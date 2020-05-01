Tamil Nadu in the national movement

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ROLE OF TAMILNADU IN THE NATIONAL MOVEMENT LESSON MODULES INTRODUCTION CAUSES FOR THE RISE OF NATIONALISM FORMATION OF THE...
OBJECTIVES TO LEARN THE FREEDOM STRUGGLE MOVEMENT OF INDIA TO REALIZE THE ROLE OF TAMILNADU IN THE FREEDOM STRUGGLE MOVEME...
INTRODUCTION THE LAST PART OF THE NINETEENTH CENTURY: RESISTANCE AGAINST THE BRITISH RISE OF NATIONALISM PATRIOTISM CRY FO...
CAUSES FOR THE STRUGGLE o o o NEW EDUCATION FOREIGN INFLUENCE THE CONCERN OF THE SOFT CORNERED ENGLISHMEN o ENGLISH GOVERN...
NEW EDUCATION THE WESTERN EDUCATION IMPARTED BY THE BRITISH. EYE OPENER FOR THE INDIAN ELITE. AWARE OF - CONSTITUTIONALISM...
FOREIGN INFLUENCE WRITINGS OF MAZZINI UTILITARIAN PHILOSOPHY OF JERAMY BENTHAM MARXIAN IDEALS OF SOCIALISM REVELATIONS OF ...
THE ENGLISHMEN WITH INDIAN INTEREST WILLIAM BENTICK-SOCIAL REFORMS-SUPPORTING RAJA RAM MOHAN ROY LORD RIPON - HIS LOVE FOR...
SOCIO – POLITICAL ORGANINSATIONS THE MADRAS NATIVE ASSOCIATION- FOUNDED IN 1852 BY- GAJALU LAKSHMI NARASU CHETTI AIM: TO M...
THE MADRAS MAHAJANA SABHA FOUNDED IN : 1884 LEADERS : RANGAIAH NAIDU AND G. SUBRAMANIA IYER AIM: TO DEMAND CONSTITUTIONAL ...
THEOSOPHICAL SOCIETY FOUNDED BY : MADAM BLAVATSKY AND COL. OLCOTT IN :1875 AT : NEW YORK TRANSFERED HEADQUARTERS: ADYAR, M...
GOSPEL OF NATIONALISM PREACHED BY NORTHERN LEADERS BEPIN CHANDRA PAL SURENDRA NATH BANERJEE SEDITIOUS SPEECHES AT MARINA B...
FORMATION OF INDIAN NATIONAL CONGRESS • FORMED IN 1885 • I SESSION AT : BOMBAY •LEADERS : A.O. HUME, WEDDERBURN, DADABAI N...
THE THIRD SESSION OF THE CONGRESS AT MADRAS IN 1887 IMPORTANT LEADERS: C. VIJAYARAGHAVACHARIYAR OF SALEM KASTHURI RENGA IY...
EVENTS AFFECTED IN THE I DECADE OF THE 20 TH CENTURY THE PARTITION OF BENGAL IN 1905-THE CURZONIAN ACT TO OFFEND THE INDIA...
THE TWO TRENDS IN TAMIL NADU (AFTER THE SURAT SPLIT IN 1907) THE MODERATE GROUP GOPALA KRISHNA GOKHALE – A MAHARASHTRA BRA...
THE EXTREMIST GROUP BALAGANGADARA TILAK-THE LEADER –A MAHARASHTRA BRAHMAN- BELIEVED IN RADICALAND TERRORIST METHODS INDUCE...
THE TERRORIST ACTIVITIES IN TAMILNADU (FROM 1907 TO 1912) IN 1909 –AN ATTEMP TO ASSASSINATE LORD MINTO AND LADY MINTO-FAIL...
ALL WERE-BRAHMANS REVOLUTIONARIES NURTURING TERRORIST ACTIVITIES GETTING RIFILE TRAINING AT PONDICHERRY WRITTING SEDITIOUS...
MURDER OF COLLECTOR ASHE, 1911. ASHE - DISTRICT MAGISTRATE AT TIRUNELVELI MOVING TO KODAIKANAL WITH FAMILY BY TRAIN SHOT D...
THE SWADESHI STEAM NAVIGATION COMPANY FOUNED BY –V.O. CHIDAMBARAM PILLAI CLOSE ASSOCIATE- MADASAMY PLYING STEAMERS BETWEEN...
