Cell adhesion molecules and mechanisms of cell adhesion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CONTENTS  Extracellular Matrix  Cell Adhesion Molecules  Attachment Complex  Epidermal Attachment Complex  Dermal-Epi...
3
4
5
Diagram of how various classes of proteins associate with the lipid bilayer 6
EXTRACELLULAR MATRIX (ECM)  Three groups of macromolecules, which are often physically associated, constitute the ECM – ...
8
9
1. COLLAGEN  Composed of a triple helix of 3 polypeptide α-chains having a gly-x-y repeating sequence. Currently 27 diffe...
11
12
13
14
2. ELASTIN, FIBRILLIN, AND ELASTIC FIBRES  Tissues such as blood vessels, skin, uterus, lungs require elasticity for thei...
3. CELL ADHESION PROTEINS  These basically include fibronectin and laminin  Fibronectin is a large protein that binds to...
17
Laminin, a heterotrimeric multiadhesive matrix protein found in all basal laminae 18
19
4. PROTEOGLYCANS AND HYALURONIC ACID  Proteoglycans consists of a core protein linked to one or more polysaccharides call...
21
CELL ADHESION MOLECULES (CAMS)  CAMs are single-pass transmembrane glycoproteins which do not require calcium to bind to ...
 Are typically transmembrane receptors and are composed of three domains –  Intracellular domain that interacts with the...
24
25 Schematic model for the generation of cell-cell adhesion Lateral interactions between cell-adhesion molecules (CAMs) wi...
Calcium Independent CAMs Calcium Dependent CAMs CELL ADHESION MOLECULES 26
 Calcium Dependent CAMs –  Integrin  Cadherin  Selectin  Calcium Independent CAMs –  Immunoglobulin Superfamily 27
28
1. INTEGRINS  Large family of heterodimeric transmembrane glycoproteins that attach cells to extracellular matrix protein...
 The α subunit of the integrin heterodimer especially the αI domain determines the ligand specificity for cell-ECM adhesi...
The cytoplasmic tail of integrins is connected to a linker protein that connects to the cytoskeleton. A bridge from ECM to...
32
 Ligation of integrins initiates a plethora of signal transduction events which serve to modulate cell behaviour includin...
34
Cellular responses elicited by integrin signaling. In response to physical/chemical properties of the matrix and growth fa...
Integrin Type In-Vivo Function β1 integrins Development αV Vasculogenesis α9β1 Lymphangiogenesis αIIbβ3 Thrombus formation...
37
38
2. CADHERINS  Cadherins are a family of single-pass transmembrane glycoproteins which stick embryonic cells together in t...
40
41
42
43
3. SELECTINS  Calcium-dependent transmembrane glycoproteins with an amino-group terminal portion that binds to sialylated...
45
46
 P-selectin and E-selectin plays an essential role in the initial recruitment of leukocytes to the site of injury during ...
48
49
 Levels of soluble E-selectin in plasma are increased in –  scleroderma  polyarteritis nodosa  Systemic Lupus Erythema...
 Adhesion is a key step in the metastatic cascade  E-selectin expressed on activated endothelium can facilitate tumor ce...
Schematic presentation of selectin- and integrin-mediated cancer cell interactions with several blood constituents (eg., p...
 Intravenous administration of the CDP850 humanized anti-E-selectin antibody reduces levels of soluble E- selectin in pla...
4. IMMUNOGLOBULIN SUPERFAMILY  Large group of cell surface and soluble proteins that are involved in –  recognition  bi...
55
 ICAM-1 contributes to leukocyte adhesion via the LFA-1 and Mac-1 β2 integrins  The related VCAM-1 molecule expression i...
 sVCAM are elevated in advanced cutaneous melanoma, localized scleroderma, systemic sclerosis and SLE  CD99 participates...
Neutrophil emigration. (a) Rolling: cells roll over the endothelium by brief non-adherent contacts via the selectins, part...
