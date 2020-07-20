Successfully reported this slideshow.
Panduan membuat kelas maya rumah belajar

google clas rooom

Published in: Education
Panduan membuat kelas maya rumah belajar

  1. 1. Membuat Kelas Maya Link : https://kelasmaya.belajar.kemdikbud.go.id/KelasMaya/kelola-diklat Klik “Tambahkan Kelas” Isi Kotak Dialog Lanjutkan pengisian
  2. 2. Akhiri dengan klik “Simpan” Lalu “Lihat Kelas”
  3. 3. Pilih “Lihat Detail” untuk melengkapi kelas yang sudah dibuat Klik “Modul” Klik “Tambahkan Modul” lalu isi kotak dialog
  4. 4. Akhiri dengan klik “Simpan” akan muncul sbb : Klik “Edit” untuk menambahkan Video atau File Untuk menambahkan video Youtube dapat dengan klik icon youtube lalu isi kotak dialog nya
  5. 5. Untuk menambahkan File dapat dilakukan di “Pilih atau drop file disini” Maka akan muncul seperti berikut : Demikan halnya untuk menambahkan Tugas Untuk menambahkan penilaian berupa kuis, dapat dilakukan dengan klik “Tambah Kuis” Lengkapi kotak dialog yang terbuka
  6. 6. Akan muncul tampilan spt berikut : Klik “edit” pada bagian Kuis untuk melengkapi soal kuis sehingga muncul sbb :
  7. 7. Lalu klik “Kelola Soal” Klik “Tambah Soal” dan lengkapi kotak dialog yang muncul lalu klik “simpan”
  8. 8. Maka soal akan muncul. Demikian seterusnya untuk menambahkan soal baru, lakukan langkah yang sama.