HOME RULE MOVEMENT STARTED BY ANNIE BESANT IN 1916 THEOSOPHICAL SOCIETY –HEADQUARTERS AT ADYAR IN MADRAS METHODS-COMBINATI...
THE GOVERNMENT OF INDIA ACT OF 1919 AND THE JUSTICITIES MONTAGUE CHELMS FORD REPORT BASED ON WHICH - THE GOVERNMENT OF IND...
ADVENT OF GANDHI (1920-1947) ENTRY OF GANDHI DECLINE OF ANNIE BEASANT ROWLATT ACT- A TURNING POINT DYARCHY UNDER THE INDIA...
WOMAN WEAVES HANDSPUN COTTON
THE NON – COOPERATION MOVEMENT UNDER THE LEADERSHIP OF GANDHI IN TAMILNADU – RAJAGOPALACHARI SUPPORT FROM : MIDDLE CLASS I...
Corbis/Bettmann/Kamat's Potpourri MASSIVE RALLY OF PROTESTORS- NON- CO-OPERATION MOVEMENT
SIMON COMMISION THE SIMON COMMISSION VISITED IN 1928 OPPOSED BY THE CONGRESS BOYCOTTED BY THE TAMIL PATRIOTS PERIODICALS R...
REACTION TO THE SIMON COMMISSION HARTALS STUDENTS ABSTAINING FROM CLASSES SHOP KEEPERS CLOSING THEIR SHOPS LAWYERS NOT TO ...
CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE MOVEMENT AIM OF CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE - TO DESTROY THE FUNCTIONING OF DYARCHY IN TAMIL NADU- S. SATHYA MUR...
THE SALT SATYAGRAHA MOVEMENT 1930 GANDHI LED SATYAGRAHAAT DANDI IN TAMIL NADU – RAJAJI LED THE MOVEMENT TO DEFY THE SALT L...
THE INDIA COUNCIL’S ACT OF 1935 BASED ON SIMON COMMISSION REPORT – ROUND TABLE CONFERENCES EMERGED AS A RESULT- THE INDIA ...
RESIGNATION OF RAJAJI’S MINISTRY IN 1939 THE II WORLD WAR BROKE OUT WITH OUT THE CONCURRENCE OF INDIA IT WAS MADE TO PARTI...
QUIT INDIA MOVEMENT CRIPPS MISSION TO INDIA -TO SET UPAN ELECTED BODY TO FRAME THE CONSTITUTION BUT NO FIXATION OF DATES C...
K.L. Kamat/Kamat's Potpourri
QUIT INDIA MOVEMENT IN TAMIL NADU WIDE SPREAD AGITATION COMMON PEOPLE,WORKERS STUDENTS LINVOLED IN THE MOVEMENT WORKERS AT...
1946 ELECTIONS CONGRESS SECURED A HUGE MOJORITY IN MADRAS PRAKASAM – CHIEF MINISTER SOON CHANGE ;OF MINISTRY O. P. RAMASWA...
CONCLUSION 15 TH AUGUST 1947-INDIAN INDENEDNCE 26 TH JANUARY 1950 INDIAN REPUBLIC TAMILNADU – BECAME A PART AND PARCEL IT ...
QUESTIONS 1. V.V. Subramania Iyer had contact with -------------------- club in London. 2. ---------------------- was the ...
6. The Swadeshi Steam Navigation Company was established in a) 1896 b) 1902 c) 1906 d) 1909 b) Rajaji c) Kamaraj d) E.V. 7...
9. The great vedaranyam March started from a.)Madras b) Tiruchirapalli c) Kumbakonam d) Ramanathapuram 10.. Madras united ...
13. When did the Quit India Movement take place? 14. Who was the first Congress Chief minister of Tamilnadu from the Congr...
Answers 1. India House 2. Swatantra 3. Gajalu Lakshmi narasu Chetty 4. Annie Besant 5.Justice Party 6. 1906 7. E.V.Ramasam...
Cont… 11. V.O.Chidambaram pillai 12. 1916 13. 1942 14. Rajaji 15. V.V.S. Iyer 16. A. Subbarayalu Reddy 17. Subramanya Siva
Assignment “Factorsled to the participation of Tamilnadu in the Freedom Struggle Movement” “Extremism in Tamilnadu in the ...
