rings of engagement from core fans to a
broader audience, collecting data at every
point. Once they have enough data, they can
start to presell a film, almost like a Kickstarter
approach. Their distribution is free because
it’s the fans themselves. This looks like radi-
cally disruptive economics.
23
24.
Havas night
at Craft
By the time we took our seats inside for the evening’s
table ronde in Century City, we were well-prepared by
the outside wine bar and appetizers at Craft. At the
front of the private dining suite is our very own Raphael
de Andreis, looking ready for the hunt. He is flanked by
the Past and Future of Hollywood in the persons of
David Linde, former Chairman of Universal Pictures,
and Conn Fishburn, Chief Strategy Officer and
co-founder of Zealot Networks.
Raphael’s set-up is perfect: we are in California, where
everybody goes to find gold - here in the form of con-
tent gold – but only some will find it and many will not.
David Linde found a lot of it the old-fashioned way, by
making beautiful films with a succession of great tal-
ents. Names Like Ang Lee and Harvey Weinstein, and
companies like Good Machine, Focus, and Universal
roll off his CV. But when Raphael asks David about his
vision of the future, it’s simple: “My vision is I’m scared
as hell.”
Conn Fishburn, a smooth operator of the new gener-
ation, strings together all the right buzzwords about
creators having access, a collective future with a
groundswell of people, and the restructuring of the
talent value chain. Raphael presses both guests about
the boundaries between creators, brands, and mar-
keters - even asking if either would permit a Marketing
Director into a Writer’s meeting.
It’s a wonderfully contradictory result. The Digital
Generation ends up sounding more conservative,
while the Grey-haired Veteran allows that producers
are more open-minded today. What’s clear from the
hedging and qualifying pirouettes is that both Old and
New are confused about the way forward, which is a
good cue to have a glass of wine and tuck into a great
dinner in the heart of Hollywood.
24
My vision is
I’m scared
as hell.
— David Linde, Lava Bear
Connie Fishburn, Zealot, Raphaël de Andréis, David Linde, Lava Bear
26.
DAY4:LA
Jeetendr Sehdev did a now-famous study for
Variety showing that millennials rank YouTube
stars well above studio products like Tom
Cruise and Justin Bieber. The challenge for
Hollywood lies in integrating these new web
stars with incumbent studio properties.
Angie Sennet Barrick is a media veteran in
a great position, working with senior execu-
tives at major studios to connect them with
millennials. Angie advises Hollywood to listen
to their assistants and interns. A lot of studios
are powered by 20-somethings working for
no money. They can help us understand
this millennial phenomenon. The new web
celebrities derive authenticity – and attention
- from being close to their audience. It’s quite
the opposite of historic celebrity, and poses
additional challenges for advertisers.
Pete Shukoff and Lloyd Alquist’s Epic Rap
Battles of History have always turned to
the audience for ideas on which battles to
produce. With an average of 35M views
per video and 20M subscribers watching
collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Key & Peele,
and Weird Al, their audience focus is clearly
working. They partner with Maker Studios
to manage the business end, deriving most
revenue from advertising.
Jon Cody, the founder and CEO of TV4,
worked at the FCC and architected the US
broadband policy. He held a strong conviction
that people would watch TV on the Internet.
Later, he worked at Fox Digital Media under
Peter Chernin and conceived of Hulu, where
Cody served as the first CEO. He observes
the 4th generation of TV - an online world with
3,000 channels of niche content, complete
fragmentation, and untethered from the box.
In such a world, discoverability is hugely
important.
Ted Schilowitz has had an illustrious career in
digital cinema but these days his focus is on
bringing immersive media into the living room.
He cites Nintendo’s Wii gaming console as
an early vector for virtuality, and shows Barco
Escape, a wrap-around screen on three walls
of a movie house. He spends a lot of time in
the virtual world, “almost more than in the real
world.” He says that the technical challeng-
es of VR are being solved but that there are
still form-factor issues to overcome, like the
bulkiness of devices and awkward controller
inputs.
Like Scott Broock in the Jaunt VR talk, Ted
shows videos of people responding to VR (call
them ‘reaction videos’), using his own family
as subjects. There is a need for ‘social view-
ing,’ he says, where avatars of your friends are
visible in the world.
Finally, Daniel Engelhart of Lionsgate shows
how the entertainment giant is re-inventing it-
self by adapting movie properties to the game
world. Partnering with Samsung and their VR
headset, Lionsgate is bridging film and games
with a VR project around their action film,
Insurgent. Savvy to the price dynamics of a
young early-adopter audience, they’re dis-
tributing the experience in mobile app stores,
enabling anyone with Google Cardboard and
an Android phone to literally dive into the
world of Insurgent.
The
digital
audience
at Google
26
27.
We want curated experience,
not with algorithms but
with humans.
— Jon Cody, TV4
27
Lloyd Ahlquist, Epic Rap Battles
Jeetendr Sehdev, USC
Angie Senner Barrick, Google
Ted Schilowitz, 20th Century Fox
Jon Cody, TV4
