Nerium and Celosia.pptx

Apr. 14, 2022
Apr. 14, 2022
Nerium and Celosia - introduction and uses – varieties - soil and climate and planting systems - weed, nutrition and irrigation management – training and pruning –role of growth regulators- harvest index and yield

  1. 1. Nerium and Celosia - introduction and uses – varieties - soil and climate and planting systems - weed, nutrition and irrigation management – training and pruning –role of growth regulators- harvest index and yield Dr. M. Kumaresan Assistant professor Dept. of Horticulture Adhiparasakthi Horticultural College Lecture No.:8
  2. 2. Nerium B. Name: Nerium oleander  Family: Apocynaceae Origin: Southwest Asia 2n=22 Common name: Oleander, Rosebay
  3. 3. Uses  Used as loose flower  Ornamental plant in landscapes, parks and along roadsides  Also used for screens, informal hedges, beach plantings  Oleander is used in medicine  Oleander is sometimes applied to the skin to treat skin problems  Wood preservative  Anti-bacterial properties
  4. 4. Varieties Based on plant Height Tall types : Single Rose, Single White, Single Red, Double types Dwarf types : Petite Salmon, Petite Pink Based on No’ of whorls of Petals : Single and double types Based on Colour : Pinks, Salmon, Red, Novels, Yellow, Variegated leaves
  5. 5. Climate  Tropical and subtropical conditions  Grows best in full sun locations  Sparse flowering in shade  Cannot live in areas below freezing temperatures  Drought tolerant Soil  Red lateritic or black or loamy soils  Adequate drainage  pH:6.1 to 7.8  Hardy to metals in soils
  6. 6. PROPAGATION • Cuttings are 10-15 cm in height and 1 to 1.5 cm in diameter. • The months of June – July which gives 100% success. • The cuttings are ready for planting in 45 to 60 days. • Air layering is also used for propagation.
  7. 7. SPACING • Rooted cuttings can also be planted in the normal manner • 30 cm x 30 cm x 30 cm pit size dug at 2 x 2 m spacing and filled with FYM, red earth and top soil. • Planting density – cuttings 2500/hectare.
  8. 8. Irrigation  Drought tolerant  Done once in 10-15 days Biofertilizers:  Soil application of 2 kg /ha each of Azospirillum and Phosphobacteria at the time of planting.  It is to be mixed with 100kg of FYM and applied in pits
  9. 9. NUTRITION • No chemical fertilizers are normally applied. • FYM @ 20 t /ha is applied in 2 equal splits during January and August • Quantity of 20:30:40 kg/ha NPK in one split dose the plants are planting during the rainy season for better establishment
  10. 10. PRUNING • 1st year - Remove one third of old mature stems near ground level. • 2nd year - Remove one half of the remaining old stems and cut back long new shoots. • 3rd year - Remove remaining old stems and cut back long new shoots.
  11. 11.  "Suckers“ or water sprouts may develop along the lower portions of main stems or from roots  Tip pruning to remove old flower clusters will increase the number of blooming tips  Dwarf cultivars occasionally grow tall shoots that must be removed to maintain the planting as a ground cover. Dead wood should be removed when noticed
  12. 12. Flowering season • Flowering commences throughout the year • Peak flowering between April to August. Harvest • Harvest time early morning & late evening. • Harvesting begins from the 4th month after planting. Yield • An approximate yield of 100 - 125 kg of flowers/ha/day can be obtained. • 5-10t/ha
  13. 13. POST HARVEST TECHNOLOGIES • The best stage of harvesting depends on the cultivar and the distance from market. • For long distance transport partially open flower are more suitable • Flower can be allowed to open on the plant belong harvesting for local sales.
  14. 14. Packaging Packing
  15. 15. Insect pest
  16. 16. Aphids (Aphis nerii)  This aphid is specific to oleander and milkweed  Spring  Young and adults colonize around the growing shoots and leaves and suck the sap  Systemic insecticides like Acephate , Dimethoate
  17. 17. Oleander Catterpillar (Syntomeida epilais) • The caterpillars are voracious feeders • If severe they may defoliate the entire plant • Use of Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) when caterpillars are small • Insecticides like Dichlorovas, Chloropyriphos
  18. 18. Sphingid caterpillar, Deilephila nerii • Caterpillar feed on the leaves • Defoliation • Handpicking and destruction of caterpillars • Expose the pupae by deep ploughing • Encourage predatory birds by erecting bird perches • Spray phosalone 35 EC 1 ml/lit
  19. 19. Scales • Small sap sucking insects • The leaves may fade and become dry or disfigured and drop off the plant • Scale insects excrete a sticky substance called honeydew • Application of carbofeuron@10g/plant and spray of chloropyriphos or methyl parathion @0.05% in combination with Pongamia oil 0.05%
  20. 20. Thrips  Puncture flower petals and foliage and crawl inside to feed on the innermost tissue  Flowers discoloured and deformed  leaves lose colour, then wither or darken as if scorched.  spray with insecticidal soap or apply a pyrethrum-based insecticide.  Insecticides with acephate, imidicloprid, spinosad offer control of thrips hatchlings
  21. 21. Diseases
  22. 22. Sphaeropsis gall (Sphaeropsis tumefaciens) • Symptoms range from woody galls to witches broom” • Horizontal branches can “tip up” • Pruning may allow it to spread rapidly by transferring the fungus and allowing an entry point into the plant Control • Prune branches at least 6 inches below symptoms • dip pruning tools in alcohol before use • Severely infected plants should be removed and destroyed • No chemical fungicides are available • No cultivars are known to be resistant to this diseases
  23. 23. Boron Deficiency Symptoms • Young and newly developing leaves become deformed called as little leaf • The apical shoot exhibits blackening and death. Malformation of reproductive structures Correction Measure • Foliar spray of borax@ 0.2%
  24. 24. Celosia  Scientific Name : Celosia sp.  Family : Amaranthaceae  Chromosome No. : 2n=36  Origin : India Tropical region of Africa & America • Cockscomb is mostly used for loose flower • Most common colors are red, yellow, cream, orange, rose, deep magenta and pink.
