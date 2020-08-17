Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pengertian dari Seragam adalah seperangkat pakaian dan atributnya yang dikenakan sama (serupa) oleh suatu anggota organisa...
maupun besar. Kami siap melayani pesanan dari seluruh kabupaten dan kota besar di Indonesia. Bagi Anda yang ingin membuat ...
Ada beberapa tips dan cara yang perlu Anda ketahui dalam memilih jasa konveksi, agar terhindar dari rasa kecewa dan ketida...
0823-2230-2252 (Bpk. Puji)
Pabrik Jas Operasi Cikupa 0823-2230-2252
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pabrik Jas Operasi Cikupa 0823-2230-2252

37 views

Published on

Kami dari team KONVEKSI NGAPAK yang bergerak di bidang pembuatan seragam, terpercaya dan bergaransi, silahkan langsung hubungi di nomor TLP/WA 0823-2230-2252 (Bpk. Puji).

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pabrik Jas Operasi Cikupa 0823-2230-2252

  1. 1. Pengertian dari Seragam adalah seperangkat pakaian dan atributnya yang dikenakan sama (serupa) oleh suatu anggota organisasi baik lembaga pemerintah atau non pemerintah sewaktu berpartisipasi dalam melakukan kegiatan aktivitas atau organisasi tersebut. Pelaksana kegiatan mengenakan seragam ini, telah ada secara umum dan telah dikenal sejak dahulu. Pada zaman modern, seragam biasanya dikenal dan dikenakan oleh beberapa organisasi / instansi pemerintahan. Namun, saat ini penggunaan seragam kian berkembang, dan secara umum bisa dilihat seperti pegawai-pegawai restoran, karyawan pabrik, komunitas, bahkan sampai pedagang kaki lima pun juga ada yang telah mengenakan seragam. Seragam berfungsi meningkatkan motivasi kerja bagi karyawan, dan seragam berfungsi sebagai pembeda dengan perusahaan lain serta pembeda jabatan atau divisi. Seragam memberikan persepsi Profesional Konsumen akan menganggap serius karena perusahaannya minimal berkorban membeli baju seragam tersebut. Kami dari team KONVEKSI NGAPAK (konveksingapak.com) yang bergerak dibidang jasa pembuatan atau memproduksi pakaian seragam dari skala kecil
  2. 2. maupun besar. Kami siap melayani pesanan dari seluruh kabupaten dan kota besar di Indonesia. Bagi Anda yang ingin membuat pakaian dengan merek dan desain sendiri, baik kaos maupun jaket dalam bentuk seragam! bisa langsung saja hubungi di nomor TLP/WA 0823-2230-2252 (Bpk. Puji). Tentu saja kami bisa memproduksi berbagai jenis pesanan seperti : • Seragam • Kemeja • Kaos • Jaket • Rompi • Wearpack • Sweater • DLL Saat ini kami menyediakan berbagai macam jenis kualitas bahan, sablon serta bordiran. Konveksi kami ini dalam segi jahitan juga memiliki kualitas jahitan yang mampu bersaing dengan konveksi lainnya sehingga dapat membuat pelanggan tertarik, karena kepuasan Anda adalah harapan kami.
  3. 3. Ada beberapa tips dan cara yang perlu Anda ketahui dalam memilih jasa konveksi, agar terhindar dari rasa kecewa dan ketidakpuasan. Berikut ini tips memilih konveksi: 1. Pelayanan yang ramah. 2. Bisa konsultasi bahan dan desain. 3. Berpengalaman dan tepat waktu. 4. Konveksi bisa membuat pakaian yang diinginkan. 5. Murahnya jasa konveksi bukan suatu jaminan. 6. Mampu memenuhi kuantitas dan kualitas orderan. 7. Dan yang terpenting BERGARANSI. Sekali lagi untuk Anda yang ingin memesan, berkonsultasi atau berminat dengan jasa kami, bisa langsung hubungi di nomor TLP/WA sebagai berikut :
  4. 4. 0823-2230-2252 (Bpk. Puji)

×