TRIGEMINAL NERVE AND ITS APPLIED ANATOMY(PART 1) DR KHADEEJA KULOOD M FIRST YEAR PG DEPT. OF PAEDODONTICS &PREVENTIVE DENT...
B. Bordoni,E.Zanier. Cranial nerves XIII and XIV: nerves in the shadows. Journal of Multidisciplinary Healthcare 2013:6 87...
Cranial nerves • Cranial Nerve I - Olfactory • Cranial Nerve II - Optic • Cranial Nerve III - Occulomotor • Cranial Nerve ...
• Cranial nerve XIII is also known as the “zero nerve” or “nerve N”. (First discovered in 1870 in sharks and other types o...
TRIGEMINAL NERVE DENTIST NERVE/ V th CRANIAL NERVE/ TRIFACIAL NERVE • largest of the cranial nerves. • Greatest sensory ne...
• Mesenchyme from the 1st arch contributes the dermis of the face, hence sensory supply to the skin of the face is provide...
NUCLEI TRIGEMINAL NUCLEI • A cranial nerve nucleus is a collection of neurons (gray matter) in the brain stem that is asso...
SENSORY NUCLEI : The sensory nucleus is divided into three parts  spinal  principal sensory  Mesencephalic  There is a...
2.Principal sensory nucleus • Situated in upper part of pons lateral to motor nucleus. • Recieves general somatic afferent...
• 3.The spinal nucleus: • it extends from caudal end of principal sensory nucleus In pons to 2nd or 3rd spinal segment whe...
• 4.THE MOTOR NUCLEUS :- • It is situated in upper pons medial to principal sensory nucleus. • Contains efferent fibres. •...
FUNCTIONAL COMPONENTS • SENSORY ROOT • General somatic afferents face, scalp, teeth, gingiva,oral and nasal cavities conju...
Pain,temp,light touch touch, pressure proprioception Trigeminal ganglion bypasses trigeminal ganglion Sensory root Descend...
MOTOR ROOT CNS MOTOR ROOT MOTOR NUCLEUS MANDIBULAR NERVE Tensor palatini Tensor tympani Muscles of mastication Masseter La...
TRIGEMINAL GANGLION • Also known as Gasserian ganglion/ semilunar ganglion, • sensory ganglion of the trigeminal nerve occ...
• ARTERIAL SUPPLY: Ganglionic branches of Internal Carotid Artery, middle meningeal artery and accessory meningeal artery.
RELATIONS  SUPERIORLY: *superior petrosal sinus *free margin of tentorium cerebelli  INFERIORLY: *motor root *greater pe...
Branches of trigeminal nerve The three major branches of the trigeminal nerve— • the Ophthalmic nerve (V1) • the Maxillary...
BRANCHES FORAMEN OF SKULL OPHTHALMIC SUPERIOR ORBITAL FISSURE MAXILLARY FORAMEN ROTANDUM MANDIBULAR FORAMEN OVALE
The areas of cutaneous distribution (dermatomes) of the three branches of the trigeminal nerve have with relatively little...
 OPHTHALMIC  skin of forehead ,upper eyelid ,eyebrow  Orbital structures, nasal cavity  part of nose  MAXILLARY  Low...
The Ophthalmic division:- • Superior and smallest division. • sensory. • Arises from the anteriomedial end of trigeminal g...
• Nerve is joined by the filaments from the internal carotid sympathetic plexus. • It communicates with the oculomotor,tro...
OPHTHALMIC • Smallest of three divisions of trigeminal nerve • Arises from upper part of trigeminal ganglion • 2.5 cm long...
Branches of OPTHALMIC NERVE  FRONTAL • Supraorbital • Supratrochlear  NASOCILIARY • Posterior ethmoidal • Long Ciliary •...
1.Lacrimal nerve: • It is the smallest. • It supplies the lacrimal gland & the conjuntiva. It pierces the orbital septum a...
2) Frontal nerve: • It is the largest branch & appears to be the direct continuation of the ophthalmic division. • It ente...
3.Nasociliary • A branch of the ophthalmic nerve • Enters the orbit through the superior orbital fissure (inside the commo...
i. Branches in the Orbit ii. Branches in the Nasal cavity iii. Branches on the face
• (I) Branches in the Orbit: i. Long root of the cilliary ganglion: It is sensory & passes through the ganglion without sy...
2) Branches in the nasal cavity: The branches arising here supply the mucous membrane of the nasal cavity. 3) Terminal bra...
Nerve Branches Innervation Frontal (largest of three terminal branches of CNV1) Supraorbital Supratrochlear Upper eyelid a...
MAXILLARY NERVE • second & intermediate division of the trigeminal nerve. • Pure sensory nerve.
• Leaves the cranial cavity through the foramen rotundum pterygopalatine fossa • Passes through inferior orbital fissure t...
Branches of maxillary nerve
Maxillary nerve Cranial cavity Pterygopalatine fossa infraorbital face
• The branches of the maxillary nerve can be divided into the following 4 groups: 1) In the cranium: Meningeal 2) In the p...
I. Branch given off on the cranium 1. Meningeal branch: It is given off near the foramen rotundum. It supplies the duramat...
II. Branches in the pterygopalatine fossa. 1. The ganglionic branches: They connect the maxillary nerve to the pterygopala...
• 3. Posterior superior alveolar nerve: It begins in the pterygopalatine fossa but divides into 3 branches which emerge th...
III. Branches in the Infraorbital canal ( Infraorbital nerve) 1. Middle superior alveolar nerve:  It arises from the Infr...
• IV. Branches given on the face: • 1. The palpebral branches: They arise deep to the orbicularis oculi & pierce the muscl...
The branches of the Pterygopalatine ganglion are: I. Orbital branches: periosteum of the orbit.Posterior ethmoidal & sphen...
MANDIBULAR NERVE • The largest division of the trigeminal nerve • It is a mixed nerve has a sensory root and a motor root ...
Branches of the Mandibular nerve I. Branches of the undivided nerve. i. Meningeal branch/nervus spinosus. ii. Nerve to the...
BRANCHES OF THE UNDIVIDED NERVE 1.Meningeal nerve: • enters the skull through the foramen spinosum along with MMA. • anter...
BRANCHES OF THE DIVIDED NERVE • I. Anterior division • 1.The buccal nerve: • It passes between the 2 heads of the lateral ...
• 2.The massetric nerve: • • Passes laterally above the lateral pterygoid in front of the TMJ & behind the tendon of tempo...
• II.Posterior Division 1.The Auriculotemporal nerve:
• Branches of the Auriculotemporal nerve: 1. Parotid branches: secretomotor, vasomotor. 2. Articular branches: to the TMJ....
Lingual nerve • It lies between the ramus of the mandible & the muscle in the pterygomandibular space. • It gives off sens...
• Inferior alveolar nerve • It is the largest terminal branch of the posterior division of the mandibular nerve.
Mental nerve Inferior alveolar nerve
• Branches of the nerve : 1. Mental nerve: it supplies to the skin of the chin & the mucous membrane as well as the skin o...
Ganglia Associated With The Trigeminal Nerve 1.Cilliary Ganglion: connected with nasocilliary nerve by ganglionic branches...
ASSOCIATED REFLEXES
Corneal Reflex
Photic sneeze reflex/Autosomal Compelling Heliophthalmic Outburst(ACHOO) •
• Optic-trigeminal summation • Stimulation of the ophthalmic branch of the trigeminal nerve may enhance the irritability o...
Test jaw jerk/masseter reflex
×