Pleiotropic anti-inflammatory effect of dPGS diminishes the inflammatory response and reduces leukocyte extravasation. Mol...
Major families of cell-adhesion molecules (CAMs) and adhesion receptors 60
ATTACHMENT COMPLEX  The basement membrane between the epidermis and the dermis contains unique structures that maintains ...
 Epidermal attachment complex includes –  Desmosomes  Adherens Junctions  Tight Junctions  Gap Junctions  Dermo-epid...
EPIDERMAL ATTACHMENT COMPLEX 1. DESMOSOMES (MACULA ADHERENS)  Desmosomes are small, electron-dense structures that link t...
1.1. COMPONENTS OF DESMOSOMES  Transmembranous cadherins - heterophilic associations of desmogleins and desmocolins  The...
 Plaque Components – Intracellular parts of desmosomal cadherins attached to Keratin Filament network via,  Desmoplakin ...
66
Molecular model of the desmosome. The desmosomal cadherins desmoglein and desmocollin undergo homophilic and heterophilic ...
Desmosomal components as targets for immunobullous diseases. Antibodies to these proteins may directly lead to blistering ...
2. ADHERENS JUNCTION (ZONULA ADHERENS)  Electron dense, transmembrane structures  Adhesion site that links Actin cytoske...
 Charaterized by two opposing membranes separated by approximately 20 nm space and are 0.2–0.5 μm in diameter  Two basic...
71
72 Mutation in CDH3 gene, which encodes P- cadherin : Autosomal recessive hypotrichosis with juvenile macular dystrophy
73
74
3. TIGHT JUNCTIONS (ZONULA OCCLUDENS)  Form at the apical end of lateral membranes  Regulate the paracellular flux of wa...
76
4. GAP / COMMUNICATING JUNCTIONS  Clusters of intercellular channels, known as connexons, that directly form connections ...
 Functions are –  sharing of low-molecular-mass metabolites  ion exchange between neighbouring cells  intercellular co...
79
DERMAL-EPIDERMAL ATTACHMENT COMPLEX  The functions and homeostasis of skin critically depend on stable organization and a...
MOLECULAR COMPONENTS OF BASEMENT MEMBRANE SUBTYPES 1. Intermediate Filaments Keratin 5, Keratin 14 2. Hemidesmosomal Plaqu...
82 The dermal–epidermal junction The structure of the adhesion complex of the basement-membrane zone
83
1. INTERMEDIATE FILAMENTS  Proteins which form building blocks of cytoskeletal filaments of cells along with Actin and Tu...
2. HEMIDESMOSOMES-ANCHORING FIBRILS COMPLEX  Electron dense attachment complexes, extend from intracellular compartment o...
 Five components of hemidesmosomes, originally designated as HD1–HD5  HD2 and HD4: 230-kDa and 180-kDa bullous pemphigoi...
87
3. BASEMENT MEMBRANE / BASAL LAMINA  Interface between the lower part of the epidermis and the top layer of the dermis co...
89
90
91
3.1. TYPE IV COLLAGEN  Major component of Lamina densa  Consists of 3 polypeptide subunits (α-chains)  Autoantibodies a...
4. ANCHORING FIBRILS  Ultrastructurally recognizable, U-shaped structures, extends from the lower part of lamina densa to...
94 Schematic representation of the gene/protein systems within the cutaneous basement membrane zone that can harbour mutat...
MISCELLANEOUS 95
CONCLUSIONS “Were the various types of cells to lose their stickiness for one another and for the supporting extracellular...
