PRAKTIKUM DIFUSI DAN OSMOSIS Nama: Kurniawan Cahya Adikusuma Kelas: XI MIPA 1 SEKOLAH MENENGAH ATAS (SMA) 48 JAKARTA Jl. P...
I. Tujuan Untuk mengetahui gejala terjadinya proses difusi dan osmosis. II. Dasar Teori Sel merupakan satuan unit terkecil...
Sesuai namanya, selaput semipermeabel hanya dapat dilewati oleh partikel-partikel tertentu. Air dari larutan berkonsentras...
2. Memotong kentang menjadi 3 bagian dengan ukuran yang sama (1 cm x 1 cm x 1 cm) 3. Membuat 3 larutan garaam dengan konse...
Gambar Keadaan Air terlihat jernih Air terlihat keruh Penyebab Tidak ada zat terlarut di dalam air Terdapat zat terlarut d...
 Kentang III: paling lunak dibandingkan kondisi kedua kentang lainnya setelah direndam air garam Penyebab Tidak ada perge...
memiliki tekstur yang sedikit berbeda dengan kondisi sebelum direndam___sedikit lunak. Sedangkan, kentang yang direndam de...
Ini adalah laporan praktikum tentang difusi dan osmosis

  1. 1. PRAKTIKUM DIFUSI DAN OSMOSIS Nama: Kurniawan Cahya Adikusuma Kelas: XI MIPA 1 SEKOLAH MENENGAH ATAS (SMA) 48 JAKARTA Jl. Pinang Ranti II TMII No.1 Jakarta Timur 13650 Telp. (021) 8006204, Fax. 8009437 Website: www.sman48-jkt.sch.id, Email: sman_48_jkt@yahoo.com
  2. 2. I. Tujuan Untuk mengetahui gejala terjadinya proses difusi dan osmosis. II. Dasar Teori Sel merupakan satuan unit terkecil makhluk hidup yang menjadi komponen dasar penyusun tubuh makhluk hidup. Sel harus mempertahankan kehidupannya dengan berinteraksi dengan sel lainnya maupun dengan lingkungannya. Interaksi sel tersebut dilakukan dengan cara melakukan transpor (dalam hal ini zat) melalui membran plasma. Terdapat dua jenis transpor zat melalui membran plasma: transpor pasif dan transpor aktif. Transpor pasif adalah transportasi sel yang terjadi melalui membran tanpa membutuhkan energi___perbedaan konsentrasi antara zat di dalam sel dengan sel yang berada di luar sel. Jenis-jenis transpor pasif___difusi, difusi dipermudah, dan osmosis. Difusi terjadi jika partikel berada di konsentrasi tinggi sedangkan lingkungan sekitar berkonsentrasi rendah___partikel berpindah dari konsentrasi tinggi ke konsentrasi rendah sehingga mencapai suatu keseimbangan. Perisitiwa tersebut terjadi karena adanya gradien konsentrasi___energi potensial yang mendukung dan mengarahkan pergerakan molekul. Contoh dari difusi yaitu parfum yang disemprotkan ke seluruh penjuru ruangan sehingga aroma parfum menyebar. Contoh lain dari difusi adalah seperti yang dilakukan sel; peristiwa masuknya O2 dan keluarnya CO2 pada respirasi sel. Salah satu bagian dari difusi adalah osmosis. Osmosis merupakan peristiwa perpindahan zat pelarut/zat yang melarutkan zat terlarut (air) dari larutan berkonsentrasi rendah (hipotonik) menuju larutan berkonsentrasi tinggi (hipertonik). Perpindahan zat terlarut melalui selaput semipermeabel atau nama lainnya selaput selektif permeabel. Dalam KBBI, permeabel artinya dapat ditembus oleh partikel.
