Successfully reported this slideshow.

cs-6. データベース，データベースシステム

0

Share

Jun. 22, 2022
0 likes 0 views
Upcoming SlideShare
cs-7. 乱数，シミュレーション
cs-7. 乱数，シミュレーション
Loading in …3
×
1 of 65
1 of 65

cs-6. データベース，データベースシステム

Jun. 22, 2022
0 likes 0 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

キーワード：
データベース，表計算ソフトウエア，Office 365，Excel，散布図，合計，平均，分布，密度，人工知能でのデータ活用
---------------------

コンピューターサイエンス
URL: https://www.kkaneko.jp/cc/cs/index.html
--------------------

YouTube 動画
https://youtu.be/hafgkLQ2fzs

Engineering

キーワード：
データベース，表計算ソフトウエア，Office 365，Excel，散布図，合計，平均，分布，密度，人工知能でのデータ活用
---------------------

コンピューターサイエンス
URL: https://www.kkaneko.jp/cc/cs/index.html
--------------------

YouTube 動画
https://youtu.be/hafgkLQ2fzs

Engineering

Recommended

More Related Content

More from kunihikokaneko1

or-4. モンテカルロシミュレーション
kunihikokaneko1
or-7. 正規分布
kunihikokaneko1
デジタル画像と画素
kunihikokaneko1
aa-5. 深層学習、ニューラルネットワーク
kunihikokaneko1
cs-5. 人工知能の基本
kunihikokaneko1
or-5. ランダムウオーク
kunihikokaneko1
or-1. オペレーションズリサーチの概要
kunihikokaneko1
cs-2. コンピュータによる画像制作，人工知能でできること，情報のコード化，デジタル画像，画素
kunihikokaneko1
cs-1. 無料ソフトウエア，無料データ，Scratch プログラミング，Scratch のキャラクタ
kunihikokaneko1
cs-4. さまざまなプログラミング言語，コンピュータでの計算の誤差，プログラミングの基礎（式，変数，条件分岐，繰り返し）
kunihikokaneko1
cs-3. ３６０度パノラマ画像，３次元コンピュータグラフィックスの世界，ポリゴン，テクスチャ，オンラインの地図サービス
kunihikokaneko1
aa-3. データサイエンス・AIの演習
kunihikokaneko1
aa-2. データサイエンス・AIの事例
kunihikokaneko1
aa-1. 人工知能の概要
kunihikokaneko1
di-2. 物体検出
kunihikokaneko1
di-1. 画像分類
kunihikokaneko1
or-3. 作業リスト，スケジューリング，PERT図
kunihikokaneko1
Python の基本
kunihikokaneko1
pf-5. 式の抽象化と関数
kunihikokaneko1
pf-2. 式，変数
kunihikokaneko1

Featured

What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(4/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Survive a Robot Uprising: Tips on Defending Yourself Against the Coming Rebellion Daniel H. Wilson
(4/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us Ro Khanna
(4/5)
Free
After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost its Soul Tripp Mickle
(4.5/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(4/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(3/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4.5/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free

×