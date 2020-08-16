PRIMARY SQUAMOUS CELL CANCER OF BREAST: A CASE REPORT

Primary squamous cell cancer (SqCC) of the breast is a rather rare disease. These tumors are known to be

quite aggressive in nature and are usually found to be treatment-resistant. Currently, there is no standard treatment

guideline for the management of primary SqCC of the breast. In this case report, we present a case of primary SqCC of

the breast in 60-year old postmenopausal women presenting as pigmented lesion over the right breast (no lump). Initial

skin biopsy (core) done by dermatologist revealed squamous cell cancer in situ (Bowen’s disease); however surgical

resection of the lesion and subsequent histopathological examination revealed primary SqCC (no secondary sites were

found elsewhere in the body).