Mighty, Mighty Construction Site (Easy Reader Books, Preschool Prep Books, Toddler Truck Book) by Sherri Duskey Rinker

The #1 New York Times BestsellerRecommended for children ages 2-5 years to enjoy any time of day.A focus on team-building, friendship, and working together: At last—here from the team behind the beloved international bestseller comes a companion to Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site. Down in the big construction site, all of the favorite trucks are back facing their biggest job yet and will need the help of new construction friends to get it done. Mighty, Mighty Construction Site teaches kids that when working as a team, even a big job seems small! They find out that with teamwork, nothing is impossible!The perfect book for kids learning how to work and play together, make new friends, and overcome obstaclesIdeal for family and elementary school story timeCreated by Sherri Duskey Rinker and Tom Lichtenheld, the team behind #1 New York Times bestsellers Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site and Steam Train, Dream TrainThe millions of fans of Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site are in for a mighty good time with the sequel, Mighty, Mighty Construction Site!Recommended for young readers – and their construction vehicle loving grown-ups – to read and enjoy any time of day.Kids will recognize their favorite truck characters – Dump Truck, Excavator, Cement Mixer, Bulldozer and more – and meet some smiling new friends like Skid Steer, Backhoe, Flatbed, Pumper Truck, and Front-End LoaderPerfect family read aloud bookFilled with vibrant illustrations, rich vocabulary and easy to follow rhymesFor students in preschool through Grade 1 who are non-readers and those beginning to work on word recognition and independent reading