BIBLIOGRAPHY 97
98
Cell adhesion molecules and mechanisms of cell adhesion
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cell adhesion molecules and mechanisms of cell adhesion

5 views

Published on

A detailed seminar on Cell adhesion molecules and mechanisms of cell adhesion and their implications in Orthodontics and Developmental Biology of Craniofacial Region

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cell adhesion molecules and mechanisms of cell adhesion

  1. 1. CONTENTS  Extracellular Matrix  Cell Adhesion Molecules  Attachment Complex  Epidermal Attachment Complex  Dermal-Epidermal Attachment Complex  Miscellaneous  Conclusions  Bibliography 2
  2. 2. 3
  3. 3. 4
  4. 4. 5
  5. 5. Diagram of how various classes of proteins associate with the lipid bilayer 6
  6. 6. EXTRACELLULAR MATRIX (ECM)  Three groups of macromolecules, which are often physically associated, constitute the ECM –  fibrous structural proteins such as collagens and elastins  a diverse group of adhesive glycoproteins  proteoglycans and hyaluronic acid  These macromolecules are present in intercellular junctions and cell surfaces and may assemble into two general organizations: interstitial matrix and basement membrane (BM) 7
  7. 7. 8
  8. 8. 9
  9. 9. 1. COLLAGEN  Composed of a triple helix of 3 polypeptide α-chains having a gly-x-y repeating sequence. Currently 27 different types of collagens encoded by 41 genes dispersed on at least 14 chromosomes are known  Type I, Type II, Type III, Type V, Type XI: interstitial or fibrillar collagens  Type IV: nonfibrillar and main component of BM together with laminin  Fibrillar collagen is synthesised from procollagen, a precursor molecule derived from preprocollagen,which is transcribed from collagen genes  Provides extracellular framework for all multicellular organisms 10
  10. 10. 11
  11. 11. 12
  12. 12. 13
  13. 13. 14
  14. 14. 2. ELASTIN, FIBRILLIN, AND ELASTIC FIBRES  Tissues such as blood vessels, skin, uterus, lungs require elasticity for their function  Ability of tissues to recoil is provided by elastic fibres. These fibres can stretch to several times their length and then return to their original size after release of tension  Elastin fibres consist of a central core made of elastin, surrounded by a peripheral network of microfibrils  The peripheral microfibrillar network that surrounds the core consists largely of fibrillin, a 350 kD secreted glycoprotein which associates either with itself or with other components of ECM 15
  15. 15. 3. CELL ADHESION PROTEINS  These basically include fibronectin and laminin  Fibronectin is a large protein that binds to many molecules, such as collagen, fibrin, proteoglycans and cell surface receptors  Laminin is the most abundant glycoprotein in the basement membrane and has binding domains for both ECM and cell surface receptors. These are a family of multiadhesive proteins that form a fibrous two-dimensional network with type IV collagen and that also bind to integrins 16
  16. 16. 17
  17. 17. Laminin, a heterotrimeric multiadhesive matrix protein found in all basal laminae 18
  18. 18. 19
  19. 19. 4. PROTEOGLYCANS AND HYALURONIC ACID  Proteoglycans consists of a core protein linked to one or more polysaccharides called as glycosaminoglycans (GAGs). Some of the most common are heparan sulfate, chondroitin sulfate and dermatan sulfate. They have diverse role in regulating connective tissue structure and permeability. By binding to other proteins and fibroblast growth, they act as modulators of cell growth and differentiation  HA is a polysaccharide of GAG family found in ECM of many tissues. It binds a large amount of water forming a viscous hydrated gel that gives connective tissue the ability to resist compression forces. It also provides lubrication to many type of connective tissue, notably for the cartilage in joints 20
  20. 20. 21
