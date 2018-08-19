Successfully reported this slideshow.
​ This album contains hypnosis instructions, two different inductions with optional "sleep" or "wake" endings, relaxation ...
Published in: Education
  3. 3. Manage Nausea During Pregnancy Audiobook Free | Manage Nausea During Pregnancy ( free books ) : book on tape online free Is morning sickness a constant issue for you? Are you looking for a natural way to get over your nausea in a way that is healthy and healing for you and your baby? Learn how to manage your morning sickness and soothe your body while pregnant with "Manage Nausea During Pregnancy" from Amy Applebaum Hypnosis. ​ Amy is a world-renowned life and business coach, author, speaker and hypnotherapist whose success has led to high- profile appearances on such television outlets as ABC News, CNN, TLC, Dr. Drew's Lifechangers and Martha Stewart, to name a few. She also serves as an expert to publications including the NY Times, The International Herald Tribune, Cosmopolitan, Shape, Figure Magazine, and Woman's World. ​ And now, Amy has taken her knowledge of personal and business success, and created this hypnosis & meditation Pregnancy Collection to help you overcome morning sickness and feel healthy, strong, and comfortable during your pregnancy. ​ "Manage Nausea During Pregnancy" uses soothing suggestions and binaural beats to help you overcome morning sickness, calm your upset stomach, and help you create a positive, peaceful energy from within. Your mind is very powerful, and with the help of hypnosis and meditation, you can manage your nausea and feel better today.
  4. 4. ​ This album contains hypnosis instructions, two different inductions with optional "sleep" or "wake" endings, relaxation & meditation music, and affirmations and actions for change: ​ Track 1 - Hypnosis Instructions ​ Track 2 - Relaxation Induction - Wake Ending ​ Track 3 - Relaxation Induction - Sleep Ending ​ Track 4 - Seashore Induction - Wake Ending ​ Track 5 - Seashore Induction - Sleep Ending ​ Track 6 - Meditation Music ​ Track 7 - Deep Sleep Music ​ Track 8 - Relaxat
  5. 5. Manage Nausea During Pregnancy Audiobook Free | Manage Nausea During Pregnancy ( free books ) : book on tape online free Written By: Amy Applebaum. Narrated By: Amy Applebaum Publisher: Hypnosis, Meditation and Coaching Group Date: March 2013 Duration: 3 hours 45 minutes