Books for reference Ma.Po. Siva gnanam-Freedom Movement in Tamilnadu Rajayyan K.- History of Tamilnadu Subramanian N. Hist...
Nationalism Freedom Constitutionalism Democracy Republicanism Revolution Secular Legitimacy Utilitarian Socialism - devoti...
Patriotism Conservatism Liberalism - Love and loyal support of one’s country - Principles and practices of a conservative ...
Tamil Nadu in the national movement
  1. 1. ROLE OF TAMILNADU IN THE NATIONAL MOVEMENT LESSON MODULES INTRODUCTION CAUSES FOR THE RISE OF NATIONALISM FORMATION OF THE INDIAN NATIONAL CONGRESS AND THE ROLE OF TAMIL NADU TAMIL NADU IN THE FREEDOM STRUGGLE MOVEMENT FROM 1885 TO 1920 ROLE OF TAMIL NADU IN THE NATIONAL MOVEMENT FROM 1920 TO 1947 CONCLUSION
  2. 2. OBJECTIVES TO LEARN THE FREEDOM STRUGGLE MOVEMENT OF INDIA TO REALIZE THE ROLE OF TAMILNADU IN THE FREEDOM STRUGGLE MOVEMENT TO INCULCATE THE SPIRIT OF NATIONALISM TO IMPART THE SENSE OF DUTY TOWARDS THE NATION FOR EVERY CITIZEN OF THE COUNTRY
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION THE LAST PART OF THE NINETEENTH CENTURY: RESISTANCE AGAINST THE BRITISH RISE OF NATIONALISM PATRIOTISM CRY FOR SELF- GOVERNMENT SO, THE LAST FOREIGN GOVERNMENT OF TAMILNADU- BRITISH GOVERNMENT A STRUGGLE AGAINST THE BRITISH BY THE WHOLE INDIA INCLUDING TAMIL NADU.
  4. 4. CAUSES FOR THE STRUGGLE o o o NEW EDUCATION FOREIGN INFLUENCE THE CONCERN OF THE SOFT CORNERED ENGLISHMEN o ENGLISH GOVERNORS WITH INDIAN INTEREST o ROLE OF SOCIO-POLITICAL ORGANISATIONS
  5. 5. NEW EDUCATION THE WESTERN EDUCATION IMPARTED BY THE BRITISH. EYE OPENER FOR THE INDIAN ELITE. AWARE OF - CONSTITUTIONALISM, DEMOCRACY, REPUBLICANISM, REVOLUTION & SECULAR FREEDOM. NURTURED THE PRO-BRITISH FEELING
  6. 6. FOREIGN INFLUENCE WRITINGS OF MAZZINI UTILITARIAN PHILOSOPHY OF JERAMY BENTHAM MARXIAN IDEALS OF SOCIALISM REVELATIONS OF THE RUSSO-JAPANESE WAR COOPERATIVE MOVEMENT OF ROBERT OWEN THEFRENCH REVOLUTION THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION REVOLUTIONARY
  7. 7. THE ENGLISHMEN WITH INDIAN INTEREST WILLIAM BENTICK-SOCIAL REFORMS-SUPPORTING RAJA RAM MOHAN ROY LORD RIPON - HIS LOVE FOR THE INDIANS-SOCIAL WELFARE SCHEMES-LOCAL SELF –GOVERNMENT – “RIPON THE FATHER” LORD MUNRO – RYOTWARI SYSTEM AND OTHER REFORMS – MANDHAVA RISHI A.O. HUME AND WEDDERBURN- SUPPORTED TO FORM THE CONGRESS
  8. 8. SOCIO – POLITICAL ORGANINSATIONS THE MADRAS NATIVE ASSOCIATION- FOUNDED IN 1852 BY- GAJALU LAKSHMI NARASU CHETTI AIM: TO MAKE RERESENTATION IN THE GOVERNMENT REGARDING JUDICIAL, REVENUE AND EDUCATIONAL MATTERS
  9. 9. THE MADRAS MAHAJANA SABHA FOUNDED IN : 1884 LEADERS : RANGAIAH NAIDU AND G. SUBRAMANIA IYER AIM: TO DEMAND CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM AND GIVING POLITICAL EDUCATION TO THE PEOPLE ESTABLISHED COMMITTEES DURING THE III SESSION OF THE CONGRESS AT MADRAS
