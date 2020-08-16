Successfully reported this slideshow.
Primary squamous cell cancer (SqCC) of the breast is a rather rare disease. These tumors are known to be
quite aggressive in nature and are usually found to be treatment-resistant. Currently, there is no standard treatment
guideline for the management of primary SqCC of the breast. In this case report, we present a case of primary SqCC of
the breast in 60-year old postmenopausal women presenting as pigmented lesion over the right breast (no lump). Initial
skin biopsy (core) done by dermatologist revealed squamous cell cancer in situ (Bowen’s disease); however surgical
resection of the lesion and subsequent histopathological examination revealed primary SqCC (no secondary sites were
found elsewhere in the body).

  1. 1. ONCOLOGY | CASE REPORT PRIMARY SQUAMOUS CELL CANCER OF BREAST: A CASE REPORT Ketan Vagholkar∗,1, Shashwat Singh∗, Meenal Mapari∗ and Dhairya Chitalia∗ ∗Department of Surgery, D.Y.Patil University school of Medicine, Navi Mumbai-400706. MS. India. ABSTRACT Primary squamous cell cancer (SqCC) of the breast is a rather rare disease. These tumors are known to be quite aggressive in nature and are usually found to be treatment-resistant. Currently, there is no standard treatment guideline for the management of primary SqCC of the breast. In this case report, we present a case of primary SqCC of the breast in 60-year old postmenopausal women presenting as pigmented lesion over the right breast (no lump). Initial skin biopsy (core) done by dermatologist revealed squamous cell cancer in situ (Bowen’s disease); however surgical resection of the lesion and subsequent histopathological examination revealed primary SqCC (no secondary sites were found elsewhere in the body). KEYWORDS Primary squamous cell carcinoma; breast cancer; biopsy; Bowen’s disease Introduction Primary squamous cell carcinoma (SqCC) usually arise in the sun-exposed parts of the body; report of primary SqCC arising in the breast tissue is very rare (the incidence rate being 0.04-0.1% of all breast cancers) [1-3]. Theoretically, these types of tumors develop due to squa- mous metaplasia of cancerous ductal cells [3-5]. Cutaneous malignancy of the breast usually involves the nipple-areola com- plex in the form of Paget’s disease. These tumours are usually described as being highly aggressive, negative for hormone re- ceptors and refractory to treatment (poor prognosis) [4-6]. Here we present a case of cutaneous SqCC of the breast which was initially diagnosed as Bowen’s disease but later conﬁrmed as invasive SqCC after histopathological examination of the resected specimen. In this case report, the diagnostic red ﬂags of this extremely rare condition are highlighted. Copyright © 2020 by the Bulgarian Association of Young Surgeons DOI:10.5455/ijsm.Primary-Squamous-Cell-cancer-Breast First Received: July 26, 2020 Accepted: August 10, 2020 Associate Editor: Ivan Inkov (BG); 1 Annapurna Niwas, 229 Ghantali Road. Thane 400602. MS. India; E mail: kvagholkar@yahoo.com; Mobile: 9821341290 Case report A 60-year-old lady was referred to the surgical facility of a ter- tiary care hospital in western India for excision of a pigmented lesion over the right breast (Figure 1). The patient gave a history of the lesion being present for ﬁve years. However, there was a rapid increase in size over the last one year. Initially, the patient sought consultation from a dermatologist who performed a biopsy of the lesion. The diagnosis of Bowen’s disease (squamous cell carcinoma in situ) was made as there was no invasive component seen in the slide (Figure 2). There was no history of any arsenic exposure or exposure to any pesticides. There was no vaginal infection with HPV (conﬁrmed by gynaecologist of the same hospital). The patient was referred to the surgery department for surgi- cal excision. Physical examination of the right breast revealed pigmented cutaneous lesion. The lesion was 3 cm in diameter, circular in shape situated medial to the right nipple. There was no lump in the affected breast. Examination of ipsilateral ax- illa, contralateral breast and axilla were within normal limits. Examination of other organ systems was also within normal limits. Preoperative blood reports (complete blood count, blood sugar, both fasting and postprandial, creatinine and blood urea and nitrogen) were within normal limits. No radiological investigations (CT scan/MRI scan/PET CT) were done for the lesion. The patient underwent a wide local resection of the lesion. The incision was marked to ensure a 5 mm margin all around Ketan Vagholkar et al./ International Journal of Surgery and Medicine (2020) 6(4):32-35