  21. 21. CELL ADHESION MOLECULES (CAMS)  CAMs are single-pass transmembrane glycoproteins which do not require calcium to bind to other cells  Proteins located on cell surface involved in binding with other cells or with the extracellular matrix (ECM)  Provides resistance against environmental influences  Epidermal integrity is required for protection of the entire organism against –  Physical,  Chemical, and  Microbial insult 22
  22. 22.  Are typically transmembrane receptors and are composed of three domains –  Intracellular domain that interacts with the cytoskeleton  Transmembrane domain  Extracellular domain that interacts either with other CAMs of the same kind (homophilic binding) or with other CAMs or the extracellular matrix (heterophilic binding)  Regulate tissue  Growth  Differentation  Repair 23
  23. 23. 24
  24. 24. 25 Schematic model for the generation of cell-cell adhesion Lateral interactions between cell-adhesion molecules (CAMs) within the plasma membrane of a cell form dimers and larger oligomers
  25. 25. Calcium Independent CAMs Calcium Dependent CAMs CELL ADHESION MOLECULES 26
  26. 26.  Calcium Dependent CAMs –  Integrin  Cadherin  Selectin  Calcium Independent CAMs –  Immunoglobulin Superfamily 27
  27. 27. 28
  28. 28. 1. INTEGRINS  Large family of heterodimeric transmembrane glycoproteins that attach cells to extracellular matrix proteins of the basement membrane or to ligands on other cells  Key to –  Embryogenesis  Tissue development and differentiation  Immune responses  Leukocyte trafficking  Cancer metastasis  Tissue homeostasis  Integrins contain large (α) and small (β) subunits of sizes 120-170 kDa and 90-100 kDa, respectively 29
  29. 29.  The α subunit of the integrin heterodimer especially the αI domain determines the ligand specificity for cell-ECM adhesion  Contain binding sites for divalent cations Mg2+ and Ca2+, which are necessary for their adhesive function  Common ECM components that are bound by integrins (with respective recognition sequence) are –  Fibronectin  Collagen (triple helical)  Laminin  Vitronectin  Fibrinogen  Thrombospondin  Glycoproteins (eg. tenascin C, osteopontin, nefronectin) 30
  30. 30. The cytoplasmic tail of integrins is connected to a linker protein that connects to the cytoskeleton. A bridge from ECM to cytoskeleton Signal transduction from ECM to cell have relation to – cell growth, cell division, cell survival, cellular differentiation, apoptosis, cell migration during embryogenesis , thrombosis, haemostasis, wound healing, etc. 31
  31. 31. 32
  32. 32.  Ligation of integrins initiates a plethora of signal transduction events which serve to modulate cell behaviour including –  Proliferation  Apoptosis  Up-regulation of genes involved in inflammation  Cell polarity and migration  Many integrin stimulated cell signalling pathways are similar to those triggered by growth factor receptors and cytokine/chemokine receptors  Upon activation, integrins are capable of triggering a variety of signal transduction cascades based on the context, ligand (matrix components/growth factors) and substrate stiffness that result in a variety of short-term and long-term responses 33
  33. 33. 34
  34. 34. Cellular responses elicited by integrin signaling. In response to physical/chemical properties of the matrix and growth factors in the environment (outside-in signaling), integrins bind ligands and get activated. Accordingly, a variety of signaling pathways can be triggered mainly through the different kinases as mentioned above. These can bring about changes in one or more cellular events (short term responses) that eventually result in global (long term) responses in cellular behavior 35
  35. 35. Integrin Type In-Vivo Function β1 integrins Development αV Vasculogenesis α9β1 Lymphangiogenesis αIIbβ3 Thrombus formation α6β4 Integrity of skin αVβ3 Suppresses tumorigenesis, angiogenesis, wound healing, inflammation and atherosclerosis β2 integrins Immune responses 36
  36. 36. 37
  37. 37. 38
