PRIMARY SQUAMOUS CELL CANCER OF BREAST: A CASE REPORT

Primary squamous cell cancer (SqCC) of the breast is a rather rare disease. These tumors are known to be
quite aggressive in nature and are usually found to be treatment-resistant. Currently, there is no standard treatment
guideline for the management of primary SqCC of the breast. In this case report, we present a case of primary SqCC of
the breast in 60-year old postmenopausal women presenting as pigmented lesion over the right breast (no lump). Initial
skin biopsy (core) done by dermatologist revealed squamous cell cancer in situ (Bowen’s disease); however surgical
resection of the lesion and subsequent histopathological examination revealed primary SqCC (no secondary sites were
found elsewhere in the body).
