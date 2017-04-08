PDF DOWNLOAD PDF DOWNLOAD Media Diversity Law: Australia and Germany Compared (Schriften zum Medien-, Urheber- und Wirtschaftsrecht) BOOK ONLINE BOOK ONLINE



This collection of essays compares media diversity law (including cartel law) in Australia and Germany. Both countries are liberal Western capitalist societies strongly committed to the rule of law, individual freedoms and democratic values and principles. They also face similar economic, social and technological challenges. Yet there also are important differences between Australia and Germany that make a comparison of how both countries regulate media diversity profitable. Australia has no constitutional guarantee of media freedom, but all relevant rules are federal. In both respects Germany is different. This book reveals that notwithstanding important differences, both countries have evolved broadly similar legislative regimes – but each can also learn from the experience of the other.