  38. 38. 2. CADHERINS  Cadherins are a family of single-pass transmembrane glycoproteins which stick embryonic cells together in the presence of calcium  They are Ca2+ dependent cell-cell adhesion molecules  They are rapidly degraded by proteases in the absence of Ca2+  Cadherin tails are adhered to actin bundles in the cytoskeleton by a complex called catenins  There are 3 major types –  E-cadherins (epithethial),  P-cadherins (placental), and  N-cadherins (neural) 39
  39. 39. 40
  40. 40. 41
  41. 41. 42
  42. 42. 43
  43. 43. 3. SELECTINS  Calcium-dependent transmembrane glycoproteins with an amino-group terminal portion that binds to sialylated carbohydrate counter-receptors on other cells  Key transient link between leukocytes and vascular endothelium thereby mediating the initial steps of leukocyte rolling and tethering  There are three subsets of selectins –  P-Selectin (blood clotting and platelet activation)  E-Selectin (transfer leukocytes to particular tissues)  L-Selectin (mediates inflammatory reaction) 44
  44. 44. 45
  45. 45. 46
  46. 46.  P-selectin and E-selectin plays an essential role in the initial recruitment of leukocytes to the site of injury during inflammation  Following stimulation of TNF-α, IL-1, LPS and substance P, peak expression of E-selectin occurs within 4 hours unlike P-selectin which takes minutes on being stimulated by histamine, IL-4, IL-13, oncostatin M or thrombin  L-selectin is unique in that it is the only selectin known to be involved in trafficking of lymphocytes into lymphatic tissue 47
  47. 47. 48
  48. 48. 49
  49. 49.  Levels of soluble E-selectin in plasma are increased in –  scleroderma  polyarteritis nodosa  Systemic Lupus Erythematosus  psoriasis  atopic dermatitis  Correlation between levels of soluble E-selectin and disease activity has been observed in –  atopic and allergic dermatitis  psoriasis and palmoplantar pustulosis  eczema  Kawasaki disease  E-selectin may be of potential therapeutic value in inflammatory diseases and cancer by virtue of its unique temporal and spatial expression profile 50
  50. 50.  Adhesion is a key step in the metastatic cascade  E-selectin expressed on activated endothelium can facilitate tumor cell seeding  Expression of Lewis carbohydrates is often more pronounced on the surface of metastatic tumor cells  E-selectin expression is often enhanced on the surface of endothelial vessels at the site proximal to or directly at tumor metastases 51
  51. 51. Schematic presentation of selectin- and integrin-mediated cancer cell interactions with several blood constituents (eg., platelets, leukocytes, and endothelial cells) during hematogenous metastasis 52
  52. 52.  Intravenous administration of the CDP850 humanized anti-E-selectin antibody reduces levels of soluble E- selectin in plasma and of E-selectin expressed on lesional psoriatic skin in patients with moderate-to- severe chronic plaque psoriasis  Pan selectin competitive inhibitors, including sLeX oligosaccharide, sLeX mimetics, multivalent sLeX ligands or diverse molecular weight species of heparin have been developed  A few such carbohydrates have shown some success in the treatment of psoriasis (Bimosiamose or TBC-1269 and Efomycine M) or asthma (Bimosiamose) THE MEDICAL POTENTIAL OF ANTAGONISTS TO HUMAN SELECTINS 53
  53. 53. 4. IMMUNOGLOBULIN SUPERFAMILY  Large group of cell surface and soluble proteins that are involved in –  recognition  binding  adhesion processes of cells  These molecules have been associated with cancer progression and a metastatic phenotype  Includes members such as –  vascular cell adhesion molecules (VCAM)  neural cell adhesion molecules (NCAM)  intercellular adhesion molecules (ICAM)  nectin and nectin-like (Necl) family  platelet endothelial cell adhesion molecules (PECAM) 54
  54. 54. 55