  10. 10. THEOSOPHICAL SOCIETY FOUNDED BY : MADAM BLAVATSKY AND COL. OLCOTT IN :1875 AT : NEW YORK TRANSFERED HEADQUARTERS: ADYAR, MADRAS AIM: UNIVERSAL BROTHERHOOD BY HIGHLIGHTING THE INDIAN CULTURE , HERITAGE AND RELIGION ACHIEVEMENT: KINDLED THE SPIRIT OF PATRIOTISM RELATED TO HOME RULE MOVEMENT
  11. 11. GOSPEL OF NATIONALISM PREACHED BY NORTHERN LEADERS BEPIN CHANDRA PAL SURENDRA NATH BANERJEE SEDITIOUS SPEECHES AT MARINA BEACH RESPONSE FROM WHITE COLLAR EMPLOYEES- POPULAR FEELINGS WERE AROUSED
  12. 12. FORMATION OF INDIAN NATIONAL CONGRESS • FORMED IN 1885 • I SESSION AT : BOMBAY •LEADERS : A.O. HUME, WEDDERBURN, DADABAI NAUROJI •AIM: TO SEND PETITIONS TO THE BRITISH TO GET MORE PRIVILEGES
  13. 13. THE THIRD SESSION OF THE CONGRESS AT MADRAS IN 1887 IMPORTANT LEADERS: C. VIJAYARAGHAVACHARIYAR OF SALEM KASTHURI RENGA IYERGAR GOPALACHARLU G. SUBRAMANIA IYER
  14. 14. EVENTS AFFECTED IN THE I DECADE OF THE 20 TH CENTURY THE PARTITION OF BENGAL IN 1905-THE CURZONIAN ACT TO OFFEND THE INDIAN FEELINGS- CONDEMNE. THE JAPANESE VICTORY IN THE RUSSO-JAPANESE WAR OF 1904-1905 IN TAMILNADU- NEWS PAPER EDITORIALS CELEBERATED-KINDLED THE FEELINGS OF THE TAMILS
  15. 15. THE TWO TRENDS IN TAMIL NADU (AFTER THE SURAT SPLIT IN 1907) THE MODERATE GROUP GOPALA KRISHNA GOKHALE – A MAHARASHTRA BRAHMAN- INDIAN GLADSTONE BELIEVED IN CONSTITUTIONAL METHODS, LIBERALISM AND CONSERVATIISM LIMITED FOLLOWERS IN TAMIL NADU V. S. SRINIVAS SASTR-SUCCEEDED GOKHLE AS PRESIDENT OF THE “SERVANTS OF INDIA SOCIETY” OTHER LEADERS: P. S. SIVASAMI IYER V.KRISHNASWAMI IYER T.R. VEKATARAMA SASTRI
  16. 16. THE EXTREMIST GROUP BALAGANGADARA TILAK-THE LEADER –A MAHARASHTRA BRAHMAN- BELIEVED IN RADICALAND TERRORIST METHODS INDUCED REACTION, REVIVALISM AND RADICAL AGITATIONAL POLITICS FREEDOM WAS HIS BIRTH RIGHT CONVICTED IN 1908 OF SEDITION AND IPRISONED AT MANDALAY-FOR SIX YEARS AFTER THE RELEASE-POPULARITY DECLINED
  17. 17. THE TERRORIST ACTIVITIES IN TAMILNADU (FROM 1907 TO 1912) IN 1909 –AN ATTEMP TO ASSASSINATE LORD MINTO AND LADY MINTO-FAILED LEADING TERRORIST REVOLUTIONARIES V.V. SUBRAMANYA IYER NILANKANTA BRAHMACHARI C. SUBRAHANIA BHARATI SUBRAMANIA SIVA SWADESHI PADMANABHA IYERNGAR ARAVINDA GHOSH
  18. 18. ALL WERE-BRAHMANS REVOLUTIONARIES NURTURING TERRORIST ACTIVITIES GETTING RIFILE TRAINING AT PONDICHERRY WRITTING SEDITIOUS POEMS AND OTHER WRITTINGS PNDICHERRY –ASSYLUM FOR FLEEING TERRORISTS
  19. 19. MURDER OF COLLECTOR ASHE, 1911. ASHE - DISTRICT MAGISTRATE AT TIRUNELVELI MOVING TO KODAIKANAL WITH FAMILY BY TRAIN SHOT DEAD BY VANCHI IYER. THE MURDERER COMMITTED SUICIDE 14 MEMBERS WERE ACCUSED NILAKANDA BRAHMACHARI- THE I ACCUSED –SEVEN YEARS OF IMPRISONMENT SANKARA KRISHNAN –THE SECOND ACCUSED –FIVE YEARS OF IMPRISONMENT MADASAMY – ABSCONDED
  20. 20. THE SWADESHI STEAM NAVIGATION COMPANY FOUNED BY –V.O. CHIDAMBARAM PILLAI CLOSE ASSOCIATE- MADASAMY PLYING STEAMERS BETWEEN TUTUCORIN AND CEYLON COMPETING WITH THE BRITISH COMPANIES. HARASSED BY THE BRITISH COLLAPSE OF THE COMPANY IMPRISONED FOR SEDITIOUS SPEECHES AT COIMBATORE AND THEN AT CANNANOORE AND RELEASED IN 1912
  21. 21. HOME RULE MOVEMENT STARTED BY ANNIE BESANT IN 1916 THEOSOPHICAL SOCIETY –HEADQUARTERS AT ADYAR IN MADRAS METHODS-COMBINATION OF CONSTITUTIONALISM AND AGITATION NEWS PAPER EDITED: “NEW INDIA” HIGHLIGHTING INDIAN HERITAGE AND CULTURE SELF- GOVERNMENT FOR INDIANS STRIVING HARD FOR INDIAN FREEDOM HER ASSOCIATES: B. P. WADIA AND GEORGE ARUNDALE
  22. 22. THE GOVERNMENT OF INDIA ACT OF 1919 AND THE JUSTICITIES MONTAGUE CHELMS FORD REPORT BASED ON WHICH - THE GOVERNMENT OF INDIA ACT OF 1919 DYARCHY INTRODUCED ELECTIONS IN TAMILNADU THE SUCCESS OF JUSTICE PARTY SUBBARAYALU REDDY – THE FIRST CHIEF MINISTER NON- BRAHMAN GOVERNMENT-MOSTLY TELUGU LEADERS
  23. 23. ADVENT OF GANDHI (1920-1947) ENTRY OF GANDHI DECLINE OF ANNIE BEASANT ROWLATT ACT- A TURNING POINT DYARCHY UNDER THE INDIA COUNCILACT OF 1919 DUE TO NON-COOPERATION MOVEVENT NON ENTRY OF THE CONGRESS IN THE LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL THE LEADERS IN TAMILNADU: S.SATYAMURTHI S. SRINIVASA IYERNGAR RAJAGOPALACHARI
  24. 24. WOMAN WEAVES HANDSPUN COTTON
  25. 25. THE NON – COOPERATION MOVEMENT UNDER THE LEADERSHIP OF GANDHI IN TAMILNADU – RAJAGOPALACHARI SUPPORT FROM : MIDDLE CLASS INTELLECTUALS LAWYERS TEACHERS DOCTORS WHILTE COLLAR BUREAUCRATS JOURNALISTS WRITERS CRITICISM BY JOURNALS WRITINGS AND SPEECHES
  26. 26. Corbis/Bettmann/Kamat's Potpourri MASSIVE RALLY OF PROTESTORS- NON- CO-OPERATION MOVEMENT
  27. 27. SIMON COMMISION THE SIMON COMMISSION VISITED IN 1928 OPPOSED BY THE CONGRESS BOYCOTTED BY THE TAMIL PATRIOTS PERIODICALS ROSE UP IN SUPPORT OF THE FREEDOM STRUGGLE: SUTANDIRA VEERAN SUTANDIRA SANGU VANDEMATARAM JAYABHARATI NATIONAL TIMES SUTANDIRA NATHAM SUTANDIRA NATHAM DESABHAKTA GEETHAM NEWS PAPERS: THE HINDU SWADESAMITRAN
  28. 28. REACTION TO THE SIMON COMMISSION HARTALS STUDENTS ABSTAINING FROM CLASSES SHOP KEEPERS CLOSING THEIR SHOPS LAWYERS NOT TO APPEAR IN THE COURTS HOISTING BLACK FLAG WITH “BOYCOTT” INSCRIBED ON IT ARREST OF LEADERS EVERY WHERE AGITATION AGAINST THE COMMISSION POLICE FIRED – 3 PERSONS WERE KILLED
  29. 29. CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE MOVEMENT AIM OF CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE - TO DESTROY THE FUNCTIONING OF DYARCHY IN TAMIL NADU- S. SATHYA MURTHI THE LEADER BOYCOTT COMMITTEE IN MADRAS DIRECTED THE PICKETTING OF SHOPS AND BOYCOTT OF FREIGN GOODS.
  30. 30. THE SALT SATYAGRAHA MOVEMENT 1930 GANDHI LED SATYAGRAHAAT DANDI IN TAMIL NADU – RAJAJI LED THE MOVEMENT TO DEFY THE SALT LAW AND TO MAKE SALT THE MARCH STARTED FROM TRICHIRAPPALLI THROUGH THIRUVADI, THANJAVUR AND KUMBAKONAM COLLECTED SALT AT VEDARANYAM ON 13 TH APRIL THE JALIAN WALA BAGH DAY ASSISTED BY SARDAR VEDARATNAM THOUSANDS OF VOLUNTEERS FOLLOWED RAJAJI GOT ARRESTED. THE PUBLIC COLLECTED SALT AT RAMESWARAM, OVAR, ANJENGO, VEPPALODAI , THUTHUKUDI, AND THARUVALKULAM REACTION- LATHI CHARGE BY THE POLICE AND ARREST HOWEVER PATRIOTIC SONGS, DRAMAS & SWADESHI DRAMAS- STAGED
  31. 31. THE INDIA COUNCIL’S ACT OF 1935 BASED ON SIMON COMMISSION REPORT – ROUND TABLE CONFERENCES EMERGED AS A RESULT- THE INDIA COUNCIL’S ACT OF 1935- PASSED BI CAMERAL LEGISLATURE COUNCIL OF MINSTERS –RESPONSIL TO THE LEGISLLATURE ELECTIONS IN 1937- CONGRESS PARTYWON C.RAJAGOPALACHARI- THE CHIEF MINISTER
  32. 32. RESIGNATION OF RAJAJI’S MINISTRY IN 1939 THE II WORLD WAR BROKE OUT WITH OUT THE CONCURRENCE OF INDIA IT WAS MADE TO PARTICIPATE SO CONGRESS RESIGNED FROM 1939 TO 1942 – SUSPENSION OF POLITICAL ACTIVITIES IN TAMIL NADU
  33. 33. QUIT INDIA MOVEMENT CRIPPS MISSION TO INDIA -TO SET UPAN ELECTED BODY TO FRAME THE CONSTITUTION BUT NO FIXATION OF DATES CONGRESS AND MUSLIM LEAGUE REJECTED THE ALLAHABAD SESSION OF THE CONGRESS –PASSED THE QUIT INDIA RESOLUTION
  34. 34. K.L. Kamat/Kamat's Potpourri
  35. 35. QUIT INDIA MOVEMENT IN TAMIL NADU WIDE SPREAD AGITATION COMMON PEOPLE,WORKERS STUDENTS LINVOLED IN THE MOVEMENT WORKERS AT BUCKINHAM AND CARNATIC MILLS THE MADRAS PORT TRUST THE MADRASCORPORATION ELECTRIC TROMWAY STRUCK WORK CUTTING OFF THE TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE LINES BURNT OF PUBLIC BUILDINGS AT VELLORE AND PANAPPAKKAM STUENTS OF LOYOLA COLLEGE, CHRISTIAN COLLEGE, ANC ANNAMALAI UNIVERSITYACTIVELY PARTICIPATED HARTAL, PICKETING AND STIKES AT COIMBATORE SETTUBG IB FIRE TO VILLAGE OFFICES AND TODDY SHOPS DERAILING OF TRAINS CLASH WITH MILITATY IN MADURAI NATIONALISTS KILLED AT RAJAPALAYAM,DKARAIKUDI, DEVAKOTTAI TIRUVADANAI AND POOLANKURICHI SUPPRESSION OF THE MOVEMENT BY THE BRITISH
  36. 36. 1946 ELECTIONS CONGRESS SECURED A HUGE MOJORITY IN MADRAS PRAKASAM – CHIEF MINISTER SOON CHANGE ;OF MINISTRY O. P. RAMASWAMI REDDIAR –CHIEF MINISTER ON THE EVE OF INDEPENDENCE O. P .RAMASWAMI REDDIAR - THE CHIEF MINISTER ON THE EVE OF REPUBLIC- P. S. KUMARA SWAMI RAJA – THE CHIEF MINISTER
  37. 37. CONCLUSION 15 TH AUGUST 1947-INDIAN INDENEDNCE 26 TH JANUARY 1950 INDIAN REPUBLIC TAMILNADU – BECAME A PART AND PARCEL IT WAS CALLED MADRAS STATE TAMILNADU HAS CONTRIBUTED ITS BEST TOWARDS THE STRUGGLE FOR FREEDOM,
  38. 38. QUESTIONS 1. V.V. Subramania Iyer had contact with -------------------- club in London. 2. ---------------------- was the party founded by C. Rajagopalachari. 3. The Madras Native Association was formed by --------------------------. 4. Home Rule League at Madras was organized by ----------- 5. The first non-brahmin party in Tamil Nadu was --------------
  39. 39. 6. The Swadeshi Steam Navigation Company was established in a) 1896 b) 1902 c) 1906 d) 1909 b) Rajaji c) Kamaraj d) E.V. 7. The hero of Vaikom was a.) V.O.Chidambaram Ramasamy 8. Panchali Sabatham was the work of a.)Vallalar b) Bharathiyar c) Namakkal Kavi d) Rajaji
  40. 40. 9. The great vedaranyam March started from a.)Madras b) Tiruchirapalli c) Kumbakonam d) Ramanathapuram 10.. Madras united League was formed by the non-Brahmins in a) 1930 b) 1925 c) 1919 d) 1920 11. The Indian nationalist who was given life sentence under the Act of sedition was a).Vanchinathan b) Subramania Siva c) V.O. Chidambaram d) Nilakanda Sastri. 12.. Home Rule movement was established in a)1906 b) 1910 c) 1912 d) 1916
  41. 41. 13. When did the Quit India Movement take place? 14. Who was the first Congress Chief minister of Tamilnadu from the Congress party? 15. The Tamil Magazine “Bala Bharathi” was started by whom? 16. Who was the first Chief Minister of Madras under Dyarchy 17. Who was the editor of the newspaper “Praja Mitran”?
  42. 42. Answers 1. India House 2. Swatantra 3. Gajalu Lakshmi narasu Chetty 4. Annie Besant 5.Justice Party 6. 1906 7. E.V.Ramasamy Naicker 8. Subramanya Bharathi 9.Trichy 10. 1919
  43. 43. Cont… 11. V.O.Chidambaram pillai 12. 1916 13. 1942 14. Rajaji 15. V.V.S. Iyer 16. A. Subbarayalu Reddy 17. Subramanya Siva
  44. 44. Assignment “Factorsled to the participation of Tamilnadu in the Freedom Struggle Movement” “Extremism in Tamilnadu in the first decade of the 20th century” “Roleof Tamilnadu in Quit India Movement” “Aninterview with Mayandi Bharathi- the Age old Freedom fighter from Madurai”
  45. 45. Books for reference Ma.Po. Siva gnanam-Freedom Movement in Tamilnadu Rajayyan K.- History of Tamilnadu Subramanian N. History of Tamilnadu
  46. 46. Nationalism Freedom Constitutionalism Democracy Republicanism Revolution Secular Legitimacy Utilitarian Socialism - devotion to one's nation - Civil or political liberty Government according to a constitution - The common people as the wielders of power - Republican form of Government - Overthrow of a government by another form of a government by force - Temporal or worldly - The quality or state of being legitimate - Aiming at utility - the stage of society in Marxian doctrine GLOSSARY
  47. 47. Patriotism Conservatism Liberalism - Love and loyal support of one’s country - Principles and practices of a conservative person or party - The state of being liberal Terrorism The act of terrorizing Absconded Sedition Intellectuals Boycott - Run away and hide in order to escape the law - Stirring up the discontent against the government in power - Persons with intellectual interests - To join together in refusing to deal with so as to punish