  2. 2. Picture 1: Clinical photograph of the lesion. Picture 2: Squamous cell carcinoma in situ. (Bowen’s disease) Full thickness dysplasia of epidermis marked by black arrow. (H&E 10X) the lesion. (Figure 3A). The lesion was resected with 1.5 cm depth into the subcutaneous tissues (Figure 3B and 3C). The incision was closed primarily. (Figure 4) The specimen was sent for histopathological examination which revealed the lesion to be of basaloid variant of invasive squamous cell carcinoma (Figure 5A and 5B). The margins of the specimen were all free of tumour. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) markers for P40 were positive conﬁrming SqCC (Figure 6). Postoperative recovery was uneventful. The patient has been following up for three months with no recurrence. No chemotherapy or radiotherapy was offered to the patient. Discussion Literature review revealed that primary SqCC of the breast is quite rare, and it usually follows an aggressive course. Com- pared to primary SqCC of the breast, metastasis to breast tissue from other primary sites of cancer like lungs, skin, stomach, or skin, are quite common. [7] Postmenopausal women are more commonly found to have primary SqCC of breast tissue [7, 9]; however, there are several reports of the same occurring in younger women [7, 8]. Reported cases of primary SqCC of breast revealed the usual size of the lesion to be as large as 8 cm; Picture 3a: Incision marked with a margin of 5 mm all around. Picture 3b: Resected specimen. Picture 3c: Adequate resection extending into the subcutaneous tissues. Ketan Vagholkar et al./ International Journal of Surgery and Medicine (2020) 6(4):32-35
  3. 3. Picture 4: After healing of the incision. usually larger than breast adenocarcinoma [6]. There are usually no speciﬁc mammographic or ultrasound features for primary SqCC of the breast. The biopsy is the only conﬁrmatory investigation. HP examination revealed the pres- ence of sheets of malignant squamous cells within between in- tercellular bridges and keratin deposits. In our case, the lesion was positive for IHC marker P40, which was conﬁrmatory for SqCC. There was no axillary (neither ipsilateral nor contralateral) lymph nodal involvement in our patient. Similar to our ﬁndings, the literature review also revealed that 70% of the patients with breast SqCC do not have axillary lymph node involvement [9]. Moreover, there are number of criteria for the diagnosis of primary SqCC of the breast; these are the tumor should not arise from the surface of the skin of the breast or that of the nipple, 90% of the tumor cells are squamous in nature, thorough exclusion of the tumor as being secondary in nature metastasizing from other extramammary sites, and absence of neoplastic ductal or mesenchymal elements [1-5]. In the present case, the patient satisﬁed all the above men- tioned four criteria. Due to the rarity of this tumor, the treatment strategy for primary SqCC is not yet established. Currently, employed treat- ment strategies are taken from treatment strategies for manage- ment of invasive ductal and lobular breast cancers. In our case, the patient was managed with total surgical resection of the lesion; no adjuvant chemotherapy or radiotherapy was given as it was a circumscribed lesion which was completely removed. However, a literature search revealed that there are published reports of primary SqCC where patients received multifaceted therapy involving surgical resection of lesions, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and also anti-estrogen drugs. But the efﬁcacy of this type of multidimensional treatment strategy is not yet estab- lished, especially due to the rare occurrence of the tumor. Some of the SqCC tumors of the breast are found to be radiosensitive, and some are not [10]. Again chemotherapeutic drugs usually used for management of invasive ductal carcinoma of the breast might not be effective for SqCC of the breast. Aparicio I and his colleagues published a study through compilation and analysis of data on patients diagnosed with SqCC of the breast from 1979 to 2006 [6]. They found 11 such cases out of a total of 5771 breast cancer cases. Picture 5a: Squamous cell carcinoma: Dysplastic stratiﬁed squa- mous epithelium invading the underlying dermis in the form of lobules, nests and cords. Upper dermis shows pigment inconti- nence. Deep dermis and subcutaneous tissues are unremarkable. (H&E 40X) Picture 5b: Individual tumour cells are basaloid with round to polygonal shape, pleomorphic and hyperchromatic nuclei. Tumour nests show peripheral palisading. (H&E 400X). Ketan Vagholkar et al./ International Journal of Surgery and Medicine (2020) 6(4):32-35
