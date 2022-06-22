cs-6. データベース，データベースシステム

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
キーワード：
データベース，表計算ソフトウエア，Office 365，Excel，散布図，合計，平均，分布，密度，人工知能でのデータ活用
---------------------
コンピューターサイエンス
URL: https://www.kkaneko.jp/cc/cs/index.html
--------------------
YouTube 動画
https://youtu.be/hafgkLQ2fzs