  25. 25. Crested type • Crested celosia or Cockscomb or Moragphul or Chi Kuan • Flower heads : purple, deep red, wine red, gold, and yellow gold • Flowers are look like folds of elegant French ribbon  Darker on the outside, lighter colored inside • 45-92 cm tall • The leaves are either green or maroon. Celosia cristata
  26. 26. Crested Type Cultivars Toreador – 18-20 inch tall – Bright red comb – 12 inch across Yellow Toreador – Yellow companion to ‘Toreador’ • Jewel box, Century mix, New Look, and Pink Castle
  27. 27. Plume type Fluffy, feathery heads & blooms in mid-spring to summer Inflorescence pink to light violet & leaves are dark green than other cultivars Cultivars  Century, Forest Fire  Kimono cultivars  Prince of Wales Feathers  Sparkler Mix C. plumosa
  28. 28. Wheat type • Spiked cockscomb or Rocket • In India and China it is known as a troublesome weed. • Not much branched • It has a tendency to shatter when dried Celosia spicata
  29. 29. Wheat Type Cultivars Flamingo Feather 36-48 inch tall White plume with pink top Flamingo Purple 36-48 inch tall Purple plume Good colour retention when dried Tassles Deep Rose 36-48 inch tall Pink – purple colour
  30. 30. Soil • Sandy loam • pH 6.5 to 8.8 (optimum pH: 6.8-7.8) • Tolerance : heat, cold, drought, salinity • Sensitivity : flooding
  31. 31. Climate • Peak season is June - September • Celosia is basically short-day plant. • Grows well in both tropical and sub tropical climate. • Optimum temperature is 20° - 22ºC • It is vital to keep the night temperature above 20°C as well. – Note : If the (night) temperatures are too low, this may lead to more cell stretching and a less uniform crop.
  32. 32. The light requirement for plug production is 26,900 Lux in the first three stages and 54,000 Lux in the final stage of growth The temperature for planting through start of flower development should be 17-18°C during nights and 18-24°C during days. The total time from transplant to flowering is 10-14 weeks. Once flower development starts the temperature can be dropped to 15°C during nights and 16°C during days. ( Sakata, 2015)
  33. 33. Photoperiod Celosia is an obligate short day plant and is best sown in early April under increasing day length to promote sufficient vegetative growth prior to flowering. If sown in mid-June the plants will sense increasing short days and begin to flower in mid-August on shorter plants. Blackout In order to promote flower bud induction 14 hours of blackout are required. (from 6 pm until 8 am. Response time is 6.5 - 7 weeks)
  34. 34. Planting • Direct sowing • Transplanting • Tall -30×30 cm • Dwarf-30×15 cm Spacing Propagation: By Seeds Seed rate : 1.5 – 2 kg/ha Sown in raised beds. Transplanting : 25-30 days after sowing Sowing Season Rainy season : May-June Summer season :Jan-Feb Planting
  35. 35. Weed and irrigation management weeding is required 1–2 weeding are needed before the start of flowering. Irrigation is optional during the rainy season. During the dry season, depending on the severity of heat and evapotranspiration, 2 irrigations per week are recommended
  36. 36. Manures and Fertilizer Growth regulators • FYM: 25-30 t / ha • NPK: 150:200:150 kg/ ha • Pure Cycocel 1-1.5 % • 80% Cycocel, 20% Tilt – For inhibitory purpose Nutrition
  37. 37. Special Horticultural Practices: Pinching - To obtain the maximum number of multiple flower heads for crested and plume type Celosias, pinch plants 2 weeks after transplanting. - This will promote branching and multiple, small flower heads.
  38. 38. Harvesting Yield • Central part of the inflorescence starts opening • But should harvest before starting colour fading of the peripheral region. • Flower – 6.5 to 7.5 t/ha • Seed – 200-700 kg/ha – 1000-1200 seeds/g • Vase life: 5-7 days Harvesting & Yield
  39. 39. Pest Aphids and thrips Cause stunting and deformed flower heads. Control : Spray Abamectin 0.5 ml/l, and Dimethoate 0. 2%, Caterpillars Feed voraciously on leaves, making holes and ragged edges until often only the tattered leaf skeletons are left. Control:Spraying of Endosolfon (Thiodan, Thionex) @ 0.05% Red spider mite Fine light speckling, or pale yellow spots on the upper surface of the leaves. June to September – Severe infestation Control: Abamectin 1.9 EC @ 0.5 ml/l or Propargite @ 2 ml/l
  40. 40. Diseases: White rust (Albugo blitii) - considered the most serious fungal diseases affecting C. argentea. Causes white pustules on the undersides of the leaves with chlorotic lesions on top, and seriously damages grown plants Control: Spray Azoxystrobin @ 1ml/l + Tebuconazole @ 0.75 g/l. Cercospora leaf spot - causes red-rimmed grey spots on the leaves. Control: spray Dithane M45 (0.2 %) Alternaria leaf spot and charcoal rot cause dark spots on the leaves Spray Macozeb @ 2g/l or Difenoconazole @ 0.5ml/l.