  3. 3. Sesuai namanya, selaput semipermeabel hanya dapat dilewati oleh partikel-partikel tertentu. Air dari larutan berkonsentrasi rendah dapat berpindah dari larutan berkosentrasi rendah menuju larutan berkonsentrasi tinggi karena adanya tekanan osmosis yang berfungsi menahan pergerakan pelarut melalui membran semipermeabel. III. Alat dan Bahan a.Alat  Wadah (contoh: mangkuk, gelas, dll)  Pisau dapur  Sendok b.Bahan  Kentang  Gula pasir  Air  Cat poster IV. Langkah Kerja a.Percobaan difusi 1. Menyiapkan wadah berisi air 2. Melarutkan sedikit cat poster dengan sedikit air di atas sendok 3. Menuangkan cairan cat ke dalam wadah berisi air 4. Melihat perubahan yang terjadi pada air 5. Mendiskusikan gejala apa yang terjadi pada tinta dan air tersebut, apakah ada perubahan? b.Percobaan osmosis 1. Mengupas kentang terlebih dahulu
  4. 4. 2. Memotong kentang menjadi 3 bagian dengan ukuran yang sama (1 cm x 1 cm x 1 cm) 3. Membuat 3 larutan garaam dengan konsentrasi yang berbeda dan di dalam wadah yang berbeda:  Larutan I untuk Kentang I: 1/4 sendok makan garam : 1 ½ gelas air  Larutan II untuk Kentang II: 2 sendok makan garam : 1 ½ gelas air  Larutan III untuk Kentang III: 5 sendok makan garam : 1 ½ gelas air 4. Memasukkan masing-masing potongan kentang ke dalam masing- masing wadah berisi larutan gula dan merendamnya selama 60 menit 5. Mengamati setiap potongan kentang yang telah diangkat dari larutan gula dengan mengukur tiap panjang potongan kentang dengan penggaris 6. Mendiskusikan gejala apa yang terjadi pada ketiga kentang tersebut, apakah ada perubahan? V. Hasil Percobaan a.Percobaan difusi Sebelum Sesudah
  5. 5. Gambar Keadaan Air terlihat jernih Air terlihat keruh Penyebab Tidak ada zat terlarut di dalam air Terdapat zat terlarut di dalam air dan berdifusi lalu memenuhi seluruh air b. Percobaan osmosis Sebelum Sesudah Gambar Kentang I; Kentang II; Kentang III (kiri ke kanan) Kentang I; Kentang II; Kentang III (kiri ke kanan) Keadaan Ketiga kentang dalam keadaan segar dan keras  Kentang I: sedikit lebih lunak dibandingkan kondisi sebelum direndam air garam  Kentang II: lebih lunak dibandingkan kondisi Kentang II setelah direndam air garam
  6. 6.  Kentang III: paling lunak dibandingkan kondisi kedua kentang lainnya setelah direndam air garam Penyebab Tidak ada pergerakan air dari dan ke sel Adanya pergerakan air dari dalam ke luar sel VI. Pembahasan Difusi adalah peristiwa bergeraknya zat terlarut dari larutan berkonsentrasi tinggi ke larutan berkonsentrasi rendah. Dalam praktikum ini, saya menuangkan cairan cat ke dalam air jernih tanpa campuran apapun. Saat cairan cat tersebut tepat masuk ke dalam air, beberapa saat cairan cat tersebut berkumpul di satu titik. Setelah beberapa detik kemudian, warna cat terlihat menyebar ke seluruh arah dan akhirnya warna cat tersebut hampir memenuhi air tersebut. Peristiwa tersebut terjadi karena cairan cat yang memiliki konsentrasi tinggi berada di lingkungan berkonsentrasi rendah, yaitu air. Zat yang terdapat di dalam cat berpindah dari campuran air dan cat yang memiliki konsentrasi tinggi ke air tanpa campuran apapun yang memiliki konsentrasi rendah. Osmosis adalah peristiwa bergeraknya zat pelarut (air) dari larutan berkonsentrasi rendah ke larutan berkonsentrasi tinggi. Dalam praktikum ini, saya membuat 3 buah potongan kentang dengan ukuran yang sama. Kondisi kentang awalnya segar dan keras serta berwarna kuning. Lalu, ketiga kentang tersebut dimasukkan ke dalam ketiga larutan garam dengan konsentrasi yang berbeda selama 1 jam. Setelah kentang direndam selama satu jam, ketiga kentang tersebut memiliki kondisi yang berbeda satu sama lain serta berbeda dari kondisi sebelum direndam. Kentang yang direndam dengan larutan konsentrasi garam paling rendah dibandingkan larutan garam lainnya
  7. 7. memiliki tekstur yang sedikit berbeda dengan kondisi sebelum direndam___sedikit lunak. Sedangkan, kentang yang direndam dengan larutan konsentrasi garam paling tinggi dibandingkan larutan garam lainnya memiliki tekstur yang sangat berbeda dengan kondisi sebelum direndam___sangat lunak dan warna berubah menjadi abu-abu. VII. Kesimpulan Difusi terjadi jika zat terlarut berada dalam larutan berkonsentrasi tinggi dan larutan berkonsentrasi tinggi tersebut berada di lingkungan/larutan berkonsentrasi rendah___zat terlarut berpindah dari larutan berkonsentrasi tinggi ke larutan berkonsentrasi rendah. Osmosis terjadi jika zat pelarut berada dalam larutan berkonsentrasi rendah dan larutan berkonsentrasi rendah tersebut dibatasi oleh sebuah membran semipermeabel (dalam hal ini kentang) dan zat pelarut tersebut berpindah dari larutan berkonsentrasi rendah ke larutan berkonsentrasi tinggi. VIII. Daftar Pustaka Irnaningtyas. (2013). Biologi. Jakarta: Penerbit Erlangga.

