5 Ways LASIK Treatment Can Help You

LASIK — also known as Laser Eye Surgery — is a kind of refractive surgery used to rectify the faults causing eye sight issues such as hyperopia, myopia and cataract. In this form of surgery, instead of using the traditional method of making an incision in the eye using a scalpel, an ophthalmologist will be using laser beams. Once the incision has been made and the accessing has been enabled, the next process of LASIK involves removing of the original lens made faulty by the issues mentioned above, and replacing it with new Intra Ocular Lens (IOL). Here are several reasons why LASIK treatment is such a success at Kuwait Eye Center and is so commonly being used.

• LASIK helps in improving the eye sight issues and clearing vision for people with far or near sightedness by implanting Intra Ocular Lens (IOL)

• It is also used to remove cataract from the eye of the patient—replacing the old lens with an IOL. Laser helps in breaking the cataract more easily reducing chances of damage to the eye

• This treatment is used by people with astigmatism which causes a blurry vision. LASIK helps in reshaping the cornea and making the vision clear of the patient

• LASIK treatment provides visual acuity to the service acquirer making it easy for them to enter occupations where an eyesight of 20/20 is mandatory.

• The use of laser beams to perform eye surgery has made treatment more easier and precise reducing chances of mishaps

• Therefore LASIK is the best option for your eye sight and vision correcting needs