  4. 4. Picture 6: Immunohistochemistry showing nuclear positivity in tumour cells for P40 (100X). They found the tumors were aggressive in nature and usually were treatment refractory. Moreover, they noted that there was no survival beneﬁt for SqCC patients receiving neoadjuvant or adjuvant chemotherapy compared to patients who did not receive chemotherapy. Also, the tumors being hormone receptor-negative, hormone blockade might be quite ineffective. Prognosis of primary SqCC of the breast is not clear. Some of the published reports claim the outcome to be similar to those of poorly differentiated breast cancer (low overall survival rate). Aparicio, I and his colleagues found the mean disease-free sur- vival interval to be 92 months [6]. In another case report on primary SqCC of breast cancer, the patient was doing well after surgical resection of the tumour alone at 36 months after surgery. Similarly, another case reported by Carbone S and her colleagues where 51 year old women diagnosed with primary SqCC tumor of breast was managed with breast conserving surgery (lumpec- tomy) and adjuvant chemotherapy and radiotherapy [11]. In the case presented the patient did not present with breast lump rather only with pigmented lesion over right breast (that is why she consulted dermatologist at ﬁrst). Initial biopsy report was that of Squamous cell carcinoma in situ (Bowen’s disease). However, surgical removal of the lesion revealed the actual nature of the tumor (primary SqCC of the breast). Conclusion Hence before coming to any conclusion regarding pigmented lesions of the breast, surgical resection and subsequent biopsy of the lesion is mandatory for conﬁrmation of diagnosis and also to avoid the wrong diagnosis. Conﬂict of interest There are no conﬂicts of interest to declare by any of the authors of this study. Acknowledgement I would like to thank the Dean of D.Y.Patil University School of Medicine for allowing me to publish the case report. References 1. Gupta G., Malani A.K., Weigand R.T., Rangenini G. Pure pri- mary squamous cell carcinoma of the breast: a rare presen- tation and clinicopathologic comparison with usual ductal carcinoma of the breast. Pathol Res Pract. 2006; 6:465–469. 2. Behranwala K.A., Nasiri N., Abdullah N., Trott P.A., Gui G.P.H. Squamous cell carcinoma of the breast: clinico- pathologic implications and outcome. Eur J Surg Oncol. 2003;29:386–389 3. Anne N, Sulger E, Pallapothu R. Primary squamous cell carcinoma of the breast: a case report and review of the literature. J Surg Case Rep. 2019 Jun 14; 2019(6):rjz182. 4. Weigel RJ, Ikeda DM, Nowels KW. Primary squamous cell carcinoma of the breast. South Med J. 1996 May; 89(5):511-5. 5. Stevenson JT, Graham DJ, Khiyami A, Mansour EG. Squa- mous cell carcinoma of the breast: a clinical approach. Ann Surg Oncol. 1996 Jul; 3(4):367-74. 6. Aparicio I, Martínez A, Hernández G, Hardisson D, De Santiago J. Squamous cell carcinoma of the breast. Eur J Obstet Gynecol Reprod Biol. 2008 Apr; 137(2):222-6. 7. Gürsel B, Bayrak IK, Gokce SC, Yildiz L, Gürsel M, Yücel I. Primary squamous cell carcinoma of the breast: A case re- port and review of the literature. Turkish Journal of Cancer 2007; 37:114–6. 8. Aparicio I, Martínez A, Hernández G, Hardisson D, De Santiago J. Squamous cell carcinoma of the breast. Eur J Obstet Gynecol Reprod Biol. 2008 Apr; 137(2):222-6. 9. Stevenson JT, Graham DJ, Khiyami A, Mansour EG. Squa- mous cell carcinoma of the breast: a clinical approach. Ann Surg Oncol. 1996 Jul; 3(4):367-74. 10. Carbone S, Lobo Alvarez R, Lamacchia A, Almenar Gil A, Martin Hernandez R, Lopez Guerra JL, Marsiglia H. Pri- mary squamous cell carcinoma of the breast: A rare case report. Rep Pract Oncol Radiother. 2012; 17(6):363-6. 11. Carbone S, Lobo Alvarez R, Lamacchia A, Almenar Gil A, Martin Hernandez R, Lopez Guerra JL, Marsiglia H. Pri- mary squamous cell carcinoma of the breast: A rare case report. Rep Pract Oncol Radiother. 2012 Aug 9; 17(6):363-6. Ketan Vagholkar et al./ International Journal of Surgery and Medicine (2020) 6(4):32-35

