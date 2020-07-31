Successfully reported this slideshow.
How rahul Finds his Dream Home 8144677555
WHICH IS THE BEST AREA TO BUY AN APARTMENT IN CHENNAI? Obviously, It's Pallavaram. A location of Convenience RADIAL ROAD
PALLAVARAM..!! WHERE CAN I BUY? Alliance Galleria Residences LIVING ROOM
WHY GALLERIA RESIDENCES? BAY WINDOW NO COMMON WALLS MIVAN TECHNOLOGY 8144677555
WHAT ABOUT AMENITIES? Club House Library Gym Coffee Shop Swimming Pool Kids Play Area and more BED ROOM
IS IT READY TO MOVE IN? It is Almost Nearing Completion CONSTRUCTION IMAGE
WHAT WILL BE THE BEST DEAL IF I GO FOR IT? No PRE-EMI Until Handover KITCHEN
FOR SITE VISIT 8144677555 www.galleriaresidences.in
Luxury Apartments for sale in Pallavaram - Alliance Galleria Residences - 8144677555

20 views

Published on

No Pre-EMI until Handover!

Call us @ 8144677555 | Website: https://bit.ly/2DcAZij

RERA APPROVAL NO - TN/01/Building/0089/2019

Galleria Residences is a housing project by Alliance Group located in the Pallavaram locality of Chennai. The project is spread over an area of 9.09 acres. It offers 2 and 3 BHK apartments with their carpet size ranging from 669 sq ft to 1653 sq ft.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

World class ammenities
Nearing Completion
International Mivan Technology Construction
Next to Embassy and Ascendas IT Park

Published in: Real Estate
Luxury Apartments for sale in Pallavaram - Alliance Galleria Residences - 8144677555

×