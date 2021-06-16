PHPカンファレンス2021 スポンサー募集概要

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PHPカンファレンス2021 協賛のご案内 主催：　　　　　　日本PHPユーザ会 　　　PHPカンファレンス実行委員会 6月17日追記：オンライン開催となりました
PHPカンファレンスとは？ • 2000年より年に一度開催されている 日本最大のPHPのイベントです。 • WEBサーバにインストールされているシェア8割 を超える人気言語のイベントとして、初心者から 上級者まで幅広い層のWEB系エンジニアが参...
昨年のPHPカンファレンス概況 3 視聴者数 約2,500名 協賛企業数 32社 スポンサーセッション数 11セッション オンライン配布物 キャンペーン参加者数 約200人強 セッション数 39セッション （LT・ワークショップを除く）
【重要】開催形態について 本年は新型コロナウィルスの流行状況によって、大田 区産業プラザPiOでのリアル開催と、オンライン開催の みのどちらで開催するかを調整中です。 流行状況を鑑み7月頃に改めて、開催形態を検討いた しますが、スポンサーに関し...
【重要】開催形態について 本年はリアル開催の会場として確保していた、大田区 産業プラザPiOのホールが新型コロナワクチンの接種 会場となり、利用ができなくなりました。 そのため、大田区産業プラザPiOの利用できる会議室 をスタジオとして、オンラ...
本年の開催プラン 6 会場 オンライン 大田区産業プラザPiOからの配信を予定 オンラインツール ・Youtube Liveによるセッションの配信 （生放送＋録画） ・Discordによる、セッション後の質問、歓談場所の設置 セッション 最大並...
プラン一覧（オンライン） プラン スペシャル プラチナ ゴールド シルバー ブロンズ ①スポンサー セッション 60分 25分 LT5分 - - ②HP掲載 特大 大 中 小 小 ③オンライン 配布物 チラシ3点 +クーポン1点 チラシ2点 +...
スペシャルスポンサープラン PHPカンファレンス2021のメインスポンサーです。スポ ンサーとして最も目立つプランです。 スペシャルスポンサーのみの特典 • 1枠のみ • 60分のスポンサーセッション • オンライン開催時: CM (最大90秒...
プラチナスポンサープラン PHPカンファレンス2021への大規模な協賛で自社 のPRを行いたい企業向けのプランです。 プラチナスポンサーの特徴 • 25分のスポンサーセッション • オンライン開催時: CM (最大30秒) による露出 先着5枠...
ゴールドスポンサープラン バランス良くPHPコミュニティに対して自社の露出を 行いたい企業向けのプランです。 ゴールドスポンサーの特徴 • LT (5分間) による短いセッションあり 先着5枠 価格 20万円 (+税)
シルバースポンサープラン スポンサーセッション等はないが、ブースやカン ファレンス内イベントを通して自社の露出を行いた い企業向けのプランです。 シルバースポンサーの特徴 • お手軽な価格で一定の露出が可能です 先着20枠 価格 10万円 (+...
ブロンズスポンサープラン 大きな予算はないが、PHPカンファレンスに協賛し たい企業向けのプランです ブロンズスポンサーの特徴 • ミニマムにPHPカンファレンスに協賛できます 先着15枠 価格 5万円 (+税)
特典　スポンサーセッション 13 • 御社のオンラインセッションを開催できます。 • 自社の技術力PRや製品の宣伝が可能です。 • セッション後にスポンサーと視聴者がチャットにより質問や交 流できる時間を設けます。
特典　HPへの掲載 • 公式ホームページに会社名（ブランド名 も可）を掲載します。 • プランにより掲載できるサイズが変わり ます。 • 過去例）https://phpcon.php.gr.jp/2020/
特典　オンライン配布物 • オンライン（Googleドライブ）でチラシ置き場を作成し、参加者向け に提供します。 • PDFデータで納入いただき、データで配布します。 • チラシの他、オンラインクーポンの提供も可能です。（一律での配 布となるた...
特典　ジョブボード • PHPカンファレンス公式サイトにジョブボードを作成します。 • そこに各企業の求人広告を掲載できます。 • 1200 x 600 pxの画像で提出いただきます。
特典　CM動画 • オンラインセッションの合間に企業CM動画を放送します。 • CM動画はスポンサー企業側で作成し、提出していただきま す。 • プランにより尺が変わります。スペシャルは30秒×3枠。プラ チナは30秒×1枠。 ※60秒や90秒...
特典　休憩中提供表示 • オンラインセッションの合間の休憩時間などに「提供」として 各スポンサー企業を表示します。 • 上位スポンサーは企業名の読み上げを行います。 提供 スペシャル スポンサーロゴ 提供 プラチナロゴ　プラチナロゴ プラチナロ...
特典　セッション中の表示 • オンラインセッション中に企業ロゴ（ブランドロゴも可）を画面に表 示します。 • 対象はオープニング、エンディング、基調講演などの実行委員主 催コンテンツです。（コンテンツの詳細は調整中です） • プランに応じて、表...
特典　スポンサーツアー • Discord上にスポンサーツアーチャンネルを用意します。 • 1社20分程度で各スポンサーのPRやインタビュー、視聴者との交 流などを行う時間を設けます。 • 時間終了後も、そのスポンサー企業ともう少し話したい視聴...
スケジュール 7月末 スポンサー募集締め切り 8月3日 企業ロゴの提出締め切り ※ロゴ画像については後述 8月下旬 スポンサー費　請求書PDF送付 8・9月中 各種提出物締め切り　別途ご案内します。 (CM動画、ジョブボード、配布物など) 9月...
ご請求につきまして • 新型コロナウィルス感染予防のため、運営準備をオンラインで実 施します。 • 請求書の発行は、会計協力企業である、アシアル株式会社 （https://asial.co.jp/company/）より行われます。 • 請求書に...
ロゴ画像について WEB掲載用 （今回は印刷物はありません） 色空間 RGB サイズ（余白込み） 1200 x 600 px 72 ppi 以上 推奨ファイル形式 透過PNG デザイン 黒背景用、白背景用の 2種類ご用意ください。 必要に応じ、...
プレスリリースについて スポンサー企業様で、PHPカンファレンスへの協賛についてプレ スリリースをされる際は、事前に確認をさせていただきたく、発 表日の3日前までに発表文章を広報担当の吉政 （tadashi@yosimasa.com　※CCにs...
お申し込みについて 協賛に関するお問い合わせは下記まで ※PHPカンファレンス実行委員会は本業の合間に活動する個人の集まりです。回答までにお時間 を頂戴することがございますのでご容赦ください。 協賛のお申し込みはこちらから https://fo...
Jun. 16, 2021

PHPカンファレンス2021 スポンサー募集概要

2021年に東京で開催されるPHPカンファレンスはオンラインでの開催となりました。（6/17記載）

オリジナルファイルはこちら
https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1Mvg_E591tmniW2NtHFsKTNMMjnnL1LZ4

