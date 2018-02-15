PDF Ultimate Pulmonary Wellness | Download file

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Book details Author : Noah Greenspan Pages : 268 pages Publisher : BookBaby 2017-09-21 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1543908438 ISBN-13 : 9781543908435
Description this book Ultimate Pulmonary Wellness is a resource for all people living with respiratory disease including p...
Ultimate Pulmonary Wellness is a resource for all people living with respiratory disease including patients, their families and caretakers; and clinicians. This well-rounded guidebook is the fusion of twenty-five years of clinical practice, education and research by Dr. Noah Greenspan, board-certified clinical specialist in cardiovascular and pulmonary physical therapy; and Program Director of the Pulmonary Wellness & Rehabilitation Center in New York City. It is one of the most comprehensive works of its kind. This brand new first edition draws together a complex variety of threads, clearly defining the key components of living well with a pulmonary disease; including the anatomy, physiology and pathophysiology of the respiratory system; the multifactorial and multi-systemic nature of breathing; the role of medicine (physician, diagnosis and treatment) in the management and prevention of respiratory disease; and the importance of lifestyle factors, such as exercise, nutrition and managing your emotions, as well as the prevention of infection; in ultimate pulmonary wellness; and living your absolute best life with respiratory disease.

Published in: Health & Medicine
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
  Book details Author : Noah Greenspan Pages : 268 pages Publisher : BookBaby 2017-09-21 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1543908438 ISBN-13 : 9781543908435
  Description this book Ultimate Pulmonary Wellness is a resource for all people living with respiratory disease including patients, their families and caretakers; and clinicians. This well-rounded guidebook is the fusion of twenty-five years of clinical practice, education and research by Dr. Noah Greenspan, board-certified clinical specialist in cardiovascular and pulmonary physical therapy; and Program Director of the Pulmonary Wellness & Rehabilitation Center in New York City. It is one of the most comprehensive works of its kind. This brand new first edition draws together a complex variety of threads, clearly defining the key components of living well with a pulmonary disease; including the anatomy, physiology and pathophysiology of the respiratory system; the multifactorial and multi-systemic nature of breathing; the role of medicine (physician, diagnosis and treatment) in the management and prevention of respiratory disease; and the importance of lifestyle factors, such as exercise, nutrition and managing your emotions, as well as the prevention of infection; in ultimate pulmonary wellness; and living your absolute best life with respiratory disease.