  55. 55.  ICAM-1 contributes to leukocyte adhesion via the LFA-1 and Mac-1 β2 integrins  The related VCAM-1 molecule expression is increased after cytokine stimulation, and it binds the α4β1 integrin mediating extravascular migration, principally of monocytes and eosinophils  Platelet–endothelial cell adhesion molecule (PECAM-1 or CD31), is found in platelets and at the intercellular junctions of endothelium, where it contributes to leukocyte passage from blood vessels  sICAM-1 is significantly elevated in the serum of a number of dermatological diseases including atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and metastatic melanoma and correlates with clinical severity in untreated disease  sICAM-3 is increased in the sera of patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis but is less relevant than sICAM-1 to disease activity 56
  56. 56.  sVCAM are elevated in advanced cutaneous melanoma, localized scleroderma, systemic sclerosis and SLE  CD99 participates in the process of transendothelial migration of monocytes and neutrophils, can be a potential therapeutic target in skin inflammation  Recent studies demonstrated L1CAM expression in various types of cancer, predominantly at the invasive front of tumours and in metastases 57
  57. 57. Neutrophil emigration. (a) Rolling: cells roll over the endothelium by brief non-adherent contacts via the selectins, particularly L-selectin. The integrins are non-binding. (b) Arrest: on contact with activated endothelium, selectin binding briefly increases, integrins become avid and intercellular adhesion molecule1 (ICAM-1) increases on the endothelial surface. [Monocytes and eosinophils also bind via α4β1 to vascular cell adhesion molecule 1 (VCAM-1)]. (c) Adherence: the neutrophil flattens on the endothelium, affinity increases and motility response to chemokines is initiated. (d) Emigration: neutrophil leaves vessel through interendothelial cell junction, regulated by integrins, platelet/endothelium cell adhesion molecule 1 (PECAM-1) and chemokines 58
  58. 58. Pleiotropic anti-inflammatory effect of dPGS diminishes the inflammatory response and reduces leukocyte extravasation. Molecular targets of dPGS are the adhesion molecules L- and P-selectin. dPGS prevents leukocyte extravasation by shielding the selectins. Binding to complement factors C3 and C5 inhibits the formation of the proinflammatory anaphylatoxins. Reduction of the C5a level decreases vascular permeability and further leukocyte extravasation. By addressing these inflammatory targets simultaneously, dPGS promote the resolution of inflammation 59
  59. 59. Major families of cell-adhesion molecules (CAMs) and adhesion receptors 60
  60. 60. ATTACHMENT COMPLEX  The basement membrane between the epidermis and the dermis contains unique structures that maintains the attachment of the epithelium  The components of the attachment complex provide links to the intracellular intermediate filament network of basal keratinocytes and to the extracellular matrix of the papillary dermis  Can be divided into –  Epidermal attachment complex  Dermo-epidermal attachment complex 61
  61. 61.  Epidermal attachment complex includes –  Desmosomes  Adherens Junctions  Tight Junctions  Gap Junctions  Dermo-epidermal attachment complex includes –  Intermediate filaments  Hemidesmosomes  Anchoring Filaments  Anchoring Fibrils 62
  62. 62. EPIDERMAL ATTACHMENT COMPLEX 1. DESMOSOMES (MACULA ADHERENS)  Desmosomes are small, electron-dense structures that link the intermediate filament within cells to the plasma membrane and to adjacent cells  Found in epidermis, myocardium, meninges and cortex of lymph nodes  Characteristic ultrastructural appearance, in which the cell membrane of two adjacent cells forms a symmetrical junction with a central intercellular space of 30 nm containing a dense line 63
  63. 63. 1.1. COMPONENTS OF DESMOSOMES  Transmembranous cadherins - heterophilic associations of desmogleins and desmocolins  There are Four main epidermis-specific desmogleins (Dsg1–4) and Three desmocolins (Dsc1–3), which show differentiation-specific expression  Desmoglein-3 is expressed only in the basal and suprabasal layers of the epidermis  Desmoglein-1 is found throughout the epidermis, particularly in the upper layers  In mucosae, desmoglein-3 is strongly expressed throughout whereas desmoglein-1 is expressed only weakly 64
  64. 64.  Plaque Components – Intracellular parts of desmosomal cadherins attached to Keratin Filament network via,  Desmoplakin  Plakoglobin  Armadillo protein: plakophilin  Enovaplakin  Periplakin 65
  65. 65. 66
  66. 66. Molecular model of the desmosome. The desmosomal cadherins desmoglein and desmocollin undergo homophilic and heterophilic binding via interaction with the amino-terminal extracellular (EC) 1 domain of partner molecules on the same (cis) as well as on the neighbouring cell (trans). The cytoplasmic domains are largely embedded in the outer dense plaque (ODP) where they are associated with plakoglobin and plakophilin. In the inner dense plaque (IDP), desmoplakin links these adaptor molecules to the intermediate filament cytoskeleton 67
  67. 67. Desmosomal components as targets for immunobullous diseases. Antibodies to these proteins may directly lead to blistering skin and mucous membrane disorders Disruption of extracellular domain of Dsg-1 by bacterial toxin can cause Staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome and Bullous impetigo 68
  68. 68. 2. ADHERENS JUNCTION (ZONULA ADHERENS)  Electron dense, transmembrane structures  Adhesion site that links Actin cytoskeletal components of two cells  Contribute to –  Epithelial assembly  Adhesion  Barrier formation  Cell motility  Changes in cell shape  Transmembrane components: Cadherins, Nectin  Plaque component: Catenin, Afadin 69
  69. 69.  Charaterized by two opposing membranes separated by approximately 20 nm space and are 0.2–0.5 μm in diameter  Two basic adhesive units –  Nectin–afadin complex  Cadherin-catenins (α, β, p120 catenin) complex … both attached to actin cytoskeleton  Cell signalling via β-catenin can activate several Wnt pathways which implicates adherens junctions in co- ordinating morphogenetic movements with cell fate determination  Spatially coordinate –  Signalling molecules  Serve as docking site for vesicle release 70
  70. 70. 71
  71. 71. 72 Mutation in CDH3 gene, which encodes P- cadherin : Autosomal recessive hypotrichosis with juvenile macular dystrophy
  72. 72. 73
  73. 73. 74
  74. 74. 3. TIGHT JUNCTIONS (ZONULA OCCLUDENS)  Form at the apical end of lateral membranes  Regulate the paracellular flux of water-soluble molecules between adjacent cells  Key role in skin barrier integrity and maintaining cell polarity  Transmembranous components –  Junctional adhesion molecules (JAM)  Claudins  Occludins  Claudins and occludins bind to the intracellular zonula occudens proteins ZO-1, ZO-2, ZO-3; these proteins can also interact with actin thus providing a direct link with the cytoskeleton 75
  75. 75. 76
  76. 76. 4. GAP / COMMUNICATING JUNCTIONS  Clusters of intercellular channels, known as connexons, that directly form connections between the cytoplasm of adjacent keratinocytes  Connexons – Assembly of six connexin subunits within the Golgi network that are then transported to plasma membrane, where they associate with other connexons to form a gap junction  Essential for –  Cell synchronization  Differentiation  Cell growth  Metabolic coordination of avascular organs, including epidermis 77
  77. 77.  Functions are –  sharing of low-molecular-mass metabolites  ion exchange between neighbouring cells  intercellular coordination  tissue/organ homeostasis 78Inherited abnormalities in genes encoding four different connexins (Cx 26, 30, 30.3 and 31) leads to several forms of keratoderma and/or hearing loss
  78. 78. 79
  79. 79. DERMAL-EPIDERMAL ATTACHMENT COMPLEX  The functions and homeostasis of skin critically depend on stable organization and adhesion between epidermis and dermis  The suprastructural entity affording pivotal mechanical stability is the anchoring complex sequentially consists of –  Hemidesmosomes at the basal surface of the keratinocytes  Anchoring filaments linking the hemidesmosomes to the basement membrane  Anchoring fibrils connecting the basement membrane with the underlying dermal stroma 80
  80. 80. MOLECULAR COMPONENTS OF BASEMENT MEMBRANE SUBTYPES 1. Intermediate Filaments Keratin 5, Keratin 14 2. Hemidesmosomal Plaque Components 230-kDa bullous pemphigoid antigen (BP230/BPAG1), Plectin 3. Transmembrane Components α6β4 integrin, Type XVII collagen (180-kDa bullous pemphigoid antigen/BPAG2), Type XIII collagen, Syndecans 1 and 4 4. Lamina Lucida / Lamina Densa Components Laminin 332 (laminin 5), Laminin 311 (laminin 6), Laminin 511 (laminin 10) 5. Lamina Densa Components Type IV collagen, Laminin 111 (laminin 1), Nidogen, Perlecan 6. Anchoring Fibril Components Type VII collagen 81
  81. 81. 82 The dermal–epidermal junction The structure of the adhesion complex of the basement-membrane zone
  82. 82. 83
  83. 83. 1. INTERMEDIATE FILAMENTS  Proteins which form building blocks of cytoskeletal filaments of cells along with Actin and Tubulin  IF proteins are expressed in a tissue and cell compartment specific manner  Subdivided into 5 major types –  Types I–IV : Cytoplasmic IFs,  Type V (lamins) : Nuclear IFs  Keratins are the largest subgroup of IF proteins  54 functional human keratin genes have been recognized  Classified as –  Epithelial keratins : Encoded by 37 genes  Hair keratins : Encoded by 17 genes 84
  84. 84. 2. HEMIDESMOSOMES-ANCHORING FIBRILS COMPLEX  Electron dense attachment complexes, extend from intracellular compartment of basal keratinocytes to lamina lucida in upper portion of D-E BMZ  Intracellular component of a hemidesmosome attaches to the keratin Intermediate Filament network  Within the lamina lucida, HD contiguous with anchoring filaments, which are thread-like structures that traverse the lamina lucida and tend to concentrate below the hemidesmosomes 85
  85. 85.  Five components of hemidesmosomes, originally designated as HD1–HD5  HD2 and HD4: 230-kDa and 180-kDa bullous pemphigoid antigens (BPAG1 and BPAG2), respectively  HD3 and HD5: β4 and α6 integrin subunit polypeptides, respectively  HD1 corresponds to plectin  The 180-kDa BP Ag, a transmembrane collagenous protein, also known as type XVII collagen  It interacts with α6β4 integrin and extends from the intracellular compartment of basal cells to the extracellular space  Stabilizes the association of basal keratinocytes to the underlying basement membrane 86
  86. 86. 87
  87. 87. 3. BASEMENT MEMBRANE / BASAL LAMINA  Interface between the lower part of the epidermis and the top layer of the dermis comprises D-E BMZ, consist of various extracellular matrix macromolecules  BMZ by transmission electron microscopy (TEM) shows two distinct layers with different optical densities –  Upper layer - Lamina lucida  Lower layer - Lamina densa  Major biochemical components of the BMZ are type IV collagen and a number of collagenous glycoproteins, including laminin 322  Component of BMZ distributed in LL and LD  Cell binding of Laminins is mediated by Integrins –family of cellular receptors 88
  88. 88. 89
  89. 89. 90
  90. 90. 91
  91. 91. 3.1. TYPE IV COLLAGEN  Major component of Lamina densa  Consists of 3 polypeptide subunits (α-chains)  Autoantibodies against α5 and α6 chain epitopes – glomerulonephritis and subepidermal blistering 92
  92. 92. 4. ANCHORING FIBRILS  Ultrastructurally recognizable, U-shaped structures, extends from the lower part of lamina densa to upper reticular dermis  Type VII collagen is major component of anchoring fibrils  Synthesized by both dermal fibroblasts and epidermal keratinocytes  The anchoring fibril network forms a scaffold that entraps large numbers of dermal fibrils, securing the lamina densa to the subjacent dermis 93
  93. 93. 94 Schematic representation of the gene/protein systems within the cutaneous basement membrane zone that can harbour mutations
  94. 94. MISCELLANEOUS 95
  95. 95. CONCLUSIONS “Were the various types of cells to lose their stickiness for one another and for the supporting extracellular matrix, our bodies would at once disintegrate and flow off into the ground in a mixed stream of cells” … Warren Lewis (1922) 96
  96. 96. BIBLIOGRAPHY 97
  97. 97. 98

×