-
Be the first to like this
Published on
About Books melihat Mostly Harmless Econometrics: An Empiricist s Companion gratis :
Shows how the basic tools of applied econometrics allow the data to speak. This book covers regression-discontinuity designs and quantile regression - as well as how to get standard errors right. It is suitable for various areas in contemporary social science.
Creator : Joshua D. Angrist
Best Sellers Rank : #5 Paid in Kindle Store
Link Download Free : https://lanangangatel.blogspot.com/?book=0691120358
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment